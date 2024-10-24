“Hannah Waddingham went full bombshell in a crazy latex gown” links
  • October 24, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Hannah Waddingham wore a latex Atsuko Kudo Couture gown to the premiere of Venom: The Last Dance. Bombshell! [RCFA]
Of course Pedro Pascal & Paul Mescal kissed. Of course. [Socialite Life]
Blake Lively was hanging out with Chip & Joanna Gaines. [LaineyGossip]
Young men are actually turned off by Elon Musk’s sycophancy towards Donald Trump. Probably because Elon looked so servile & weak? [Jezebel]
The last season of What We Do In the Shadows has begun! [Pajiba]
Election-themed Jeopardy questions. [Buzzfeed]
Haley Lu Richardson stepped out in jeans designed to stop period-shaming. This is actually really cool – it’s a Kotex campaign. [JustJared]
What is Kamala Harris’s net worth? [Hollywood Life]
Netflix is making a documentary about The Jerry Springer Show. [Seriously OMG]
Grimes says she feels “less gay” after her pregnancy. [OMG Blog]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to ““Hannah Waddingham went full bombshell in a crazy latex gown” links”

  1. Kitten says:
    October 24, 2024 at 12:33 pm

    I read the headline and got scared but she looks incredible, actually. This like the most elegant latex dress I’ve ever seen lol and she looks strong, confident and weirdly powerful?

    Reply
  2. yipyip says:
    October 24, 2024 at 12:36 pm

    Well, it does play on the Venom theme.
    She looks terrific.
    I just do not like the latex look on anyone.

    Reply
  3. Eurydice says:
    October 24, 2024 at 12:39 pm

    Hannah looks amazing! But why am I thinking about Ross and his leather pants – the lotion and powder have made a paste!

    Reply
  4. BeanieBean says:
    October 24, 2024 at 12:40 pm

    I remember watching a RHOBH episode & saw Erika Kayne’s team get her into a latex outfit. That’s a lot of work! And entails baby powder. No thanks.

    Reply
  5. sevenblue says:
    October 24, 2024 at 1:01 pm

    Wow, she looks so incredible that my brain thinks it must be AI or something. Good for her!

    Reply
  6. NJGR says:
    October 24, 2024 at 1:12 pm

    What’s really funny is that because latex is waterproof, a full-length latex dress means all the sweat from your body will visibly collect at your ankles. So some assistant had to run up to her every five minutes and towel off her feet.

    Reply
  7. girl_ninja says:
    October 24, 2024 at 2:16 pm

    Hannah looks fantastic. The way I have to wiggle and juggle just to get into my shapewear, middle aged ass could neva.

    Younger men finding Musty gross is encouraging. I need for these kids to wake up and see that a society that denigrates and pushes women down hurts EVERYONE.

    Grimes my just be bi-sexual. I’m no expert and am not queer but maybe that’s what she’s feeling 🙄

    Reply
  8. Lucía says:
    October 24, 2024 at 2:33 pm

    It’s been years since GOT ended but I still cannot believe Septa Unella is actually this super glamourous bombshell IRL.

    Reply
  9. Muggs says:
    October 24, 2024 at 3:12 pm

    Grimes’ full tweet – ick

    Grimes
    @Grimezz • 55m I became way less gay after I was pregnant, my ability to focus on reading and writing went way up, as did my general creativity, but my ability to focus on technical things went *way* down. Is this all explained by hormones?

    Reply
  10. Grant says:
    October 24, 2024 at 3:47 pm

    Holy cow, Hannah looks incredible. My partner and I watched Hocus Pocus 2 over the weekend and found it delightful and incredibly heartwarming. She has a quick cameo at the beginning and absolutely slays (and looks amazing). Love it!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment