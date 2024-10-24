Politico: King Charles’s commonwealth convening power is not what it once was

Here are some photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla on Day 2 of their tour of Samoa. They went to the Samoan Cultural Village, where they watched dancing and they were presented with a pig. Charles also got to drink something from a polished coconut shell. I think Charles is a rotten old man, obviously, but seeing how rough he’s looked on this tour has been startling. I would be jet-lagged to hell and I’m a hell of a lot younger, but it doesn’t look like just jet lag. Charles has just aged so much so rapidly this year. Maybe pausing his cancer treatments for this trip wasn’t the best idea too.
Meanwhile, Politico’s European arm published a fascinating piece this week, ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa. Politico’s piece is called “The end of the British Empire.” Some highlights:
The frayed ends of the British empire: As a symbol of the decline of British power, it could hardly be more stark. This week King Charles III will preside over a summit of 55 nations associated with the fraying ends of the British empire. Hosted by Samoa, the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), a biennial gathering of state leaders, will also be attended by his Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
The British monarch’s convening power is not what it was. Indian PM Narendra Modi and South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, two of the most powerful Commonwealth heads of government who would normally be in attendance, both plan to skip this year’s summit in favor of BRICS — a separate gathering of major developing nations hosted by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, in Kazan, where Chinese President Xi Jinping is also in attendance. Sri Lanka, which is applying to join BRICS this week, is sending neither its prime minister nor foreign minister to Samoa, an official at the High Commission in London said. Not even Canada, a close ally of the U.K. and fellow member of the powerful “Five Eyes” intelligence-sharing network, will send its prime minister or foreign minister to CHOGM. The head of its delegation will be Ottawa’s high commissioner to the U.K, a Canadian official confirmed.
Keir Starmer cut his own trip short: Even Starmer’s own trip — his first to Britain’s former colonies in the southern hemisphere — has been cut short. A U.K. government official confirmed the PM had scrapped plans to add in a stop in Australia, as aides feared it would keep him abroad for too long ahead of a pivotal government spending package being unveiled in London next week.
Reparations: This year the Commonwealth’s smaller members are demanding more than just goodwill from their hosts. Multiple Caribbean nations have used the run-up to the summit to call for reparations from Britain for the legacy of slavery, with Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis calling CHOGM the ideal forum to “make progress.” Nations have been in talks about whether to reflect reparative justice in their communique, to be finalized by leaders Saturday. All three African leaders vying to be the Commonwealth’s new secretary-general — a choice leaders will make Saturday — said last month the issue should broadly be on the table. It is part of a “long history of using Commonwealth summits as a forum to air broader grievances which often have Britain involved,” said Harshan Kumarasingham.
Whether reparations are really on the table: No one really believes the U.K. will hand over reparations worth alternatively £200 billion (according to one leading academic) or £18 trillion (per a United Nations judge). In truth the conversation is moving away from calls for “pure” reparations and toward help combating wider issues like climate change, which hits developing, small and island states hardest. The issue is firmly on the agenda at CHOGM, alongside a declaration for a “sustainable and resilient ocean.” A No. 10 spokesperson insisted the U.K. does not pay reparations and that the issue is simply “not on the agenda.” They said there would be no apology for Britain’s role in slavery at CHOGM.
While Charles seems somewhat committed to carrying on his mother’s legacy of embracing and nurturing Commonwealth ties, I would also assume that Commonwealth nations are looking to the future, and asking themselves if the Commonwealth will still be relevant or any kind of priority in the years to come, especially post-Charles. “King William” clearly does not give a sh-t and will likely oversee the disbanding of the Commonwealth, or at least an extreme minimization in Commonwealth priorities. Yeah… all of this is just…fascinating to watch.
Now that he’s gotten so thin, and losing his hair, you can really see how much William resembles him in the face.
The commonwealth watched him bully his biracial daughter-in-law and remove his son’s protection. Also any goodwill from the commonwealth was for QEII and it wasn’t going to extend to Chuckles. Times have changed and Chuckles hasn’t nor will he ever.
