Jason Kelce smashed a guy’s phone when the guy called Travis Kelce the f-word

Jason Kelce went viral this weekend. Jason was at Penn State’s Beaver Stadium to make an appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay show for the Penn State/Ohio game. As he was walking through a crowd of students, some dipsh-t dude bro shouted “How does it feel your brother’s a f— dating Taylor Swift?” He called it out while holding up his phone, which was presumably recording the interaction. Jason responded by grabbing the phone out of his hand and smashing it to the ground.
In now-viral footage shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Nov. 2, the retired Philadelphia Eagles star — who was outside of Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa., for the Penn State-Ohio State game — could be seen walking while football fans surrounded him. As the person filming the footage raised a fist to Jason, 36, and called out his name for a fist bump, another man nearby yelled the homophobic slur in the retired Philadelphia Eagles star’s direction.
“Hey, Kelce. How does it feel your brother’s a f—– dating Taylor Swift?” the man asked, using the slur to refer to Travis, who has been dating Swift, 34, since 2023.
Seconds later, Jason turned around, grabbed the man’s phone out of his hands and smashed it on the ground.
“Looked like a Penn State student was getting in Kelce’s face for no reason,” the initial X user who posted the clip wrote alongside it. “Wild scene in State College.”
Additional footage circulating on X showed a closer-up angle of Jason smashing the phone on asphalt, before picking it up and walking away. The phone owner, who was wearing a Penn State hoodie at the time of the incident, could be seen in multiple clips walking closely behind and seemingly recording Jason before the altercation took place.
Another scene shared on X, which was apparently filmed after Jason smashed the man’s phone, showed the hooded Penn State fan walking through a crowd to pick his phone off the ground. “Give me my phone, bro,” he seemingly said to Jason.
The NFL alum, who grabbed the device first, then stood in front of the man and said, “Who’s the f—– now?” as other people appeared to intervene.
There really was no reason for that jerk to get in Jason’s face like that other than he wanted to go viral. He probably hoped to get a reaction from Jason and send it into Barstool Sports. Well, dude got a reaction and went viral alright. Destruction of property is never the answer, but I bet it feels pretty satisfying. If you don’t want to get your phone smashed by someone you’re shouting homophobic slurs at, perhaps don’t hold your phone out to record the interaction. Also, don’t shout out homophobic slurs. And yes, the Swifties immediately made their own TikToks of Jason smashing the phone set to Taylor songs like “You Need to Calm Down.” I expect nothing less. They’re so creative.
I really wish Jason had handled that differently. Something like “that’ll remind you not to use that word” or, even better, recognizing he’s a multimillionaire with a huge profile and ignore the nobody yelling at him.
This!
Exactly. Unlike baseball players, I don’t think football players get experience being heckled… but media training should have given Jason the skills to address this a-hole without using a homophobic slur.
Yep. Destroying that AH’s phone is only acceptable/satisfying bc no one should ever get away with using that awful word.
So to turn around and use it right back, sadly Jason lost all moral high ground.
After spending his whole career in Philly, I think JK has been heckled. He could’ve handled himself better.
As someone who has attended a lot of Eagles games and sits right near the players’ tunnel, trust me when I tell you they are used to being heckled. Everybody loves Jason here, but as soon as a game turns bad the crowd gets unruly.
I wish she had handled that better, but at the same time I think he’s been dealing with a lot in the last year or so, and people think they can just say incredibly rude stuff like that.
As a Penn State alum, if that guy is an active student I hope there are some kind of repercussions for using hate speech.
🎯
Oh please. Dude was pissed and “lost all moral high ground?”
Some things are best said without words. This was perfect. Get over it.
He didn’t express it without words though— he used the ugly slur himself in response to the kid. He didn’t just silently smash the phone.
He wasn’t silent. Using the f- slur back is not perfect. He was mad but he still needs to check his language.
I missed the detail as well. He responded with “Who’s the [slur] now?” after smashing the phone
Speaking as someone who completely looses all their ability to think or talk straight when seeing red I’m guessing it is not a word he uses or accepts. And probably regrets that he said it back. If he used language like this we would already know I’m sure. He is in my generation and we knew in HS not to use it.
Those are some very generous guesses.
I just really wish he hadn’t repeated the word. Ugh, sucks- but no shade for standing up for Taylor and Travis and I’m sorry, a broken phone is the price you pay when you get in someone’s face and say something like that. I’m sure espn or someone has already sent the jerk a replacement.
I don’t blame him for breaking the phone but wish he had just done that and walked away with out the verbal response.
I’m not surprised. Have never had high expectations from their manners, both Kelces are not my type of people. He just proved my choice correct.
