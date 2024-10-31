Mail: Wealthy landlord Prince William & his homeless documentary ‘fail to impress’

Some of you have theorized that the British media not-so-secretly hates Prince William. For what it’s worth, I think it’s more complicated than that. They’re disappointed that he’s such an awkward dud, they’re mad that they’re constantly tasked with embiggening him, but they also feel like they can control him and manipulate him into doing what they want. So, they’ll do his bidding and fluff his ego at times, and other times, they “keep him in line” and say just enough to remind William that he works for them. Last night, Part 1 of Prince William: We Can End Homelessness aired on ITV. It looks like the first part of the documentary went down poorly. The Daily Mail’s Jan Moir, fresh from a month’s worth of hissy fits about the Duchess of Sussex’s red dress, wrote a scathing column about this documentary: “As one of the wealthiest landlords in the country, Prince William wants to end homelessness… but he’s not unaware of the paradox.” Some highlights:
William’s plan doesn’t involve giving people housing: Prince William has an ambitious new initiative – he wants to eradicate homelessness in the UK within five years. Well, jolly good for him…What could be more worthwhile than giving the homeless and the destitute somewhere safe and warm to sleep at night, instead of taking their chances on the cold and dirty streets of our cities? Oh, if only there was someone who had castles and mansions and vast country estates and multi-bedroom palaces and a Duchy of Cornwall property portfolio worth about a billion at his disposal, someone who could throw open his arms and the doors to his inherited privilege and perhaps eradicate the problem in one, ermine-tinged swoop? As one of the wealthiest landowners in the country trying to help those who haven’t got a carpet tile to call their own, Prince William is not unaware of the paradox of his position.
William’s own words: ‘Why else would I be here if I am not using this role properly to help people who are in need,’ he said last night, when the vague spectre of criticism was faintly raised. ‘I don’t believe we should be living with homelessness in the 21st century,’ he reasoned. ‘I feel like with my platform I should be delivering change.’
The ‘unprecedented’ access to William: Of course, when it comes to royal documentaries, we all know this means exactly the opposite. Participants are usually muffled in a headlock of deference and, in this instance, restricted to a meticulously curated view of only what Prince William wants to be viewed. There was footage of William looking concerned at meetings, William looking concerned as he spoke to homeless people and William looking super concerned as he marched around with a folder under his arm.
The photos of Diana: Six minutes in and he was already wearing a comedy apron, dishing out roast potatoes at a charity Christmas lunch and talking about how he was inspired to help the homeless by the memory of his mother; exclusive and personal photographs of William and Diana visiting a homeless shelter duly provided. Sometimes one cannot escape the feeling that we are all bystanders in a monumental existential struggle between Prince William and Prince Harry to be known henceforth as Mummy Loved Me Best.
William didn’t address anything vaguely “political”: In the first of two parts, broadcast last night, viewers were fed some sobering but unchallenged statistics: 350,000 people across Britian now lack a permanent home, 80,000 families are living in temporary accommodation and since 2019, more than 109,000 homes in the private rental sector have received Section 21 eviction notices. This suggested further homelessness even though the Labour government will abolish these notices next year. Prince William did not comment directly on these figures, nor were the complex political and societal reasons behind them analysed or discussed.
William speaking to a homeless person: ‘Wayne, how do we get the national psyche of people to understand the human story of why people might be street homeless?’ William asked. How indeed.
What is William actually trying to achieve? Of course he means well, but at the end of part one, I was no clearer about how the prince was going to achieve his Homewards objective, except that he seemed keen on providing an ‘umbrella’ for well-established homeless organisations such as The Salvation Army, Shelter, the Big Issue and Centrepoint. ‘If I can be the glue that will hold you together,’ he suggested at a meeting. I don’t think they were too impressed.
So, I find myself in the unfortunate position of agreeing with Jan Moir on something. The last part is how I feel too – “except that he seemed keen on providing an ‘umbrella’ for well-established homeless organisations such as The Salvation Army, Shelter, the Big Issue and Centrepoint.” Which is fine – that’s basically an admission by William that he wants to donate money to charities working with homeless people and that’s it. That’s all Homewards is too, William donating funds and adding some keen bureaucracy so that people know the money came from him. Just do that. But making a two-part documentary in which William wanders around and tries and fails to convince people that he’s a homelessness expert is a pathetic waste of people’s time and money.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I wonder what the ratings are going to be for this doc? Yep the BM is mad they’re stuck with Willie.
