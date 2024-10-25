Elon Musk has been in ‘regular contact’ with Vladimir Putin in the past two years

The Department of Justice sent Elon Musk a notice about his “campaign” activities in support of Donald Trump. At first, Musk was paying people hundreds of dollars to sign a pro-Trump petition, then Musk started giving away million-dollar checks to random Trump supporters in Pennsylvania. The DOJ and FEC were notified about all of Musk’s many messes and Musk has not been handing out million-dollar checks in recent days. There’s still an open question of why Musk decided, over the course of several months, to go all-in on Trump. Previously, I said that Musk is a loser and the Trump campaign is the mothership for losers. But obviously, there are other reasons. For instance, this new Wall Street Journal report that Elon Musk is in regular contact with Vladimir Putin.
Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and a linchpin of U.S. space efforts, has been in regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin since late 2022. The discussions, confirmed by several current and former U.S., European and Russian officials, touch on personal topics, business and geopolitical tensions.
At one point, Putin asked the billionaire to avoid activating his Starlink satellite internet service over Taiwan as a favor to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, said two people briefed on the request.
Musk has emerged this year as a crucial supporter of Donald Trump’s election campaign, and could find a role in a Trump administration should he win. While the U.S. and its allies have isolated Putin in recent years, Musk’s dialogue could signal re-engagement with the Russian leader, and reinforce Trump’s expressed desire to cut a deal over major fault lines such as the war in Ukraine. At the same time, the contacts also raise potential national-security concerns among some in the current administration, given Putin’s role as one of America’s chief adversaries.
Musk has forged deep business ties with U.S. military and intelligence agencies, giving him unique visibility into some of America’s most sensitive space programs. SpaceX, which operates the Starlink service, won a $1.8 billion classified contract in 2021 and is the primary rocket launcher for the Pentagon and NASA. Musk has a security clearance that allows him access to certain classified information.
Knowledge of Musk’s Kremlin contacts appears to be a closely held secret in government. Several White House officials said they weren’t aware of them. The topic is highly sensitive, given Musk’s increasing involvement in the Trump campaign and the approaching U.S. presidential election, less than two weeks away.
WSJ points out that Musk has a high-level security clearance because of SpaceX and his relationship with Putin might threaten that. What WSJ fails to mention is the fact that Musk’s relationship with Putin would explain all of the f–king bullsh-t with the Musk-owned Starlink as Ukraine defends itself from Russia’s invasion and war. Musk refused to allow Ukraine to use Starlink late last year as they attacked Russian forces. It also appears that Musk has given Russia access, however limited, to Starlink, in violation of some significant sanctions. Musk’s communications with Putin explain a lot about how Russia is able to block Ukraine’s access to Starlink. And that’s before we even touch the rampant Russian propaganda farms operating freely on Musk-owned Twitter. Y’all pointed out that Elon is technically a dual citizen of South Africa and the US. Good – that will make the treason indictment a lot easier.
Vote everyone and encourage others to vote.
Nothing will be done about this if Trump gets the presidency.
Unfortunately, I don’t think anything will be done if there is a Kamala presidency either. Rich white men are never held accountable.
Things will be done when people finally learn to vote blue in every election, big and small.
“it doesn’t matter” is what facilitates Republicans getting the power to protect these people in the first place!
I live in Chicago. Half the folks i know like Trump. I’m encouraging no one to vote because i dont know who they voting for. My social circle is 95 percent black middle class. I’m exhausted taking up for kamala, I’m constantly just fact checking them and its mostly discussing her race. Not her politics, but her race! It’s unreal. I’m about over it.
Are these people not voting at all then, because I’m really struggling to see how they would find Trump to be a better option? And that’s really weird to me that they are so focused on her race. I say this as a person in the exact same demographics that you seem to be in in the exact same location. If anything I’ve had a harder time with people that I know that are less educated, then the people that I know that are, because an AKA that went to Howard having a hard time proving her blackness is so weird to me among other college educated people.
Lifelong Chicagoan here too……I’ve seen PLENTY of politically apathetic folks…who didn’t even vote for Obama …and when you include mysogynistic beliefs & colorism…WELP! 😡 I’ve NEVA seen large groups of Black folks ACTIVELY voting for Republicans…not since the FIRST term of Ronald Reagan…that’s not my anecdotal belief…that’s based on voting data…so I hope that trend continues ….
Cook County has had great new voters registration along with great early voter turnout…and historically a robust early voting turnout translate to a Dem landslide…May THAT TREND CONTINUE!
✨️💙✨️
Just saying this in general: beware when people try to discourage you from voting and getting the vote out.
Particularly if they haven’t been commenting on a site long and a big part of their posts are about this topic.
Just saying.
He is a danger to our freedom and to the world at large and needs to have his government contracts revoked. This shit is outrageous. He also needs more than a stern letter about his election interference, he needs to be prosecuted.
Leon is a weak, insecure man who is, like Trump, extremely susceptible to flattery, and his association with Putin is rooted in that. It’s an outrageously dangerous trait when combined with his wealth and intimate knowledge of things like our space program. He’s the last person who should EVER have a security clearance. It needs to be revoked, like, YESTERDAY.
Someone mentioned “The dangerous car of Donald Trump” here the other day. So I grabbed it from the library. Elno fits into every category they are using to describe Trump. It’s pretty terrifying.
No one is surprised. But I don’t get WHY he’s allowed to wreck everything with impunity, companies, social media platforms, countries. He has one of those faces that just makes your flesh crawl. Please KARMA, come for him.
Musk is able to do what he does because we have a fascist #SCOTUS and FAR TOO MANY GOP politicians & judges in power…and historically Dems in charge have NEVA been great at settling the score…
I 🙏🏾 a POTUS Kamala Harris will CHANGE that!
Before I go into Leon’s situation, I just want to say that as a foreigner where I live, I have been met with suspicion. I voted in this US election, and Republiscums are trying to contest the votes of expats like myself and the military! Skippy Boy is commiting treason as an American should be a full stop. People with dual citizenship or US citizens living or naturalized US citizens born abroad are not enemies–this is s Republiscum argument.
Now for Elno the skipping dipsh!t: He has gone so far and beyond criminal in influencing this election, he had better be stopped and prosectuted. It’s weirdly parallel to what Trump has done that Leon’s been openly working with Putin and Xi! And then there’s the sexual predator connections he has with Diddy and had with Epstein: https://futurism.com/elon-musk-epstein-diddy
How dare our federal government, of which many of us are clients, go into business with this guy. He is dangerous. Not only that, he wears his danger proudly on his face, so we can’t say we were fooled. Time to put the lawyers to work and find a way out of those SpaceX contracts.
I hadn’t realized he has US citizenship. Damn, I would love to see him deported.
I still don’t even see how all of this is legal. SpaceX gets massive subsidies from the Fed but somehow he’s able to openly campaign for a particular political candidate? And that particular candidate is essentially promising that if he wins, Musk would head the government efficiency commission which would essentially give him and a major government contractor the power to regulate the regulators who hold sway over his companies?
How is this not a conflict of interest?
Man, we are SO fucked if Trump wins.
I wonder, how many spies are listening in on those regular conversations? Because Putin may be security conscious, but Musk sure isn’t. You don’t hear about Biden confiding in him. Musk is an insecure clown who’s getting played.
Elon Musk is not to be trusted. Treason? More than likely.
I am tired. And it feels like the DOJ doesn’t care that Trump keeps regularly violating the Logan Act, why would they give a crap about this.