Considering he’’s a professional football player who could have easily tackled the guy I thought his reaction was fairly demure.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
Purposes antagonizing people for clicks has long been out of hand — the Kelce’s are going to need thicker skin and iron self-control going forward — responding to idiots like this only encourages the next jerk to go farther.
I want to know if the Swifties are going to figure out who this kid is so that his recorded homophobic comment follows him for the rest of his life. Unless he’s gunning for the fox entertainment “news” show, that’s going to sting.
But you’ll let Jason off the hook for using the same ugly word in the same manner?
Watching the footage made me very sympathetic towards Jason.
Me too. FAFO, my dude.
I wish Jason would have stayed calm and turned it on the guy instead.
Shame and embarrass.
Of course the guy was baiting him and wanted a reaction.
Jason was wrong to smash the guy’s phone. And to repeat the language that apparently set him off shows that he’s not in control of his emotions.
Um, how does dating a beautiful woman make Travis an f-slur?!
Anyway, Jason could’ve handled it better, and I’m not thrilled that he threw the f-slur back in that asshole’s face, but big brother mode is clearly a thing.
I think it proves his comment was designed to provoke a response even if it makes absolutely no sense in the strictest interpretation *OR*…the kid is an epic idiot. Probably both.
I’m guessing he’s MAGA which, in their addled brains, means
1) any man dating a strong woman (rather than one they can control and dominate) is weak/not a real man; and
2) wow Taylor’s endorsement of Kamala Harris for President is going to live rent free in their tiny little minds forever. Good.
Travis’ relationship with Taylor is a display of positive masculinity. Toxic masculinity is so pervasive that some men look at that relationship and don’t understand it because it’s not how they treat women.
Look, people lose their sh*t occassionally. He should NOT have repeated the slur and broken the phone but I get it.
That kid was provoking him and it worked sadly. We all lose it. I don’t know enough about the other Brother Kelce to know if this is a troubling pattern regardless of whether the kid had it coming or not.
Yeah.. I understand Jason’s reaction. He’s never been one to not be himself.
Both the brothers are going to get tons of idiots like this, baiting them.
They need to be very careful bc these idiots will try to get a reaction anyway they can.
Targets for lawsuits.
This fool of a kid is probably on twitter a lot trolling everyone. Well he took it to the street and to Jason and just started to harass him but unlike twitter where he can hide Jason took offense and smashed the little trolls phone. Could it have been handled differently? Maybe but this little troll got what he deserved a smashed phone. I personally hope it was broken beyond repair and maybe the little troll will be off twitter and off the streets for a while.
That’s a whole lot of assumptions about the little troll! He could also just be a drunk MAGA frat bro.
True he could be but the same could be said about a maga frat bro.
I don’t like to make generalizations but as a woman who has bartended an enormous amount of college events, the Penn State crowd was FAR AND AWAY full of the most disgusting men I have ever had to deal with. Not saying everyone there is bad, obviously, but their campus culture has a massive douchebag problem. Kelce could have responded better obviously but I understand his frustration.
I have a feeling this guy was also one of those dudebro MAGA idiots. There just seems to be so much more of this stuff on social media after she endorsed Harris (unsurprisingly). It was known in advance Jason was going to be at this game and I’m sure this dummy thought it would be funny to try to provoke him. The whole Kelce family is extremely tight and I’m not all that surprised Jason lost it, although I wish he wouldn’t have repeated the slur.
I think its a mike tyson quote- i dont remember it exactly- but it basically reads- the internet has made way too many people comfortable with saying awful things to a person and not getting punched in the face.
I am anti violence- but when it comes to trolls- on the internet you can hide for all and block (threads) – in real life- maybe a phone destruction is called for.
I think so many of us are sick of these miserable, unhappy people who live for the reaction and the content, and frankly the hate they get.
Let them go back to their basements.
Or better, go to therapy.
Yep, FAFO.
Jason lost my support when he repeated the slur back to him, also using it as an insult.
I’m 100% with Jason on this. I don’t care that he repeated it back to the guy or that he broke the phone. Sure he’ll probably have to replace it but in the moment it was a perfect consequence for the perpetrator. He might even get his little 5 mins of fame but ultimately being in the wrong means he’s the jerk, not Kelce.
I’m with you. Dudebros have gotten way too comfortable talking shit to people who could kick their ass. Maybe this will make the next snot-nosed MAGA asshole think twice. I hope he doesn’t replace the phone or apologize.
I don’t think the dudebro can publicly ask for his phone to be replaced. That would follow him for the rest of his life if his name gets out. Any future employer would Google him and the first thing that came up would be dudebro using gay slurs and antagonizing Jason Kelse . It’s in his own best interest to keep his name private.
