Donald Trump cosplayed an Oompa Loompa AND garbage-truck operator

On Tuesday night, President Joe Biden was asked about Donald Trump’s MSG Nazi rally, a rally in which a comedian called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.” Biden said, off the cuff, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters — his, his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American.” There is a conversation about whether Biden’s words were intended with an apostrophe, as in “floating out there is his supporters’ [garbage].” Which does change the meaning, but again, these words were spoken not written, and I totally understand why Biden quickly clarified his meaning in a tweet.

Still, this became “the thing” that Donald Trump and his loser, garbage supporters seized on. It’s a reminder too that the Harris-Walz team has been incredibly disciplined in their messaging, that this minor “Biden gaffe” is basically the only thing they could seize on. Suddenly, after months of Donald Trump calling America a pile of garbage and threatening violence on his enemies, Trump and his people are shocked that Pres. Biden would indicate that they are garbage. So Orangina decided to do some skits on Wednesday. He dressed up like a garbage truck driver, sat in the passenger seat of a Trump-branded garbage truck, and made a speech wearing his new favorite ensemble. His obscenely orange makeup clashed with the orange vest. Dementia Don also had problems opening the passenger door of the truck. It’s like if a domestic terrorist was a deranged Oompa Loompa.

Trump seems to be really struggling physically. pic.twitter.com/yRk7ZB2kDx — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) October 30, 2024

Trump: I told women I will be their protector. They said, ‘Sir, please don’t say that.’ Well I'm going to do it whether the women like it or not pic.twitter.com/LLWFa2NtQr — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 31, 2024

i recommend not wearing vests in the same color as your face pic.twitter.com/TKry5FZD90 — derek guy (@dieworkwear) October 31, 2024

If you were going to choose a metaphor for the 2024 Republican Party, a garbage truck chauffeuring around a billionaire traveling around in circles and going nowhere, all for a photo op, is pretty spot on. https://t.co/f12ChDlvTf — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) October 31, 2024

