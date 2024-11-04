VP Kamala Harris made a cute appearance with Maya Rudolph on SNL

This year’s presidential election cycle has been unique because Saturday Night Live really hasn’t been a factor. Some clips have gone viral here and there, some Weekend Update jokes, but really, SNL just hasn’t had the juice with political humor this go-around. If anything, there have been complaints about how SNL has misread the mood. Possibly because (just my opinion) they don’t have very good political comedians or political writers anymore? In any case, I didn’t know if VP Kamala Harris would even make a point of going on SNL this year, even if she only had nice things to say about Maya Rudolph’s impression. But Harris did just that, in a somewhat surprise move. She flew last minute to NYC and did a cute appearance with Maya:
It was cute. I enjoyed it, and Maya looked great. The “Keep Kamala and Carry on-ala” is wonderful. There’s so much space for Kamala Harris to lean into her “cool, fun aunt” brand.
There are already bedwetting Democrats crying about how VP Harris should have been in Michigan rather than on SNL. We’ll find out on Tuesday and Wednesday (I guess?) about whether Harris made the right choice. But this wasn’t some huge detour out of VP Harris’s schedule – she had just come off of a huge rallies in Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina earlier in the day, and all of Harris’s surrogates were doing high-profile events across the country all weekend, including Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and Tim Walz. VP Harris continued on to Michigan after her brief detour in NYC. It was fine. I suspect it will be just fine. Especially because just hours before VP Harris’s SNL appearance, Iowa pollster J. Ann Selzer revealed that Harris is on track to win Iowa. There are so many scenarios in which Harris-Walz gets to 270 in the electoral college, I’m just saying.
Harris had a rally at Michigan state on Sunday afternoon.
Yeah I was just about to say who are these bedwetting Dems? I swear some people are only happy if they’re miserable. She was literally in Michigan yesterday. She has been in Michigan over 10 times, if they weren’t going to vote for her after visit 11 and it was going to require visit 12 that wasn’t going to make a huge change. Her and Tim Walz’s schedule for this past weekend and today has been absolutely bananas, she deserves to have a little bit of fun.
My husband keeps commenting, “when does she sleep”.
I think the “bedwetting Dems” are just ones with PTSD from 2016 when Hillary didn’t visit Michigan once. They need to calm down. She was in Michigan the next day for a huge rally and she had surrogates all over the place – all over the country – all weekend. I read someone say they were “nauseously optimistic” and that perfectly describes my feelings.
Living in Texas I just cannot relate to anyone expecting a candidate to visit their state a dozen times. You’re right, at some point it should be enough. She has been a tireless campaigner and she has so many good surrogates out there too. I thought going on SNL was a good move. “Keep Calmala and Carry On-a-la” is a great slogan, lol.
She was in Michigan all day Sunday, going to church, a barber shop, and a restaurant before another huge rally at Michigan State last evening. She would have gotten in to Detroit too late to do anything anyway. As it was, her plane didn’t land until 1 am after the detour. Anyone complaining about this is not a very good Democrat. It all worked out fine.
There were also bedwetting Magats complaining about Trump not being asked to appear. So we can’t at least appreciate that SNL decided not to attempt to normalize Trump this time around.
I was surprised to find myself getting a little emotional while watching the segment. As a woman who looks like Kamala (and Maya), the thought of having representation in the highest office in the land is truly awesome. Let’s win tomorrow!!!
@originalleigh, SAME!
One of the five FCC commissioners immediately ran out to cry that SNL violated the equal time rule to give Fox News something to complain about. The FCC responded that there wasn’t even an investigation because there weren’t any complaints to investigate yet. Not that it matters because, just like nonexistent voter fraud, the MAGA grifters just need to keep making up fake grievances and misinformation to feed the cult.
Someone on twitter replied that Fox will still owe Harris over 1,000 appearance after SNL, to make up for all the Trump call ins.
Because of the commissioner raising the issue, NBC has already given Trump free (“equal”) airtime during NASCAR and its Sunday Night Football broadcasts.
Yeah, when is Fox, the right wing’s propaganda network, going to start offering equal time to Democrats? I thought Reagan killed the Fairness Doctrine. Or does that only apply to Democrats?
