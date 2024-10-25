Elon Musk has been in ‘regular contact’ with Vladimir Putin in the past two years

The Department of Justice sent Elon Musk a notice about his “campaign” activities in support of Donald Trump. At first, Musk was paying people hundreds of dollars to sign a pro-Trump petition, then Musk started giving away million-dollar checks to random Trump supporters in Pennsylvania. The DOJ and FEC were notified about all of Musk’s many messes and Musk has not been handing out million-dollar checks in recent days. There’s still an open question of why Musk decided, over the course of several months, to go all-in on Trump. Previously, I said that Musk is a loser and the Trump campaign is the mothership for losers. But obviously, there are other reasons. For instance, this new Wall Street Journal report that Elon Musk is in regular contact with Vladimir Putin.

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and a linchpin of U.S. space efforts, has been in regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin since late 2022. The discussions, confirmed by several current and former U.S., European and Russian officials, touch on personal topics, business and geopolitical tensions. At one point, Putin asked the billionaire to avoid activating his Starlink satellite internet service over Taiwan as a favor to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, said two people briefed on the request. Musk has emerged this year as a crucial supporter of Donald Trump’s election campaign, and could find a role in a Trump administration should he win. While the U.S. and its allies have isolated Putin in recent years, Musk’s dialogue could signal re-engagement with the Russian leader, and reinforce Trump’s expressed desire to cut a deal over major fault lines such as the war in Ukraine. At the same time, the contacts also raise potential national-security concerns among some in the current administration, given Putin’s role as one of America’s chief adversaries. Musk has forged deep business ties with U.S. military and intelligence agencies, giving him unique visibility into some of America’s most sensitive space programs. SpaceX, which operates the Starlink service, won a $1.8 billion classified contract in 2021 and is the primary rocket launcher for the Pentagon and NASA. Musk has a security clearance that allows him access to certain classified information. Knowledge of Musk’s Kremlin contacts appears to be a closely held secret in government. Several White House officials said they weren’t aware of them. The topic is highly sensitive, given Musk’s increasing involvement in the Trump campaign and the approaching U.S. presidential election, less than two weeks away.

[From WSJ]

WSJ points out that Musk has a high-level security clearance because of SpaceX and his relationship with Putin might threaten that. What WSJ fails to mention is the fact that Musk’s relationship with Putin would explain all of the f–king bullsh-t with the Musk-owned Starlink as Ukraine defends itself from Russia’s invasion and war. Musk refused to allow Ukraine to use Starlink late last year as they attacked Russian forces. It also appears that Musk has given Russia access, however limited, to Starlink, in violation of some significant sanctions. Musk’s communications with Putin explain a lot about how Russia is able to block Ukraine’s access to Starlink. And that’s before we even touch the rampant Russian propaganda farms operating freely on Musk-owned Twitter. Y’all pointed out that Elon is technically a dual citizen of South Africa and the US. Good – that will make the treason indictment a lot easier.