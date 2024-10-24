DM: Tina Brown ‘sees Meghan’s judgement as dreadful and the facts bear this out’

It’s been interesting to watch the British media try to selectively piggyback on Tina Brown’s interview on The Ankler this week. Tina Brown talked a lot of sh-t about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but she also said some unflattering things about Prince William. Guess which part of Brown’s interview is being glommed onto by the British media? You guessed it. Brown spoke in unspecific terms about how Meghan “is a perfectionist about getting it all wrong. Her issue is that she doesn’t listen. She has all these people, asks them their opinion, and then doesn’t follow it. She does what she wants to do. And all of her ideas are total crap, unfortunately.” Brown also revived the sexist/racist trope about Meghan ordering Harry around and Harry being “in thrall” of Meghan. As you can imagine, the old white royalist men are delighted that they get to talk about how Tina Brown is right about everything (in regard to Meghan alone).
A British royal expert has said he agrees with Tina Brown’s comments made earlier this month that Meghan Markle has the ‘worst’ judgement. Ex-Vanity Fair editor Brown, who famously once described Megxit as a ‘disaster’ and accused the couple of being ‘addicted to drama,’ alleged that Meghan has the ‘worst’ judgement while appearing on The Ankler podcast with the media brand’s CEO Janice Min.
Richard Fitzwilliams – a royal expert and commentator – told MailOnline he agrees with Brown’s judgement on the Duchess of Sussex. He said: ‘Tina Brown is highly respected journalist and royal biographer. I have consulted her brilliant study of Diana several times in the last week. She has highlighted Meghan’s terrible judgement on the prestigious Ankler podcast. Brown is right that Harry is led by Meghan. She is also correct in saying that the split when they left was “a disaster all round”.’
‘With the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) about to begin in Samoa, we would do well to remember how Queen Elizabeth made Harry President and Meghan Vice-President of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. They deserted these patronages and in their documentary Harry and Meghan for Netflix, had talking heads rubbishing the institution which was a form of betrayal, something that Harry, however frustrated he was with royal life, would never have done on his own.’
Fitzwilliams said Brown’s point that ‘all of her ideas are total crap’ brought to mind a reference by Meghan in The Cut Magazine that people celebrated in the streets of South Africa when she married Prince Harry in 2018. He said: ‘Meghan quoted an individual who was never identified. He was supposed, at the 2019 premiere of The Lion King, to have told her that there was rejoicing in the streets in South Africa when they married which was similar to that when Nelson Mandela was released from prison. With an ego like that, it is clear that Brown’s comment that Meghan “has the worst judgement of anyone in the entire world” is all too true.’
Fitzwilliams adds: ‘Brown sees Meghan’s judgement as dreadful and the facts bear this out. The couple’s Charitable Foundation Archewell has made little impact, they lost their contract with Spotify and have actually done little [to] save their kiss and tell documentary, for Netflix who may not renew their contract next year. Also when she signed with the William Morris Agency in April last year, what did it lead to?’
Fitzwilliams concurred: ‘Brown is correct in saying that the split when they left was “a disaster all round”. As she has noted, the parting was a “disaster” as they obviously represented the contemporary face of the royal family and she notes that he can be a great success as a prince as it’s all he understands. Now he’s in exile. Their tours are “faux-royal”.’
The main thrust, for me, of Tina Brown’s interview was that she’s beyond furious that Prince Harry refuses to divorce his wife and come crawling back to the UK so he can “do his duty” as a prince… and then Harry would outshine his brother, much to William’s chagrin. Like, they’re saying that explicitly: Harry needs to come back so he can do William’s work and steal William’s thunder, which will make William incandescent with rage. Tina Brown and Dick Fitzwilliams blame Meghan for the fact that Harry wants no part of the royal trainwreck, rather than give a 40-year-old prince any agency. Also: Harry and Meghan didn’t “desert” their patronages – they were more than willing to retain all of their patronages and continue to do that work. QEII and her courtiers were hellbent on punishing the Sussexes, so the palace removed H&M from the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and everything else.
Brilliant book about Diana. No way.No it was more of a hatchet job with dubious stories. Like Tina claiming Diana threw herself at Charles during that weekend house party where Charles showed interest in her. Brown claims Diana sat on his lap. Brown claimed she was Diana a friend based on one lunch they had together. Sarah Bradford book was lot better. Brown needs to keep quiet about meghan.
In today’s gaslighting PR handbook edition – every confession is a projection….what if we swapped out every mention of Meghan and we put in Camilla’s name instead. And Charles for Harry.
Would this article make more sense?
Camilla has no allegiance to Charles, the man, the marriage to him (APB still around) – and who drives a father to cast out his biological children? She’s even undermining the monarchy.with her horrific shambling public appearances.
