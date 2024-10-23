Is Kamala Harris projecting the right balance of urgency & confidence in the closing days?

In recent weeks, I’ve been curious to see what the Harris-Walz campaign’s internal numbers look like. The campaign is doing two things simultaneously: projecting calm, steady confidence in the closing days AND talking about how everything will come down to the wire. I get it – they don’t want to walk around like they’ve got this thing won, even if that’s what their internals say. They’ve still got to get people out to vote, they’ve got to keep the heightened urgency, because the last thing anyone wants is a bunch of Harris voters in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia skipping out because they think she’s got in the bag. Speaking of, CNN had this interesting interview with David Plouffe (former Obama campaign manager and Harris’s senior advisor):
“Historically, it would be unusual to have seven states come down to a point or less,” David Plouffe, Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign manager who now serves as a senior adviser to Harris, said of the battleground landscape. “But I think at this point, you have to assume that’s a distinct possibility.”
Plouffe and other Harris advisers do not believe Trump’s largely outsourced door-knocking and other on-the-ground outreach operations can match what the national Democrats and the Harris campaign – which inherited some of the same team from President Joe Biden – spent a year putting together. But they believe this advantage can only take them so far.
“Democrats wish Donald Trump wouldn’t get more than 46% of the vote,” Plouffe said, referring to the national popular vote percentage the former president secured in his previous campaigns. But in the battleground states, “that’s not reality. He’s going to get up to 48% in all of these states. And so we just have to make sure we’re hitting our win number, which depending on the state, could be 50, could be 49.5.”
Plouffe and other Harris aides, though, believe that the vice president still has room to grow. To get there, the campaign is finalizing marquee, attention-grabbing events showcasing Harris, with symbolic backdrops aimed at driving home the message.
“The goal is to make sure that you’re motivating your operation, that you’re being felt in all these places,” said Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a Harris campaign co-chair. With Harris aides still on a frantic chase to find disengaged voters, much of that outreach will come in the form of campaign tactics that are new to presidential campaigns – some that rely on new technology. Campaign aides believe they can make the difference via the surrogates they have lined up, whether those are celebrities making targeted social media appearances or community members sending direct texts like the attendees at a Doug Emhoff event in Southfield, Michigan, with Jewish voters, who were asked to send messages encouraging people to host “Kamala Shabbat” dinners.
The Harris aides CNN spoke to expressed a jittery self-confidence, but they also kept using phrases such as“jump ball” and “down to the wire” and the occasional emoji with nauseous green cheeks.
While several top Democratic operatives said they worry Harris may be losing the traditional TV ad wars in the face of Republicans’ extensive and intense attacks on transgender issues, the Harris aides disagreed. Most of the up-for-grabs voters aren’t paying attention to those ads if they’re watching TV at all, the aides contended. And the campaign believes it has the edge over Trump’s operation, thanks to months of precinct-by-precinct organizing and planning that is constantly being adjusted based on early vote and online data. All through “brat summer” and the tent revival-like atmosphere of the Democratic convention, aides said, this was what they were planning for: a stable race that will be won on the margins and that will require a few big swings that some political insiders may see as desperate Hail Mary moves.
I realize that I’m unusual in how I consume media, but I’ve barely seen any political commercials on TV in recent months because I’ve barely watched network television since the Olympics, which was where VP Harris bought a lot of ad time. It makes sense that the Trump campaign’s calculations are old-school like that – ad buys and staged stunts at McDonald’s, plus some sleepy town halls. There are several things which worry me about the Trump campaign’s operations though: the disappearance of JD Vance (the most unpopular running mate in history) and Trump leaning into the bro podcasts, with a heavy emphasis on misogyny. But yeah… the Harris-Walz campaign is acting like they know exactly what they’re doing.
My anxiety is ratcheted way up this week, with Election Day so close. We could lose everything. I truly hope that the Harris campaign’s predictions are right.
Stop worrying folks, just do your part and Vote. Thetrumpera is over as of Nov 5th 2024.
I voted last week. Unfortunately, I’m not in a swing state so my vote doesn’t count.
All gas! NO. BREAKS. There are still opportunities to volunteer if you are looking. 👇🏾
https://go.kamalaharris.com/resources/volunteer/
Thank you for this link! I love having this information in one place!!!
This election is stressful because it’s so close, but Kamal can and will win!!
The Economist just data-predicted a Trump victory despite a Harris popular vote. They’re in shock, they say.
For Americans, this is going to be a tough fight no matter what.
Ask Sam Wayne how that bug tasted that he had to eat after saying Hillary Clinton had over a 99% chance of winning in 2016. Data analysis is basically still just dice rolling.
Allan Litchtman still stands by his prediction that Madam Harris will win.
He also predicted DT would win in 2016 when so many said that Hillary would win.
What matters is that WE put the work in. That is how we win.
Sam Wang
I wouldn’t fully trust it. Republicans are trying to rig the polling averages. https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/are-right-wing-pollsters-flooding-the-zone/sharetoken/f5c470fd-7730-410b-a027-f23fa6969348
Ignore the polls! Please! Follow Simon Rosenberg and Tom Bonier on twitter.