Equal time?? SNL is a comedy sketch show so there’s no equal time to be given. What a f**king joke this is. The fat orange stain has something new to cry about at his rallies.
I actually stayed up to watch and I thought it was great. She got some jokes in on Trump and she got some in on herself. It was really funny!!. One more day till voting ends and then the crap will begin. If you haven’t voted get there and stay in line and get it done!!
“The crap will begin” is right. Donald Trump and his lieutenants are fine-tuning their strategy to steal the election from Kamala should she win and win she will. They are better prepared this second time around and they won’t the same mistakes again. Stay tuned and grab some popcorn. I hope we don’t have to wait until Saturday to know who the winner is.
Kamala’s people are prepared for the crap. They said they have lawyers all over the states waiting to combat the lying lawsuits that trump will try. Plus I fully believe that Joe will use that immunity card if necessary.
Yes to what Susan said. Kamala is a lawyer so she certainly knows the law and knows how and when and where to lawyer up.
What Susan said. And crucially, the DNC actually PAYS their lawyers, so we’ve got good ones.
His “legal strategy” (if you can call it that) didn’t even work while he was president— it surely won’t work when he’s just a losing candidate with a delusion and a history of his lawyers getting disbarred. In addition to having better lawyers, Kamala has the facts and the law on her side.
Protect Marc Elias at all costs. He and his people are a treasure.
I thought it was really funny! SNL is so hit or miss now, especially the news updates segment but I actually thought this was a hoot and I’m glad Madam VP is willing to poke fun at herself, unlike Orange Beast.
It was a really fun and heartwarming opening. I really enjoyed and it actually made me a bit emotional. I say this about the dem kvetching — Madam Harris, Coach Walz and the other surrogates have been doing the damn thing. The ground game is solid, the door knocking and the phone banking AND the post card writing have been next level.
One thing I hate is how democrats panic and freak out. That’s how PJB got pushed out IMO. I get the threat that is DT but instead of crying and dooming, lend a fucking hand and get to work. I’m going to call today after work. We all have a part to play; so let’s PLAY. IT.
Don’t forget the great, sometimes even brilliant, ads, and the activists organising community events via social media.
People like Qondi Ntini and her many (Senator, EPA…) baes thirsting for democracy, or 13 year old Knowa, who exposed Mike Lindell at the DNC when he was only 12 years old. Accounts like them are such a joy to watch and interact with.
Absolutely. The folks running the Kamala HQ accounts on social media are clever, factual and fast on their feet. One thing I appreciate is how this campaign (with the help of PJB when he stepped down as the nominee and then endorsed Madam Harris) has been playing offense and has had the DT/maga camp on defense and unable to really get their footing. I haven’t seen that kind of campaign readiness since 2008.
@nanea I’ve seen two ads directed at women pointing out their vote is secret and they should vote in their own interests. How are those going over in the US? I was shocked at the Julia Roberts one because it was so obvious that they’re telling women they can lie to their communities. How is that being received?
This is the first presidential campaign I’ve ever gotten actively involved with. I’ve done postcards and even forced myself to get over my phone phobia (normally, I have to psych myself up to just to order a pizza or make a medical appointment. I know, I’m weird). It has truly helped my anxiety over this election, knowing that not only has my candidate been damn near flawless, but I’ve done everything I could as well. It’s something I’ll be doing during elections from now on, even if I’m not as excited about future candidates as I am about Kamala.
Thanks for pitching in Miranda!
It’s so refreshing to see a candidate who is charming and can make fun of themselves like Kamala (and Tim Kaine). Fingers crossed for a blue wave tomorrow.
I’m so grateful to you Miranda! I’ve been hands on volunteering since 2008 and it can still get me nervous. I also struggle with anxiety so there’s that. But you putting your country and democracy before yourself will not go unanswered. I’m grateful that I’m in the trenches with folks like you. xxoo
Not alone, Miranda. My phone reported 3 more minutes of usage last week. It brought me up to 12 minutes.
I wish I could help you guys win this election. Someone above mentioned being nauseously optimistic. I thought that was a brilliant description. I can only sit here and take up nail chewing whilst I wait.
