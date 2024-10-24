“Hannah Waddingham went full bombshell in a crazy latex gown” links

Hannah Waddingham wore a latex Atsuko Kudo Couture gown to the premiere of Venom: The Last Dance. Bombshell! [RCFA]
I read the headline and got scared but she looks incredible, actually. This like the most elegant latex dress I’ve ever seen lol and she looks strong, confident and weirdly powerful?
Well, it does play on the Venom theme.
She looks terrific.
I just do not like the latex look on anyone.
Hannah looks amazing! But why am I thinking about Ross and his leather pants – the lotion and powder have made a paste!
I remember watching a RHOBH episode & saw Erika Kayne’s team get her into a latex outfit. That’s a lot of work! And entails baby powder. No thanks.
Wow, she looks so incredible that my brain thinks it must be AI or something. Good for her!
What’s really funny is that because latex is waterproof, a full-length latex dress means all the sweat from your body will visibly collect at your ankles. So some assistant had to run up to her every five minutes and towel off her feet.
Hannah looks fantastic. The way I have to wiggle and juggle just to get into my shapewear, middle aged ass could neva.
Younger men finding Musty gross is encouraging. I need for these kids to wake up and see that a society that denigrates and pushes women down hurts EVERYONE.
Grimes my just be bi-sexual. I’m no expert and am not queer but maybe that’s what she’s feeling 🙄
It’s been years since GOT ended but I still cannot believe Septa Unella is actually this super glamourous bombshell IRL.
Grimes’ full tweet – ick
Grimes
@Grimezz • 55m I became way less gay after I was pregnant, my ability to focus on reading and writing went way up, as did my general creativity, but my ability to focus on technical things went *way* down. Is this all explained by hormones?
Holy cow, Hannah looks incredible. My partner and I watched Hocus Pocus 2 over the weekend and found it delightful and incredibly heartwarming. She has a quick cameo at the beginning and absolutely slays (and looks amazing). Love it!