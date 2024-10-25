The Sussexes only need to invest $540K in Portugal to obtain EU ‘golden visas’

It’s interesting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven’t pushed back on the reports of their purchase of a home in Portugal. We’re in a new(ish) era of Sussex communications, where they do push back on false stories with some regularity, so maybe the “Portuguese villa” story is true. I’ve been astonished to see how a pretty positive story – the Sussexes are rich and bought a $4.7 million vacation villa! – has been circulated so heavily, even if the British commentators are doing the most to make it sound like Harry and Meghan are desperate to be in closer proximity to the UK, or desperate to have EU passports. The reporting about passports and “golden visas” has confused me, because (obviously) different countries have different laws and rules for visa applications and EU citizenship. Thankfully, the NY Post broke down what Harry and Meghan would need to do to obtain a golden visa.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have one major hurdle to overcome following their rumored house purchase in sunny Portugal. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly splashed out on one of 300 soon-to-be constructed residences at the 722-acre CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club — a plush development about 81 miles south of Lisbon. The pair are said to have forked over more than $4.7 million on the purchase, the Mirror reports.
But after signing on the dotted line, it appears as though the duo now have an obstacle to overcome: obtaining a European Union citizenship. Such a citizenship would allow the couple to travel freely through the Schengen area, which covers 29 countries. But with the UK fully out of the EU post-Brexit, Harry and Meghan must file a Portuguese citizenship application, which requires a language test.
According to Global Citizen Solutions, Portugal’s so-called “Golden Visa” application process tests prospective candidates’ ability to use and understand everyday language, expressions and basic phrases. While learning a new language doesn’t seem to be a problem for the “Suits” alum — who can speak Spanish and French fluently — the same cannot be said for Harry, who has admitted to not knowing a second language.
The Sussexes are offered a range of options when applying for a Portuguese citizenship — these include five years of uninterrupted residency, having ancestors from the country, or investing $540,000 through investment funds, scientific research, local companies and/or businesses. Upon obtaining the sought-after visa, the pair would be able to travel throughout Europe unhindered.
“…Or investing $540,000 through investment funds, scientific research, local companies and/or businesses.” Gee, I wonder if a wealthy couple who purchased a $4.7 million villa have $540K to invest in Portugal??? I also wonder if the purchase of the villa is itself considered an investment. Isn’t that the way it works in Monaco? If you buy real estate in Monaco, you’re automatically given a golden visa/residency permit? Let me look it up – yeah, real estate purchases can be considered “investments,” or you can just open up a bank account or investment account with $500K or so. This whole thing reads to me like Harry and Meghan’s backup plan in case anything goes t-ts up here in America.
Boo Hiss to the NY Post for endorsing Trump for President this a.m..
I would have been SHOCKED if the putrid NY Post DIDN’T endorse POS Trump😡 It’s a DEPLORABLE rag!
This is not a surprise. The NY Post is owned by the Murdochs.
I don’t think them not confirming or denying it means anything, even in light of their new communication strategy. It’s a stupid story that isn’t really a positive or negative in the scheme of things.
I wouldn’t expect them to comment on this anymore and I would expect them to comment on a story about Meghan dropping 20K at Neiman Marcus one Saturday. I do think the BM is desperate for something to write about since the Australian tour is simultaneously boring and cringey and W&K are in the wind. This story allows them to write their fanfic about H&M coming back and also indulge in their hatefulness about how everyone hates them all over the planet.
And I think Maureen’s intention was to have some push back from the Sussexes thus giving some credibility of some sort to his sorry arse. I love how the Sussexes are doing this. Very smart for them to JUST.DO NOT.ENGAGE.IN.ANY.WAY.SHAPE.OR.FORM.PERIOD. Starve those MOFOs of any attention they so desperately want. Don’t engage.
It’s a NY Post article and this didn’t read as “positive.” And I don’t believe this is true because it’s just random and weird. I think they only went with this cause this is where Eugenie lives.
