Do you think Beyonce will actually show up at Kamala Harris’s Houston rally?

Last night, Kamala Harris held an amazing rally in Clarkston, Georgia. Bruce Springsteen performed, Senator Warnock spoke, Tyler Perry spoke, Barack Obama spoke, and then Obama introduced VP Harris and they stood on stage like America’s first two Black presidents (God willing). It was an amazing event and cable news covered a lot of it. On the other side, apparently JD Vance IS campaigning, but it’s like no one is following him or giving him any coverage? And every time Donald Trump opens his mouth, he makes some new authoritarian promise. Yesterday’s promise was that he would fire special prosecutor Jack Smith if he wins the presidency. You better believe Trump will do it too.
Today, VP Harris will be in Houston, Texas. It’s a bold move for the final fortnight of the election cycle, but the Texas trip has multiple purposes. As always, there’s a dream of Blexas (Blue Texas) and the demographics are encouraging. There’s a very competitive senate race and Texas voters might actually fire Ted Cruz. And VP Harris wants to shine a spotlight on Texas’s grotesque anti-choice laws, which are specifically about punishing and abusing women. Yesterday, the Harris campaign confirmed something new about her stop in Texas: Beyonce will be there. Beyonce will PERFORM.
Vice President Kamala Harris might have traveled on Friday to Philadelphia or Milwaukee for the umpteenth time, but motivating tuned-out voters in battleground states required something different.
So her campaign engineered a trip to Houston — the largest city in Texas, decidedly not a presidential battleground state — where she would be joined at a rally by Beyoncé and the country music legend Willie Nelson, both beloved natives of the state. Their ability to transcend traditional politics, Harris aides hope, will deliver the sort of viral content that cuts through a cluttered media environment.
Ms. Harris’s rally in Houston will focus on the strict abortion ban enacted in Texas after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and is meant to offer a warning about the potential spread of such restrictions to voters in faraway states who will soon decide this year’s presidential election.
We’ve been here before with the Beyonce rumors. I still can’t believe how badly everyone got it wrong at the DNC. We really thought Beyonce would perform!! And in the end, the special guest star was Leon Panetta. So no, I won’t believe that Beyonce is performing at a Harris rally until I actually see her on stage. And Willie Nelson will be there too? Amazing. Y’all think it’s going to be Cowboy Carter songs or will Beyonce do “Freedom,” which is the anthem of the Harris campaign? What if Bey does “Spaghetti”?? I ain’t in no gang, but I got shooters and I bang, bang…
New York, NY – Beyoncé celebrates her Glamour award with her mom, Tina, and sister, Kelly, in New York City.
New York, NY – Beyoncé celebrates her Glamour award with her mom, Tina, and sister, Kelly, in New York City.
Washington, DC – United States Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic Party nominee for President of the US, speaks about recent statements from John Kelly, former President Trump's chief of staff, that Trump would rule like a 'fascist,' from Harris's residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC. Polls show a tightening presidential race between her and Republican former President Donald Trump.
Washington, DC – United States Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic Party nominee for President of the US, speaks about recent statements from John Kelly, former President Trump's chief of staff, that Trump would rule like a 'fascist,' from Harris's residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC. Polls show a tightening presidential race between her and Republican former President Donald Trump.
Washington, DC – United States Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic Party nominee for President of the US, speaks about recent statements from John Kelly, former President Trump's chief of staff, that Trump would rule like a 'fascist,' from Harris's residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC. Polls show a tightening presidential race between her and Republican former President Donald Trump.
Please Beyoncé. If it’s safe for you to do so, please perform.
I hope Beyoncé doesn’t show up with that awful wig
If she shows up and sings then cool, but she has already shown her support by allowing for use of her Freedom song. Her showing up and singing is just icing on the cake.
If the Harris campaign confirmed that Beyonce will be there, then I believe she will – why would we assume Beyonce is a flake who might not show?
All the other times, *other people* have thought “It’d be so cool if Beyonce showed up…” and then started rumors. The Harris campaign never confirmed any of them (and I think the bee emoji at the DNC was a DNC organizer thinking it would drum up even more interest/ratings, but didn’t think though how feeding that fire would actually burn them.)
