Eric Trump: Prince Harry is a ‘black sheep’ who has ‘gone off the deep end’

Quick: who is Donald Trump’s least favorite child? I would argue that it’s Eric Trump, just because Donald doesn’t remember that Tiffany is his daughter. Eric is nominally “running” Trump Org and supposedly has very little to do with the Trump campaign, although you know the Trump family loves nothing more than criminal conspiracy, felonious behavior and the flouting of ethics. Eric has been regularly giving campaign-flavored interviews to the British media for some reason, and British outlets love asking the dumbest Trump son about (you guessed it) the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Back in August, Eric was asked if his father really planned to deport Prince Harry from America, and Eric said that the monarchy is “a sacred institution. You can happily have those two [Meghan and Harry], we might not want them anymore, it feels like they’re on an island of their own. You can always have bad actors in everything. You can have spoiled apples in every orchard.”
Well, Eric has opened his mouth again, this time giving a lengthy interview to the Daily Mail. He spoke about whether his father will “prosecute” Hillary Clinton, whether he knows why people keep trying to shoot his father, and whether the Deep State is lining up a state-controlled hurricane to disrupt the Trump family. I’m only half joking. Obviously, Eric was once again asked about the Sussexes and the entire sad Windsor clan:
Eric Trump has suggested that Prince Harry’s visa is safe because ‘no one cares’ about the Duke or his ‘unpopular’ wife Meghan. The ex-president’s second son, 40, told the Daily Mail that his father Donald ‘loved the Queen’ and lamented how Harry had done a ‘huge detriment’ to the royal family after turning his back on the UK. But Eric said that Harry shouldn’t have to worry about being deported if Donald Trump is re-elected on November 5 despite the Duke of Sussex facing allegations he may have lied about his drug use when he applied for his US visa.
‘Truthfully I don’t give a damn about Prince Harry and I don’t think this country does either,’ Eric said of the Duke, 40, who now lives in Montecito, California.
‘My father loved the Queen and I think the monarchy is an incredibly beautiful thing. The late Queen was amazing. The way she welcomed my father with open arms was, like, beyond,’ Eric said.
Donald’s second son said that his father was also fond of King Charles and that His Majesty had previously visited Mar-a-Lago, the Trump estate in Palm Beach, Florida. ‘We’ve known the King forever. In fact, I was just digging through a photo not too long ago and I came across a picture of him with my father, I’m six years old, in the lobby of Mar-a-Lago,’ Eric said.
He also praised William and Kate, stating that the future king had never ‘made a misstep’ while his wife ‘conducts herself so incredibly well and has been such a rock in the next generation of the family.’
On the other hand, Eric said that Harry let his family down when he quit the monarchy and moved to California with wife Meghan and son Archie in 2020.
‘You look at this one black sheep who doesn’t exactly know where he is, led by a wife that is pretty unpopular, both here and over where you are,’ Eric said. He added that Harry appeared to ‘have gone off the deep end and it’s sad to watch.’
However, people are ‘able to differentiate between the two sides,’ Eric said and described the royal family as a great symbol of Britain.
Returning to the Duke’s visa status, Eric said: ‘I don’t give a damn if he did drugs. It means nothing. I can tell you that our father and our entire family has tremendous respect for the monarchy.’
I’m reminded of the fact that most of Donald Trump’s remarks about the Sussexes were both coaxed and coached out of him. Orangina usually only comments about them when asked specifically by some right-wing British commentator like Piers Morgan or Nigel Farage. I bet it’s the same with Eric – the Mail fed him the talking points and Eric just restated everything. As for what he said… Charles used to hang out at Mar-a-Lago? I know Prince Andrew spent time in Florida, with Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. Funny how no one asked Eric about that? “You look at this one black sheep who doesn’t exactly know where he is, led by a wife that is pretty unpopular, both here and over where you are… [Harry has] gone off the deep end and it’s sad to watch.” Harry was literally just at the Clinton Global Initiative, the United Nations and various conferences and meetings in Lesotho and South Africa. Meanwhile, Eric is dodging subpoenas and indictments. Eric is one to talk about someone being led around by their wife as well – he’s married to Lara Trump, arguably the worst of all the Trump wives and currently the co-chair of the Republican National Committee.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Kate and huevo have done a lot wrong eric. Eric the USA is not a monarchy.erics fawning is sickening.
Not sure these days… does the B.Press no longer view the US as allies? Does their govt have the same view. Are they backing.American.born.maga.traitors? President Harris is going to have a talk with them on where they really stand in 2025 and beyond.
Well William is a Trump supporter so Trump supporters are William supporters 🤓
I always understood that William and Harry hated Trump because of tasteless comments her made about Diana. On Trump’s state visit it seemed the whole British Royal Family was holding their noses while his family was there.
And that state visit kinda shows how dump eric trump is. TQ didn’t welcome trump with open arms, she did her duty. That’s it.
