Donald Trump provides a buffet of lies & insanity for his closing message

Tomorrow is Election Day. Tens of millions of votes have already been cast in early voting. The gender gap in early voting is huge, and I believe, two days from now, we will be in the middle of a national conversation about how hundreds of male political journalists and male pollsters failed to see and understand the earthquake in modern politics following the Dobbs decision. I also believe those same men failed to understand the revulsion millions of women have for Donald Trump and everything he is and everything he represents.

Hopefully, this will be one of the last times I have to write anything about “candidate” Donald Trump. There’s too much to even summarize, suffice to say that the Trump campaign’s final days have been just as violent, chaotic, reprehensible, misogynistic and irresponsible as the man himself. This is a sad old loser, limping and waddling to the finish line. In the past four days, Trump has said that Liz Cheney should have guns “trained on her face,” like from a firing squad. On Sunday, he said that journalists should be shot. All weekend, Trump told his supporters that he would put Robert Kennedy Jr. in charge of all medical agencies and they would pursue banning abortion, vaccines and fluoride.

First came GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson’s pledge last Monday to overhaul the Affordable Care Act if Donald Trump wins the presidential election. Then Howard Lutnick, the co-chair of Trump’s transition team, on Wednesday endorsed Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s vaccine skepticism and suggested that a future Trump administration would empower Kennedy to help oversee vaccine data. Three days later, Kennedy announced that Trump would seek to remove fluoride from Americans’ drinking water as a Day 1 priority. The statements add up to a surreal final week of campaigning for Republicans in which several of Trump’s top surrogates are introducing unconventional — and generally unpopular — ideas that pit them against the health-policy establishment ahead of Election Day on Tuesday. The assorted proposals also add up to an agenda that would likely damage public health. Policy experts say that if the Affordable Care Act is overhauled, vaccine confidence declines and fluoride is removed from public water systems, the nation could see a spike in the uninsured rate, a return of vaccine-preventable diseases and more oral health problems, particularly in vulnerable communities.

[From The Washington Post]

Can you believe that one side’s closing message is “we need to get fluoride out of public water?” That’s become a bigger headline than Trump telling his supporters that he regrets leaving the White House in 2021, and saying “I shouldn’t have left.” The only reason he left by his own volition is because the Secret Service would have dragged his fat ass out.

What else? He forgot what state he was in. He once again spread disinformation about voting fraud. He lied about his crowd sizes again. The Atlantic says that Trump had to be talked out of publicly referring to President Biden as the r-word. Then there was the thing with the microphone. Can we just be done with Sweet Potato Hitler?

Ask yourself: what would happen if Kamala Harris did this? Yes. You saw right. This is Trump on stage at a rally, pretending to perform a sex-act on a microphone. This is not normal. Trump is disgusting, unhinged and unfit to represent the United States. Vote him out. pic.twitter.com/Fzg6X9zr18 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 2, 2024

Today, Trump: —Said he doesn’t “mind” if reporters get shot at his rally

—Said he “shouldn’t have left” the White House after he lost the 2020 election

—Hinted at enacting Project 2025 if he wins, promising it will be “nasty” and saying “you're gonna see things that you're not… pic.twitter.com/9ofzfzOBLa — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) November 4, 2024