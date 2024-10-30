How is Tom Brady doing since Gisele Bundchen announced her pregnancy?

On Monday, Gisele Bundchen announced to People Mag that she is pregnant with her third child, her first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente. She’s apparently five or six months along and the baby is due in early 2025. My thought process was: wow, that’s a surprise, wait, how old is she, that’s going to be tough on her body, oh, I bet Tom Brady is freaking out right now. I was surprised by just how many people immediately thought of Tom and the end of Tom and Gisele’s marriage. I’ll be fair to both Gisele AND Tom – she had every reason to leave him and she handled everything with maturity… and Tom overwhelmingly seemed fine post-divorce. There were some blips and some low-key fighting, but they mostly handled their business privately and both of them moved on. Still, there’s something about Gisele’s surprise pregnancy that has a lot of people checking in on Tom.
Gisele Bündchen is currently expecting her first baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente — and she made sure ex-husband Tom Brady was one of the first people to hear the news.
“When Gisele told the kids about her pregnancy, she made sure to let Tom know as well,” an insider close to Brady, 47, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “This happened a few months ago. She wanted to give him that courtesy and knew the kids would tell him either way.”
Brady and Bündchen, 44, divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. The former couple share son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11. Brady also shares son Jack, 17, with ex Bridget Moynahan.
According to the insider, Brady was “shocked” by his ex-wife’s pregnancy news but is “ultimately happy” for her. “It was hard to digest at first,” the source adds. “He knows Gisele is a great mom and was destined to be a mom.”
A second source close to the supermodel tells Us that Bündchen “did tell Tom before” the news went public, adding, “Tom lets Gisele live her own life and isn’t involved in her personal decisions anymore — he lets her live her life.”
The first source, meanwhile, notes that Brady’s focus is on maintaining a healthy coparenting relationship with his ex. “Tom has moved on and is in the mindset of keeping the peace for the kids,” the first insider explains. “He wants everyone to be happy and healthy. He and Gisele are only in contact regarding the kids.”
While Us Weekly’s sources say Gisele informed Tom “a few months ago,” Page Six’s sources say Tom “only found out that Gisele was pregnant very recently.” I think we could probably split the difference, maybe a few weeks ago? I feel certain that Gisele would have told her kids and Tom around the same time, because their kids would have told Tom immediately anyway. An insider also told Page Six that it’s Gisele’s style to keep those kinds of secrets from Tom, and “Tom’s great, a very nice, normal guy. Gisele is… very different. She really blows hot and cold.” That… does not sound like Gisele. She’s always sounded very warm and, well, Brazilian. Effusive, open, warm. Tom really broke her heart when he broke his promise about retiring.
The funniest part of this “but how is Tom doing” side-story is the fact that he posted this on his IG Stories hours after Gisele’s announcement… The Chicks’ cover of “Landslide.” Amazing. Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love? Can the child within my heart rise above? Can I sail through the changin’ ocean tides? Can I handle the seasons of my life?
Not Tom Brady posting The Chicks cover of ‘Landslide’ after news broke that Gisele Bündchen is having a baby with her hot jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend 👀 pic.twitter.com/bIx2DggYDW
— Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) October 29, 2024
All jokes aside, I think this really hit Tom pretty hard.
Agree, GB leaving seems to have been a huge blow to his perception of himself and he is struggggling.
I’m sure the news is hard, but I imagine in the end he will treat the kid well. He will remember how Gisele embraced Jack. (They may be divorced, but he will cross paths with his kid’s half sibling. It just happens.)
Why would Brady have anything to do with their child?
@Deedee … really? The kids will all grow up, get married, there will be grand kids, family weddings, funerals, graduations…..he will cross paths with the child. Why would he not.
I dont think it him that hard. He can just ruminate about how it must have hurt bridget moynahan that he left her while she was preggers to be with gisele. This probably hit Gisele hard because she was all about having me time now, new era for her, thinking about herself now etc. Now it seems like she put herself aside so that her boyfriend can have the parenting time experience. She must have a lot of love for him. Another sacrifice. She’ll be 62 when that child will be 18. I wish them good luck and wish lots of happiness.
He’s a cheater, on and off the field. Bridget Moynahan moved on, so can he.
Is there even gossip murmurs on his cheating？Why I never heard of it?
Reporting around this is so sexist. He “lets her” live her life. Uh, she is a whole person without Tom Brady!
The fact that this was said at all, let alone repeated multiple times within the story is gross.
I’m glad I scrolled before I pasted that same phrase- I find it revolting. “…lets her…” indeed.
Thank you, this instantly pinged for me as a controlling and gross phrase for anyone to use (let alone emphasize) in describing how a man feels about the actions of a woman who divorced him. Ick for days.
Yeah this perspective on them is just…nauseating and chilling, actually
Well there are some exs that are so far up you that you can’t breathe. But I think Brady feels aggrieved since she cheated on him. The “only” thing he did was break promises.
Cheated on Tom? When? After they got divorced?! I don’t remember any reports of her cheating. I just remember him constantly promising to retire to help with the kids and him constantly changing his mind until she left.
And it was supposedly said by a source close to Gisele!
He *LET’S* her live her life…
That phrase screamed massive ick factor
That’s EXACTLY what I came here to say…Nah, he doesn’t LET her live her life…she’s living it freely with or without his permission.
Why all this concern for Tom’s feelings? He agreed to the divorce and this baby is none of his business.
exactly. but you know, if tom started acting out some drama, the tabloids would have something to write about. so they will forcefully remind him of this pregnancy and ask him questions that he shouldn’t be asked at all, counting on him finally doing or saying something really stupid that they will be able to remind him of for years.
“Tom lets Gisele live her own life and isn’t involved in her personal decisions anymore — he lets her live her life.”
WTF? He’s not letting do or not do shit. The only connection they have left is through their children. Period. The gall.
Look he promised her that he would retire and then he completely changed his mind. She had been doing the lions share of raising their children and had stopped her career to do it. I really could care less about how he feels now that she has moved on. Had he followed through with what he promised he might still be married.
And then had the nerve to retire right after the same season he’d said he wasn’t going to do in the first place SMH. I swear men are thee worst thing that can happen to a lot of women.
100%
Brady was suspended for four games and the team fined $1m for the deflategate scandal. The NFL’s findings are dispositive of the on-field cheating allegations.
As to the personal cheating, no reasonable person expects that in-the-room proof is necessary in order to discuss matters on a *celebrity gossip* website. If this is too much for delicate sensibilities, then perhaps it would be best for you to remove yourself from the conversation.
The “cheating” speculation is not about his time on the field but his time with Giselle. How on earth could you miss that?
What’s happened to supposed adults in our lifetime? What’s with the Instagram post from this guy? Weird.
Nobody is concerned about Tom or asking how he’s doing, but there are a whole lot of people assuming that they know know how he’s doing. They’re just looking for high drama from 2 people who have never been high drama.
I’m sorry but how is this any of his business ? She’s not harming the children they have together by moving on with her life so why are we asking about the ex-husband’s opinion ?
The year Gisele left Tom, she seemed to be trying to get through to him at first and he just couldn’t hear she was actually going to leave. I think in August it started to dawn on him–he looked awful and missed part of his training camp, but it seemed like he thought he could continue with football and Gisele would change her mind or whatever. In early October, that’s when he had a spate of frustration as she left. Personally, I think he didn’t envision ever getting a divorce, and he gave a vibe of “If I do what you want, you’ll come back to me, right?” Hence why everyone is like, Tom’s not totally chill about this. The sources are stating he’s okay (and LETS her live her life), but that Instagram post is giving “in his feelings” about her pregnancy.