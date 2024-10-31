Donald Trump cosplayed an Oompa Loompa AND garbage-truck operator

On Tuesday night, President Joe Biden was asked about Donald Trump’s MSG Nazi rally, a rally in which a comedian called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.” Biden said, off the cuff, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters — his, his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American.” There is a conversation about whether Biden’s words were intended with an apostrophe, as in “floating out there is his supporters’ [garbage].” Which does change the meaning, but again, these words were spoken not written, and I totally understand why Biden quickly clarified his meaning in a tweet.
Still, this became “the thing” that Donald Trump and his loser, garbage supporters seized on. It’s a reminder too that the Harris-Walz team has been incredibly disciplined in their messaging, that this minor “Biden gaffe” is basically the only thing they could seize on. Suddenly, after months of Donald Trump calling America a pile of garbage and threatening violence on his enemies, Trump and his people are shocked that Pres. Biden would indicate that they are garbage. So Orangina decided to do some skits on Wednesday. He dressed up like a garbage truck driver, sat in the passenger seat of a Trump-branded garbage truck, and made a speech wearing his new favorite ensemble. His obscenely orange makeup clashed with the orange vest. Dementia Don also had problems opening the passenger door of the truck. It’s like if a domestic terrorist was a deranged Oompa Loompa.
Trump seems to be really struggling physically. pic.twitter.com/yRk7ZB2kDx
Trump: I told women I will be their protector. They said, ‘Sir, please don’t say that.’ Well I'm going to do it whether the women like it or not pic.twitter.com/LLWFa2NtQr
i recommend not wearing vests in the same color as your face pic.twitter.com/TKry5FZD90
If you were going to choose a metaphor for the 2024 Republican Party, a garbage truck chauffeuring around a billionaire traveling around in circles and going nowhere, all for a photo op, is pretty spot on. https://t.co/f12ChDlvTf
I’m beside myself with anger. How dare they turn the tables like this when they hurl NOTHING but insults.
They are in their feelings because the truth hurts. Dark Brandon didn’t say anything that the rest of us weren’t already thinking. 🤷🏻♀️
Uh, I wouldn’t say tables have been turned. And Adolph Trump riding around in a garbage truck is chefs kiss! That’s what his campaign has been reduced to, going around cosplaying actual working people.
Yes but this idiocy is exactly what fires up stupid.
You and I give him a pfft, but his jock strap supporters heave heaven.
Remember his base is shrinking, not growing. If you are undecided, will Trump playing garbage man wearing a tie going to win you over?
With HIS voters? I put nothing past them. And I’m not convinced about undecideds. I know they’re there, but it simply doesn’t compute with me.
Nobody is offended–it’s all performative–it’s all performative outrage, which is why we should just ignore their reaction entirely. Eyes on the prize with less than a week to go.
This is a self-own by Trump. He looks completely unwell getting into the truck, and it associates his campaign with trash.
His PR team is so bad. How is this a “gotcha” and how does this make their candidate look great? His make up was bad and driving around in circles was stupid. Frankly, it seemed to make fun of a job that is incredibly vital to the smooth running of the entire country.
And does Vivek not have any pride left in his body?
Honestly, I didn’t even put together that this was about Biden’s comment. I just thought that Trump wanted to drive a garbage truck – remember the fire truck or whatever photo op when he was president? I thought this was just more of the same.
And I know his campaign thinks this is a big “gotcha” moment – but the image of a candidate barely able to open a truck door, and then driving around in circles in a garbage truck is…..not good.
He wasn’t even driving. He doesn’t know how to drive. He’s likely never opened a door before, which is why he had trouble with this one. That, and mush for brains.
Driving Mr Lazy.
Vowing to protect women from migrants “whether the women like it or not”, aside from being a deeply concerning language coming from an adjudicated rapist, is literally straight-up Klan rhetoric. How many Black men, or men considered foreign like Mexican-Americans and Jewish and Southern Italian immigrants, were, or are even STILL being murdered or harmed in the name of “protecting” (white) women?
– The whole “will protect women like it or not” is the same weird daddy language that came out of Tucker Carlson’s mouth at the Klan rally the other night.
– Why are we taking this man seriously? The only thing he can do is look and act like a fool. Celebitchy is the only place that should be covering him because he’s just that unserious.
– It’s not a two party race. It’s a person who can govern vs. this orange-face clown. And that’s how it should have been treated by every single paper ever in this election cycle.
– Why is he not in prison though? Putin money?