I never heard that W or H support 🤡 The reason this idiot is talking is to be in the media, cos he’s useless and his bro has a podcast, so he’s gotta hate hate hate on his own….
These losers are annoying saying Meghan is domineering spouse. He must memorize the b o t comments. L a r a is going on all the talk shows now. Eric is not one to talk.
This POS will jump on any negative bandwagon he can find to TRY to make himself feel good. Look over here not over there where me and my family stole money from children with cancer.
Well Charles and Trump have both treated their wives horribly. And what’s going on really with the keen marriage.
Just be quiet Eric.
This piece of shit stole from children with cancer. He can fuck alllll the way off.
He stole from veterans too and his wife stole from dogs
Came here to say this! Thank you. This needs to be said every time he is mentioned.
It sounds to me like the DM is both happy to have gotten those quotes about Harry from him but also disappointed that he said his father isn’t going to deport Harry.
As for the rest of it – who cares? Eric Trump is a nonentity even in the US. He and his wife are both awful, don’t get me wrong, but I dont get why he and his brother are trotted on behalf of the campaign when they are such awful human beings. I know very few MAGAs but even the ones I know aren’t like “you know who just said something really good last night? Eric Trump.” They think they’re these big players on the international stage and they’re just…..not.
My husband’s MAGA cousin was actually super disappointed that Trump didn’t choose Junior as his VP, lol. I don’t know why he thought that would’ve been a good thing, though. I can’t talk to him without getting into a shouting match.
oh man LOL. That would have been…..interesting.
but generally speaking, I just think they’re nonentities. They rant and rave but they’re just kind of…..angry white boys.
Ivanka was more effective IMO because she normalized Trump (in a bad way) but you notice she’s MIA this year.
Yeah, I agree that most MAGAts don’t particularly care about them. I think the main reason this cousin wanted Junior is because he, too, is an overprivileged, angry white boy (despite being nearly 50, definitely still a boy). Truly one of the most insufferable people I’ve ever met.
Speaking of Ivanka, I was on a girls’ trip to Miami the week before last, and we took a boat tour that include passing by celebrity homes. The guide pointed out where Ivanka apparently lives and gushed about her for what seemed like ages. How pretty she was, how classy, etc. That was cringey enough, but she also accidentally referred to her as the “former First Lady”, rather than First Daughter, a few times. Sooo hard not to laugh.
The Fail would interview a pimple on somebody’s butt if it would say something bad about Harry, so I guess moron Eric will suffice. And Eric, “Nobody cares” is what people say when your name is mentioned.
The Jan Brady of the of the Trump Family need a to shut his pie role. Orange-zilla still faces sentencing for the NY charges a after the election.
I’d say he’s more of the dorky cousin oliver
According to the news, he’s like maga Cindy Brady. The thing about maga’s besides their lack of morals, respect for others and rancid racism, is their thirst. They always look for a microphone and a camara to talk shit.
I guess the Trump kids are the latest in a long line of unaccomplished losers being paid by the DM to badmouth Harry and Meghan. Gotta scramble and grift as much as they possibly can while their bloated, facist father’s last name is still enough to keep them tangentially relevant I guess.
Tiffany is the luckiest. She did not spend as much time with her dad. Marla is a good mother. Tiffany has a happy marriage and a career.
Nah Tiffany is just as repugnant. She wasn’t getting any attention in 2016 but she was all in lying about Joe Biden in 2020 and was at the RNC lying this year. I don’t think she sees not getting his attention as her being lucky because she seems to be doing everything she can to get in his good graces, since he doesn’t seem to care at all about his sons and because his golden child Ivanka has clearly distanced herself.
I do have some sympathy for Tiffany, though I still don’t like her. Remember when Trump made HER WEDDING all about him and used his speech there to whine about how unfair everybody was being towards him?
I think there’s also a clip of him with Marla and baby Tiffany where he says he hopes she gets her mom’s boobs.
Dee, that’s a pity. I think though she is better off than her siblings since she did not get “recruited” to work for Trump. I think Barron is going to be in the same situation as Ivanka, Eric, and Don Jr. The signs are very much there.
I don’t think Tiffany has a career. She could have had a brilliant one – graduated from Georgetown Law. But I think after she graduated, she waited to be offered a position in the family business to no avail. She should have just gone to a law firm and built something for herself. I think she wants to be Ivanka.
@gabby; she never took the state’s bar exam so she is somewhat limited in what she can do. I read she is doing legal research.
…says the spawn of the actual devil.
F off, Eric.
I know, right? Anyway, shouldn’t little Eric be more worried about how to keep his daddy out of prison?
Says a man who stole from a children’s cancer charity.. the trumps are classless trash. I think all the children are even worse than the 🍊.. can’t t wait until he is defeated and all of his children including Eric becomes irrelevant and or incarcerated. This family is exhausting we need the chaos mafia to voted out with no hope of recovery, November 5th is the deadline..
