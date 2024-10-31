Prince Harry video-conferenced into a NATO meeting in Brussels for Invictus

One of the best/funniest moments of the Dusseldorf Invictus Games was when NATO Joint Force Commander General Luigi Miglietta brought a 1,100 contingent of veterans and active servicemen and women to the games. General Miglietta even did a special photocall with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the games, and they included the large NATO contingent. It was really cool, and it showed how NATO fully supports Invictus and everything they’re doing. Even better, Prince William FUMED about it for months, and I still believe that the big announcement of a “tour of Italy” was partially about William getting some kind of NATO photo-op too. To add insult to injury, when Harry was in the UK in May of this year, he had another meeting with NATO high command, including Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee. Well, guess who Zoomed into the NATO Military Committee’s meeting in Brussels on Wednesday?
Inspiring #NATOMC briefing by @WeAreInvictus & Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. ⁰
The unconquerable heroes of #Invictus symbolise strength, perseverance and resilience.
It is our responsibility to protect those who have so valiantly protected us.
More: https://t.co/cFhcdlETqE pic.twitter.com/pM9hiosvlF
— Admiral Rob Bauer (@CMC_NATO) October 30, 2024
What’s your favorite part? I think my favorite part is that Harry dressed up in a dark suit and tie, with a poppy, just to Zoom into his NATO meeting. The background is absolutely his home office too. As for the discussion, this is NATO’s briefing memo:
On 30 October 2024, the Invictus Games Foundation briefed the NATO Military Committee at NATO Headquarters on the role of Invictus in supporting wounded, injured and sick service members and veterans. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, addressed the Military Committee via VTC, with a delegation attending the meeting in person. The delegation included: Dominic Reid, Chief Executive of Invictus; Lord Allen, Chancellor of the Board of Trustees; and Richard Smith, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer.
The delegation briefed the Military Committee on the breadth and development of the Invictus programme and the progress it is making to expand the scope of its mission. The core purpose of Invictus is to support the recovery and rehabilitation of Wounded, Injured and Sick (WIS) Service Members through sport and adventure. The Invictus Games Foundation is working to continue establishing a global community where rehabilitation and recovery are better enabled and understood. This is primarily through the delivery of the Invictus Games, taking place in different host cities every two years around the globe, but also through a multi-layered programme beyond the games, which aims to build a network amongst global Wounded, Injured and Sick veterans and promote advocacy of Invictus.
Meeting with representatives of the Invictus Games Foundation provided a platform for the NATO Military Committee to explore and learn how Allied nations can establish or develop a relationship with the Invictus Games. Admiral Bauer emphasised the importance of protecting Allied wounded servicemen and women, veterans and their families. He highlighted the invaluable support and hope the Invictus Games Foundation provides to the unconquerable souls of inspirational wounded, injured and sick service members and veterans. ‘I believe the work of the Invictus Games Foundation to be very important – and it strikes at the heart of our shared values as military personnel’. Admiral Bauer conveyed the power of the Invictus Games Foundation in reaching far beyond the Games themselves, changing and sometimes even saving the lives of both the wounded soldiers and their families.
NATO also pointed out that Admiral Bauer met with Harry in London back in May. I love that NATO is getting more involved in Invictus, and it genuinely feels like an expansion of Invictus is in the works. Harry has grown Invictus in amazing ways in one decade. How much bigger will it get in the second decade?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images & Admiral Bauer’s social media.
Huevo must be fuming
But I’m the zoom statesman! I called it first! How dare he use zoom? I didn’t tell him he could use zoom! Zoom is reserved only for meeeeeee!
What a man, unbowed and unbroken! Forever, forward Prince Harry!!!
…Indeed!
Yes Pegs head is exploding. I can hear him if I listen carefully to him yelling into the void “NOT AGAIN HAROLD”. Good for Harry doing the work it takes to do great things for the injured veterans. He does this great work for the veterans. He doesn’t do it to get good PR he just works for them.
This is amazing. Harry is really a global statesman. Together with Meghan. They are invited and they get respected for their work. Wonderful.
I hope someone hid vases back on Salty Island though it was supposed to be their night and here comes Harry briefing NATO, as you do. Lol (and once more, no leaks!)
Team Sussex all the way, yet I wonder if he was wearing “pandemic ware” (business on top, party on the bottom!) for his zoom? LOL!!!
Really cool to see how Invictus has grown!
But…but…but…where are the supermodels? I don’t see any supermodels.
Congrats to Harry and the entire IG Foundation for their vision and hard work. I’m interested to learn more about their programs beyond the Games.
There is a picture of Meghan & Harry at the wedding. No supermodels needed when you are married to one.
Excellent comment. @inge
May the Royal Family always regret the treasure they lost .
Harry truly is a Global Statesman .
They would have never allowed him to shine the way he has since leaving them, and building his life with Mef and the little ones. He would have been forced to play third fiddle constantly. i love how he has blossomed.
This is just further proof of how seriously Invictus is taken on the international stage. Well done Harry. He built something that makes a real difference and will have a real legacy.
This is what you call work. This young man has guided this organization along with the support team to unprecedented levels. So happy for the wounded veteran’s .
Our Boy is doing well for himself. Pulled himself out and himself and family on a good path. its interesting to see the left behinds will want a piece of this action. i wonder what his dad thinks inspite of making him homeless in the UK, its not stopping him Harry is moving onwards and upwards
Good that you pointed out Harry’s dad made him homeless in the UK. Wonder if Harry’s brother felt “almost guilty” about that.
I love to see Harry get the recognition that he has earned for his good work!
