Will Mike Tindall’s rugby book outsell Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ paperback?

Prince Harry’s paperback edition of Spare came out this week. I haven’t been to a bookstore recently, but I absolutely believe that many bookstores will probably display the paperback edition prominently towards the front of the store. That’s mostly because the hardback was such a huge success, but Spare is still incredibly relevant today, 21 months after it was first published. The British media especially has not stopped whining about Spare in all of this time, and they keep trying to force this narrative that Harry “regrets” writing the book because he destroyed his relationships with his father and brother. The same father and brother who treated him like sh-t for years before he even published the book.
It’s also funny that Harry hasn’t given his critics anything new to whine about. He didn’t add any new chapters to Spare, nor did he edit out anything from the hardback edition. GB News hilariously tried to retread old news by suggesting that Harry “snubbed” King Charles and Prince William anew because he didn’t add their names to his dedication. Spare’s dedication still reads, “For Meg and Archie and Lili…and of course, my mother.” They’re so desperate to turn this paperback into a scandal, they’re positioning Spare against Mike Tindall’s new dumb book:
Mike Tindall is set to go head to head with Prince Harry tomorrow, with the former rugby player’s new book to be released on the same day as the Duke of Sussex’s paperback version of Spare hits shelves. Mike, who resides in Gloucestershire, is set to release ‘The Good, The Bad & The Rugby – Unleashed’ on Thursday.
The book – which he co-authored with Alex Payne and James Haskell – will give an insight into ‘the highs and lows their podcast, friendship and rugby.’ Mike – who is married to the Duke of Sussex’s cousin, Zara Tindall – revealed in the book he was teased by James, who once referenced Prince Andrew’s ‘car-crash’ Newsnight interview.
However, Harry is also putting out his paperback version of Spare on Thursday. The hardback version was originally released in the UK on January 10, 2023. The royal wrote that the book was ‘for Meg and Archie and Lili… And of course, my mother’. The Duke threw around many accusations about the Royal Family in Spare, along with alleging that he had a physical fight with his brother and heir to the throne, Prince William. He claimed in the book that the Prince of Wales grabbed him by the collar and threw him to the floor, while shattering a dog bowl with his back. William then allegedly declared: ‘I didn’t attack you, Harold.’
Harry also called his mother-in-law, Queen Camilla, ‘dangerous’ and a ‘villain’ in his memoir and alleged she had ‘sacrificed him’ to improve her reputation.
In Mike’s new book, he described joining the Royal Family in 2011 after marrying Zara and is thought to have made a dig at Meghan Markle. He said: ‘Believe it or not, marrying into the Royal Family was pretty easy for me. They were always nice to me, and I was always nice to them. Simple really.’
I covered Mike Tindall’s interview with the Telegraph last week – he sounded like a meathead who couldn’t wrap his head around why Meghan was treated much differently than a white rugby douche who married an untitled royal-adjacent. Anyway, it’s really been a publishing blitz over there in recent months. Tom Parker Bowles, James Middleton and now Mike Tindall, all with books out around the same time as the Spare paperback release. Not to defend them, but I doubt James, Tom and Peter really planned it out, to have their books out at the same time. Has anyone heard anything about book sales numbers? I figured that if James or Tom’s book sold well or made it onto whatever piddling British bestseller list, the Mail would have a blaring headline about it. But it’s been really quiet, right? Almost like no one really gave a sh-t. I imagine it will be the same with Tindall’s book.
Peter Phillips, the Duchess of Sussex, the Duke of Sussex, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall leave the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II.
Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' on sale at W H Smith's midnight book launch – Victoria Station, London, England, UK on Tuesday 10 January, 2023.
Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' on sale at Waterstones bookshop at Piccadilly, London, England, UK on Tuesday 10 January, 2023. The retailer opened its doors early at 8am for customers to purchase the book.
Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' on sale at Waterstones bookshop at Piccadilly, London, England, UK on Tuesday 10 January, 2023. The retailer opened its doors early at 8am for customers to purchase the book.
Mike Tindall attends the recording of a special episode of The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast, in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, on September 06, 2023 in Windsor, England.
Mike Tindall, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the recording of a special episode of The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast, in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, on September 06, 2023 in Windsor, England.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS
Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall at the Six Nations: Full Contact World Premiere at Frameless in Marble Arch, London, United Kingdom on 15 January 2024.
The Sovereign's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London
Featuring: Mike Tindall meets guests
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 May 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Sovereign's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London
Featuring: Mike Tindall meets guests
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 May 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
Only in Mikes and the gutter press fever pitched dreams will his book outsell Harry’s.
Only if there’s a world wide shortage in toilet paper.
I doubt even the derangers would buy Mike’s book. Trying to make Mike a saint is laughable
Bellend writing a book? I’d buy it just to see if there are actual words in there.
don’t buy, you’ll let him earn money and improve his sales statistics.
@Andy I think you might need to buy some crayons.