She wanted all the rights but none of the responsibilities.
I think these stories are meant to center Camilla without getting the rota in trouble.
Who the hell does Tina Brown think she is, and why is she qualified to say a woman she does not know who has two cute kids and a husband who loves her in a nice house in a good neighborhood has “dreadful judgement?” Meghan is living the American Dream. F*ck the British Nightmare.
I was on tour in Sri Lanka last week and a Brit in our group started bitching about Meghan. I was delighted to tell her they are huge in America. She said she heard people were sick of them and I said don’t believe everything you read in the Daily Mail.
The scary thing is: propaganda works.
Oh dear. My husband and I are going to England for a wedding the week after next, then spending a couple of weeks in Scotland to celebrate our anniversary, and I’ve kinda been wondering if Meghan is actually a common topic of conversation, or if the BM and the RR are just shouting into an echo chamber. I’ll be ready to defend her honor if it comes up!
(BTW, isn’t Sri Lanka beautiful?! We spent 3 days there as a side trip after attending a wedding in Kerala, and it wasn’t nearly enough!)
lol. For a person who does everything wrong, she has a stellar CV. I would say much much better than the current Queen and the future Queen. She made more tangible contributions to the charities in UK in her short time there than any of the royals with her own projects.
Tina Brown also has a stellar CV, credibility, and a huge platform. It’s unfortunate she is taking her talking points from a family she knows is vicious, untrustworthy , and downright petty.
@Megan, who did Tina help, but herself? Meghan was doing good charity work even before she married Harry. Tina is just another gossip journalist talking sh*t about other people without any credible evidence. Her “sources” are as unnamed as any other royal reporter’s. That is not serious journalism, please.
Her stellar cv is far from blemish free. In fact, there are some spectacular fails. Which in a long career makes sense but she is accusing Meghan of things she has no proof of and when in fact she herself is guilty of, yelling at staff, not knowing their names and not taking advice. In one of my comments further down, I link to a piece about her time at Talk Magazine. It’s a doozy. Is it all true? Idk but I’m willing to bet it’s more true than anything she has to say about a women she’s never met. TB seems like the one with bad judgment.
Regardless of what she’s saying, Tina Brow is talking about Meghan, not about Kate or Camzilla. To me, she’s making it clear that they are nonfactors when it comes to the future of the dying monarchy.
This interview was a bit of a joke. Tina pretty much had free reign to say whatever she wanted without being checked or questioned. The interviewer just appeared to take everything as gospel, no questions asked. I simply couldn’t sit through the whole thing.
It’s called propaganda. It was perfected during WWII by a certain notorious German guy. The British aristocracy admired him tremendously. Just look up some old documentaries about that class, including the ones about the Midford sisters.
Honestly, I am tired of white British women in the media and their absolute allegiance to patriarchy and white supremacy.
Tina Brown is a bigot. Someone who has no room in their “critique” to see the other side, to acknowledge the wins and successes and to manufacture ire and hate and racist trope, is a bigot.
I think most of her power, however, comes from her relationships with American media. They’ve also shown that the reset they promised after George Floyd was just lip service.
How is the bullying and harassment of Meghan allowed and acceptable after 2020?
As for the mail and Fitzwilliams, that is just pure racism. And they’ll partake anyway.
Yes Meg has dreadful judgment from uk salty’s royal experts standpoint: because of her judgment, they only got shadows of careers, they’re trash writing, the monarchy will end, they’ll all be fired. How did we get to “can we do half in half out” to this? **Chef’s kiss** I love this for the monarchy and freedom for meg and harry
The Diana book by Tina was bizarr o world. Diana’s mother said she never tried to interfere or advise Diana. Tina said she did. Did tina take over in her own marriage
Tina Brown is the typical washed up old white woman angry with Meghan because Meghan knows her self worth and chooses to advocate for things important to her. Harry is his own man and chooses to advocate for the things important for him. Any one who sees this couples interaction with each other can feel they are both deeply in love with each other.Their Archewell Foundation is a stellar view of what they both advocate for and what they both have done. The bitterness is because their work is not done under the royalties foundation website and they cannot get credit for it. The more these gutter rats harp on this couple the more we understand how regretful they are for what they have left to support. A prince in waiting who is not taken seriously and a mumbling queen in waiting who is as bad.
I would LOVE to be such a “failure” as the Duchess of Sussex. A husband who worships her (in a sweet way, not the “in thrall” crap), 2 beautiful kids. Intelligent and well-educated.TV show and lifestyle brand in the works. Friends that include some of the most powerful people in the industry. Until she married into the BRF, literally every single person she had actually worked with have nothing but praise for her. And on a shallow note, she could easily pass for a woman in her 20s. We should all be such “failures”.