Remember when the Derangers were claiming William was going to take Invictus from Harry
Some derangers want Mike Tindall to be in charge. Yikes
Harry and Meghan’s picture from their wedding day. So much for the divorce. And a basketball on his shelf in his office. Not a rugby or soccer ball. He’s not going back.
I wonder if it’s a signed basketball, and who signed it.
“The invaluable support and hope the Invictus Games Foundation provides to the unconquerable souls of inspirational wounded, injured and sick service members and veterans”
Wow! This is Harry’s legacy. He is the international diplomat and star that both his father and brother aspire to be and fail. Kudos!
I am so proud of him. He and i are close in age, but I feel like a proud mother.
That NATO press release is great.
I do think that Invictus could become as big as the Olympics. I really do. The care, detail and attention put into Invictus Games has only grown and gotten better. I really am proud of Harry and Meghan, but mainly Harry because of his vision for his fellow veterans.
And yes, Harry looks sexy as f🔥ck. Love that for my girl Meg.
It was so good to see that the NATO continues to cooperate with Invictus and Harry — after Düsseldorf in September 2023 and London in May.
But the most press question remains: will the Derangers start boycotting the NATO now too?
IG!💛🖤💛
So to recap the score of willy wonka’s one-sided war against his more charismatic and successful brother:
Willy Wonka. MEH!
Prince Harry. Whoop Whoop, yeehaw, yippee cayay mother clucker!!!
Can we all say “take that”!!! Willy sway sway.🤣😂🤪
You Know Who is crying in a corner somewhere in one the the castles that he owns wondering why he hasn’t won against Harry.
My son was born in between W & Harry, so I’ve watched those boys grow up alongside mine own. I am a proud mother of two out of three.
“Meeting with representatives of the Invictus Games Foundation provided a platform for the NATO Military Committee to explore and learn how Allied nations can establish or develop a relationship with the Invictus Games.”
Harry is a serious man who has created a serious organization doing serious and invaluable work. What a legacy he’s creating in Invictus.
Good King Harry! It must be incredibly freeing to do the hard work and not have to defer all the credit to the Other Brother.
this!
I thought the same thing, freedom is sweet 😍
Shallow note: what a difference in the way PWT and Harry look. their stances, the beards!
It is the BM and the BF’s loss. they messed up bigbtime by mistreating Harry and his family. these institutions cannot backpedal, have no wayback. Harry and Meghan said themselves (paraphrasing), they need to not just survive, but thrive, good riddance to all awful haters, let them be stuck with the royal leftovers.
The British media and the Royal Family never ever thought Harry would leave. All of them wanted Harry and Meghan to divorce and for Harry to do “his duty” for the Firm. For Meghan to be discarded and Harry to be broken. They never envisioned this.
And the tabloids thought Harry would continue to be the whipping boy propping up William without recognition or compensation.
They are furious because Meghan showed him a way out. A way that he could be financially and emotionally independent of his abusers.
And this is what they are left with. A dull lazy man that lacks any charisma whatsoever. When Jan Moir criticizes him you know he is in serious trouble.
I can’t imagine how much work everyone does in order to bring the IG every two years, and the Foundation is always wanting to include more countries. Military service members and Veterans will always be at the top of my list for support and gratitude, so these games are gratifying in so many ways.
I give huge kudos to Harry, the IG Foundation and NATO. My hope is that someday the IG is no longer needed. If that happens, it will be long after I’ve left the earth.
It pleases me immensely!!! whenever its revealed, not just how closely H works with the military in virtually every allied nation, but how high up his contacts and collab go. Which tells me that he is has access to high-level intelligence, INCLUDING the info that he used to hv access to from the UK (MI5, MI6 & the Met Police.)
So heres the state of play, as far as I imagine it all: chucky, bully, their Machiavellian overlords in the palaces, as well as UK govt sources that do not wish H well and think that punishing him will make him beg to return to the royal fold – (LOL just how imbecilic are these fools, anyway) thought they had H over a barrell in denying him the security for which he still has them in the courts.
But theyre all now prolly realizing that H might hv been receiving intelligence info from the American intelligence community all this time!!!! Meaning, H doesnt really have to depend on UK intelligence to know the status of his own security, therefore, his refusal to take his family there, even for a visit, is entirely H taking a principled stand.
We KNOW William will be furious with this meeting but, don’t forget his father won’t be too pleased either! Harry is on the global stage holding important meaningful discussions while the government dissuaded KCIII from attending COP29. Yes, I know KCIII is poorly but, no-one is going to persuade me he wouldn’t have gone if Starmer had given him half a chance.
Harry is so bad a$$!! I can’t stand it. I’m cackling just imagining Huevo’s eyes bulging out of his head with rage. I shouldn’t revel in other people’s misery. But, I can’t help it. ROFLMBO!!!
Another thing: while I dont know what the UK gun laws are, it seems to me it MUST need some reform to meet the needs of 21st century security realities for most international VIPs. Heres the little I know: if youre a VIP visiting the UK and are used to travelling with your own armed security, you need permission from the MET Police and, in fact, you need to have them travel with your entourage in order to legitimize your own armed security.
This is whats being denied for H, even tho he offered to reimburse taxpayers for the use of the Met. When the Met does it for foreign VIPs, its taxpayers who pick up that tab without a peep from anyone. Yet they raise a stink at the very same idea for H.
So this recalcitrance in allowing H to reimburse taxpayers and framing is as: “the Met is not for sale,” is just the usual suspects being nasty fucking vindictive hypocrites.