Maureen was looking for some sort of push back, anything, just to give the impression that the Sussexes are paying attention to the garbage they write and print. Not even responding in any way is the best way to deal with these MOFOs. Just ignore their sorry arses and they stew in their own bile. Narcissists thrive on attention. Starve them of that and they have absolutely nothing on you. I’m more surprised that anyone would expect any response from the Susses people to this BS story TBH.
NY Post is full of lies. I don’t believe what they are selling. I do believe the have endorsed the orange liar because that’s who they idolize.
I always that it was strange that the British royals never bothered to learn a second language when all the other royal houses know multiple languages.
Yeah, it’s pretty weird, when you think that they’ve had the absolute best education and tutors money and position can buy. It would have been so easy for them to have language lessons, eg Rory Stewart who was their tutor for a while speaks multiple languages. And obviously an easy PR win to have a prince who can turn up and say a few sentences in the language of the country he is visiting. I believe that Harry has some dyslexia so maybe he gets a pass here (although dyslexic people can still be good at oral language learning) but William has no excuse. He definitely should have learnt Welsh.
Learning a foreign language means hours of work, not William’s strength. Furthermore, the public was lied to and told he was proficient in French Spanish German Welsh Gaelic and basic Swahili that Studious William had learned by himself.
@YeahRight…the British Royal Family is STEEPED in White Supremacy & ignorance…ESPECIALLY the modern Branch…when I typed into Google just now & asked what British Royal Family member is known for their intelligence……………………………..it said that….the Oxford Royale………..deemed……MEGHAN MARKEL THE MOST INTELLIGENT IN 2021😅🤣😂 💀
Lala 11 7- there’s a weird anti-intellectualism about foreign languages here in the UK. Ahead of the televised Brexit debate between Nick Clegg and Nigel Farage it was noted that Clegg speaks five languages while Farage only speaks English despite having a German wife and bilingual children. The right-wing press spun this as Clegg pandering to the EU and Farage being above all that. Celebrating laziness and ignorance, it’s so depressing.
There’s definitely a major element of xenophobia as well, borne out of the arrogant sense of English exceptionalism- why learn another language when England is the best country on earth? “Why can’t everyone else just learn English?” Hell, a lot of English people treat the Welsh, Scots and Northern Irish with nothing but contempt, they don’t even respect our native languages (and we have at least eleven of ’em!) that aren’t English.
The British as a whole aren’t great for learning languages. Foreign languages are best taught from an early age but here teaching usually begins at secondary school with German or (more commonly) French. A lot of Brits speak enough “Schoolboy French” to get by on holiday but no more. Brits abroad have a terrible reputation for not trying to speak the local language and when Brits emigrate it’s often to other English-speaking countries. Just an embarrassing state of affairs really- and I say this as someone who has lived abroad and learned bits of various languages but is still only fluent in one, because that’s not something I’m proud of. Language learning just isn’t encouraged the way it is outside the Anglosphere.
Charles can speak French, I believe, and recently delivered a speech in Germany in German. He famously knows a bit of Welsh. The Queen spoke French. Philip was multilingual. I believe George VI was a bit of an anti-academic who certainly didn’t make sure his daughters got the best education money can buy. Among British monarchs, there have been some who were well-educated and talented. The Windsors, on the whole are a lack-lustre bunch. Hope the Wales and Sussex kids will all be learning at least a second language.
If you want to crawl up Harry’s family tree John of Gaunt’s daughter married the King of Portugal and I bet one of her descendants married back onto the English royal.family at some point. That’s qualify Harry for Portuguese residency under the ancestry rule.
Personally as an immigrant to Europe, I’m against golden passports. No issues with regular immigration.
However, they’re spending a lot of time on this citizenship issue, which I do not believe H&M have purchased. A vacation home? Maybe. A new nationality? Sounds sus.
