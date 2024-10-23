Prince Harry made the ‘Hottest Men of All Time’ list, his brother did not

I saw some of you tweeting about Harper’s Bazaar’s “Hottest Men of All Time” list and I thought this was an old story! Given the write-up on Prince Harry – they say he’s engaged to Meghan, rather than married to her – it felt like this list was created in 2017 or 2018? But no, this was written and published this week by Bazaar: “The 50 Hottest Men Of All Time.” Prince Harry is listed at #25. Prince William is not listed at all. You can see the full list here. #1 is James Dean, #2 is Marlon Brando. Robert Redford is #8.
Prince Harry’s write-up is: “Now engaged to Meghan Markle, the younger of British princes has long remained one of the most covetable bachelors in the world.” Given the inclusion of Drake on this list… yeah, it feels like they’ve recycled something from six years ago. It also feels like they need better taste in men, because some of the guys included here are bizarre. Still, it’s funny as hell that scuzzy old Peggington never makes it onto these kinds of lists.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s Spare is officially out in paperback this week. By all accounts, nothing has been changed or added from the hardcover, despite the British media’s attempts to “fact-check” Harry’s stories and claim that he was lying about this or that.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Prince Harry with the Mayor of Dusseldorf Dr Stephan Keller, arrives at Dusseldorf town hall to sign the official guest book of Dusseldorf ahead of the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games at the Merkur Spiel-Arena.
Prince Harry speaking during the Invictus Games opening ceremony at the Merkur Spiel-Arena.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during day 2 of Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending the second day of the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 at Mountain Square.
Polo match during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center.
The Duke of Sussex during the awards ceremony after he played in a polo match during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center
Guests arrive to attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, at Saint Paul’s Cathedral, London
Guests attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, at Saint Paul’s Cathedral, London
Prince Harry speaks at the 2024 Clinton Global Initiative
I imagine in a day or so, the royal rota will release a poll saying William is the handsomest royal ever, has the best beard, and that americans favor him over Harry (all lies). In any case, Harry being #25 will NOT go down well with William, who lost every single bit of his looks in one of the most furious glowdowns ever.
Or trying to get taylor to say publicly will is hot.
Indeed. The Palace is always on the backfoot.
I’ve already checked the Daily Fail to see if their poll went up 🤣🤣
William must be raging now. Time to make another appearance maybe going jogging for the cameras.
Isn’t William on the hottest man in Britain list according to the tabloid “polls”, right behind Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson? 🤢🤮
I think the response to that poll was “Britain, are you okay?” 😆
@Pinkosauras
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 and 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
LMAO!
The funniest thing about that is they are ranked hotter than PW is, lol.
Harry deserves to be on this list, no doubt about it. Respecting and protecting your wife is quite sexy and he fits the bill.
Man, oh man this list will may make the Lazy Prince go out of his mind! He’s likely to turn up shirtless and play Rugby with his ogre cousin-in-law! 😂😂😂
I was think the exact same thing. A man being sexy isn’t just looks. It’s how he treats others and how he takes care of his wife/partner and family.
Agreed. Prince Hot Ginge’s stellar good looks are at the bottom of the list that makes up his hotness. His endless compassion, the way he adores his wife and children, his love for humanity, the obvious joy in existing in the small moments, it’s all a part of why we love him.
Wish you could’ve had written the blurb as opposed to whatever AI crap had him still engaged to Meghan. Bc that’s what it comes down to. A man looking out for his wife and kids is sexy.
Love this for Prince Harry and love the timing of the publication. It’s not every Royal who could make a list like this and compare to Rock Hudson, Cary Grant, Paul Newman and Robert Redford. That’s a lot of hotness and beauty in one article.
Or rant about why people magazine can’t give him sexiest man alive cover story.
Oh poor Peg lol. I guess he will now have to come out and do something that his yes men will set up for him. It won’t matter that it might pull attention from Chuckles. Mr. Scruffy dirt face is probably having a major tantrum if you listen closely you can hear him yelling into the void “ not Harolddddd” lol.
The polo, the surf, the sexy… 😂 William is incandescent, stomping and throwing fancy cushions everywhere and fisting the sky
I don’t know …. has anyone seen in in the last two weeks? As we speak, he’s probably hiding away in some kind of stupor.
