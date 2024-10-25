Matt Healy: A lot of artists ‘become very interested in their lore’ & write songs about it

I still remember the dawning realization, via Swiftie Nation, that Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department was about Matt Healy and not Joe Alwyn. The Swifties really believed TTPD would be the album where Taylor finally explained to them why Joe Alwyn was a villain and why they should rip him to shreds. Instead, TTPD was full of songs about Healy and their brief, chaotic and intense relationship in 2023. If you ask me, Midnights had a lot of stuff about the end of her relationship with Alwyn, which is funny because she released Midnights when she was still technically with Alwyn (but probably fooling around with Healy). In any case, Tay’s relationship with Healy really f–ked her up and she dealt with it by writing A LOT of music about him. Will Matt Healy do the same? Nope.
When writing music, Matty Healy would rather not touch on his personal life. During an appearance on Joshua Citarella’s Doomscroll podcast on Tuesday, Oct. 22, The 1975 frontman revealed his thoughts on writing songs about previous relationships.
“Last year I became a way more well-known public figure for loads of different reasons. The only reason that I was interested in is kind of like, what I was doing,” Healy, 35, who dated Taylor Swift for a few months in 2023, said.
“So I think that a lot of artists, they become very interested in their lore, or they become interested in the things that have happened outside of their art that people know about, and they want to address that,” he continued. “And fair enough, do you know what I mean?”
On The 1975’s first record, Healy was more open to writing about heartbreak and “all these stories about relationships” — but he doesn’t feel the need to do that anymore.
“I would kind of just be lying if I made a record about, I don’t know, all the stuff that was said about me or my casual romantic liaisons or whatever it may be that I’ve kind of become known for, just because I was famous,” he said. “I think that that’s an obvious thing to draw from. And I’m just not interested in it. And I think like, the maintenance of the status quo is something that I always fight against. So the idea of making a record about something that personally happened to me, that by the time I put it out is gonna be like two years old, I see people doing that as well, and it’s not interesting.”
[From People]
Why is this so funny to me? “I think that a lot of artists, they become very interested in their lore.” It’s true! It’s crazy that Matt F–king Healy is the one pointing it out too. Taylor LOVES her lore. Taylor is obsessed with adding to her lore and directing the narratives about her lore. As is her right – she’s made a lot of money on dissecting and adding to her lore, and her fans love it too. Now, do I believe that Healy will never reference his thing with Taylor lyrically or musically? Eh. I honestly don’t listen to The 1975 so I have no idea if their music is ever confessional or directly “about” certain relationships. But I bet Healy will write some music about Taylor or about everything around it. I mean, he’s still referencing Taylor and their relationship in interviews, you know? Granted, that’s what people ask him.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Matthew Healy leave Electric Lady Studios in New York City.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Matthew Healy
BACKGRID USA 15 MAY 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Matthew Healy leave Electric Lady Studios in New York City.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Matthew Healy
BACKGRID USA 15 MAY 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and beau Matthew Healy exit Electric Lady Studios in New York City.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Matty Healy
BACKGRID USA 15 MAY 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Leeds, UNITED KINGDOM – Matty Healy and the 1975 headline Leeds festival with a hip flask and cigarette.
Pictured: Matty Healy, 1975
BACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Jordan Crosby / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Leeds, UNITED KINGDOM – Matty Healy and the 1975 headline Leeds festival with a hip flask and cigarette.
Pictured: Matty Healy, 1975
BACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Jordan Crosby / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy checks out of The Bowery Hotel with his fiancee Gabbriette Bechtel in NYC.
Pictured: Gabbriette Bechtel, Matty Healy
BACKGRID USA 12 JUNE 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy checks out of The Bowery Hotel with his fiancee Gabbriette Bechtel in NYC.
Pictured: Matty Healy
BACKGRID USA 12 JUNE 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy checks out of The Bowery Hotel with his fiancee Gabbriette Bechtel in NYC.
Pictured: Gabbriette Bechtel, Matty Healy
BACKGRID USA 12 JUNE 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy checks out of The Bowery Hotel with his fiancee Gabbriette Bechtel in NYC.
