It will be ‘months’ before Princess Kate ‘plunges into a full-time schedule’

Us Weekly’s cover story this week is “How Kate’s Life Has Changed,” all about how the Princess of Wales is doing now that she’s “completed chemotherapy” and declared herself “cancer-free.” I find it interesting that Us Weekly is doing this very soft-focus cover about a month after the Sussexes authorized their staffers to speak on the record about what Meghan is like as a boss. It’s almost like, “here, Kate, we’ll give you something too” as they pat her on the head. Anyway, as you can imagine, there’s a lot of wheel-spinning and promises to eventually be keen in this Kate story. Some highlights:
The Waleses trip to Southport: “It was a reminder of what a powerful tag team they are,” royal expert and The King: The Life of Charles III author Christopher Andersen shared in the latest issue of Us Weekly, noting that William looked “deeply grateful to have his favorite person by his side.”
When Kate will get back to work: “Kate loves reconnecting with the community and representing her family, but she’s also trying to find a balance between her duties and personal well-being,” explains an insider. “She appreciates the sense of purpose but wants to ensure her stress levels don’t get [too high].”
She’ll take on a less-demanding royal role as she continues to prioritize her health: “Kate has a lot more energy than she did even a few weeks ago,” Andersen tells Us. “She’s tremendously relieved that the treatments seem to have worked and she can call herself cancer-free, but she’s not taking anything for granted. She’s following doctor’s orders,” he adds. “[It’s] baby steps. More than anyone, Kate wanted to let the world know that after months of grueling chemotherapy, she was going to be OK.”
Again with the Southport visit: While Kate’s October 10 visit to Southport alongside William was a surprise and intentionally kept low-key, her decision to join was not last-minute but came down to how well she felt that day. “She loves the work, but it can be tiring,” says the insider, noting that Kate is taking things day by day. The couple reportedly spent 90 minutes in private with the families of three young girls who lost their lives in the attack on the Taylor Swift–themed holiday workshop.
Not back to full strength: “Kate has been [doing this] for some time but is not yet back to full strength,” says Andersen. “It will be some time — certainly months — before we see her plunge headlong into a full-time schedule.” A second insider says the Palace “has scaled things back in terms of not having her travel too much too soon,” and Charles III author Robert Hardman tells Us there’s a “sense of practical optimism” within The Firm. “Kate is certainly conscious that she mustn’t overstress herself.”
Careful not to overdo it: The first insider notes that getting back out there is just as important to her healing and wellness. “It’s a double-edged sword. [Working] is good for her emotional well-being, but she needs to be careful not to overdo it. She is determined, motivated and taking care of herself along the way.”
William is relieved. “Now that Kate is resuming some of her work, William is seeing real evidence that maybe things can return to normal,” says Andersen. He’s happy to let her set her own pace. “[The kids] will always be Kate’s priority, and I don’t think William begrudges her that at all,” he adds. “As a matter of fact, I think he’s very grateful. He’s not going to push her into doing anything she doesn’t want to do, and he took the same attitude before her diagnosis.”
The couple’s dynamic has changed over the last few months. “They love being together all the time,” says the first insider, and that William never takes a day for granted. “He knows how much worse it could have been if they hadn’t caught [the cancer] and treated it in time.” At home, the prince has helped with cooking and cleaning. “They don’t like having staff around at all hours, so William has been stepping it up,” adds the insider. “Kate thinks that’s been very cute and sweet.”
“It will be some time — certainly months — before we see her plunge headlong into a full-time schedule” – there it is. Yet another story which resets the recovery timeline and kicks the can down the road even further. They bought themselves time until February of next year by my calculations. February is when people will start to ask if Kate is well enough to do one event a week. They’ll be told no, she isn’t, and we’ll be given a variation of this story – the stress is bad for her, the poor sausage cannot be expected to overwork, she’s just listening to her doctors, after all. The thing is, people will buy it because no one has ever seen Kate as a full-time royal anyway. She’s been part of the Firm since 2010, when she got engaged to William. Fourteen years of never working full-time, and now she’s not going to do part-time either.
