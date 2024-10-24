Danica Patrick, 42, voted for the first time & you’ll never guess who she voted for

This is unsurprising, even if I had zero clue about Danica Patrick’s politics before this week. Danica is a former NASCAR driver and she dated Aaron “Anti-Vaxx Nutjob” Rodgers for two years, 2020-2022. A few days ago, Danica gave an interview to Fox News about her plans to vote for the first time ever this year. She’s 42 years old and she’s never voted before now. In her Fox News interview, she came across like the embodiment of “deep as a puddle.”

Former NASCAR star Danica Patrick confirmed on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ that she has never voted in a presidential election in her life, but that will be changing in 2024. And she’s revealed who she will be voting for come Election Day.

“It feels like voting for Donald Trump is like the vote of reason. It’s like the rational, reasonable choice,” Patrick told Watters.

Patrick added that she doesn’t understand why “MAGA,” or Trump’s slogan of “Make America Great Again,” is considered an “insult” to some. Patrick also feels like there’s a big divide between men and women right now when voting for Trump, and she explained why one of the common reasons she’s heard people won’t vote for the former president isn’t good enough.

“There is a difference definitely between the way that men and women are voting, and I think maybe one of the reasons why women are having a harder time with the vote is just his personality,” she said. “That’s the most common answer you hear from people. ‘I just can’t vote for him.’ I don’t think that’s a good enough reason. You don’t have to go to dinner with him. You just have to like the country that you live in.”

Patrick and Watters also discussed Trump surprising McDonald’s diners in Pennsylvania this past week, where the former racecar driver said it showed everyone the qualities she likes most about him.

“I think that he has a great sense of humor,” she began. “I think that he is a man amongst the people. I feel like when you wrap that up with the humility that he has, the sense of humor that he has, the off-the-cuff confidence that he has. His ability to go so unscripted and be in so many scenarios where he has to essentially be himself, it’s pretty much all of them. That’s not just something you see from the other side, which I think is one of the most endearing and important qualities about him is that he is just being him.”