Because Merrick Garland fucked about and dithered for years before charging the orange turd.
Speaking of which, the garbage truck has the word LOADMASTER plastered all over it! That is funny as fuck! What the hell were they thinking???
What really troubles me is that the women who allows Trump to frighten them about immigrants are probably living with men who are true dangers to them. Women have more to fear from the men in their lives than any imaginary boogie man Trump makes up. Overall, 76% of female murders and 56% of male murders were perpetrated by someone known to the victim.
Exactly. A woman is way more likely to be attacked by an intimate partner or family member than a random man on the street.
To this point, there is a great (and sobering) article in New York Magazine about women who are Harris supporters who are married to MAGA men. One of the women talked about having a miscarriage during which she lost so much blood she nearly died, but the ER wouldn’t treat her due to pro-life laws. Her husband basically didn’t care and is still voting for Trump.
That is horrifying. As soon as I recovered, I’d be down at the divorce lawyer’s office, no joke.
As a political stunt, i think it’s the biggest self own. He looks like a fool playing dress up in his trump branded truck. All people will think about is his campaign taking abut PR being garbage.
This is worse presidential campaign imagery than Mike Dukakis in a tank.
This is so true! That image of Dukakis sank his campaign, and hopefully this will do the same. Also, Trumplestilskin’s makeup looked extra special orange…sort of dayglo. It’s hard for me to imagine that anyone looks at this fool and thinks he looks presidential.
His burnt orange coloring looks beyond ridiculous too. He is foolish clown.
He’s fully wearing makeup at this point, it’s ridiculous.
They’re playing defense and have been since Kamala stepped into the race. This is grasping at straws and desperation. He’s been calling the United States a garbage can and garbage for months. Now he shows up barely able to open that garbage truck door & almost falling. He’s disgusting and fraud.
Kamala needs to be running ads with him stumbling around trying to get into the garbage truck with wah wah horns or some other sad sack sounds.
Yes. All day nationwide and also add the attack on the capital on a loop.
Did he do his own makeup???
It will be his next venture, Trump Makeup. Available at Home Depot in convenient spay cans and it comes with a free pair of goggles.
He’ll claim it is rigged if he doesn’t outsell RiRi’s Fenty Beauty.
Trump Beauty, coming to a Sephora near you, Donald’s latest grift that he will go bankrupt over.
Sephora? More like the Dollar Store.
It’s truly mind-boggling how orange he is. He looks absolutely ridiculous, yet people want him to represent the US on the world stage. He is an utter moron.
Omg Kaiser, your photo selection is awesome! The top one looks like a deranged blow-up sex doll, you know the one with their mouth open in that “certain” way. Now that I’ve seen it, I won’t ever be able to unsee it Bwahahahaha!!!
I actually thought he looked like his own b*t hole.
OMG! It absolutely looks like his butt hole. 🤣🤣🤣
I came to say blow-up doll, too! One of the rejects. It’s on clearance, and it must go today. Aaah!
When are we going to finally get rid of this Orangina clown? I am very confident that he will lose the presidential election next Tuesday, but he will continue to be a thorn in our side beyond the election cycle. He will continue to do interviews and rallies and the MSM will continue to torment us by giving him more attention and airtime. I want him GONE from the air and from our lives. I am sorry but I have to release my frustration somehow.
I mentioned yesterday that, if you can bear to listen to him speak for a few minutes, you’ll notice that he seems to run out of breath every 2 or 3 words. Sometimes in the middle of words. I think him keeling over is the only way we get rid of him, and it doesn’t sound too far off. Maybe losing to a Black woman will finally induce that stroke we’ve all been anticipating for the past decade or so (or even longer, for us New Yorkers).
I cannot tolerate listening to him- but with the frequent bandaids on his hands (iv sites) and your account of his shortness of breath, how much ya wanna **bet** he’s receiving prophylactic antibody infusions (or maybe he actually has covid currently).
He was about three seconds from falling flat on his face trying to open that truck door- too bad he didn’t succeed. He could also have easily fallen backward on his empty head as he started to ascend.
All this to say- with the extreme orange makeup and his weight loss recently, he’s in baaaaaad shape- and I love that for him.
We absolutely HAVE to have him alive for the defeat on Tuesday, so that we can be rid of him AND Vance. I really really hope there is some kind of kick-ass OH Democratic candidate who can rip Vance out of the Senate in the next term.
He looks like Magda from Something About Mary.
This comment was perfection K!
I see they finally switched to shoe polish.
He is Rudy Giuliani level of poorly applied tint now.