Exactly. Look at the cross tabs on some of those recent polls from last week which most by the way came from conservative leaning posters, including Donald Trump’s own personal in-house pollster. We’re talking Trump somehow winning the youth vote in their samples, him getting 25% of the African-American vote, them only being 5% apart on women, and even with these frankly ridiculous metrics somehow he still was only winning in their polls by 1 to 2%. Two big things I hope happen after this election if it goes the way we all want, the media and their complicity in coverage of Trump and his fascism is deeply called out, and the absolute broken polling industry admits that and figures out a way to still be relevant.
I’m still worried.
K/W need to go all out, in strategy and do everything to lock down those swing states.
Take no chances. Leave no crack for Trump to slime thru.
Musk needs to be watched, and 100% keep an eye out for Trump trying to lie, cheat, steal the election. Nothing would surprise me from Trump.
That damn electorial vote is BS!
I saw on NYP last night, claims that Trump is ahead.
God help us.
I see it as a good sign that she is traveling to Texas to rally with Allred.
Dems have overperformed since Roe was overturned. Even in smaller elections in off months.
I think she is doing great. It’s the other side that wants you to think she isn’t. Stay the course!!! Get out and vote blue because our lives and democracy do depend on it!!!!!
I trust that they know what they’re doing. I voted on Monday and I have not received another text for voting. I think this is where they’re focusing their attention the most, getting people that haven’t voted out for early voting, and people that are low propensity voters out to vote period. I don’t pay attention to the polls anymore, or data analysis because it can frequently be wrong when it’s this close. GOTV that’s all you can do at this point.
That’s why they want you to vote early. Then they can cross you off the list and concentrate on less engaged voters.
What worries me is the amount of foreign interference and money that pouring into this race. Also the amount of tech money that is being donated to Trump. In addition, Republicans are actively working to rig the game. I do feel a little comfort in that the Republican ground game is shit. I’m hoping that the Nikki Haley Republicans turn out for Harris.
There are so many unknowns, besides everything already mentioned here like foreign interference, threats made by Republicans against the integrity of the voting/vote counting process, or tech bro billionaires trying to buy votes.
One of those unknown factors is the appeal of third-party candidates to “undecided” voters — and somehow I haven’t read much about what kind of damage these candidates can do, especially in battleground states.
Can’t it be Nov. 6th already, please? It’s all a bit much right now, especially with timezones and me often being a part of Team Insomnia for health-related reasons.
I trust that the campaign knows what they’re doing. I trust that their internal numbers are better sourced than the polls we’re seeing elsewhere. All the rest of us can do is vote, and fight complacency.
I really want to thank everybody here who is trying to keep this all in perspective, stay positive, and point out Republican tricks. Anxiety is, unfortunately, my default when it comes to life in general, so at times like this, I desperately need reassuring from people outside my bubble, who are prone to just telling me what they think I want to hear to keep me calm.
I watched some videos on Twitter of people in “red” states describing how long the voting lines were and their emotion of voting for KH/TW. I hope they weren’t fake…but I got emotional watching.
Agree with the comment that after your vote is registered, the solicitations will cease. I’m voting tonight and dropping off ballot tomorrow. CA voter here, the ballot is tracked during the whole process.
VOTE!
WE CAN DO THIS!
I have days of anxiety still, but they are fewer and farther between now. There are signs that the campaign is growing in confidence as is the candidate. Lately, she has taken to reassuring us, “We will win. We will win!” Also I recommend that everyone Google her Michigan Town Hall on Monday with Liz Cheney. At the very end, when Maria Shriver tells her how anxious and sleep deprived everyone is, she gives an extemporaneous speech which I think will go down in history. One hundred years from now school kids will be reciting this speech the way today’s kids recite the Gettysburg Address. I call it the “We Cannot Despair” speech. Seriously, check it out.
I don’t think we’re in for another 2020 where she eeks out a tiny margin of victory. She either loses by a whisper, or wins by substantially more than we’re anticipating. I’m the farthest thing from a conspiracy theorist, but the anecdotal stories from all over, including deep red areas, just don’t line up with Trump outperforming 2020. The media is CLEARLY trying to milk our collective anxiety and they have a vested interest in a tight race. I am leaning much more towards “she will outperform even the most optimistic expectations”, but 2016 has ruined any ability to be confident in a victory.
If the polls end up being right and we barely walk away with a win, or (worst case) we end up with a second orange menace presidential term, it’ll be the most demoralizing thing I can imagine. Harris has run a campaign that is as close to flawless as any human being and political organization can manage. The enthusiasm, the money, it doesn’t make sense to lose unless the MAGA cancer really has progressed THAT far, in which case, we have a huge and long-term issue that is even worse than the very-bad issue we currently face.
Just my opinion, but I think getting the under 45 y/o vote for K/W will be a big issue.
So many I know, IRL 24-40 y/o, have been saying they feel hopeless and do not plan to vote at all. No amount of talking is changing their minds so far.
K/W can not take anything for granted.