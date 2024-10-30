Eric Trump: Prince Harry is a ‘black sheep’ who has ‘gone off the deep end’

Quick: who is Donald Trump’s least favorite child? I would argue that it’s Eric Trump, just because Donald doesn’t remember that Tiffany is his daughter. Eric is nominally “running” Trump Org and supposedly has very little to do with the Trump campaign, although you know the Trump family loves nothing more than criminal conspiracy, felonious behavior and the flouting of ethics. Eric has been regularly giving campaign-flavored interviews to the British media for some reason, and British outlets love asking the dumbest Trump son about (you guessed it) the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Back in August, Eric was asked if his father really planned to deport Prince Harry from America, and Eric said that the monarchy is “a sacred institution. You can happily have those two [Meghan and Harry], we might not want them anymore, it feels like they’re on an island of their own. You can always have bad actors in everything. You can have spoiled apples in every orchard.”

Well, Eric has opened his mouth again, this time giving a lengthy interview to the Daily Mail. He spoke about whether his father will “prosecute” Hillary Clinton, whether he knows why people keep trying to shoot his father, and whether the Deep State is lining up a state-controlled hurricane to disrupt the Trump family. I’m only half joking. Obviously, Eric was once again asked about the Sussexes and the entire sad Windsor clan:

Eric Trump has suggested that Prince Harry’s visa is safe because ‘no one cares’ about the Duke or his ‘unpopular’ wife Meghan. The ex-president’s second son, 40, told the Daily Mail that his father Donald ‘loved the Queen’ and lamented how Harry had done a ‘huge detriment’ to the royal family after turning his back on the UK. But Eric said that Harry shouldn’t have to worry about being deported if Donald Trump is re-elected on November 5 despite the Duke of Sussex facing allegations he may have lied about his drug use when he applied for his US visa. ‘Truthfully I don’t give a damn about Prince Harry and I don’t think this country does either,’ Eric said of the Duke, 40, who now lives in Montecito, California. ‘My father loved the Queen and I think the monarchy is an incredibly beautiful thing. The late Queen was amazing. The way she welcomed my father with open arms was, like, beyond,’ Eric said. Donald’s second son said that his father was also fond of King Charles and that His Majesty had previously visited Mar-a-Lago, the Trump estate in Palm Beach, Florida. ‘We’ve known the King forever. In fact, I was just digging through a photo not too long ago and I came across a picture of him with my father, I’m six years old, in the lobby of Mar-a-Lago,’ Eric said. He also praised William and Kate, stating that the future king had never ‘made a misstep’ while his wife ‘conducts herself so incredibly well and has been such a rock in the next generation of the family.’ On the other hand, Eric said that Harry let his family down when he quit the monarchy and moved to California with wife Meghan and son Archie in 2020. ‘You look at this one black sheep who doesn’t exactly know where he is, led by a wife that is pretty unpopular, both here and over where you are,’ Eric said. He added that Harry appeared to ‘have gone off the deep end and it’s sad to watch.’ However, people are ‘able to differentiate between the two sides,’ Eric said and described the royal family as a great symbol of Britain. Returning to the Duke’s visa status, Eric said: ‘I don’t give a damn if he did drugs. It means nothing. I can tell you that our father and our entire family has tremendous respect for the monarchy.’

I’m reminded of the fact that most of Donald Trump’s remarks about the Sussexes were both coaxed and coached out of him. Orangina usually only comments about them when asked specifically by some right-wing British commentator like Piers Morgan or Nigel Farage. I bet it’s the same with Eric – the Mail fed him the talking points and Eric just restated everything. As for what he said… Charles used to hang out at Mar-a-Lago? I know Prince Andrew spent time in Florida, with Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. Funny how no one asked Eric about that? “You look at this one black sheep who doesn’t exactly know where he is, led by a wife that is pretty unpopular, both here and over where you are… [Harry has] gone off the deep end and it’s sad to watch.” Harry was literally just at the Clinton Global Initiative, the United Nations and various conferences and meetings in Lesotho and South Africa. Meanwhile, Eric is dodging subpoenas and indictments. Eric is one to talk about someone being led around by their wife as well – he’s married to Lara Trump, arguably the worst of all the Trump wives and currently the co-chair of the Republican National Committee.