Donald Trump provides a buffet of lies & insanity for his closing message

Tomorrow is Election Day. Tens of millions of votes have already been cast in early voting. The gender gap in early voting is huge, and I believe, two days from now, we will be in the middle of a national conversation about how hundreds of male political journalists and male pollsters failed to see and understand the earthquake in modern politics following the Dobbs decision. I also believe those same men failed to understand the revulsion millions of women have for Donald Trump and everything he is and everything he represents.
Hopefully, this will be one of the last times I have to write anything about “candidate” Donald Trump. There’s too much to even summarize, suffice to say that the Trump campaign’s final days have been just as violent, chaotic, reprehensible, misogynistic and irresponsible as the man himself. This is a sad old loser, limping and waddling to the finish line. In the past four days, Trump has said that Liz Cheney should have guns “trained on her face,” like from a firing squad. On Sunday, he said that journalists should be shot. All weekend, Trump told his supporters that he would put Robert Kennedy Jr. in charge of all medical agencies and they would pursue banning abortion, vaccines and fluoride.
First came GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson’s pledge last Monday to overhaul the Affordable Care Act if Donald Trump wins the presidential election. Then Howard Lutnick, the co-chair of Trump’s transition team, on Wednesday endorsed Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s vaccine skepticism and suggested that a future Trump administration would empower Kennedy to help oversee vaccine data. Three days later, Kennedy announced that Trump would seek to remove fluoride from Americans’ drinking water as a Day 1 priority.
The statements add up to a surreal final week of campaigning for Republicans in which several of Trump’s top surrogates are introducing unconventional — and generally unpopular — ideas that pit them against the health-policy establishment ahead of Election Day on Tuesday. The assorted proposals also add up to an agenda that would likely damage public health. Policy experts say that if the Affordable Care Act is overhauled, vaccine confidence declines and fluoride is removed from public water systems, the nation could see a spike in the uninsured rate, a return of vaccine-preventable diseases and more oral health problems, particularly in vulnerable communities.
Can you believe that one side’s closing message is “we need to get fluoride out of public water?” That’s become a bigger headline than Trump telling his supporters that he regrets leaving the White House in 2021, and saying “I shouldn’t have left.” The only reason he left by his own volition is because the Secret Service would have dragged his fat ass out.
What else? He forgot what state he was in. He once again spread disinformation about voting fraud. He lied about his crowd sizes again. The Atlantic says that Trump had to be talked out of publicly referring to President Biden as the r-word. Then there was the thing with the microphone. Can we just be done with Sweet Potato Hitler?
Ask yourself: what would happen if Kamala Harris did this?
Yes. You saw right. This is Trump on stage at a rally, pretending to perform a sex-act on a microphone.
This is not normal. Trump is disgusting, unhinged and unfit to represent the United States. Vote him out. pic.twitter.com/Fzg6X9zr18
— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 2, 2024
Today, Trump:
—Said he doesn’t “mind” if reporters get shot at his rally
—Said he “shouldn’t have left” the White House after he lost the 2020 election
—Hinted at enacting Project 2025 if he wins, promising it will be “nasty” and saying “you're gonna see things that you're not… pic.twitter.com/9ofzfzOBLa
— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) November 4, 2024
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
He is a darked hearted wicked soul. I still can’t believe he was allowed in the highest office. I more and more grateful every day for President Biden stepping up and leading us out of that darkness and saving us from him.
He is a very miserable person. Just look at his face in the first picture to me he looks defeated and worrying greatly about going to jail!! Let’s hope that we don’t have to deal with the orange stain for much longer. Let’s all stay calmala and move on a la!!
LOL! I love this.
Yaaaasss!!! 🫰🏾🫰🏾
yes! love this- please make a shirt and wear it for the next four years!!!!
I have so much worry about Nov. 5
Trump needs to lose!
For the sake of decency.
He NEEDS to be in prison ASAP.
Closing? Will he finally shut up now?
As much as I despise him; and believe me I hate him with the heat of a thousand suns, the thing that bothers me the most these days is his supporters. There are so many and the thought of all of them sowing hate and discontent for years to come is depressing as hell.