Who was the audience for this? Does anyone really care about William’s little projects?
It’s for the same audience who believes Button Girl is an early childhood education expert! If Khate can put pie charts up on a screen at an Academy Awards-style event where she says the obvious (children’s education is important from an early age), why can’t Peggy be an expert too? How hard can it be? Unfortunately, he chose people; he doesn’t “people” well unless he’s cos-playing a colonial dictator. He should’ve chosen cat, dog, or retired polo pony rescues. Everyone loves a hot dad holding a puppy. Oh, wait…
Yes we need to find out the data on how many even watched Pegs vanity project.
Unless those castles and lands get turned into realistic living estates then I dont see how it will help the homepess,they cannot be maintained by them and certainly three million pounds wont do that ,plus he is a snob,I cant fathom him being ok with the homeless living in his precious land and castles.
Not gonna lie, when he says that his organization is gonna provide an umbrella for well-established homeless organisations, all I hear, he is gonna get all the credit for the good work these already-established charities do in exchange of his donation. We don’t need some awareness campaign for homeless crisis, everyone is aware of it. These people need homes urgently. If I remember correctly, he was gonna build some social housing on his property, but the people were still expected to pay rent for it. How is any of this gonna solve the huge crisis?
On the other hand, it is weird she isn’t singing him praises, right? They must be angry with no exclusive news for so long.
I feel like the umbrella thing is basically a way for him to get donations that people might otherwise give directly to those organizations and then he’ll parcel the money out as he sees fit.
I agree, @sevenblue, the “umbrella” label signifies he wants to put these organizations under the umbrella of his own name and then take credit for their work or use them for photo ops.
If he had just meant he wants to make donations, he could have used a word like “supported” or “undergirded”. “Umbrella” means he wants to put himself at the top. The Royal Foundation has form for this, too, if I recall.
Can you imagine having the audacity to tell the Salvation Army, who have been working to help the poor for more than 100 years, that you are going to swoop in and completely solve this issue in just 5 years? Talk about the confidence of a mediocre white dude.
@Jay, I think, as one of the richest men in UK, he can do a great deal in 5 years for the homeless people. The problem is, his actions and his intention don’t match.
Homewards is basically Heads Together but instead of mental health the issue is homelessness.
@sevenblue, I also think he could make a big impact, especially if he supported evidence-based solutions and used his platform to enact changes to the law that would, for example, help people facing unjust evictions stay in their homes or access emergency rent support or substance abuse/ mental health care. Even if he were to fund a study of which approaches have been most successful and agree to fund that solution over a sustained period. Not just more “raising awareness”.
But my point is that swooping in and telling organizations that have been working on an issue for a century or more that you alone will provide some new solution that nobody has ever thought about before, that seems the absolute height of hubris.
No one takes William seriously. Just a pathetic, aimless man with zero honor.
I thought it must have been bad when there was no mention of the show or Willie on twitter.
What happens to this idea when he finds out he has to put in some hard work . Will this be another one of his projects that bites the dust. He’s good at starting projects but doesn’t seem to finish . Bringing his mother into rather mix after saying she was mentally ill despicable . Anyway I am looking forward to channel 4 dispatches doc about William and Charles finances and how much the country. This doc has been stopped by chuck and wills twice , so it now seems to be going ahead on saturday
He literally gaslighted his late mother accusing her of imagining things and actually calling her paranoid
Fastgran50 – I wondered what that mystery dispatches programme was! Saw online speculation as it kept being pushed back, and you know that means business. I hope they haven’t been forced to edit much…thank god it’s C4 and not BBC!
William needs to apologize to his sister in law and sit down with her to map out a strategy to end homelessness in Great Britain. Imagine Meghan given the task of reviewing the vast Duchy and palaces of the Windsors and creating share WeHouse condominiums at shared expense by the British government using taxpayers dollars and the largesse of the monarchy to keep all afloat. I see it with my own two eyes. Eat humble pie Willy and call on Meghan. She’s famous for waking up early rolling up her sleeves and creating solutions
William need a to make a public apology to her considering that fake investigation he asked knauf to do.