If the official Harris Walz campaign says Bey will be there, short an emergency, Bey will be there. She loves our country and wants to stop fascism. She will absolutely work her magic to help.
Absolutely. Kamala + Beyonce’s song Freedom is such a perfect combination that the Trump campaign tried to steal it. It’s no small contribution.
I so think Willie will be there for sure and it would be a perfect time for Bey to show up. She’s being quiet so I’m thinking it’s possible …. Now would be a good time – a really good time
All I know is when Trump gets a look at that big stadium full of excited people in Georgia last night there will be tons of ketchup on the walls at MAL.
He was a mumbling, glitching, totally off-track hot mess in Las Vegas last night…watch it here: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MjEe8E84EII). He’s going downhill fast and getting crushed by democratic attack ads. He and his team (AKA the gang who couldn’t shoot straight) simply cannot hide the fact that Trump’s mental and physical state is rapidly declining.
I mean I’d love to see her perform at a Harris rally. Just the fact that it’s a rumor is going to mean there will be crazy lines for that rally in Houston.
There have been! A friend asked me if I wanted to go. I was considering it, but when I found out about the Beyonce thing I decided not to. I can’t handle waiting in long lines for hours at my age.
That blonde wig looks absolutely awful on her.
The DNC convention thing was just random hopeful rumors, played up in a SM / cable news echo chamber, and was played up for eyeballs by the press. (Like one MSNBC ‘man in the aisles guy’ was trying sneak around like a breathless fan trying to catch a peek)
If this is coming from the Harris people, I trust it much more.
It’s been on the mainstream news so it’s probably true.
I live in Houston and work downtown where the rally is being held and they are telling everyone to go home early because there are crazy crowds that are expected to attend the rally. It’s being held at one of the smaller stadiums in Houston (capacity of about 20k) but it’s going to be packed.
Yep hearing the same here over where I live in Houston Heights. I hadn’t planned to go to the rally (I dearly wish I could but that kind of crowd spikes my anxiety). But I did move my dinner reservations to a restaurant north of the Heights because being anywhere near downtown tonight is going to be absolute chaos. But that’s what I call good trouble! Go, Kamala! Go, Colin! You already got my vote the first day of early voting here. 💙
As a Texan, I find it fascinating and (dare I say it, hopeful?) that both Harris and Trump will be in Texas today. Maybe we’re more in play that I dreamed.
I am glad Harris is going into Texas whether or not she has a chance of winning there. Millions of our fellow American sisters are living under forced birth laws in Texas. Girls and women have already died there. We must not abandon our fellow citizens just because we feel safe where we are. We must give them hope that we haven’t forgotten them.
Absolutely!
I wish Voters would just do the right thing for everyone and we didn’t need celebs to support such an important Election.
I saw a lot of comments from people asking “does Beyonce know Beyonce is gonna perform?” 😭😭 People always talk about she is gonna be here or there (they said she was gonna perform at Olympics too), while she is at home sleeping. I hope it is true. I have read that her mother is on the guest list, so there is a moderate chance it is gonna happen.
Rumours are so weird.
Why not let the person say for themselves what they’re going to do
Beyonce can do whatever she likes whenever she likes 👍🏾
If she performs with Dolly Parton, will MAGA have collective apoplexy? I am worried for hospitals.
With all the speculation around Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s relationship with Diddy, I don’t consider her appearance as a win or loss for the campaign. I’d be surprised if she appeared though.
Come on now, there is not one credible accusation against them. People talking sh*t about Beyonce is nothing new (“Y’all haters corny with that Illuminati mess”).
Unfortunately I’m tied up at an event promoting my book on the other side of Texas (7 hours away) and so sad to miss the rally. However it’s an outdoor arena that can hold 20,000 people and I’ve read 200,000 people applied for tickets. And the news is saying Beyonce will be there.
I wish they were going to be at a bigger arena! I’m watching my friends on their journeys to Houston from where we live in Dallas/Fort Worth. 😩