Our only hope is that most of them, after seeing that we are moving on, will crawl back under the rocks from which they emerged in 2016.
They won’t. But we have to keep coming out and defeating them over and over.
True believers will just dig in harder. What scares me more than the outright visible MAGA nuts is the quiet professionals working behind the scenes to implement their hateful policies (see Project 2025 – see the Supreme Court – see state legislators + local creeps – see Heritage and NRA + many churches, Republican governors + attorneys general, Republican congress-members. etc.)
It is depressing, infuriating and just plain exhausting seeing the utter hate, racism and bigotry that his supporters openly express now. That is why they love him; he hates who they hate, and his grotesque and hateful rhetoric has given them the permission to be as vile as their dark hearts want.
They do express open bigotry. I just watched a video of a person asking maga questions about the bible and talking about how Jesus was born in a stable and he asked the maga wife who was standing next to her maga husband, would you let Jesus into our country? She answered, I kid you not, only if he came in through the proper way. She would not let Jesus into our country!! Her husband quickly moved his wife away from the person asking questions because he figured out what a f**king stupid answer the god loving wife of his gave.
I actually kinda hope they DO try some Jan. 6 shit again. It would be a pleasure to see them get their fascist asses handed to them by the National Guard. PJB won’t be having that bullshit.
Joe will not take anything for granted and will be ready for them.
Everything about him, what he says, has always been a lie! Always! Someone who wanted to be a billionaire so badly that he lied about his net worth to Forbes!
F him and that orange-looking makeup and combover! He needs to go to jail, not the Whitehouse
He gets so aroused by the idea of violence. It’s like porn for him. And he’s so clearly sundowning in plain sight. Practically textbook.
I don’t get it. I simply don’t get how half the voting population wants him to be elected. Do they not have any understanding of history? Do they think it has turned out well for the citizens of countries who live under dictatorships? Can they not see with their own eyes?
Do they really want vaccines banned? I know there are parents out there who put their children and other people’s children in danger by not getting them proven safe vaccines and citing randos on the internet or brain-worm-addled RFK Jr. as their “research” but really? Do you want our children to die? Well, I guess if they are already okay with pregnant women dying…
That “banning vaccines” bit has me even more terrified. I’m immunocompromised. I’ve actually suffered through one serious vaccine-preventable disease: whooping cough. I still get emotional, talking about how scary it was. I could hardly sleep, and when I did manage it, I’d wake myself up with violent, vomit-inducing coughing fits so severe that I couldn’t even sit up. During the worst of it, my dad actually sat by my bed all night in case he needed to roll me onto my side so I wouldn’t choke to death on my own vomit. I WAS 22 AT THE TIME. What the fuck kind of parent would want their child, their LITERAL child, their BABY, to go through something so awful that it made a 22-year-old woman afraid to sleep without her father watching over her?
We HAVE to stop this insanity. We MUST. FFS.
How awful! I caught whooping cough from someone in my office just before I retired (around 2011) who didn’t believe in vaccinating her kids. She caught it from them and I caught it from her because as an oldie, the efficacy of my original vaccine as a child had worn off. It was AWFUL! The out of control coughing until you practically vomit was scary. As soon as I got better I got re-vaccinated and I recommend everyone over 50 should think about getting it.
Canada wishes you best of luck tomorrow!
Social media has stripped away people’s critical thinking skills and people now believe opinions are facts. There is no discernment. 37% of Americans have a bachelor degree or higher. Most people do not learn critical thinking skills until college. Canada is starting to teach these skills in middle school and we need to do the same in the US, however, I am sure it will not be welcomed.
Reality TV too. So many brain-dead shows out there and viewers wasting their brain cells obsessing about them.
American voters rejected him in 2016 and again in 2020. Hoping for a round three of the same. What could f@#k us are the EC and billionaire media owners. Oh, and voter suppression and the Supreme Court.
He knows he’s going to lose and is throwing whatever he thinks his supporters want to hear in the hopes it will stick.