I agree that Prince Harry’s words and deeds coupled with his devotion to the family he created along with how fit he keeps himself warrants inclusion on this list.
But William was number 3 of the sexiest men on this list a few months ago: https://uk.movies.yahoo.com/jeremy-clarkson-crowned-uks-sexiest-100000599.html
After (chortle slash dry heave) Jeremy Clarkson and his disgusting teeth and poor Tom Holland who should have been protected from whoever voted here.
Jeremy Clarkson? Oh God, what has happened to the British? 🙁
Am I the only one who never found pegs hot?
A little background: outside of my blood I didn’t have a lot of exposure to white ppl in real life. So growing up my examples where tv/film (bc ew I’m not sitting here determining whether or not my family is hot). Hollywood has always had a formula so most white people looked like a copy paste to me. William fit right into that mold. He looked very typical to me. Nothing besides “Prince” made him stand out. And I knew even as a kid that I was never to be acceptable in that environment so I didn’t get the hoopla.
I never did – but then I don’t get the appeal of boy bands, either. William was pretty for a while, in a baby-faced way, but he always seemed bland and boarding-school to me.
I never did, he’s younger than me and it felt gross. Funny I didn’t also feel that for Harry. Once he was popping up in uniform on active duty, the hotness was undeniable.
Yes to all of that. And when Harry added the beard, it suddenly made him insanely attractive.
Willy always had those big ass teeth, even when he was considered “hot.” (Not!)
I feel like there were a couple of good pictures of him as a teen but in reality he’s always been fugly.
He was able to hide most of his face under lush blonde hair that reminded everyone of his mother. Diana died when he was 15 or so, so his “hot years” were also combined with the “poor boy” era, fresh off his mom dying and at the time resembling her so (the hair and glancing up through his bangs).
I suppose since it’s “Of All Time” it kind of makes sense that half of those listed are dead and more than half of the rest are anywhere from 50 to 94, but it’s definitely weird that they don’t know Harry’s been married for 6 years. Still, if this list inspires William to get rid of that horrible not-quite-a-beard, it won’t be completely useless.
That list definitely comes off as pulled from an archive from years ago.
It’s got a clump of middling white dudes of a certain era who absolutely don’t have the staying power to be sexiest of the decade, much less All Time:
Leto, JT, Tatum, mcConaghey, Phillipe, Gyllenhaal, etc
Plus several of them have shown their asses since (I’m guessing) this listicle was first written: Pitt, Gyllenhaal, Leto, JT and some others.
Harry has only gotten hotter.
Maybe someday media, society, men in general will wake up to the fact that the sexiest, hottest, most beautiful man is the one who thinks for himself, does something productive that uplifts others and respects, loves their SO and treats them as a peer, partner, equal (or other key people in their life if they happen to not have a SO)
Nice eyes, great hair, athletic or whatever other physical feartures etc may be fine … but they don’t wallpaper over self-centered or shallow or asshole
It’s 100% an old list, which is annoying – usually a site will say “originally published on X date.” I would say that some of the inclusions were out of date even when it was originally published, like Ryan Phillipe. Has anyone even thought of him as hot in years, and yet he’s in the top 15 on that list?
In the blurb for Skarsgard, it references his appearance on Big Little Lies “last year” so this was probably 2018ish.
That said, I”m not bothered by it because you know that Harry’s inclusion at all is sending his brother into a rage this morning, lol.
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
I dare them to fake a poll again.
He got dragged all over twitter for sexiest bald male lol
Oooh the memories 🙂
You just know this and the surfing video will make William incandescent with rage for days.
Harry is having all the fun!
Prince Harry is hot as hell!! And while he is a good looking man overall, his confidence, SWAG, kindness, sense of humor, passion for giving back, and love for his wife and his kids, sets him apart and makes him even more charming. Love love love him!
Prince Harry is hot 🤩🤩😍😍
Harry has just the right amount of swagger, so it doesn’t tip into arrogance. He’s hot as hell.
William has always been an entitled jerk — a James Spader type.
Hey, please leave sexy James Spader out of this! I hate-loved him in that pink movie, and fell for his acting in sex lies and videotape , yeah, guilty. PWT cannot compare.
Just no. They inherited the unfortunate side of the genes. None of the men in that fam are attractive.