“Fourteen years of never working full-time, and now she’s not going to do part-time either.”
Too bad that the aftereffects of the chemo still affect Keen’s ability to connect to her charities via zoom.
When will the UK wake up and kick them all to the curb?
I wonder if this is going to be the new thing as to why kate can’t work. Like first it was the kids and that they prioritized being a family but they’ll be off to boarding school in the near future. I wonder if ten years down the line the press will still talk about how kate will have to take it easy due to her cancer treatment.
Thats exactly the plan. They will both just do the bare minimum and events that they like or things like the Trooping that they can’t get out of. Then then will release like 4 – 5 Instagram videos a year that show their happy private life and give lots of access to their kids.
She used to use her children as an excuse not to work now she has her health as an excuse not to work. I think she is a user of an illness to hide behind. Don’t come at me with her but she had cancer. We were told two things at the beginning of her going into hiding. First it was an abdominal surgery and it wasn’t cancer and then they seem to need more time for hiding so it was announced by her in a weird video that there may have been some cancer cells so she was doing preventative chemo. She will milk whatever this illness was to not work. My personal opinion is that she and Peg have come to an agreement and that at some point an announcement will be made that they are separated. They don’t already live together so….
She could not work pre marriage to William or before any engagement because she was dating a future King, she could not go to work if William called and asked her out on a date or to go with him on a vacation or miss a phone call. She claimed she was “bothered” by photographers going to that very brief work at Jigsaw but could manage being seen going to clubs and even alerted them to take her pictures during the break ups. Then after the marriage the excuse was they needed alone time like Philip and Elizabeth did, and she needed time to “research” her charities before working on them. Then she had the children and needed to stay home. Now it is the school runs and her “prioritizing” her life. She can choose fun events instead of doing any real work. Kate never wanted to work even before the illness.
So pathetic, really.
Watching the RF implode in slow motion is rather tragic.
She just continues to show how she wants all the privilege and homage and sympathy with also effectively showing how little she cares about anyone besides herself.
What an embarrassment.
She and Camilla have more in common than I ever thought.
💯🎯
I’m extremely tired of all these articles about what she and her husband are “going to do” seriously can they actually do something, anything before they write about them. What a joke the monarchy has turned itself into.
I found the implosion highly entertaining, myself.
Abolish the monarchy.
W is cooking and cleaning because he doesn’t like having staff around? Doesn’t he have 50+ personal staff including a valet, chef, housekeeper etc? Isn’t it his brother who is hands on?
It is patronizing for those two to play normal and make it seem that Kate scrubs floors and cleans the bathrooms in all those mansions. She tells “chef” what she’d like for the meals.
And it’s bizarre because one thing these two lazy louts can at least do is give people jobs. William is supposedly all about eradicating homelessness — so don’t tell us you cook and clean yourself, because you have enough money to hire a small army of people who could use the money!
And apparently we’re meant to believe that’s ordinarily Kate’s job to do, but because of her cancer, and her treatment, and her recovery, she can’t do that anymore. Huh. Right.
William helps with cooking and cleaning. Sweet and cute and a bold faced lie.
It takes time to digest all the B.S. In this article. Does Christopher Anderson expect us to believe this or is he writing tongue in cheek?
Yep Huevo goes and vacuums and scrub s floors and cooks the meals. Yeah right.
Nothing new here. It will be interesting to see how much she works next year. I doubt the number of engagements will be anywhere near what she did before.
Keep dreaming. She’s never plunged into anything expect for her wiglets and cosplaying the Queen’s old lady fashion.
… and Meghan’s style. Don’t forget that. It’s too blatant to ignore.