It will be a close election but depends on how far along the rigging is from his supporters. They’ve already set fire to ballot drop off points so we know they will do anything to win. They r desperate and the day after is going to b a hell of a hangover.
Go Kamala!!!!!
I’m not gonna lie. I am hopeful. Women are showing up. LFG!
I’m hopeful and simultaneously terrified. Please please please may she win.
The electoral college scares me. We’ve seen how it has worked against the will of the people.
I can’t believe that we are here. With his 32 + convictions. He was still allowed to run for president. I’m thankful for the black news to come out and say wait a minute when it came to Kamala and the policy she wants to enact. And let trump get away with just being here. My prayer is the final straw will be when he looses and go to jail, the billionaire’s failure to all of us who made them so and Elon musk take one of his rockets and orbit out of space.
Keep calmala and carry onala. 🌊🌊🌊
LOL! Love it!
I think the whole system — the act of voting and everything around the process that is the election, from choosing candidates to counting votes and tallying the electors — will need a major overhaul.
Starting with felon-proofing the candidate lists, and ending with the abolishment of the electoral college. And making sure that laws are obeyed in a way that a Supreme Court can’t decide a week before the actual day that it’s perfectly ok to purge voter rolls despite laws stating 90 days.
That said, I’d be happy to no longer have to hear anything about tRump, his crime family clan and his merry band of MAGATs, unless it’s about people being put behind bars.
But I also think the party now known as GQP will have to make decisions where they want to be heading, if they want and can go back to being a conservative party, or if they will move even further to the far right, and happily spewing the latest anti-science nonsense and conspiracy myths.
🌊💙🌊
Babyhands Cheetoface is SHOOK at the very real prospect of losing to a Black WOMAN. I think maybe even more than the prospect of going to prison. Being jailed is easier to rewrite a favorable narrative than being beaten in a presidential election by a person of color. His supporters will do whatever they can to suppress those they view as Harris voters.
Brace yourselves, Folks. We are in for a giant tantrum and months of legal maneuvering from the Orange Menace. He and his deplorables aren’t above violence either. They will be flabbergasted and furious if this Black Asian woman wins.
Just like in cases of giving Black people the right to vote and legalizing interracial marriage, they will loudly proclaim the descent of America and the discrimination and “disappearance” of white people.
I read a great article on what Speaker Weasel Mike Johnson might do to force Trump into the Whitehouse when (not if) he loses via invoking the 12th amendment. This is a long (and slightly scary) read but worth it: https://www.thenation.com/article/politics/little-secret-trump-johnson-election/
Well that’s terrifying..this is not going to end well. I fear for Kamala you know some idiot will want to avenge Trump. Good gracious this is worse that’s I thought
Here’s my reasoning for having hope that MVP will win the election: Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 by almost 3 million votes. Then, he lost to Biden by over 7 million votes. Unless there’s a whole lot of people not speaking up about it, I haven’t heard of anyone who says they voted for Biden in 2020 but won’t vote for Harris this time, but you’re hearing all kinds of people saying they won’t vote for Trump again. I don’t think he’s gained enough supporters in the last 4 years to make up the difference. Of course, everyone still needs to vote! But I’m going to choose to feel hopeful tomorrow rather than anxious. Let’s get this done!
Those statistics really stand out. I hope we can sleep peacefully Tuesday night and not be up all night. I also hope it isn’t like 2020 where we waited nearly a week for them to call it.
If I see/hear one more Bro telling people to not worry because it doesn’t really matter and he was already president once and “nothing bad happened,” I dunno what I’ll do. Not only is that demonstrably false (Dobbs, child separation, excess COVID deaths…) but how are people too stupid to see that this time would be different? The administration would have no guardrails and a stacked judiciary. It’s just mindblowing that we are even in this situation. I am hopeful for Ds to control Congress so that some actual lawmaking can happen and some better safeguards can be set up. Because it is not over with this election.
What is making me angry is that they are putting fences around the White House, the capital and the vice president’s house. We never had to worry about this until that orange piece of shit got into office!
Please make sure you vote so we can get him out of our history!
Please Lord let his reign of terror on this nation be over this week.