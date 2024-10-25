Mike Tindall: For Prince William & Kate, royal work is ‘all consuming’

Mike Tindall and his two podbros have written a book, which is called the same thing as their podcast: The Good, the Bad and the Rugby. We’ve reached the point in podcast culture where podbros are getting book deals to write about their lives beyond their pods. Crazy world. Anyway, the book is out this week, same as the paperback edition of Prince Harry’s Spare. Much like the other royal-adjacents (Tom Parker Bowles and James Middleton), it seems Mike Tindall has a lot of tea to spill about the Windsors. But all of this tea has been sanctioned by the palace, we can only assume. All I know is that after all of the tantrums over Prince Harry’s Spare, the palace and the media have suddenly clammed up about all of these new books, books which openly discuss the Windsors (in flattering terms). Speaking of, Tindall apparently writes about how William and Kate are super-normal and that they work so hard!
Mike Tindall has revealed the British people would be ‘blown away’ if they could see what the Prince and Princess of Wales are like behind closed doors. He harked back to September 2023 when the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 42, appeared with Princess Anne (Mike’s mother-in-law) on his podcast of the same name with co-hosts, James Haskell and Alex Payne.
Speaking about Kate and William, who are also parents-of-three, Mike said: ‘I think the podcast humanised them a little bit, and I kind of wish they’d let us put the uncut version out, because it would have blown the public away. They came across as down-to-earth, fully engaged, funny and knowledgeable… it was a far more enlightening chat than I expected, not because I thought they’d be dull (I already knew that they weren’t), but because I know how everything to do with the royal family is so carefully controlled.’
As he reflected on the podcast and his relationship with senior members of the royal family, Mike also discussed how the public perception of being a senior working royal is largely inaccurate and explained it’s about much more than ‘shaking a few hands’ and ‘cutting the odd ribbon’. Instead, he continued, life as a senior member of The Firm is ‘all-consuming’ in an extract from his new book.
Tindall, who shares close relationships with several of his in-laws, added it was ‘frustrating’ to allow these myths to perpetuate but that he had learnt to ‘live with it’ over the years.
‘In fact, that’s one of the royal family’s mottos: ‘Never explain, never complain.’ I try not to think about it, although it took me a long time to get to that point. And I also try to be myself. Maybe that’s why I reverse pothole so much, because I want people to know that I’m actually a decent bloke, which goes back to wanting to be liked.’
“Life as a senior member of The Firm is ‘all-consuming’” – I think it is for someone like Princess Anne, who is used to a heavy schedule. But Tindall saying that with a straight face about William and Kate? LOL. They are not consumed by anything but laziness and ugly beards. Tindall also revealed what QEII was like behind the scenes:
Mike Tindall has said the late Queen’s private life ‘wasn’t like Downton Abbey’ in a rare insight into life in the royal family. In his new book, The Good, the Bad & the Rugby – Unleashed, the father-of-three, 46, who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara, describes spending time with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
The former rugby ace explained, ‘I’m sometimes asked if the Queen did informality like “normal” people, and the answer to that is yes. Her life wasn’t like an episode of Downton Abbey, with meals on long tables and everyone dressed in their finery every night. Zara and I would often watch the racing with her on TV, as I’m sure lots of people reading this have done with their gran.’
‘Lunches were also relaxed, especially up in Scotland, where lunch would often be heading out into the open space of the Scottish Highlands for a picnic. There’s a great picture of my daughter Mia sitting with the Duke of Edinburgh that captures exactly what those afternoons were like: members of a very close family who loved each other dearly spending precious time together.’
I don’t doubt that Mike’s experiences with QEII and Prince Philip were very informal and that he mostly interacted with them during family vacations and whatever downtime they had. Does he not realize that other members of the family had completely different working relationships with each other? That his relationships get to be different because he married an untitled, non-working member of the family?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
They expect people to believe this 💩.. if they work so hard where are the results of this work, because it is certainly not in the court circular. They do seem to excel at spending vas amounts of the public purse every year that is the only thing I see that they accomplish.
They’re very good at getting out of work. 10/10. Whoever would have believed, 30yrs ago, that Prince William and his wife would get away with doing virtually nothing? Yet they managed it.
They work at not working.
Tindall said “life,” not work.
Why does this mouthy bogan even get a platform? And his hat and his suit jacket are too small …
The hat is too small because his head resembles a swollen thumb after being hit by a hammer. He is a thug plain and simple.
No, he doesn’t realize any of that. I think Tindall is an ordinary dude with not a lot of imagination or self-awareness. He’s chuffed to be part of the royal family and grateful that they allow him to join in on family events. Jane Austen’s novels are full of characters like this and they only give flattery.
Mike the Thug is like a Trump
supporter …. But for the RF ….