William looks annoyed having keen by his side
I am so tired of this. I don’t really believe she had cancer and I think it’s disgraceful she would use something so terrible for so many as an excuse to do nothing. She’s a big, spoiled baby.
Same, I’ve suspected it was all to deflect from the “royal racist” reveal and none of this reads as remotely true
I feel the exact same way.
Months=600 months
I don’t know and frankly, I do not care if Kate ever shows her face in public again until the end of time on planet Earth.
No one cares!
The Monarchy and especially the BRF are worthless.
There are other titled people “Royalty” from several countries who are only seen a few times a year at an “official” ceremony or Xmas photo.
I stopped looking at the Daily Mail, cold turkey, about 10 days ago. Because it is endless doom, gloom, and lies.
I’m still in for this site but man, the Charles, Cam, W&K coverage is a lot. Those Fools are never going to change, grow as humans, nothing.
I do still love all the posts of people snubbing them and protesting! Please keep those posts a coming. LOL
How is David Beckhams quest for a Knighthood coming along?
Maybe we should join together to help him get that useless item, he seems to want it so badly.
Could we petition that he be addressed as Sir Becks? Or Sir Goldenballs?
“Sir Becks and Lady Posh attend a gathering” along with their assorted non employed children.
I dunno know anymore, the Trump crapshow has me in a bad, bad mood about everything lately.
I don’t care about Kate, either. I don’t care about any of the leftovers as people. In the same way, I don’t care about most celebrities and their lives. But I’m fascinated by the slow motion unwinding of a 1,000-year old institution. And it doesn’t seem the RF much cares to see it continue.
Absolutely no recognition of the privilege she has to not do any work during her treatment and as little as possible after chemo has ended. And no talk about her plans in the future if any to advocate for cancer patients and research.
Is he basically saying she’s had a nervous breakdown? All that coded language about stress and prioritizing her mental health?
I had the same impression reading this.
That’s what I think.
I don’t think it was cancer, they are just to embarrassed to say mental breakdown, cancer is much more sympathetic.
Thankyou I was just about to say those words
If she has got cancer then that alone is not the cause of her vanishing. There is some else there and that something I think is a complete mental breakdown. She does not like “ work” of any kind. I wish I had the opportunity to concentrate on my children when they were young and not have to go and work long hours for money which was sorely needed
If she wants to put her children first by staying at home with them then she won’t need Nanny’s will she? Or cooks and cleaners.
If she does not have cancer and is using that for a cover up then it is disgraceful
Anyway she has always been extremely spoilt even before William
Wrapped in cotton wool and treat like a fragile piece of china
The more this goes on, the more I think there are a few distinct possibilities. None of these PRECLUDE cancer btw, but I’m speculating that these are the reasons she’s not working, nothing at all to do with cancer.
1) mental health breakdown. this would explain why every official appearance since then has been carefully stage managed.
2) phase out as part of the divorce. the less she is seen now, the less she will be missed when the announcement is made.
3) sheer laziness and entitlement. I dont think we can overlook this. She has used a variety of excuses since she graduated college to avoid work. Why would she work now with an excuse like cancer?
Kate was looking for a reason to avoid work once Louis started school full time and there was no baby number 4. She found it. And it is probably the best excuse because some people will accept that despite the video of her dancing in the fields and declaring she is cancer free, she somehow can’t get back to work.
I agree with all 3 reasons too. I guess the question will be what is the outlook for Charles and does William want her out of the picture before then. William is the younger monarch and he’s not going to get the same pass as Charles who waited until his 70s. Kate too. The youth they promised is not bearing out to provide a hopeful future and William is probably better off being a single dad or finding someone who is willing to do the work.
I think #3 is a given but there has to be more. The wording in this story is giving me mental health vibes and I think #1 is likely given her behavior and physical appearance for the past few years. They seem to have been separated for a while now and perhaps they had a divorce rollout coming but Charles’ put a pin in it with his (seemingly poor?) diagnosis. It’s all in limbo, kicking the can down the road stuff.