So she performed her skit live in front of the audience right? So cute. Keep Kamala and carry-Onala is amazing. Was Chappell Roan the musical guest😂? Imagine she’s got the name pronunciation down by now.
I loved the enthusiastic audience reaction when they saw her. I was a little nervous going in when I heard she was doing this right after the Iowa poll dropped. But she and Maya Rudolph together are just perfect and very funny 🤣.
How is it unfair? trump is so thin skinned and devoid of humor he wouldn’t dare appear on SNL now. He wouldn’t even attend the annual WH Correspondent’s Dinner when he was in the WH🙄
How fast the Trump toadies jumped in, screaming equal time.
Ugh.
This week is gonna be a mess.
I fully expect the sh*t to hit the fan W, Th, F.
Trumps cult is going to pull something criminal.
They already are. I’m in my dark cave, Oklahoma storms are headed where we are in IL and I’m beside myself with anxiety. I’m actually doing breathing exercises. Imma nutter.
Tim Kaine’s bit on the game show was very good also!
The embodiment of “good natured!” He was perfect.
He was so good too… that whole sketch was a “it’s funny, (and a bit painful) because it’s true” moment.
VP Harris’s appearance was chef’s kiss
They both seemed so thrilled to be there and like they were having fun!
My favorite was “America’s cool new step-momala.”
One of my FAVORITE things about Kamala Harris…besides her MAGNIFICENT service for the people from DAY ONE…is that she is ABSOLUTELY ADORABLE 🥰 and she & Maya just ILLUMINATED that fact❣️
KH is so comfortable in her skin. Much as I love Hillary, she often came across as uptight. Kamala is a more natural politician. Her smile and laugh are so infectious!
She was luminous!
Maya looked like she had tears in her eyes 🙂
As I watched, I did too.
WE CAN AND WILL DO THIS!!!!! VOTE!
And take care of yourself this week!
My husband has been a fan of hers since the Kavanaugh hearings. He got so annoyed over the past few years when people were dismissing and underestimating her. I teased him that he pretends he doesn’t have a crush but come on, of course he does! I don’t blame him.
I agree that she is adorable. Before she became the nominee I would have said beautiful and a badass; but now that I have seen so much of her sense of humor and grace under pressure I think adorable fits very well too. And she and Doug are adorable together.
Trump wasn’t concerned about his equal time on CBS’ 60 Minutes that he pulled out of 🙄 Give me a break – everything is grievance and whining with the Orange Mussolini.
Amen to that, @AmyB! He pulled out of 60 minutes because of fact-checking. That should tell everyone about who he is.
The video of him on Friday night doing fellatio on a microphone with kids in the audience is sick. He doesn’t deserve airtime; the networks and papers that cave to him fear this orange Cheeto.
I know that she will win because I can see the ground game. I am working on the campaign, and I am tired. I want to know how she does it!
We are not going back! Let’s GO! Madame President!
Not to mention he was too🐔 💩 to do a second debate. That’s the definition of equal time. Miss me with this bs.
Exactly @CLOVE and @Brassy Rebel! I am feeling pretty optimistic, especially after the Iowa pollster J. Ann Selzer came out with her poll with Harris UP three points in Iowa!!! Tomorrow it is time to take out the trash America – and that trash is Donald J. Trump. Then we can all collectively enjoy his sentencing for his 34 felony convictions in the NY Hush money case at the end of November 🔥
I think the MAGA are going to have counties in some states refuse to certify the election. They are hoping that they can move it to the US House to vote for the next President. Don’t get freaked out. It won’t work. I think the DOJ is watching and ready to act if necessary. The DNC have attorneys who will be fighting and Harris has Marc Elias and his lawfirm who will be fighting.
Keep calm people. It won’t work. Keep saying that to yourself.
I could be naive, but I’m a poll worker in a red county and I find the election officials here to be rule followers to their very core. I can’t imagine them cheating or breaking the rules without a personality transplant! But maybe it’s different in other places.
I’d like to see the video but I can’t find it. I can find bits and pieces of it everywhere, but not the complete video. I can’t even watch it on this site, or Youtube or even the SNL site.
I found the full video on YouTube
Thanks Meredith, I’ll try again. I’d really like to see it.