Pictured: Matty Healy, Gabbriette Bechtel
BACKGRID USA 12 JUNE 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
“Casual romantic liaison” – ouch Taylor
yeah, like he wasn’t out there on stage going “this song is about you, you know who you are, I love you” as well.
he’s clearly decided to rewrite things to make himself look like less of a turd.
💀💀💀
Eh. He’s such a small man. We’ve all dated guys like him -the love-bombing and then acting like it was nothing. He’s continuing the gaslighting here with the “casual relationship” comment, but it’s obvious it really bothers him — otherwise he wouldn’t feel the need to issue veiled insults while acting like he’s totally above it all and too cool for school.
Yep. I’m not a swifty but we all know a version of this guy, and he’s awful.
Absolutely SNIDEYSENSE
And he’s trying to make himself seem so much better by saying he doesn’t want to write songs about his relationships. I’m sorry what deep and intelligent things is he writing about? World peace? As if The 1975 are such serious artists and she’s just silly girly music. We’ve all heard that misogynist crap before.
Yep, we already know all we need to know about you, Matty aka The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, and you are just proving it’s true.
Let’s be honest, the only reason people are even interested in getting him on a podcast is because of Taylor Swift.
He kind of said that?
Does anyone really care what you think, Matt Healy? Or did you just underline what we already know about your sorry ass?
“I never talk about my romantic life” says this man on a podcast before he then proceeds to refer his previous girlfriend in the least disguised, most passive aggressive way possible. Way to prove that you are totally over it and not at all a walking compilation of red flags.
I dunno, dude, maybe if you could put your feelings into a song you wouldn’t be stuck making catty remarks on a podcast more than a year later?
I mean lots of artists have had success with deeply personal records about events that happened to them. Taylor isn’t the first. So he’s never going to do a personal record. Okaaay. What’s his music going to be about then? Social issues? Lol. Maybe he shouldn’t tread into that considering his racist history. That said, yes Taylor and her fans are very into the lore and the Easter eggs. It’s too much for me to care about. I just like some of her songs or I don’t. But if she likes doing that and the fans like it then whatever.
Yeah she’s hardly the first, and won’t be the last to draw inspiration from their personal lives for their art. I think what hamstrings her is that she leaned so heavily into the Easter eggs, and references early on that now people refuse to believe her when she says songs aren’t about people but concepts. So she has fans that are convinced that it’s a little bit of a wink when she says that the song is totally not about that person, to the extent that I don’t think other singers deal with. Like we know that a song Pink releases doesn’t have to be about Carey Hart or a Beyonce song isn’t absolutely referencing Jay Z because they have both sang in generalities enough before.
LOLOL What a catch.
Is this little Nepo baby referring to himself as an “Artist?”
You slimy, unwashed little wannabe singer.
Without his connections, he’d have a hard time getting booked as a singer in the corner bar.
Ewwww! Go away.
Men always want to be the artist, but refuse to be the muse.
Hmmmm…🤔 yes…👍 Definitely men like Matty…
Well put, NotMika. As so many commenters have said, most women have dated and/or their friends have dated and/or or have witnessed this type. Passive aggression in guys makes them look so weak. Yawn.
Maybe he could write a song explaining how and why he became a racist, toxic, misogynistic, spoiled, and ignorant little man.
He’s like something you wipe off the bottom of your shoe.
Never stop using the purple t-shirt photo series. What a goober.
Outing myself as having the band’s early first albums, AT LEAST half of Healy’s songs have been about his romantic relationships! I never understood the criticism of Taylor Swift for writing about her love life, it’s like the #1 topic for all musical artists. Male artists don’t get slammed for singing about their exes, Fleetwood Mac’s discography wouldn’t exist if they weren’t all messy and singing about it.
Yeah sorry, I can’t take any 35 year old man who still wants to be called “Matty” seriously.
Oh, he’s mad mad that she skewered him. Lol.
‘You kicked out the stage lights, but you’re still performing’
A lot of us have had someone who promised us the world, didn’t deliver and ran away when we started to return the energy.
Honestly, Taylor, go enjoy more billionaire Bahamas vacations with your XXL pro athlete whose hobbies seem to be holding your drink and applying your sunscreen, based on those pap shots.