He brings nothing to the table. He doesn’t even have a charming, interesting wife who genuinely cares about others. He’s a cold, spoiled man who threw away a son and his side-piece can’t bring herself to hide her disdain for being near people who are not exactly like her.
The photo of oblivious chuck and gassed side-piece next to healthy, thriving and healthy people is quite stark.
He does look rough, really rough. Cancer does that to you, and so does chemo.
When my mum had chemo, she looked so dreadful and felt so terrible that I was sure she was dying. I didn’t quite believe it when she phoned and told me her doctors were stopping the chemo because she was in remission. That was 14 years ago and she’s still going strong today.
There’s a possibility that KC will improve once he finishes his chemo, if it’s put him in remission. If it’s palliative chemo taken to lengthen his life without being able to cure him, he’ll get steadily more unwell. I actually feel a little sorry for him, despite all his issues.
I wish I could empathize with this man! What he did to 2 women! two people who did absolutely nothing to hurt him is dreadful! I wish him everything he ever wished to Diana and Meghan
He also treated harry horribly and wants nothing to do with Archie and lily.
No sympathy for this man. Karma is showing in his face.
The deterioration of that family and the crappiest deals with the press started with Charles and his needs in regard to this woman! I will never understand why he was so willing to give up Diana for this woman! He then sacrificed his sons to get PR for Camilla. As far as I am concerned, he is just ripping what he sowed years ago…. He should have never married Camilla, never!
He should have been given the same choice ad Edward viii marry her and give up the throne
Charles didn’t want to marry her then. He didn’t want to get married at that point in his life. Maybe if he’d become involved with her first years later it would’ve been different. But he dithered and she then moved on with APB.
Camilla was dating Andrew p b for years she wanted him not charles. And charles did not tell Camilla they had a future together. Charles was turned down by marriage prospects before he dated diana.
He and Diana were basically an arranged marriage and it went horribly wrong because they had nothing in common and were a generation apart in age. Marrying her was a cowardly thing to do.
Diana did not get the memo thst it was an arrange d marriage. Charles asked her out on dates and she was free to turn them down. She fell for his line. Arranged marriages though do not give men the right to cheat. Charles is a coward Diana was besotted with him but he preferred camilla.
It went wrong because Charles used her to get heirs then ditched Diana Camilla was always around one way or another. He was 32 she was 19 and later he said he did not love Diana
Diana did not see it as arranged marriage
Rain everywhere they go.
Monsoon season started early this year, which is why climate change is a high priority at this meeting.
Even a stopped clock like Politico can be right twice a day.
The photos are super airbrushed. She looks so smug grinning for cameras
She has another clear umbrella.
If KC had wanted to somewhat continue his mother’s Commonwealth legacy, he would have done this while she was still alive, well before her death. That would have signalled continuation and made for a smoother transfer of monarchs. Not to mention, in his first year KC was mostly AWOL on this issue. And his heir has not been asked/ forced to step in.
The man looks incredibly ill, this tour is expensive and unpopular on so many levels, and yet, this is what KC felt the need to pause his chemo for. He’s getting some of what he deserves.
The RF and the government, whichever is in power, should have a clear idea about the short, mid and long-term usefulness of the Commonwealth. What other purpose do the weekly meetings of the King and PM serve, but telling the monarch what direction they should steer the CW? I also don’t see the Windsors having that much knowledge, intelligence, vision, statesmanship or leadership skills to reframe the purpose of the Commonwealth to keep up with current geopolitics. It is left behind by BRICS and other alliances that have a clear purpose and benefit to the countries who participate. Considering the current geopolitical turmoil and economic fluctuations etc, these leaders don’t have time to sit around watching dance shows and KC and Cams making faces at fancy food just so the Windsors can play colonizer emperors a little longer. Their mere presence brings nothing to the table at this point and they have no idea what else they could possibly do. This is an evident drawback of non-elected, birthright leadership. QE2 understood her role as a mascot and cultural symbol, and she brought nothing more to the table. Charles doesn’t even bring that, and that’s partially because he didn’t realize the asset he had in Diana. William will not even try.
Seeing the ravages of age and poor health on Charles allows me the opportunity to express compassion for a man who waited his entire life to inherit a role that is now as diminished as he is. He’s not been a good person, father, husband or possibly even son but he has his demons to deal with so I’ll leave it at that.
