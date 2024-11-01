LeBron James endorsed: ‘The choice is clear to me. Vote Kamala Harris!!!’

Twenty years ago, it was considered “bad” that Democrats had so many celebrities supporting them. The Republicans would insult “Hollyweird” and say snide sh-t about “California liberals.” Then an orange reality star became a Nazi hero to an uneducated cult and they called it the Republican Party. Now the GOP can’t say sh-t about celebrities supporting Democrats, because Donald Trump is sick with jealousy and bronzer poisoning because cool celebrities don’t support him. All he’s got is Scott Baio and Amber Rose. Meanwhile, dozens of A-listers have descended upon the swing states to work on the ground, canvassing and doing GOTV awareness and meeting with Democratic volunteers. There’s a real “we’re all in this together” convivial atmosphere.

I was thinking about all of this as a new slate of celebrities are due to make their first campaign appearances with VP Harris in the last days of the election cycle. Today, VP Harris will be in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She’s got guest stars: Cardi B, GloRilla, The Isley Brothers, Flo Milli, MC Lyte and DJ Gemini Gilly. If Kamala Harris doesn’t get on that stage and say “Got a million and one haters and they all can kiss my ass,” then what are we doing here? I will also accept Kamala saying “These bitches with me pretty/and they all can fight.” (God I love that song.) Honestly, though, I didn’t expect Glo to get involved, but she’s tight with Megan Thee Stallion and I bet Meg was like “girl, go support Kamala!” Cardi is also a surprise – she said she wasn’t getting involved back when President Biden was in the race, but she’s been vocally supporting VP Harris in recent months, so I guess she decided to do an event. Cardi’s such an American history buff too, you know the historical aspect of the first (Black/Indian-American) woman president is exciting to her.

Meanwhile, LeBron James did his big presidential endorsement on Thursday. Unsurprisingly, he’s all-in on Kamala Harris. He thinks Donald Trump is a bum. King James previously endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Biden/Harris in 2020. I don’t know if his production company made his video endorsement, but it’s really well done.

What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!! pic.twitter.com/tYYlTmQS6e — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 31, 2024