This witch Brown knows William is a joke as heir and will be a disaster as king. Harry chose love and his immediate family over a life of royal slavery. Brown and the rest of the rota rats are mad their pockets are empty because the Sussexes are not granting them access and the US press, press that don’t denigrate them, are granted interviews. They’re mad their hit jobs are not barring the Sussexes to do their projects and be invited to events.
Whatever. These people have been saying the same thing for almost 10 years. Perhaps they believe their comments will come true one day.
I’ll second that “whatever.” And even if what TB says is true, so what? Harry still doesn’t want to go back and Charles and William still don’t want him back.
I believe Charles does want him back, but not under circumstances favorable to Harry.
Is asking for advice then making your own decision something to criticize?
No. But apparently members of the Royal Family are supposed to just do what they’re told and I think Meghan having her own views was a problem for staff.
Here’s a somewhat long but very good read about Tina Brown and the failure of Talk magazine from Russ Baker. Fascinatingly she is described as yelling at staff, not even knowing all their names, and wait for it…getting advice but not taking the advice and refusing to listen to any advice. Huh, the same thing she’s accused Meghan of. Interesting. Meghan is none of the things she says. In truth, Tina Brown could be describing herself though?
https://www.russbaker.com/archives/Razor%20Magazine%20-%20Tina%20Brown.htm
So what ever to the commonwealth trust btw? Has anyone been appointed in H&M’s place?
They all use Meghan’s name to draw views, and some people really believe all of the lies and bullshit. I maintain that Tina Brown is a fucking racist bitch.
I don’t think Kate was the flavour of the month till Meghan came along . She was seen as this jobless go getter but the British are big on class and pedigree and the Middletons didn’t really didn’t hold up . If Harry had married an aristocrat with a bloodline like Diana or the Mountbattens , I think Kate would have been dethroned faster than we can blink . So this is entirely because the contender is mixed race and American ..suddenly Kate is the English rose with picture perfect heirs and spares , never mind if she and her family are as chav as can be . I never thought the Brits were this racist under the polite veneer and I am so disillusioned with people like Judy Dench , Clarkson and Ms Tina..I actually thought they all had a brain apiece . The fact that they can see what losers the Waleses are and still promote them over the completely classy and naturally aristocratic Sussexes ..it beggars belief .
Yeah, she is. A fucking racist bitch who is bizarrely not even that good of a gossip. Her interpretation of Meghan makes no sense bc there’s so much evidence to the contrary. And there’s a dozen random YT people saying the same thing. It’s unoriginal and fully based on hate clicks and racism and sexism. But that’s her market and that’s who she is. Apparently it was less obvious in the 90s when she worked with Weinstein🙄.
They just can’t stop beating that dead horse, can they?
I had a whole screed written up in rebuttal, but this is all too tiresome and pointless.
Yep, exactly. It’s boring. Yes yes you hate her, she’s the worst thing ever, she’s ruined the monarchy, Harry’s just a poor lost little boy with no agency and is so stupid he can barely tie his shoes himself. I would love for just one interviewer, to ask ” why are you still talking about her?”.
Royal “expert” Richard Fitzwilliams?
The expert who wasn’t shy about giving his expert opinion on an interview that hadn’t yet aired — that of Harry and Meghan, by Oprah?
Expert without expertise. And anything he says can be dismissed without further arguing.
I would love to ask Tina about the half-in offer that W & Charles rejected. Wouldn’t that prove as a win-win solution today, per Tina’s own argument? I get it, they just want to use H&M as a punching bag because the RF is sad skeleton crew now and they want to blame someone for it. But all of these royal experts sound so ridiculous when the half-in arrangement would essentially solve the problem at hand. 🙄
This is all so boring now and has been for a long long time. How old is this licture- that’s how long it’s all been rubbish
The monarchy is pathetic now
This is the stuff that Karma comes after.
It won’t be long now Tina. Lack of sales and engagement will be the first thing you’ll experience Tina
Tina Brown is just another bitter racist white woman who hates that a biracial woman is in the place that she feels should only be occupied by a white woman. They hate Meghan because he loves her. They are bitter because they feel that Meghan should have been grateful to be in their presence. I keep waiting for one of the experts or people like Brown to call her uppity.
Australia was Flop Tour 2.0 so of course they have to beat up on Meghan for something as a cover. “All of her ideas are total crap” even though she broke the internet by re-wearing a red dress, lol. Meanwhile Chuck and his Whorse lurching around Australia was one big yawn.
Imagining Meghan catching wind of this article and how hurtful it is. Even the most confident women worry about how they are conducting their professional life and feel they are not up to the job of being a good parent. I’m sending her all the comfort and peace of mind I can–I know articles like these tend to bunch up and through their idiocy become ridiculous…but sometimes it still takes my breath away how cruel they are.