Jennifer Aniston: ‘I very proudly voted for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’

While I definitely think Jennifer Aniston can be and often is problematic, she’s never played any political “both sides” games. She’s always been a Democrat, she’s always supported Democrats nationally. She usually attends one or two fundraisers in presidential years and I would assume she probably donates to Senate races here and there. Ever since she got an Instagram account, she’s been more politically vocal, using her platform (with 44 million-plus followers) to encourage people to vote and pay attention to various issues. Remember when the anti-vaxxers came for her neck when she was like “people should wear masks and get vaccinated?” Well, recently, she’s been platforming a lot of pro-choice messages, including the text of Michelle Obama’s recent speech, on her IG Stories. She also posted her “I Voted” sticker with this message:

Hi friends Today not only did I vote for access to health care, for reproductive freedom, for equal rights, for safe schools, and for a fair economy, but also for SANITY and HUMAN DECENCY. Please remember that whoever you are and wherever you live, your voice matters. Your VOTE matters. I know we don’t agree on everything, and that is the beauty of this country, but GOOD LORD aren’t you tired of this negativity towards each other? The intimidation and constant threats to those who do not think the same as the other? Let’s please end this era of fear, chaos and the attacks on our democracy – and vote for someone who will unite us and not continue to threaten to divide us I very proudly voted for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. We are so lucky we get to VOTE and this election is in our hands! We only have one week until Election Day so talk to your friends, your family, your neighbors and let’s find our way back to each other with respect, common cause, and LOVE. 💙

Not to set the bar too low, but I appreciate that she said “I very proudly voted for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.” It wasn’t a generic “just vote for whoever” nor was it “hold your nose and vote for the least bad option.” People are genuinely excited to vote for Harris-Walz. There’s a crazy amount of enthusiasm for this ticket. There’s a crazy amount of trauma that comes with dealing with Trump’s bulls-t for the past nine f–king years. Yeah. Just vote for Harris-Walz. Let’s do this.