Follow him for the rest of his life? That’s not how disposable fame works. People have already forgotten the hawk tuah girl and she was everywhere.
@ Aerie — Employers google, and this footage will be out there as will follow-ups with his name attached to it. Employers can and do pick up anything and everything out there.
Why are you giving the rich middle aged father a pass for using a homophobic slur and not a college student? I’m not giving either of them a pass. They were both wrong.
I took it that when Jason said that word back that it was almost that it was that word that made him so mad. I may be giving him the benefit of doubt but I watched this last night and that was my take away?
I don’t disagree— but that just shows that Jason is also homophobic and thinks that calling a man gay is the biggest insult. (I didn’t take it that Jason was standing up for gay people by reacting that way— that would take a lot of mental gymnastics in my opinion.)
FAFO
Good for him!!! What kind of idiot is going to go after a 6’3 300 lb NFL center, first of all?? Second, this generation hasn’t learned consequences. He FAFO’d.
Kelcy is holding a 12 pack with his pinky like it’s nothing. The idiot provoking that bear got what he deserved. Not good that Jason call him a F back, but smashing the phone was the least of what he physically could have done so I have zero problem with it.
Same.
Jason Kelce need to understand he is not an average citizen now that can walk around with no hired by himself or provided security by the University. Security should have handled it not him. Like everyone else, understand his anger but his response was not acceptable.
People like this troll people to get a reaction. So they can run to the cops and sue. Or run to the media to sell the pictures.
Honestly it was reckless for him to do this.
Meh.
The was harassing him and then he found out. I’m okay with that.
That kid was lucky to escape with just a smashed phone.
Ugh they were both wrong. Young dudebro was a total ahole for taunting Jason like that and using that slur and clearly was looking for a reaction. Jason gave him one alright. I can’t blame him for losing it and breaking the dudebro’s phone, though I wished he had restrained himself to just flipping him off and walking away with no words. But to repeat the slur back to him makes him no better than the dudebro. A learning experience for everyone because I doubt this will be the last time Jason hears someone using a slur in reference to his brother. I’m surprised he had zero security around him.
Heckling is not really heckling anymore. It’s an extension of trolling on the internet. It’s an extension of saying whatever the hell you want in comments. It’s an extension of a keyboard warrior culture with no repercussions. And it’s getting out of control. The nasty stuff people yell as celebs walk past is CRAZY. To expect them to all be perfect all the time and rise above is also crazy. Laying hands on someone is not the answer but ignoring it isn’t either. I thought smashing the phone was entirely acceptable, especially cause this kid was filming for a reaction. Then the kid had the audacity to run up behind Kelce and trip him “to get his phone back”. Yeah, he responded with inappropriate language but he responded with the exact same language the kid used. It wasn’t like he just popped off using homophobic slurs out of the blue. I think we give waaaaaay to much grace to people who are antagonizing anyone just for fun
If someone tried to throw a slur at me about my brother to get a reaction from me, honestly, the phone is the least of their worries. I’d probably throw more than hands.
This kid was obviously looking for a reaction, and he got one- play stupid game, win stupid prizes.
For JK, this appears to be chargeable assault and destruction of personal property (legal Celebitches, please chime in).
Probably had a few too many to make a good decision. I suspect he may face legal issues- but perhaps not as he is rich, white and famous.
I was never a criminal lawyer but I’ll bite. Yes, I suppose the kid could go to the police and file a charge against JK for destruction of property. I don’t think assault though, because he didn’t actually touch the little twerp, just smashed his phone. The likeliest outcome would be Jason paying him for the damage/loss to make it go away.
The clout chasing dudebro was immediately yelling how Jason Kelce broke my phone. He wanted it back pretty badly too. The smashed phone is now his prized possession plus he’s sobered up, I would really doubt he wants to surrender it in evidence. Put it this way, people lose property to the police all the time.
Baiting someone with hate speech about their family doesn’t give the clout chaser a good position here. The punk could be looking at a ban from the stadium the way the Penn coach spoke about it after the game. If he’s a student he should be worried about the university not liking this one bit.
I can’t stand those brothers. I don’t like that whole scene. I’m flamingly liberal, pacifist, wildly feminist, old, etc…
But,
I AGREE WITH WHAT HE DID.
FAFO, you entitled lil sh1t.
I’m in the minority. The using a slur wasn’t acceptable for either and breaking and then taking someone’s property was completely unacceptable. He’s 36. He should have just walked away. Picking up the phone shocked me. What’s he doing scrolling through the guy’s phone? Weird. How was his response acceptable? I would run from this guy so fast. At least the idiot appeared to be 20. A decade younger to me that’s young.
Defending his brother? Does it look like they’re about to fight in the lot or something?
🚩