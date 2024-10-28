Leonardo DiCaprio endorsed: ‘Join me in voting for Kamala Harris on Nov. 5’

People like to selectively forget that Leonardo DiCaprio gave Donald Trump a “chance” back in 2016 and 2017. Leo met with Trump during his transition, in December 2016, and Leo basically tried to use his star power to convince Trump to not be so f–king stupid about the environment. Trump didn’t listen. For the most part, DiCaprio also avoids direct endorsements, but he has attended big fundraisers for the Clintons and Joe Biden in past years. This election cycle, Leo decided to switch it up and do an on-camera endorsement for Kamala Harris.

Leonardo DiCaprio has endorsed Kamala Harris for president. In a video posted to Instagram, the Oscar-winning actor discussed the damage of recent hurricanes Helene and Milton, saying “these unnatural disasters were caused by climate change.” “Donald Trump continues to deny the facts. He continues to deny the science. He withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Accords and rolled back critical environmental protections,” DiCaprio said. “Now he’s promised the oil and gas industry that he’ll get rid of any regulation they want in exchange for a billion-dollar donation. Climate change is killing the earth and ruining our economy. We need a bold step forward to save our economy, our planet and ourselves. That’s why I’m voting for Kamala Harris.” DiCaprio said that Harris “helped lead the most significant climate action in U.S. history, including passing the inflation Reduction Act,” and he noted her goals to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and build a green economy “that not only creates jobs, but also helps save our planet.” “Join me in voting for Kamala Harris on Nov. 5, because we cannot afford to go backwards,” the actor concluded. An outspoken environmental advocate, DiCaprio did not outright endorse Joe Biden in the 2020 election but attended a fundraiser for the president in Los Angeles. Ahead of the 2016 election between Hillary Clinton and Trump, DiCaprio urged the audience at the now-discontinued Hollywood Film Awards to “vote for people who believe in the science of climate change.”

[From Variety]

I appreciate that Leo stays in his lane and this is a legitimate reminder that, oh right, on top of everything else Donald Trump would ruin, Trump is also horrible on the environment and he would do irreparable harm to basically everything. Would I also appreciate Leo saying something like “and Trump is a fascist, and women’s rights would be rolled back centuries if he was elected?” Sure. But as I said, Leo stays in his lane. Leo’s endorsement sort of got overshadowed by Beyonce and Kelly Rowland too, and it also got overshadowed by all of the f–ksh-t with the Washington Post. Beyonce and Leo are braver than the Washington Post.

"Donald Trump continues to deny the facts. He continues to deny the science." — Leonardo DiCaprio endorses Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/levw0HNeC1 — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) October 25, 2024