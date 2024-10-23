Prince Harry made the ‘Hottest Men of All Time’ list, his brother did not

I saw some of you tweeting about Harper’s Bazaar’s “Hottest Men of All Time” list and I thought this was an old story! Given the write-up on Prince Harry – they say he’s engaged to Meghan, rather than married to her – it felt like this list was created in 2017 or 2018? But no, this was written and published this week by Bazaar: “The 50 Hottest Men Of All Time.” Prince Harry is listed at #25. Prince William is not listed at all. You can see the full list here. #1 is James Dean, #2 is Marlon Brando. Robert Redford is #8.

Prince Harry’s write-up is: “Now engaged to Meghan Markle, the younger of British princes has long remained one of the most covetable bachelors in the world.” Given the inclusion of Drake on this list… yeah, it feels like they’ve recycled something from six years ago. It also feels like they need better taste in men, because some of the guys included here are bizarre. Still, it’s funny as hell that scuzzy old Peggington never makes it onto these kinds of lists.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s Spare is officially out in paperback this week. By all accounts, nothing has been changed or added from the hardcover, despite the British media’s attempts to “fact-check” Harry’s stories and claim that he was lying about this or that.