FFS!
Meghan has no responsibility to clean up William’s mess.
Why does Meghan have to be involved in this? She’s not part of the institution anymore.
Homelessness is inherently a political issue, which is why neither William nor any other British Royal will ever be able to solve this issue in the UK. It requires extensive policy work that includes political lobbying, which he really should not do because of his position. This was a foolish choice of a project on this part because he will never be able to make good on his lofty ambition, even if he was not the lazy yob that he is.
It is an ill advised project and he is an idiot to claim that he can end homelessness.
ArtHistorian, that’s the way I feel about Bone Idle’s ‘Early Years’ project. Until the government funds what’s needed, I don’t know what she thinks she can accomplish. Or, I should say, the group that she got together to tackle this issue.
I’m surprised the Mail was critical. Curious if they will clean it up tomorrow with another columnist singing his praises. I do think the press loathes him because he is boring and does very little but end of the day he is going to be King and they need access especially to the Wales kids as they grow older. As for the documentary, it sounds like it is all centred on him which to me just makes it a PR piece. But it will satisfy the monarchy fans that their beloved institution is in good hands. Its giving the press something to talk about which doesn’t require the Wales to leave one of their many homes and do any ‘work’. And it makes William feel like he is still winning his one sided war with his brother.
Old Jan summed Willy up pretty well really .
Such a self centred snob who has no idea what it be like to be homeless and doesn’t particularly care that much either ,
William s platform is his own self promotion he comes across as patronizing. His playing the Diana card after he censored her interview shows he has no shame.
A folder? He has a folder now?
Such blatant copying.
And he can post Diana all he wants we all know he said she was paranoid, want’s to silence her and blames her for his parents breakup.
Anyway I LOVED that an admiral posted about Harry’s speech at NATO. W who?
Years ago William skipped out on a book promotion that the spencers supported. The book was about Diana charity work . Harry was out of town and could not attend. William was seen blocks away partying at clubs with his buddies.
Harry had his aunts in the christening pic.
The Spencers turned up for 10yrs of Invictus
Harry has always been closer to the Spencers. Good. I like how Diana’s siblings are still watching out for him, and he loves them right back.
Jimmy Carter actually helped with building of homes. William might show up with a photo o. P holding a hammer . The extent of his work. As far as talking to his children it reminds me of Chevy Chase as clark Griswold in the movie vacation telling his kids to look at the plight.
And Carter did this until his late 80s/ early 90s.
And also Bon Jovi and U2 actually put their money where their mouth is and provide accommodation for the homeless.
I’m glad to read that Labour intends to abolish Section 21, aka the No-fault Eviction. For Americans, it’s how here, anybody can be evicted from a home, even if they have a lease, pay their rent, their bills and are good landlords. It means entire families from age 0 to 99 stuck in a hotel room that comes at a cost, with no possibility to cook, no right to use the lounges, etc. A study published last year found out that babies didn’t know how to crawl because they didn’t have access to do it. It also means their walking is then delayed by several months. These families, with jobs, live like refugees after often years at their former house.
Again this is the only country where a landlord can kick you out without a reason, even if you are the perfect tenant.
And it’s all because the royals are the biggest landlords 😒they always seem to benefit the most 🙄
‘I feel like with my platform I should be delivering change.’ Yes, William, we all feel you should be doing that.
I suppose that’s what Moir means by “he’s not unaware,” but Yikes, what an article and only one gratuitous swipe at Harry. The BM may not hate William as a person, but it looks like they hate that he’s prince they’re stuck with.
I’m howling at this. Jan Moir is such a racist troll but she does tickle me when she turns her ire at the Waleses. I think she epitomizes a lot of the British press – she is bored, annoyed and pretty much “over” Will and Kate BUT she also hates Meghan, so sometime she feels quite torn, poor poodle.
“when the vague spectre of criticism was faintly raised” like everyone knows there is never going to be any real criticism of William.
and the dig about how the other charities are not impressed.
and how concerned William looks.
I mean……gee William, this sounds like a rousing success.
