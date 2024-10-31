“Megan Thee Stallion slayed in purple at her documentary premiere” links

Happy Halloween! Hope everyone has a fun & safe holiday!
Megan Thee Stallion slayed in purple at her documentary premiere. [JustJared]
The winners of Jezebel’s annual scary-story contest. [Jezebel]
The rehabilitation of Johnny Depp continues, with a lot of help from Hollywood and Depp’s A-list friends. Disgusting. [Pajiba]
I cannot wait to see Anora. [LaineyGossip]
Aubrey Plaza claps back at Tony Hinchcliffe. [OMG Blog]
There was a molasses flood in Boston in the 20th century? [Buzzfeed]
Should the Menendez brothers be given clemency? [Socialite Life]
What are the best horror movies of all time? [Hollywood Life]
Connie Nielsen wore Stella McCartney to the Gladiator II premiere. [RCFA]
Never forget that Paddington Bear is Peruvian. [Seriously OMG]
Too much Boobs and claw nails on display for my taste, sorry.
(I’m old)
Re: Rehabilitation of Johnny Depp link makes me want to vomit. NOT sorry.
Re: Connie N. gown looks great. The color looks a little bit greenish-yellow to me.
Re: Anna T-J she looks so plastic Alien to me now. Did she have buccal fat removal?
Megan looks great! If my figure was still banging, I’d be flaunting myself too. 😎
If I looked like Megan, you’d have to force clothes on me! Absolute stunner
I second that emotion.
Happy Halloween to all!! Last year was Salem. Next year is New Orleans 🎃🧙♀️
Meghan looks great and congrats to her suing that blogger who is readily deleting tweets. Have fun at the trial girl!
And really Johnny Depp huh? Ugh.
I am so happy she is suing. It was disgusting what she went through with all the disinformation spread by this blogger.
Happy Halloween! 🎃🧙♀️🧹💀
We’ve already had our fair share of cute little ghosts, skeletons, witches and phantastical beings over who made themselves seen and heard.
(central Europe)
There are still a few handfuls of Hariween sweets and spooky chocolate eyes of newt left, and I’m sure the second wave (teens) are on their way to do the rounds here.
The only link I followed was the Connie Nielsen one. So looking forward to GII.
I agree 100 % with Audrey Plaza! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽hinchcliffe is a stain on humanity 🤡
LaBoeuf, Gibson, Depp…so many actors should be relegated to the dustbin of cinematic history but Hollywood remains a Good Ol’ Boys Club where famous men are not cancelled, but rather rewarded for their abhorrent behavior. I will NEVER watch a movie with Depp in it again and history will not be kind to those that denigrated and re-victimized Amber Heard while defending and outright championing Johnny Depp.
I hope Amber is happy and living her best life in Spain.
The gruesome way the Menendez brothers killed their parents stays with me all these years. Multiple shotgun wounds.
Megan is super-talented and a stunner who just keeps getting better. Love her and always have.
I keep thinking there should be an entire new batch of entertainers that should be given a chance to shine.
Zero reason to keep giving these terrible men 2nd chances.
Let them go into private lives.
Mel Gibson has zero shame in him!
Depp, Shia, Ezra, Armie Hammer do us all a favor and go away.
I was disappointed to see that Penelope Cruz will be working with Depp. I wish she and other leading actors with clout would very publicly say no. Too much to ask, obviously, but at least I can spare myself from ever again watching anything with him in it.
I fervently hope the Menendez brothers get clemency. What their father systematically perpetrated and their mother repeatedly enabled when they were kids was so horrifically abusive.
penelope recently starred with brad pitt in a chanel ad. and her husband is currently working on a film with him in the lead role. so…
Penelope is Depp supporter and she gave statement to the court defending him as her friend.
this explains a lot.
Why are so many people still willing to work with these troublesome celebs?
Penelope Cruz certainly must have a comfortable level of wealth.
Of course, Cate Blanchett defends Woody Allen and Roman Polansky and still gets work.
I refuse to watch any output by all 3.
I wonder if any of you who don’t want the Menendez brothers to be released have ever been molested by a family member? If not you don’t have a right to judge them! I hope they get out and wish I would have had the courage to kill my grandfather. Then my grandmother for knowing and doing nothing and then my father for still allowing him in my life. Free these men!