This man looks like a clown. How embarrassing for our country that half of it wants him to be President again. I am mortified. And petrified.
Liberals need to stop apologizing to Nazi trash. Stop letting them play victim and ask them why they’re such goddamn snowflakes.
Seriously. Why even validate this bullshit? They have no moral high-ground and never will–it’s dumb to pretend otherwise.
The truth hurts. Glad to see he’s owning it. This is the first honest thing he’s done.
This is giving off Michael Dukakis in the tank vibes. Only Dukakis did it better.
Someone on twitter pointed out that Kamala is expected to answer for everything Biden says while Trump, who has called Democrats scum and other names, isn’t even expected to answer for what Trump says. Tuesday cannot come soon enough.
He looks like one of those decorative deranged jack o lanterns QVC used to sell back in the day.
I’m so exhausted by this madman and his gang of thugs. I pray he’s soundly defeated next week.
Dear Lort. He looks like an ass painted orange with a pinched rectum mouth. It is past time to stop his spray tan addiction, march him into a facility for long-term dementia care and move on past this terrible period in our history. Vote blue.
Even if Biden did call his supporters garbage…I don’t care? Biden is not the nominee, and he’s not wrong.
Also, I’m pretty sure last night I saw a clip of trump calling his opposition trash or garbage too, so…eh.
Putting your dumbass name on a big garbage truck, nearly falling trying to open a door, and driving aimlessly in circles…if it weren’t such dire times I’d be laughing my head off.
There are so many clips of Trump that show him dragging his right leg. I was hit by a truck on my left side and I don’t drag my leg like that! Possible stroke?
Yet the Repubs were screeching and squawking about Dems “hiding” Biden’s fitness. That is ALL they talked about when Kamala took the nomination. The hate marinade has caught up with Trump, and his henchmen are absolutely hiding the fact that he is at the end of his rope.
“I’m going to do it whether women like it or not” seems to be his life philosophy.That video of him walking to the the truck – it looks like he’s had a a stroke – the lisping, the balance issues, struggling with certain words etc. If he were your grandpa we’d take his keys away. Maybe he shouldn’t have the nuclear codes?
MAGA is full on leaning into their racist dog whistles. This campaign is run by imbeciles who can’t do simple math. Their numbers dwindled post Covid thanks to their own science denying and bleach injecting asshattery. And now the boomers are dying off. That base is shrinking it’s not growing. It’s why they want to defund the Department of Education and keep everyone stupid. They just don’t have the numbers. This is their last Hail Mary to install a dictatorship and force White Women to become Duggars having 9 babies apiece. This has to be a landslide. A veritable blue Tsunami.
I cannot wait to vote on Tuesday. LFG!!!!
Can you believe some of these stunts this criminal comes up with?
I am lost for words on the entire situation.
Eagerly looking forward to the end of the Election campaigning.
His hands really look small. I guess he’s happy that Biden gave him the opportunity to drive around in a garbage truck but this is as meaningless as his McDonald’s stunt.
I don’t think having his name plastered across a garbage truck is the flex that he thinks it is.
He looks like Tan Mom.
Except Tan Mom didn’t have to blend her drugstore orange cream.
I would like to see Trump, Prince William, and Elon Musk in a three-way cage fight. The three dumbest clowns on the planet locked in Mortal Kombat. If this is the end of civilization, then we need more bread and circuses.
There used to be a big fat bald orange guy advertising an orange drink called Tango in the uk. Trump always reminds me of that so could never take him seriously. I don’t know how women can stand him being near them, he makes my flesh crawl just seeing him on tv.
Him missing the handle and almost toppling over made him look so old.
Where are the hundreds of stories complaining about his declining physical and mental state?
TFG is cosplaying a sanitation WORKER to symbolize garbage. He is telling in himself.
Donald has just given Americans an easy last-minute Halloween costume. That’s all this accomplished.
The Lincoln Project has uncovered a video of Trump himself referring to Harris’s supporters as “scum” and, I kid you not, as “garbage.” I wish that one had been included in this story too. I also wish that Democrats and Harris supporters would stop getting flustered and hypersensitive about Joe Biden because all it does is help Republicans by buying into their gaslighting efforts. The man said he, that HE, “grabbed women by the p*ssy” and you’re going to wet the bed about what Biden said in response to that hate rally? OMG!
How in the hell are fools still voting for this moron?
He has to cosplay garbage man because most civil service laws prohibit a convicted felon from holding the job of garbage man.
And is he using QT on his face?