I know Charles felt a need to do this trip and his doctors okayed it. But rather than brave it just looks kind of foolish. He could have stayed home and taken care of himself rather than go on a trip that feels more about his ego than anything else. Idk maybe I’m being harsh .
Charles shouldn’t even be Head of the Commonwealth.
To me these two look like they are stumbling around lost. They are both unattractive, lack authenticity and charisma and offer nothing in return for adulation. Read the Politico article earlier and it was spot on. The British Empire is dead.
This is a person who can accept that his own son and his son’s family are attacked or killed by racists. I have no sympathy for him at all.
You can look at pictures of Philip c 1996-7, when he was the age Charles is now, and it’s night and day. Charles is looking like Philip did as a man more than a decade older and in middling health.
And they’ve dropped the ball seriously as a functioning commonwealth. It’s been mishandled on a Brexit level. BRICS is poised to be a seriously destabilizing force with Russia, China and, increasingly Iran. And China has made huge inroads in Africa and the Caribbean. The world is going to see the effects of that in coming generations.
This trip shows the lack of pull the British monarch has when it comes to world issues. Three heads of Commonwealth countries have noped out of this meeting and sent subs, two are attending a summit headed by an enemy of the UK. William the heir would have been out of his depth in such a meeting because he never truly prepared in the 24 years and counting for his future role as sovereign. Nice to see not all media is in the tank for the Windsors and will give frank assessment to their “roles”.
I just listened to a report on BBCworld about the commonwealth meeting on my drive to work, and the reporters spoke about the embarrassment to the UK that the major talking point has been reparations. They mentioned the PMs responses about “wanting to look forward and not backward,” but didn’t mention the king at all.
I think the royal family is confronting a reality that they have failed to confront for years now: they have no relevance in the contemporary world because they refused to create a relevant space for themselves. They have stuck stubbornly to their notion of tradition, expecting the world would still hold them in thrall for just existing. That they have no message, no vision, no commitment to service, nothing but entitlement. Every single commonwealth delegate knows the way they treated a nonwhite member of their own family. They have no respect because quite frankly, they haven’t earned it. That Charles is old and sick is sad for him, but it’s a pretty apt symbol for the royal family itself: old, sick, and increasingly irrelevant.
I commented something similar above before I saw your comment. I agree and the reason why they missed every single opportunity to change with the times and reframe their roles is that they are simply not intelligent or charismatic enough for any kind of leadership role. Hasn’t someone said before that they start the day by reading the tabloids and what they say about them? Who with a real job has time for that?? They should immerse themselves in current affairs and their historical and economic background so they can create a useful role for themselves. They use the excuse that they are not supposed to delve into politics, but look at Harry and his work, or other European royals who are not preoccupied with their soap opera lives 24/7.
The decline has been evident for almost 100 years – sooner or later someone is going to be left holding the bag. Pretty soon Charles will be handing that bag over to William.
They gave him kava to drink. I hope the person serving it spat in the bowl first lol
He looks exactly like his father in these photos.
KC3 looks like QE2 and Prince Philip just before they died.
So frail
In pictures from this tour, I noticed that his hands are the most swollen I’ve ever seen. They were starting to lose some of that water retention but they’ve blown up again. Especially his right hand. It looks deformed.
It’s not the commonwealth that needs to be disbanded. We need to remember, Charles did not automatically become head of the Commonwealth upon the Queen’s death. Before she died, she asked the leaders of the countries if he could be the head after he became King, which they agreed to. The issue is “Head of State” which Charles is of only about 14 or 15 of the 55 members of the CW. This is what he automatically became when he ascended the throne as this position is part of the constitution of these countries. Head of Commonwealth and HoS are two different things. Charles should not be HoS of any other country other than his own. Let the Commonwealth carry on and they can choose their own president, officers and directors etc. It does not have to be a British monarch. As far as HoS, countries like Australia, Canada, New Zealand and all other nations who still have him in place, need to get rid of the monarchy because it still reeks of colonialism. It’s not easy but not impossible either.
He looks terrible.