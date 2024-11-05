“Is Pamela Anderson a sleeper Oscar contender for ‘The Last Showgirl’?” links

Happy Election Day, Americans! Remember to vote!
Is Pamela Anderson a sleeper Oscar contender? [LaineyGossip]
I love Jonathan Bailey, but it’s insulting that he isn’t making more an effort for Wicked’s Australian promotion compared to Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo. [JustJared]
Barry Keoghan responds to the “deadbeat dad” allegations. [Buzzfeed]
Today marks six months of Florida’s abortion ban. [Jezebel]
People keep raving about The Diplomat. [Pajiba]
Tom Cruise wants to make a Days of Thunder sequel?? I guess he really is beefing with Brad Pitt, who is still filming that stupid F1 movie. [Socialite Life]
What we know about Wednesday Season 2. [Hollywood Life]
Can someone close to Ariana Grande tell her that this hair color is awful? [Seriously OMG]
Lucy Liu wore Zuhair Murad to a Berlin premiere. [RCFA]
There’s a new Luther Vandross documentary! [OMG Blog]
I like Pammy. Always have.
Her personal life has been a Lot. She is a survivor, I’ll give her credit.
She did the heavy lifting during her years with Tommy Lee, that is certain.
I’m 63, and Motley Crue were the druggiest band and bad, bad boys of their time.
During which Pam was A-list beauty and Star with 2 toddlers while Tommy was WILD.
Oscar? Ummm, IDK.
She does look kinda sleepy.
They’re not exaggerating. She’s phenomenal in it, and she deserves the accolades.
Cruise is talking about Days of Thunder 2? LOL
He is barking mad on that. The only reason that made any $$, was bc he and Nic were romancing at the time.
Days of Thunder also has the worst male perm to ever hit the big screen!
Teenage me blurted out “What the hell happened to his hair?” at the theater.
Laughs and shuts up greeted me. LOL
yes, he was cheating on his wife Mimi Rogers.
Re: Barry, he’s a handsome man, but I notice that the media and fans seem to get so much more upset when trolls comment on the way a man looks. “How dare they!!” Meanwhile, every single female has nonstop comments about every tiny, little thing about her and is not allowed to complain about it.
Imagine a mother spending most of her time in another country, working, dating, even going to Disneyland with her new partner, the online trolls would ruin that famous woman’s life for not being a good, present mother. I don’t know why Barry thinks, this conversation started because he stopped posting his baby. I heard about it because of her ex’s social media likes about doing it alone as a single mother and he didn’t help the rumors with following his new partner to her world tour very publicly, going to Disneyland with her, while his whole baby is living in another country. He can whine all he wants, but a woman acting like him wouldn’t survive the reputational damage.
Eh, I’m more sympathetic towards Barry than I am most men, given how terribly chaotic his childhood was. He’s clearly never had anyone to model healthy paternal behavior for him so it’s gonna be tough navigating fatherhood. Given that, it’s strange that he and his ex would think that bringing a kid into the situation was a good idea….but maybe it was unplanned.
Mostly, I feel for their kid because unless Barry gets his shit together, his son will likely suffer from the same feelings of rejection. For all the celebrating of single motherhood, I do think young men deserve to have a father or at least a reliable father figure in their lives.
But I also agree with the observations that this is a double-standard in that rarely do we see women afforded this same level of understanding. Women are always expected to be perfect mothers regardless of any psychological issues or past trauma so in that sense, it does grate.
Continuing on my grumpy track….I’m glad Pamela Anderson has found this new more honest lease on life, but it is easy to abandon the fake look when your time has already passed.
Is it though? Because I can name hundreds of aging actresses who have refused to age gracefully. Their choice entirely but it’s undeniably refreshing to see a woman who has been a bombshell her entire life throw away the makeup and eschew the Hollywood temptation of plastic surgery.
I would argue that the opposite is true.
There is something about Pam that I am reading as dark and it’s not her past trauma. JMO what do I know. My gut I know my gut and something in the milk ain’t clean
There’s nothing dark about her, in fact she’s found the light in her life after a lot of dark years. First, she’s a rape survivor (she was raped twice as a pre-teen by a family member and a family friend), second she was in an abusive marriage with Tommy Lee who was a shite husband and father, third she was definitely suffering mental and emotional after-effects of all these traumatic events in her life. She felt her only worth came from her face and body, and became the oversexualized bombshell persona as a result. She lives not far from me on Vancouver Island in a peaceful small town called Ladysmith (where she was born and raised). She bought her grandmother’s house and property there when she went into a seniors’ residence and has been filming an HGTV program on the renovations she’s doing to it. It seems to have brought her a great deal of peace transitioning to this new/old life and jettisoning what seems phony and detrimental to her emotional health (including eschewing makeup).
Who is giving Barry a pass on his parenting? The article is about the online criticism he has received for being a deadbeat dad and absentee father. He uses his own life as an example of what shaped his ideas about the father-son relationship and admits it’s flawed.
Pamela has stopped wearing makeup but I wouldn’t go so fas as to say she has eschewed plastic surgery.
Double standards exist but using them to call out reactions does little to change things. ‘Imagine if this person did x’ or ‘what if that person wore the same dress’ are ultimately hollow arguments.
Had never really given her a second thought as far as acting goes, but her personal life sure looked chaotic. I was disappointed to read she visited Julian Assange, disgraced founder of Wikileaks, multiple times when he was holed up in the Embassy of Ecuador in London and later when he was in prison. She was a fan, as many were back then, but I often wondered if she was an unwitting agent or a go-between/spy of sorts for Putin/Russia back then.
**Johnathon Bailey. Take a look at those photos in that link.
Nobody looks good. Nobody is even trying to look put together.
If this is the messy Wicked PR, they should have taken ideas from Oppenheimer PR.
The red carpets for Oppy, the cast all looked very well dressed and their outfits seemed co-ordinated for pics.
This looks like they all just grabbed whatever.
I kinda planned to see Wicked. I enjoy musicals.
But from the PR I’ve seen so far, I think I’ll wait for it to hit free streaming.
**Lucy Liu. She looks terrific! I like the gown but the front swirly bit is a little too big. Distracts from her. She is such a beauty. I like her style most of the time.