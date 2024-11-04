Jason Kelce smashed a guy’s phone when the guy called Travis Kelce the f-word

Embed from Getty Images

Jason Kelce went viral this weekend. Jason was at Penn State’s Beaver Stadium to make an appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay show for the Penn State/Ohio game. As he was walking through a crowd of students, some dipsh-t dude bro shouted “How does it feel your brother’s a f— dating Taylor Swift?” He called it out while holding up his phone, which was presumably recording the interaction. Jason responded by grabbing the phone out of his hand and smashing it to the ground.

In now-viral footage shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Nov. 2, the retired Philadelphia Eagles star — who was outside of Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa., for the Penn State-Ohio State game — could be seen walking while football fans surrounded him. As the person filming the footage raised a fist to Jason, 36, and called out his name for a fist bump, another man nearby yelled the homophobic slur in the retired Philadelphia Eagles star’s direction.

“Hey, Kelce. How does it feel your brother’s a f—– dating Taylor Swift?” the man asked, using the slur to refer to Travis, who has been dating Swift, 34, since 2023.

Seconds later, Jason turned around, grabbed the man’s phone out of his hands and smashed it on the ground.

“Looked like a Penn State student was getting in Kelce’s face for no reason,” the initial X user who posted the clip wrote alongside it. “Wild scene in State College.”

Additional footage circulating on X showed a closer-up angle of Jason smashing the phone on asphalt, before picking it up and walking away. The phone owner, who was wearing a Penn State hoodie at the time of the incident, could be seen in multiple clips walking closely behind and seemingly recording Jason before the altercation took place.

Another scene shared on X, which was apparently filmed after Jason smashed the man’s phone, showed the hooded Penn State fan walking through a crowd to pick his phone off the ground. “Give me my phone, bro,” he seemingly said to Jason.

The NFL alum, who grabbed the device first, then stood in front of the man and said, “Who’s the f—– now?” as other people appeared to intervene.