How are things going in Monaco these days?
Caroline and her kids been pretty quiet, lately.
i expect to see Charlene & Albert with their twins in a Xmas photo in a few months.
Whatever happened to the Royal Princess, I think Japan, that left her title and public life to marry her “commoner” boyfriend. Did they move to New York? Did he finally pass the NY bar exam?
Not that I want to invade their private lives but, I’m rooting for them to be happy.
Between C&C and W&K, plus we all know about that scum Andy, these Fools are going to run the Monarchy right into the ground before 2030. All on their own.
It’s almost as if they are doing it on purpose. No one can truly be this dumb, can they?
IRL so many people must continue working even as they go thru treatment.
This is insulting to them, to their loved ones and especially insulting to those of us who have lost our loved ones bc of cancer.
Kate has reached a new low.
Stop releasing these stupid updates about her.
All the talented people who controlled the PR during QE reign must have retired or died.
These updates might be credible had she not released that video where she declared herself cancer free and was frolicking in the fields. But she can’t have it both ways.
The right wing press are allowing here to have it both ways unfortunately, I find it very hard to believe that fairly young women claims that she is still suffering from chemo a couple of months after it has stopped, now if she were in her seventies it might be creditable, but 40 and a bit. No.
Kate has a completely new face in that cover photo. She almost looks like one of the Dutch princesses. I find it really odd that they quote a royal biographer about Kate and William and not one of their own communications people.
No facial feature in that “photo” looks like Kate.
I agree. the severe photoshopping makes her face look plastic or like a wax figure.
It could be anyone.
The extreme photoshopping made me laugh.
She didn’t even have a face like that in her 20s. Kari lake watch out, your place as most filtered public figure is in peril.
I’m in count down mode its 8 weeks till i get time off for christmas, then 2 gloirous weeks off to do nothing but veg out. i reckon she’s has had less than 2 weeks of work this year
How does “cancer had been present” translate to a “cancer battle.” Come off it. William helping around the house has been “cute and sweet” is the biggest load of steaming bull I’ve ever heard. They’re separated, have been separated for a while, and a divorce would look bad. End of story.
How long can this charade (of their marriage) go on? Will they finally make the D announcement next year?
The courtiers, the palance, Will and Kate, none of them have the guts to do that. Everything they wanted for Harry and Meghan is now happening to them.
How long? Betcha they’re waiting for the Sussex marriage to fail first.
Guess they’ll be waiting forever.
The cover is nice and glossy. I was in the grocery store the other day and there was a cover of her from one of the untouched photos from Southport. I can’t remember which mag it was but I remember being surprised that it wasn’t touched up.
Perhaps it was taken by an honest photojournalist. Do they exist?
So basically she is a Victorian woman with “the vapors,” laying on her fainting couch. Looking like you had tuberculosis sued to be fashionable among the Victorians, so she can coast on “illness” cosplay and perhaps, make it fashionable again. I suggest we call new fainting couch a “Catherine Couch” in her honor.
I did some (very basic) research it can take 6 months to a year for someone to stop feeling the aftereffects of chemo and to start feeling a sense of normalcy. I’m assuming it’s different for everyone depending on what kind of treatment and how long the chemo treatment takes. We don’t know exactly when Kate completed chemo but we know it had to be over the summer since that weird video commercial of her wandering in the woods was published on September 9th. So she can at least “take it easy” until February (the 6 month mark) before we get more stories about her taking it easy and not rushing her recovery. She has seem exhausted during certain outings which would make sense with chemo (lack of energy).
They’ve bought about another year of Kate being unable to take on a full workload which will expire in September 2025. I will be interested to see what excuse they use after that. They can’t use the cancer recovery forever unless she gets more chemo treatments. I don’t like Kate but I do hope her cancer journey is over (mostly for the kids). But they are going to milk this cancer recovery for everything it is worth.
