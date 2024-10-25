Angelina Jolie looks incredible in the full-length trailer for Pablo Larrain’s ‘Maria’

This week, Netflix finally dropped the one-sheet poster and the full-length trailer for Pablo Larrain’s Maria, starring Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas. The poster is GORGEOUS and so, so striking. Before you watch the trailer, let me just remind everyone that Angelina actually trained for months with an “opera coach” so that she could sing some of Callas’ most famous performances. Then Larrain had Jolie’s vocals mixed with the Callas recordings, so that you can hear some of Jolie’s voice in there too. Within the trailer, I hear Callas but not Jolie. But the performance, from what we can see here, is incredible. Angelina is playing her age as well – she’s no longer the ingenue and no longer the badass action star. She’s a woman who is nearly 50 years old, playing (for the most part) an opera singer in her 50s.

A few superficial things… the wig work is fantastic. When you go back and look at Callas’ hair and hairstyles, they really did a good job on Jolie’s wigs. Secondly, the period clothing is magnificent. I wonder if Angelina was allowed to keep some of it, because it looks amazing on her. Anyway, for Oscar eligibility, Maria will get a limited theatrical run starting in late November, then it will stream on Netflix starting December 11.