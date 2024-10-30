“Teri Garr has passed away at the age of 79” links

Teri Garr passed away, rest in peace to her. [Hollywood Life]
The CFDAs were held this week and Blake Lively was one of the few big-name celebrities there. To be fair, Blake looked great in this Michael Kors ensemble. [LaineyGossip]
The official trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s Queer. [OMG Blog]
Adele was so lovely to Celine Dion. [Socialite Life]
My mom loves Doctor Odyssey. [Pajiba]
I love Natalie Portman’s dress & her jewelry. [Go Fug Yourself]
Matt McGorry has long Covid. [Just Jared]
Ciara wore Vera Wang to the CFDAs. [RCFA]
Carol Burnett has advice for young actors. [Seriously OMG]
Christine Brown’s family lore is bonkers. [Starcasm]
Which actress got the best on-screen wig? Rachel McAdams is right up there, her Mean Girls wig is the stuff of legend. [Buzzfeed]
Teri Garr's Oscar-nominated performance as the quirky and hopeful Sandy Lester in TOOTSIE.
With her magnetic humor and relatable charm, Garr lit up every scene, making Sandy—and many of her other characters—unforgettable. pic.twitter.com/qKV2wRPx4o
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) October 29, 2024
Teri Garr makes fun of David Letterman, 1988. pic.twitter.com/PuiDDGbSnz
— I found this on Youtube… (@doule_tom) October 29, 2024
R.I.P. She was talented, so many good movies.
Young Frankenstein was a classic!
She was great on Letterman, one of the few who could get ahead of Dave.
My husband and I watched Young Frankenstein last night in her honor.
She was such a staple of the 80s. Very funny and talented. Is it weird that 79 feels very young to me? Living into ones 90s is normal now, and she was only slightly older than my parents who aren’t even fully retired.
It took me YEARS to realize/find out that Rachel’s Regina hair was not, in fact, her actual hair. Go figure.
RIP Terri.
She was the best, a true original. Loved her in everything she did, especially Tootsie and After Hours, one of my all time favorites. Rest in peace sweet lady.
I don’t believe I’ve seen After Hours. She was awesome in Tootsie and so many other movies. She genuinely seemed to be a sweet & funny lady.
I was sad to see she’d passed away. And sadder to know she suffered with MS. She was in everything growing up and she should have won an Oscar for Tootsie. May she Rest In Peace.
Blake does look nice, I really like Katie’s dress too.
I remember when Terri Garr was Cher’s side kick on Cher’s variety show in the 70’s. They had great chemistry
RIP, what a lovely, funny lady. and PUT THE CANDLE BACK!
Loved her – my favorite is in the film After Hours. If you’ve never seen it, treat yourself. What a beauty. RIP
My second all-time favorite episode of Friends, “The One at the Beach” is because of Terri Garr as Phoebe’s mother. (My all-time favorite episode is “The One Where No One is Ready”). It’s amazing how alike she and Lisa Kudrow were. Just perfect casting.
“Roll… roll… roll in the hay…” best one ever! RIP and fly high ….
Blake Lively posing for photo op with hands protectively over tummy. Pregnancy #5?
That was my first thought, too. But didn’t she just have a baby this year? I haven’t been following closely, but something about the pose or maybe the lighting def made her look as if she was expecting.
Also, side note, I *loved* Katie Holmes dress in those pics – I have never said that about anything she’s worn, so I’m a bit worried about my sanity lol
I remembered watching Terri for the first time when I was a kid – on the movie Tootsie with Dustin Hoffman. Loved the movie, the theme song, she was really funny. RIP
Rest in Paradise
Aw man. I watched Mr. Mom so many times growing up, and it definitely impacted how I wanted my life to look in the future (and how I didn’t want it to look) lol
Sleep tight, T