If anyone believes any of this – they are obviously drinking the Kool Aid
These people do nothing but complain about how hard it is to be them. Oh, so hard. Much harder than being poor or middle class. Don’t you know just how hard it is to be them? So hard. Poor them.
Mike needs to familiarize himself with a dictionary because lazy does not mean all consuming work wise.
They need to stop with this nonsense. No one believes this. Its actually annoying that this is the spin they put on their lifestyle. I truly don’t even think BRF fans believe this. William shows up 1 – 2 x a week for a 30 min charity visit or investiture service. He sprinkles in the odd evening event. All with a staff of 60 plus. C’mon please stop.
Royal boot licker, Mike Tinsdale.
What a lot of BS.
He tries to follow never complain never explain and yet he’s explaining in his book. Idc what he explains but then don’t simultaneously tout that motto as something to uphold. It’s just proving that the motto isn’t real or is at the very least a pick and choose situation for different people. And he had no problem complaining about Harry being a bellend. So basically, you can’t complain about the heir but the spare is to be called whatever. And the spare’s wife is to be called whatever. So yeah, cool cool cool.
So relatable! I also have fond memories of sitting with my gran in her castle, watching the racing where horses from her stables were competing. And some of my favorite bbqs were on her private 1,000-acre vacation home in Scotland, where the servants were so discreet, grandpa could pretend to do the grilling. Good times.
All-consuming says the racist Tindull chav about someone who confessed on camera that he hadn’t read his briefing notes. His wife doesn’t either, so they put on a united front while stumbling through *their* speeches that they see for the first time the moment we get the privilege of having to listen to them stumbling confusedly through their texts, and in the case of St Catharine, not only stumbling, but also mumbling.
The Wailses’ lazy lives consume so much time that they can’t be bothered with getting background info.
I do have to acknowledge one thing though — Harry’s brother’s ability to be incandescent with rage, and Harry’s brother’s wife to be consumed with style and beauty envy, so much that she tries copykeening Harry’s wife, the lovely Duchess of Sussex — while failing gloriously.
He used the phrases “Will & Kate,” “work,” and “all consuming” in the same sentence. How many head injuries has he sustained?
I certainly hope Mike Tindall doesn’t call Catherine “Kate”. William will be incandescent with rage.
The release of this book as well as TPB and JM’s books where they all reveal their private interactions with royals is only proof that the real issue the royals have with Harry and Meghan is that they revealed their own personal experiences and those experiences weren’t flattering or fluffy PR. Just as children with the same parents can have different experiences in the same family, so can two people who were actually senior working royals (one of whom is a hardworking woman of color from America). Harry and Meghan have both spoken highly of the late Queen and have always shown respect to her as the monarch and Harry’s grandmother. Their experiences regarding Charles, Camilla, William and Kate aren’t going to be the same as that of a nonworking white married in male spouse who has displayed himself to have poor morals as a husband, father and man and has never been judged or attacked for those actions. He isn’t outshining any of them, so his experiences with them isn’t based on how they are compared to him in the public eye. Most people don’t even know who he is. His experiences would have never been similar to Harry or Meghan’s because his responsibilities and expectations in the family are nonexistent.
“Harked”? 😂
“I want people to know that I’m actually a decent bloke…”
— LOL
Does Mike include his relatives reaction to him getting caught on cctv canoodling his ex girlfriend weeks after he got married? Were those conversations formal or informal, I wonder?
@Afken – Let us not forget the dwarf-throwing contest and his two DUI convictions.
Dwarf throwing contest? I think I’m actually speechless.
Princess Anne has done 3-4x the number of royal events for decades vs. W&K ever.
Shut up Mike, your groveling is embarrassing to see.
Yes I can just picture her majesty now “wot’s that dears? Oh mike is up for the weekend? How lovely. Why don’t we do a little picnic in the grounds for him. Yes yes all nice and normal for him. Don’t want him to choke on a fish knife again tee hee poor stupid thing”
We keep hearing how hard WanK are working. Do they have any idea that they must have something to show for all of that work for anyone to believe them?
I have no doubt that the Palace told these royal adjacents to include complimentary thing about the Royal Family in response to what was written in Spare.
I think a lot of people would be ‘blown away’ to see what WanK are really like as while most are not rabid royal followers, many buy the happy family, busy with the kids, and don’t think any more about them.
I’m old enough to remember the massive scandal of pics coming out from BP showing that they had their breakfast cereal in tupperware containers. It’s been downhill since then as they have attempted to normalise themselves and just managed to show how moth-eaten and ridiculous it all is to more and more people.
So james middleton and Mike have competing what are the Wales really like books
He’s really reaching but his arms are too short
Wilnot and Kannot don’t care
The derangers are fawning over Mike and some said The book is a master piece.
Could someone please shut this fool up!