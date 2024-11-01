Donald Trump & Jeffrey Epstein were still in contact as late as 2017/2018

Embed from Getty Images

Yeah, I don’t even know what to say about this. I can’t even keep up with the sheer volume of “bad” stories about and for Donald Trump at this point. But let’s get into this – so, you know how Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were super-tight? You know how Epstein used Mar-a-Lago as a hunting ground to prey on girls? You know how Trump and Epstein used to party together? You know how Epstein was arrested by the feds and Trump immediately panicked and sent his Attorney General to speak to Epstein face-to-face in jail and Epstein died mysteriously not long after that? Well, according to journalist Michael Wolff, he has hours of Epstein tapes where Epstein talks about how he’s still in communication with Trump when Trump was in the White House. Epstein also told Wolff that he had photos of Trump with underage girls.

Michael Wolff, the explosive chronicler of Donald Trump’s four years in the White House, has released what he says is a recording of Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019, discussing Trump’s then-White House team in detail. Wolff released the tape on his podcast, Fire and Fury. He says it was made in a restaurant in 2017, most probably in the SoHo branch of Ladurée, a patisserie in Manhattan. Epstein can be heard speaking over the din of diners. “His people fight each other,” Epstein tells Wolff on the recording, “and then he [Trump] poisons the well outside. He will tell ten people ‘Bannon’s a scumbag’ and ‘Priebus is not doing a good job’ and ‘Kellyanne has a big mouth’—what do you think? Jamie Dimon [CEO of JPMorgan Chase] says that you’re a problem and I shouldn’t keep you. And I spoke to [financier] Carl Icahn. And Carl thinks I need a new spokesperson. So Kelly[anne]—even though I hired Kellyanne’s husband—Kellyanne is just too much of a wildcard. And then he tells Bannon, you know I really want to keep you but Kellyanne hates you.” The recording seems to show that Epstein and Trump were close enough for the disgraced sex offender to know how Trump ruled his White House: by dividing and conquering his staff. Jeffrey Epstein showed off photos of Donald Trump with “topless young women” sitting in his lap, the controversial author Michael Wolff has alleged. [Epstein] had about half a dozen pictures which showed Trump by the pool with multiple young women, Wolff claimed on his podcast, Fire & Fury, Thursday. They were taken in the “late 90s” at Epstein’s Palm Beach home, where he victimized dozens of underage girls along with his procurer, Ghislaine Maxwell, Wolff said. Wolff alleged that they were in Epstein’s safe, which the FBI seized when they raided his homes in New York and Palm Beach in July 2019. The massive haul of evidence taken by the feds has never been made public–and while prosecutors disclosed after the raid that they had “hundreds of photos of girls and young women,” they have never offered any more details of them.

While I have issues with Wolff and I definitely think it’s gross/weird that he waited this long to make this reveal, I’m not really surprised by any of this information. It sounds credible, it’s believable that Trump and Epstein were still in contact as late as 2017/2018. It’s believable that Trump abused girls at Epstein’s Florida compound. It’s believable that Epstein bragged about the kompromat he used to have on Trump. News at seven – birds of a feather flock together.

Michael Wolff, the explosive chronicler of Donald Trump’s four years in the White House, has released what he says is a recording of Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019, discussing Trump’s then White House team in detail.https://t.co/Uvt8g75KQY pic.twitter.com/VyM3GGWVFF — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 31, 2024