NO… he will be lucky if he can sell 5000 copies on day 1
“Harry “snubbed” King Charles and Prince William anew because he didn’t add their names to his dedication.”
That is the craziest thing to say 😭😭 Why would he dedicate the book to his abusers? He wrote about how both Charles and Will threw him and his family under the bus to protect themselves. Then, was he supposed to thank them for the abuse?
I mean GB news is just trying to get clicks, but they have been on this whole thing about Harry really wants to come back and regrets everything. That’s why he’s doing all this charity work, to show them that he still wants to be a working royal, not because he cares about the organizations that he supporting. That’s also why they tried to make him not adding any new chapters, another one of their endless olive branches instead of, you know him just having said everything he wanted to say in the hardcover version. I think these people are consistently looking back and trying to redo the past, and relitigate what happened because they’re so afraid of the future which looks pretty damn bleak for them if we’re honest.
😂🤣😂🤣 no it won’t
I wonder if he wrote in his book about the time he was caught on camera cheating on his wife right after his wedding?
These three losers have nothing of note in their own right, so they bank on royal adjancy by marriage to sell their books. Haven’t heard the numbers for TPB but Middleton made over 2000 copies sold according to Amazon in the first week.
How much of the scorn and mockery poured at Harry from his family members especially the hanger on’s come from a place of jealousy? Because who else in the family would be reportedly paid 20 million for a book?
Spare was a smash worldwide. Mike’s little rehash of his rugby glory days won’t be. Though the paperback won’t sell as much as the original hardcover release, it will sell well.
The way the bar is lowered for these people. They are comparing the FIRST release of mikes book to the paperback edition of a record breaking book??! And if it sells more than the re-release they will of course hail this as some great triumph for Tindall and the royal family. Also these people lie. Harry was talking about how Camilla was perceived as “the villain” in his interview with Anderson Cooper. He doesn’t call her a villain in the book.
Mike Tindall’s book selling as well as Harry’s Bwahahahaha!!!! I will think of your headline Kaiser and laugh out loud all day long!!! Bwahahahaha!!
Didn’t Mike brag about beating Harry up when he younger and then called him names in the press ? They really treated Harry poorly and are both shocked and jealous at how well his life has turned out.
“I was nice to them and they were nice to me. ” Oh Mike, you were boot licking and they were laughing at you behind your back. That’s what they do; make fun of the “lesser” classes. You are just too dumb to notice.
The fact that were no articles about the other royal adjacent’s books after they were published means that they didn’t do well. I hope Harry writes a sequel one day.
I am writing a memoir about some significant health issues I experienced. I am a fairly strong writer, but unpublished. I have communicated with two different literary agencies, both REALLY want the book, it is SUPERB, but it needs A LITTLE editing, which is $1600. I think that is a fair price. My point is that they agreed to take on the book before they read a single sentence I wrote. Anyone can write a book, if they’re willing to put some money up front.
Sorry for the off topic, but PLEASE be careful. I’m trad published, and no legit literary agency will ever ask you for a cent. This is either a vanity publisher or scam.
Literary agents don’t get involved in the editing process at all – and no agent ever asks you for money, ever. They take a percentage of your earnings.
Trad publishers pay all the editing and other costs themselves.
Anyone asking you to pay thousands in spurious “editing costs” is absolutely a scammer. (Unless they’re openly marketing themselves as a vanity press and are upfront that they are simply providing a paid for service to print your books for you. But even then, be careful.)
Unfortunately this is an incredibly common scam in the writing world.
The ONLY way an author ever pays for editing is if they decide to hire their own developmental editor to help them get the book in good enough shape to send out to literary agents and publishers. Or self-published authors often choose to hire editors, too.
Please, please don’t consider paying these “literary agents”, everything about this screams scam.
Royal hanger-on Mike T.
Without his wife and her family to mooch off, he is a nobody.
Found this on X. Even Kate’s book didn’t sell https://x.com/DuchessJRM/status/1849388622874546494?t=YF39I6VMNE8rUdnfD0zbsQ&s=19 If the future queen can’t move product what makes the spouse of the 21st in line to the throne think his pamphlet is going to do? Even BoJo’s book tanked.
Boris Johnson’s book sold 40,000 and is considered a failure, the publisher will start pulping soon.
James’s book tanked, TPB’s cook book seems to below the radar.
Joyful joyful days.
Have you seen the photos online of bookshops surrounding Johnson’s book with lots of books with titles like Surrounded by Liars: how the Tories destroyed the country? Good stuff.
“…alleging that he had a physical fight with his brother”
No. Bullshit. It was not a “fight”, it was a unilateral attack by William, and Harry responded much more calmly and maturely than most of us probably would’ve done in that situation.
Mike is surprisingly very intelligent. He attended Grammar school (for those outside UK it is state school for kids that achieve high grades) and was then awarded a place at Durham University (one of the top unis in UK) which he deferred to start his rugby career.