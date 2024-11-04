Queen Camilla did a one-hour documentary on her domestic violence work

Queen Camilla is deeply problematic, profoundly unpopular and constantly boozy. And yet, I would argue that Camilla is one of the shrewdest operators in the Windsor clan. When she married Charles in 2005, she put together a smart team and quickly put together an issue portfolio which is, frankly, above reproach. She became the patron of various women’s shelters, rape-survivor and domestic-violence charities. She does it all for her image, of course, but as I’ve said before, her work actually matters to those women and those charities. Camilla’s PR runs circles around the heir and his wife, and she is breathtakingly wily. Well, now she’s got a documentary about her behind-the-scenes work called Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors. Remember when Camilla told everyone that she was fine being called the Princess Consort? LMAO.
The Queen has vowed to keep on fighting to end the scourge of domestic abuse until she is “able to no more”. In a powerful new ITV documentary, Camilla, 77, speaks extensively about what inspired her long-running campaign to end such violence and the courage of the survivors that propels her on. She is filmed meeting many victims, including one woman who nervously shares her story for the first time shortly after arriving at a refuge. The Queen admits that until she met somebody who had been raped by a partner, it had “never occurred” to her that a woman could be raped at home.
She acknowledges that the very concept of someone in her position taking part in such a documentary in the 1950s would have been inconceivable because domestic abuse was a taboo subject and “people just blocked their ears”. But despite the huge strides made since then, she insists that there is much more that needs to be done. One in four women and one in six men in England and Wales currently experience some form of domestic abuse, with an estimated three women a week taking their own lives as a result.
“Don’t let’s kid ourselves, it’s going to take a long long time because it’s been going forever,” the Queen says of her desire to end such “heinous” crimes. “It’s been going, well, since time began. But I think if you look at the steps that we’ve taken since the bad old days, we have made a huge amount of progress, and I shall keep on trying till I’m able to no more.”
Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors charts her ongoing work in the field after she allowed a camera crew to film her engagements, both public and private, over the course of a year. The one-hour documentary features compelling testimony from several victims of domestic abuse, including MP Rosie Duffield and Sharon Baker, chief inspector of Avon and Somerset Police, as well as high-profile campaigners such as Cherie Blair, Theresa May, Jess Phillips and Sir Patrick Stewart.
I’m sure Camilla will get some well-deserved criticism for her public activism compared to how she treated Diana and Meghan. I’m all for it. But the thing is, this documentary is really clever. William’s dumb homelessness documentary was a two-part self-centered mess in which Slumlord Baldy yammered about “solving homelessness.” Camilla’s doc is just one hour, and she’s platforming an issue which is actually really significant and needs more attention overall. Now, is it also funny that Slumlord Willy and Camilla are running around, doing documentaries given all of the outrage over the Sussexes’ Netflix shows? For sure.
Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors is a new documentary following The Queen as she works to raise awareness of domestic and sexual violence.
@RoyalFamily #ITV #ITVX pic.twitter.com/Skag5BziH7
— ITV (@ITV) November 1, 2024
She should get criticism for the abuse of Diana and Meg and for those reasons I give her absolutely no credit for her little documentary on domestic abuse. She is an abuser period. It’s beyond gall that she picked this for her project. It’s just as bad as Peg with the homeless.
I am also surprise she picked that name:-Behind Closed Doors is the name of the book Hugo Vickers wrote about Wallis Simpson 🙄🙄
@swaz Can’t tell me that wasn’t deliberate on her part.
I can’t be the only one who wonders whether she told chuckles exactly how to degrade and emotionally abuse Diana. But sure, she now pretends to care about domestic abuse.
Diana referred to Camilla as Charles’ Rottweiler for a reason. She was Charles’ attack dog, and for this service (and other attacks on members of the RF) he made her Queen, imv.
Cannot believe that people are ok with calling her “her majesty the queen.” It is truly vomit-inducing, regardless of her PR effort charity work.
My first thought when I heard about this documentary was, is it a how to?
I’m sorry but imo this woman is an abuser, and she is still abusing Meghan through the rota. Her hypocrisy is a stomach turner.
My first impression was ‘boo, hiss’ and after hearing her voice yeah, boo, hiss!
It is a great cause obviously but being fronted by an abuser takes the shine off it.
So there are women she actually speaks up for, just not Meghan? Camilla is a woman who pals around with abusers like Clarkson. If this documentary doesn’t get the same amount of derision as William’s documentary, then I’ll know Camilla sent out the attacks for William.
They are all such hypocrites. And so high on their own supply that can’t see it.
A woman who has spent her life abusing others…. Interested to see how this will go down
I hope she gets better ratings than Egg’s homeless project and Earthshat. She should be called out about Diana and Meg, but she won’t, sadly.
I’m a DV survivor and I HATE being a pawn for people, especially the Rottweiler, who, let’s face it, is not sorry Diana is dead and Meg and Lili have to fear for their lives because of Camilla’s clever hate campaigns.
THIS! It is…perverse 😐
She remains silent on her friend Jeremy Clarkson’s violent screed against Meghan and she indulged in the abuse of Diana in her marriage to Charles. Furthermore, I think it’s embarrassing that that she only realised that sexual assault occurs in marriages when she started doing this work.
That part actually rings true to me. So many generations of women were taught they have to submit to their husbands and it’s their fault if their husband cheats or is abusive for not meeting his “needs”. In the US, MAGA mysoginists want to drag us back there.
Charles sympathizers like Ingrid blamed Diana for Charles affair with camilla.
What a wicked person. Using people’s terror to boost her image. I hope it backfires on her.
She is not platforming the issue. She is platforming herself.
She treated Meghan and Diana horribly. She enabled Charles when she called Diana that ridiculous creature and told him to ignore him. What hypocrites in that family
Interesting how many videos the Windsors have produced since Harry and Meghan’s documentary.
Every single photo of her has the same sly and smug look. She’s literally the poster chick for those qualities. I used to teach 5th grade and visual examples of intangibles was necessary sometimes, well here you go.
How is it not self-centered when it’s literally called Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors ?
Just a reminder, but screaming and throwing things at your wife IS domestic.violence.
I hope she remembers the mental violence she caused to Princess Diana-who was a young wife and mother -because I won’t.