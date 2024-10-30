How is Tom Brady doing since Gisele Bundchen announced her pregnancy?

On Monday, Gisele Bundchen announced to People Mag that she is pregnant with her third child, her first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente. She’s apparently five or six months along and the baby is due in early 2025. My thought process was: wow, that’s a surprise, wait, how old is she, that’s going to be tough on her body, oh, I bet Tom Brady is freaking out right now. I was surprised by just how many people immediately thought of Tom and the end of Tom and Gisele’s marriage. I’ll be fair to both Gisele AND Tom – she had every reason to leave him and she handled everything with maturity… and Tom overwhelmingly seemed fine post-divorce. There were some blips and some low-key fighting, but they mostly handled their business privately and both of them moved on. Still, there’s something about Gisele’s surprise pregnancy that has a lot of people checking in on Tom.

Gisele Bündchen is currently expecting her first baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente — and she made sure ex-husband Tom Brady was one of the first people to hear the news. “When Gisele told the kids about her pregnancy, she made sure to let Tom know as well,” an insider close to Brady, 47, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “This happened a few months ago. She wanted to give him that courtesy and knew the kids would tell him either way.” Brady and Bündchen, 44, divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. The former couple share son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11. Brady also shares son Jack, 17, with ex Bridget Moynahan. According to the insider, Brady was “shocked” by his ex-wife’s pregnancy news but is “ultimately happy” for her. “It was hard to digest at first,” the source adds. “He knows Gisele is a great mom and was destined to be a mom.” A second source close to the supermodel tells Us that Bündchen “did tell Tom before” the news went public, adding, “Tom lets Gisele live her own life and isn’t involved in her personal decisions anymore — he lets her live her life.” The first source, meanwhile, notes that Brady’s focus is on maintaining a healthy coparenting relationship with his ex. “Tom has moved on and is in the mindset of keeping the peace for the kids,” the first insider explains. “He wants everyone to be happy and healthy. He and Gisele are only in contact regarding the kids.”

[From Us Weekly]

While Us Weekly’s sources say Gisele informed Tom “a few months ago,” Page Six’s sources say Tom “only found out that Gisele was pregnant very recently.” I think we could probably split the difference, maybe a few weeks ago? I feel certain that Gisele would have told her kids and Tom around the same time, because their kids would have told Tom immediately anyway. An insider also told Page Six that it’s Gisele’s style to keep those kinds of secrets from Tom, and “Tom’s great, a very nice, normal guy. Gisele is… very different. She really blows hot and cold.” That… does not sound like Gisele. She’s always sounded very warm and, well, Brazilian. Effusive, open, warm. Tom really broke her heart when he broke his promise about retiring.

The funniest part of this “but how is Tom doing” side-story is the fact that he posted this on his IG Stories hours after Gisele’s announcement… The Chicks’ cover of “Landslide.” Amazing. Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love? Can the child within my heart rise above? Can I sail through the changin’ ocean tides? Can I handle the seasons of my life?

Not Tom Brady posting The Chicks cover of ‘Landslide’ after news broke that Gisele Bündchen is having a baby with her hot jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend 👀 pic.twitter.com/bIx2DggYDW — Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) October 29, 2024