I had to laugh/cringe at William’s question to the homeless person – “Wayne, how do we get the national psyche of people to understand the human story of…blah…blah…blah…” My answer would be, “William, right now I don’t give a rat’s ass about the national psyche. I just need a place to live.”
RIGHT? I read that part quickly and thought he was asking someone who is the head of a homeless charity or something. Nope, he’s asking a homeless person how to get the national psyche to understand….
like, what on earth?
@ Eurydice – that’s exactly what Wayne was thinking “William, right now I don’t give a rat’s ass about the national psyche. I just need a place to live.”
I admit I laughed at “Participants are usually muffled in a headlock of deference…” Yep, they hate him and it’s hilarious that Jan is calling him out so pointedly.
Does the UK have an equivalent to Habitat for Humanity? It would be great to see W physically help build actual homes for those in need. We haven’t seen one drop of sweat from the royal brow yet.
After that picture of him pathetically attempting to wield a shovel somewhere in Cornwall was it ? (somewhere in the south anyway) I would keep him well away from any construction site as a certifiable health and safety hazard.
So I guess he’s bored of racism in football and moved on to his next project/hobbie of the year?
So, you must have missed when W tweeted a few years ago that racism in football must stop. So he solved it.
And then he solved the Middle East crisis and then he solved climate change so now, you see, his plate is quite clear and ready for this next cause. It should be solved by the end of the second part of the documentary tonight.
/s
Well I guess the only thing he has left solving is his disfuntional family dynamic?
Without a political component, this can only be window dressing. Being unhoused is at root a political problem which requires a political solution. William must remain apolitical. So it’s an odd cause for him to be claiming he can solve.
“Why else would I be here if I am not using this role properly to help people who are in need?” It’s the perfect mix of petulance, privilege, disinterest, and defensiveness. And again, mentions himself more than the people he’s trying to “help”. Can you imagine answering a question (to anyone!)like this? “Hey, Jay, can you do this?” “Well, why else would I be here?” It’s almost comically rude!
It’s also all about HIS ambitious goal to end homelessness (why oh why has nobody thought to just declare the whole crisis ended in 5 years? BRILLIANT!) and HIS support for these worthy organizations and how HE is going to be the saviour of homeless people everywhere! Maybe I should add “delusion” to that earlier list…
Wait; why was I under the impression that William was actually going to do something tangible beyond offering thoughts and prayers for the homeless?
Let’s be real, this isn’t communist Russia or China, so all palaces will stay off limits. People who say those kinds of things are delusional.
However, why isn’t William taking empty housing on the Duchy, using Duchy dollars to renovate it, and then making it available at low or no cost to those who can’t afford housing or who have been evicted without cause? That would go a long way. What about building some new houses on Duchy land? What about looking at initiatives like those done by the Ladies Westminster where there is housing offered to single parents with non violent offenses who serve their sentences at the houses instead of leaving the children with no place to go?
There are so many things William could do, and his 5 year goal is absolutely nonsense.
Willy deserved to have his privilege thrown in his face and is going to find himself in Prince Charles early 90s territory with the media if he keeps the pious preaching up. No one likes a snob who doesn’t appreciate their privilege. So many working class people are being pushed to the edge of homelessness because of inflation and greed. Something has got to give because working class/middle class people supporting political parties with no interest in their interests is breaking Democracy.
If he really wants to end homelessness he can’t continue to be a landlord himself. I also doubt his sincerity because he belongs to an institution that uses housing to keep family members in line.
All I will say is that Prince William is a LOSER. He doeisn’t know how to do anything right, and when he does something, It is for PR, to make him look good.
“There was footage of William looking concerned at meetings, William looking concerned as he spoke to homeless people and William looking super concerned as he marched around with a folder under his arm.”
This actually made me lol. 😀
How interesting. Seems like William and Kate have gone into the film business!
It does seem like they are running the Monarchy like Archewell 😍
“There was footage of William looking concerned at meetings, William looking concerned as he spoke to homeless people and William looking super concerned as he marched around with a folder under his arm.”
I cackled.
He already had a photo op with a folder on a train (showing he did not always fly copters) to a “business meeting”. He wants to prove he is “working.”