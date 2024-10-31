Billy Crystal on When Harry Met Sally: ‘new generations, they love it too’

Billy Crystal is currently starring in a psychological thriller on AppleTV+ called Before, which co-stars Ava Lalezarzadeh, Judith Light, and Rosie Perez. Its first episode dropped on October 25, and new episodes air every Friday through December 20. The premise involves a child psychologist who recently lost his wife. One day, he sees a new patient, an eight-year-old boy, who has “inexplicable knowledge” of his life.
While talking with People to promote Before, Billy was asked about one of his most famous movies, When Harry Met Sally, which turns 35 this year. I freaking love that movie. During the interview, Billy talked about what it was like to film it, how they all knew that it would be something “special,” and his thoughts about how it’s one of those movies that still appeals to younger movie goers.
Production knew it was going to be a big hit: “You knew it was special,” the 76-year-old actor tells PEOPLE of working on the movie. “You don’t know that it’s 35 years special. You know that it was a terrific script. Meg and I had a fantastic chemistry together.” He also praises the late Carrie Fisher and Bruno Kirby, who played the movie’s secondary couple, Marie and Jess, as “great.”
Filming was a great experience: “All you can control is the experience. And it was a great script, phenomenal director, great director of photography, Barry Sonnenfeld, who later became a terrific director himself. It came at a perfect time for us in our lives, and it just felt good. But you don’t know what’s good until you see it all put together.”
The reaction to the deli scene during the first test screening: “I was sitting in the back with Rob and the movie’s playing amazingly well. And then the deli scene came on and the audience laughed like you can’t believe,” he recalls, referencing the now-iconic line “I’ll have what she’s having,” which was delivered by Reiner’s mom Estelle. “Rob had to add footage on the other side of [the line] because the laugh was so big.”
He still feels the love: The actor is thrilled that “all these years later” there’s still “so much affection” for the film and its title couple. Not only is the movie “so revered,” he says, but “new generations, they love it too.” He says, “It’s not like, ‘Oh, it’s my parents’ movie.’ This still is for everybody. That’s really good.”
He’s also recognized for Monsters Inc: He also says When Harry Met Sally is still the movie he’s recognized most for, though Monsters Inc., in which he played Mike Wazowski, also has vocal fans. “It’s fortunate, I’ve been in movies that there are some moments that stick with people,” he says. “I’m glad that the movies have meant something.”
He donated that famous sweater: Crystal’s Harry is a divorced lawyer with a cynical side that was based in part on Reiner, now 77, while Ryan’s Sally was based in part on Ephron. And both Crystal and Ryan, 62, became autumn style icons, with the You’ve Got Mail star inspiring Meg Ryan Fall, and Harry’s wardrobe beloved for one particularly iconic sweater. Crystal tells PEOPLE he doesn’t know where that cozy, white sweater is now. “I made a donation,” he says. “I believe it was to UCLA’s theater department with tons of clothes for costumes. I have a feeling it’s there.”
Before sounds really interesting. Since I’m back on the AppleTV+ train thanks to Shrinking, I’m adding it to my list of shows to watch. I’m going to have some free time once Only Murders in the Building and Agatha All Along end. Billy Crystal really has had one of those all-star Hollywood careers. Much like Tom Hanks, he’s beloved by different generations for different roles, and really, you can’t get much better than that.
Earlier this year, I finally made it to Katz Deli and saw the table where Billy and Meg Ryan sat while filming the famous “I’ll have what she’s having” scene. It was neat to see a part of cinema history in the wild. I know we couldn’t have been the only people in that very packed restaurant to have been there because of the movie because I observed other patrons taking pictures under the sign that marked the table. It really is one of those films that transcends generations, like Casablanca, Mary Poppins, or The Wizard of Oz.
Photos credit: Getty, Robin Platzer/Twin Images/Avalon and FayesVision/Wenn/Avalon
I first watched it as a teenager in the 90s. As I’ve aged, I have rewatched it over and over and I’ve noticed little bits and pieces and layers that I missed before because of my youth and inexperience. It is extremely well written and well acted. I consider it the gold standard for romantic comedies.
Same. I was obsessed with it as a teenager. It is brilliantly written, but a few things haven’t aged well. The scene where Sally’s friends pressure her to get married just to be married. And the scene where it’s established that Harry sleeps around while Sally lives like a nun. I get the movie predates hookup culture, but some of the morality feels more Boomer than GenX.
@Mightymolly Oh, it’s definitely a Boomer movie, no doubt about it. Somehow, that doesn’t taint my love for it LOL.
I loved that movie when it came out and still do. So well written and acted. Watched it again recently and there are so many great lines that stand out – among my favourites – “nine extra floors…” “one day you’ll be singing ‘Surrey With a Fringe on Top’ in front of Ira!”
Baby fish mouth!
To Harry and Sally, if either of us had found either of you remotely attractive, we wouldn’t be here today. 🤣🤣🤣
WHMS, such a cute, fun movie.
Still one of my favorite movies. I’ll watch it anytime I see it on. My husband and I use a lot of quotes from it – the wagon wheel coffee table, surrey with a fringe on top, on the side…
I was in high school when it came out, when I watch it now I appreciate how handsome he was in it!
When Harry Met Sally is one of my go-to, favorite comfort movies, and I was a baby when it came out. It definitely feels more timeless than not. Yeah, there are some parts that feel more dated as time goes on, like Helen keeping her name being a huge hint or Sally and her friends being obsessed with getting married, but overall it’s still timeless and relatable.
“Mostly dead is slightly alive.” I always go straight to The Princess Bride. “Have fun storming the castle!” with the great Carol Kane.
One of those ..if I was on an island and could only take a few dvd’s.. this would be one… I use so many of the phrases in my daily life…. “If you don’t grab him someone else will and you can spend the rest of your life knowing someone else is married to your man..” something to that effect… I use it when I go shopping .. better buy it because someone will be walking around with your purse..” yup that’s my logic .. and other gems …
Best
Movie
!!!
Looking at that picture of them together from the era the film was released makes we want to go back to my “big hair” lol. Maybe I’ll get bangs and embrace my curls again. Meg Ryan looks soooo pretty. And Billy is a treasure.
The funniest line in that movie, to me, isn’t in the diner scene. It’s when Sally tells Harry that she had great sex with an ex BF named Sheldon Something, and Harry says it’s impossible to have great sex with a guy named Sheldon: “I want you now, Sheldon! Ride me, Sheldon!” Perfect comic delivery. I died laughing.
Yes! Curly hair is a gift to be celebrated!!
And true story: my parents had a party for their 25th anniversary – and they catered it with food from Katz’s!! We all had what they were having, lol.😝
I saw that movie when it first came out and the different clothes and hair and makeup particularly on Meg Ryan was so funny. Because I was old enough to have lived through those trends.
For people seeing it for the first time the film is still hysterical. But for the visuals to really hit, you kind of have to have lived through those different fashion eras. They were so precise and accurate with what they were depicting. And that made a funny movie even greater.