Kitty has been allergic to work since the day she was born, so this news is hardly a surprise. What is surprising is how she keeps finding the latest excuse to avoid doing the bare minimum. First it was dating a future King, then it was because she was a newlywed, then the children and now it’s this. It’s embarrassing. The fact she can’t even muster up the energy or interest to do a quick 30-minute zoom call with a cancer charity is beyond the joke. Yet she is more than fit to sit in the blazing sun at Wimbledon for hours on end.
If she wants to be a stay at home mother, then that is fine. Just don’t do it on my tax money whilst pretending to be the next Mother Teresa.
I saw a 2012 coffee book “A Year In The Life Of A Duchess” a recap of Kate’s 1st year.
About Kate‘s engagements with the public, the book specifically said that “the family had learned from the mistakes with Diana” and Kate’s public work would be limited.
Take that for what you will.
I was expecting that a book titled “A year in the life of Kate Middleton” to be filled with blank pages? What has she actually done? You can’t write a book of 15 minute engagements where she’s turned up late anyway?
I think part of the issue here, as we all have discussed, is the lack of transparency from KP. While BP has been somewhat cagey re: Charles, we know he has cancer, we know he’s undergoing regular treatments, there have been multiple references to his treatment schedule in the press, etc. And he is still working regularly despite being 30+ years older than Kate.
With Kate, it was “I have cancer” and then poof! she was gone for three more months, then this mysterious chemo left her feeling well enough to attend Wimbledon, then poof gone again until we got the video, then that one random visit, and now poof until Remembrance Sunday (my guess at any rate) and then poof! until Christmas? Maybe? They’re certainly setting up expectations for us not to see her on that day.
It went from “preventative chemo” to “grueling chemo” and now she can barely complete a one hour engagement without being exhausted.
If they had been more upfront from the beginning – from the surgery to the actual cancer to more information about her treatment – this wouldn’t seem like some sort of elaborate smokescreen.
I know many will say they can’t be transparent because they dont want anyone knowing the truth, but I can also see a scenario where William just feels the public isn’t owed any information about anyone in his family and any information released is basically with his okay but against his will.
I also think its appalling that Kate has never once referred to her own privilege in navigating this illness. Most people can’t just not work because “oh I’m tired today” after taking 10 months of extended leave.
Kate will have a good day on Remembrance Day , the Carol concert and the Christmas walk. Which is why no one believes her because she somehow can align these good days with high visibility events and not charity work.
She also had the filters and botox on high for Wimbledon but made sure they weren’t there for Southport because she can point to a photo in October where she “looked tired” so that some people buy the good day bad day stuff.
Which if this was a mental health issue would be a plausible reason. But she will never admit that.
I can’t get past the amount of photoshopping US did on the cover. Yuck.
These reports only make the cancer claim is utter BS.
“Kate is certainly conscious that she mustn’t overstress herself.”
She’s been careful not to “overstress herself” for 14 years. How does an occasional public appearance cause overstress?
This laughable, and blatant PR piece is totally written by Kate’s coms people, and handed over for publication to Us Weekly.
How shameful of that editor to put a gossip reporter’s name to this thing.
I don’t know how anyone could have written this with a straight face. Are we supposed to believe that poor Kate, in the interest of her health, is going to cut down her eighty hour work week to forty? This is someone who has ALWAYS done next to nothing with one excuse after another. First it was the “newlywed” phase and the queen wanted them to enjoy it. Then she had kids. Now it’s her fake cancer. Is there anyone who really believes any of this? I have a friend who is an oncologist. In her opinion based on obviously limited information, she thinks the cancer is a cover up for eating disorder/mental breakdown/divorce. Further, she said that if Kate did have cancer, Kate could do so much good by highlighting cancer causes and promoting the doctors, nurses, researchers, etc. who work so hard in this field.Instead of doing that, Kate just floats through a Middle Earth forest…