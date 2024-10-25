Angelina Jolie looks incredible in the full-length trailer for Pablo Larrain’s ‘Maria’

This week, Netflix finally dropped the one-sheet poster and the full-length trailer for Pablo Larrain’s Maria, starring Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas. The poster is GORGEOUS and so, so striking. Before you watch the trailer, let me just remind everyone that Angelina actually trained for months with an “opera coach” so that she could sing some of Callas’ most famous performances. Then Larrain had Jolie’s vocals mixed with the Callas recordings, so that you can hear some of Jolie’s voice in there too. Within the trailer, I hear Callas but not Jolie. But the performance, from what we can see here, is incredible. Angelina is playing her age as well – she’s no longer the ingenue and no longer the badass action star. She’s a woman who is nearly 50 years old, playing (for the most part) an opera singer in her 50s.
A few superficial things… the wig work is fantastic. When you go back and look at Callas’ hair and hairstyles, they really did a good job on Jolie’s wigs. Secondly, the period clothing is magnificent. I wonder if Angelina was allowed to keep some of it, because it looks amazing on her. Anyway, for Oscar eligibility, Maria will get a limited theatrical run starting in late November, then it will stream on Netflix starting December 11.
Photos courtesy of Netflix, Cover Images.
Wow!
Holy crap, I choked up watching the trailer.
Yes, I’m trying to think of something else to say, but it’s just “Wow!”
She looks absolutely amazing.
Will watch!
I would probably watch this just for the costume porn! But I’m also an opera nerd (Patron-level member of the Met since I was 10!), so I’m super excited for this movie. It looks appropriately lavish, and I’m sure Angie will be divine. Fingers crossed for Oscar #2.
Yeah, i sometimes watch movies just for the costumes. However, I really liked both Jackie and Spencer – and I plan to watch Neruda very soon, so I was always going to watch this one because I like Larrain’s movies and I just love Jolie. I think he really gets a lot of of his leading ladies. In that respect Neruda will be interesting to see because it is about a famous man. It will be interesting to see how it compares to his movies about famous women. Sadly, it probably won’t premiere in the movies in my country.
Two movies to see in an actual theatre: Maria and Gladiator II. Angelina is so inspiring. In a dark world full of Musks and Mels and Trumps and Putins, the women are keeping the light alive.
Oh mio babino caro.
Bellissimo.
La Callas ✨️ has fascinated me since I was a little girl…hers is one of the FIRST biographies I read at age 8…which led me to Onassis & Greek shipping magnates…which led me to the Kennedys…which led me to becoming enthralled with history…
This looks magnificent & I can’t wait to INHALE it when it comes to Netflix❣️
It looks absolutely stunning !
Give her the Oscar, Jolie can act, wow!! She is as talented as she is beautiful!
I really hope her douchey ex does not do some behind the scenes campaigning against her, but I don’t put it past him and his cronies.