The UK was part of the EU, and it no longer is. British citizens can’t just come live in Europe anymore…I’m wondering because of all this emphasis if somebody in or closely connected to the royal family has done this instead? WanK seem separated…how many articles have they published about H&M breaking up that weren’t true? Maybe they’re using H&M for somebody else here?
A US citizen can stay 3 months in Europe without a visa every 6 months, for business or tourism.
If you want to stay longer, a visa can be acquired.
It’s doubtful that Harry and Meghan would be staying in Portugal for more than a month so they wouldn’t need a visa.
@ML Huesa disappearing for months, people wondering if she was out of the country… you know? It’s possible? I wouldn’t rule anything out given the lies put out by everyone connected to the palaces.
There’s also an argument to be made that like James Midds with his dog food flogging, Eugenie’s hubby Jack might be using the press to flog his real estate biz by trying to name drop the Sussexes. Eugenie has been seen in the company of Rota since the Sussexes fled UK. Is she selling out her cousins to keep her own family safe?
The NY Post can google, but they don’t know how to read their own results. The Golden Visa program is about residency – they can travel within the Shengen area without a visa, but that’s not the same thing as an EU passport. After 5 years, the resident can apply for citizenship and a passport. In the meantime, the prospective resident just has to invest 250,000 EU in an art program or 500,000 EU in science or a business, not be a criminal and spend 7 days a year in the country. There’s nothing about learning Portuguese.
So is it that to own property in Portugal you have to be a citizen or get a visa? I’m confused. The fact that Harry and Meghan haven’t said anything doesn’t mean the story is true. I just means the story isn’t important enough to be refuted. If it is true, they wouldn’t want to confirm it for security reasons. Confirming it would open the gate to the British press stalking them in Portugal. It could also mean that even if they had plans to buy a place in Portugal, now that it’s out they’ve decided against it. That’s what Harry said happened when the palace leaked to the press that they were thinking of moving to Africa.
Foreigners can buy property in Portugal, but if they want to live there more than 3 months, they need a residency permit.
If they have a place in Portugal, I doubt they will be there for more than a month at a time. That’s why I have a hard time believing they’ve bought a place. It would make more sense for them to just to rent if they want to vacation there or just stay with Eugenie.
@Amy Bee – I know so many people who have vacation/summer homes in Greece and it’s such a pain, especially if they’re on an island. You basically have to set up an entire household and maintain it, even if you’re not there. I’m all for saving the money and staying at a nice resort.
The real estate purchase for golden visa ended in 2023.
A base in Europe and North America makes sense for the Sussexes since they are truly global. We just watched how in the span of 2 weeks Harry went from New York, the UK and Southern Africa. The Sussexes have been to Nigeria, Jamaica and Columbia publicly and most likely far more countries privately. Setting up IG or Archewell branch offices with an apartment at the top would make them traveling for their organizations more convenient and cost effective.
I wouldn’t be surprised if eventually they had a base in Europe, Africa and North America.
I would be very surprised if they did this. Almost everything’s done remotely now so there’s no need to set branches all over the world.
I actually hope they do have a second home somewhere out side of both the UK and the States. If I could afford it I would also. A safe house in a country where Murdoch propaganda has less control over the media and government. Very scary times for democracy.
There is not a passport anywhere in the world more golden than a US passport. A US passport will get you anywhere on this planet. No other passport is more respected than one from the US. This EU passport talk is just nonsense where Harry and Meghan are concerned. What country is going to tell H&M they can’t visit? LOL!!!
Switzerland. Best passport on earth to have.
I have wanted them to have property in Europe forever.
So whether it’s true or not it’s a great idea either way.
It occurred to me that it’s not just M not wanting to be in UK but also the fact any home in the UK is still under eyes of king and Queen who hate you.
If they can evict you what else can they trump up against them
Cyprus had an easy way in for something like half a million Euros, and they would even give your whole family passports. I went to a wedding in Milan around 2014 where there were at least 20 wealthy Russians, all with Cyprus passports. Then apparently it got out of hand and they suspended it.