No matter what you say or do, Eric, Daddy is never going to love you.
I mean, if Trumps don’t like someone, I would guess it is because they aren’t some right-wing idiot. In the same way, if I was getting compliments from a Trump, I would reassess all of my life choices. It is funny that DM thinks this makes H&M look bad.
How embarrassing for the Daily Mail.
…Brainless Doofus says What?
He’s just saying that b/c he knows they don’t have a leg to stand on in the deportation thing.
Eric missed the memo; Harry left because the DM, the same DM who is interviewing him, smeared, lied and harassed Meg han to the point of suicide. The Queen never liked Trump, many press references to his behavior towards her.
Whatever Eric. I’m surprised that DM published this piece because he didn’t bolster their effort to get Harry deported to the UK.
Why do people keep saying that Harry and Meghan are loser nobodies but constantly talk about them? I could be making this up but didn’t a lot of people in the British media say they wouldn’t cover them when they left?
If you have time, go ahead and look up photos of he and Lara “drinks wine while her child cries” Trump. The amount of plastic surgery both have done is hilarious because they are both still ugly as hell. You just know that even if talking points were fed to him, he would love to have Harry’s life and so would Lara.
Sit this one out, Gums.
Not gums! 😂😂
The Daily Mail has sunk to new lows. It has been obvious for some time.
Interviewing Eric Trump for anything is a good example. The lowest of a low life family.
Does anyone care what this idiot has to say?
The UK press has a hard on for anyone who says Meghan and Harry are hated in the US. When the reality is, they’re afforded the same courtesy, like, dislike, as any other celebrity couple is issue in the US, that’s how they’re perceived. For Americans or anyone outside Britain it’s live and let live. It’s only in Britain that the RF must be loved and considered to be THE height of all things glamorous. It’s not to people outside the UK. They need to also realize that the only people that cleave to the thoughts and words of the UK tabloid and its racist staff are some UK citizens. Everyone Les has the ability to watch, listen and learn and make up their own minds. They also don’t consider the RF or the UK tabloids to be the height of society truth glamour and goodness.
The Fail always asks the most irrelevant and unimportant people what they think about Harry and Meghan. Eric is the Prince Edward of the Trump kids and people care about as much for his opinion as they do about Edwards. We are the United States and are no longer ruled by the British monarchy so it’s always weird to me when people talk about it as if we are supposed to have some type of allegiance to them. I especially don’t understand the Republicans who claim to have an issue with anyone being taxpayer funded but keep acting as if they aren’t the largest taxpayer funded welfare recipients in the world. They are the UK equivalent of what the entire Trump family is so I guess it makes sense for them to be obsessed with them, but the royals and the Trumps aren’t what they have been trying to convince the world they are. They are lower than the people they think they should lord over and no amount of attacking Harry or Meghan will change that. On a side note Stephen Cobert does a great impersonation of him LOL and why does he always look like he slept on a park bench? All that money and he always looks so sloppy.
Why do I keeping thinking that H&M would be happy to know that MAGA doesn’t like them?
The problem with the Trump family is that it doesn’t have just one black sheep, the entire thing is made of terrible bigots.
I’m sure Prince Harry is devastated. How will he ever live without Trumpy Jr. aproving his life choices.
I don’t believe for one second these are eric trump’s words. Kate’s been such a rock? That’s really not an American expression. I think the tiny grain of truth is that, yeah, most Americans don’t care about Prince Harry because most Americans don’t even think about Prince Harry. A good number probably don’t even know who he is. But of course the DM is going to twist it to mean something else.
And eric trump, who would he be without his daddy? Any quals to do anything?
And Eric Trump is a walking, talking penis. Black sheep of the family?? Trying looking in a mirror, you asshat.
Trump is vile.
His children are also vile.
Don Jr. — no one cares
Eric — ditto
Invanka — The Golden Child, who most likely was mistreated/inappropriately treated by her SA criminal Father. A think she had a horrible childhood.
Jared — The SIL who despises Trump but willingly worked with him for $Billions in profit, now distances himself and Ivanka.
Tiffany — Trump publicly said he wanted Marla to abort that pg.
Baron — The New Prince, whose Mother openly refuses to let Trump hold her hand in public, she re-ups her payout every chance she gets.
This “family” is a hot mess + criminals, crooks, etc.
I am counting the days until KH wins. Hurry.
How could they not be vile when they were raised by Trump??!!! Not only do they have his genes but being exposed to his evil, racist, selfish, misogynistic character from day one, only a miracle could keep them from turning out the same way!!
Eric doesn’t have the brains, guts, or talent to escape the whirlpool of his insane family. Harry does. Penis envy.
all I want to say is that half this country don.t like Eric or his hyena family-Meghan and Harry is ingood company-live and let live.