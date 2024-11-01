LeBron James endorsed: ‘The choice is clear to me. Vote Kamala Harris!!!’

Twenty years ago, it was considered “bad” that Democrats had so many celebrities supporting them. The Republicans would insult “Hollyweird” and say snide sh-t about “California liberals.” Then an orange reality star became a Nazi hero to an uneducated cult and they called it the Republican Party. Now the GOP can’t say sh-t about celebrities supporting Democrats, because Donald Trump is sick with jealousy and bronzer poisoning because cool celebrities don’t support him. All he’s got is Scott Baio and Amber Rose. Meanwhile, dozens of A-listers have descended upon the swing states to work on the ground, canvassing and doing GOTV awareness and meeting with Democratic volunteers. There’s a real “we’re all in this together” convivial atmosphere.
I was thinking about all of this as a new slate of celebrities are due to make their first campaign appearances with VP Harris in the last days of the election cycle. Today, VP Harris will be in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She’s got guest stars: Cardi B, GloRilla, The Isley Brothers, Flo Milli, MC Lyte and DJ Gemini Gilly. If Kamala Harris doesn’t get on that stage and say “Got a million and one haters and they all can kiss my ass,” then what are we doing here? I will also accept Kamala saying “These bitches with me pretty/and they all can fight.” (God I love that song.) Honestly, though, I didn’t expect Glo to get involved, but she’s tight with Megan Thee Stallion and I bet Meg was like “girl, go support Kamala!” Cardi is also a surprise – she said she wasn’t getting involved back when President Biden was in the race, but she’s been vocally supporting VP Harris in recent months, so I guess she decided to do an event. Cardi’s such an American history buff too, you know the historical aspect of the first (Black/Indian-American) woman president is exciting to her.
Meanwhile, LeBron James did his big presidential endorsement on Thursday. Unsurprisingly, he’s all-in on Kamala Harris. He thinks Donald Trump is a bum. King James previously endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Biden/Harris in 2020. I don’t know if his production company made his video endorsement, but it’s really well done.
I wept during the montage video that LeBron shared. We have gone through so much. Struggling for so much. I appreciate LeBron’s endorsement because his reach IS far and I hope this influence along with Steph Curry’s endorsement helps make this Harris-Walz win a landslide.
We are not going back.
Bring it Ladies, when we fight we win!!!!💙
It’s hard to guess what will be remembered in history but I feel like 2024 will be the year women just HAD IT. Between female-powered tours like Taylor, Beyoncé and Olivia dominating music and pop culture and (all fingers and toes crossed) Kamala defending the Presidency, with improving Democratic margins in Congress, this is the year all women fight back against the incel,
fascist, racist, misogynistic cult.
And when we vote we win! MAGA and Trump are really freaking out this morning because women are out voting men by a HUGE margin in the early vote. They are outraged that some women are lying to their lords and masters about who they voted for. But, men of America, if your wife or girlfriend lies to you about her vote, you should be looking in the mirror. Because that is a “you” problem, not a “her” problem. Real men support the rights of the women they love.
Well done, Sir.
We are NOT going back!!!
The choice IS clear!!!
Vote Harris!!!!
Let’s send Trump back to his garbage truck where he can spin in circles for eternity in parking lot of his failed Atlantic City casino.
This video was masterfully done, and just encompasses everything that we’ve been through as a country and everything that he wants to take us back to. These endorsements and appearances though are flying fast this last weekend, but because between this and then the Avengers Zoom call a lot of celebrity heavy hitters making that final push this weekend as early voting end. Hopefully people with very short attention spans can’t forget to go out and vote on Tuesday.
Lebron calling Trump “u bum” was one of the few Twitter highlights of Trump’s presidency. Not surprised he’s for Kamala. Great vid.
Lebron James’ “u bum” Tweet is still my favorite Tweet of all time. Not all heroes wear capes.
Smokey Robinson has also endorsed Kamala.
That video… wow.