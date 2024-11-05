“Is Pamela Anderson a sleeper Oscar contender for ‘The Last Showgirl’?” links

Happy Election Day, Americans! Remember to vote!

Is Pamela Anderson a sleeper Oscar contender? [LaineyGossip]

I love Jonathan Bailey, but it’s insulting that he isn’t making more an effort for Wicked’s Australian promotion compared to Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo. [JustJared]

Barry Keoghan responds to the “deadbeat dad” allegations. [Buzzfeed]

Today marks six months of Florida’s abortion ban. [Jezebel]

People keep raving about The Diplomat. [Pajiba]

Tom Cruise wants to make a Days of Thunder sequel?? I guess he really is beefing with Brad Pitt, who is still filming that stupid F1 movie. [Socialite Life]

What we know about Wednesday Season 2. [Hollywood Life]

Can someone close to Ariana Grande tell her that this hair color is awful? [Seriously OMG]

Lucy Liu wore Zuhair Murad to a Berlin premiere. [RCFA]

There’s a new Luther Vandross documentary! [OMG Blog]