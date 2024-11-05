It’s Election Day, please get out to vote for Kamala Harris & Tim Walz

Today is Election Day. Obviously, we here at Celebitchy endorse Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz. They are abundantly qualified and they will be competent, compassionate, intelligent and bold leaders. I’ve been writing about Donald Trump’s unhinged white nationalism and fascism for nine f–king years. Donald Trump is despicable and we are not going back. I know it’s not over and Trump and his cult will still exist after today, but it does feel like the country is ready to be done with him, right? So please vote. Many of you already voted and that’s amazing, but there are millions of people voting today. Double-check your registration, execute your voting plan and get your I Voted stickers. Michiganders are super-lucky this year because their I Voted sticker features a werewolf.

Last night, Kamala Harris was in Philadelphia, because that’s how important Pennsylvania is in this election. My delusional liberal vibe is that Harris-Walz is going to outperform the Biden-Harris 2020 results in states Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan. I think VP Harris will also outperform in Georgia. I’m not so sure about North Carolina and Florida, but I do feel like the East Coast results (which will mostly come in before midnight tonight) should set the table for what I hope will be a sweeping Harris-Walz win. While I’m nervous, I’m less nervous than I was in 2016 and 2020. I’ve also braced myself for disinformation campaigns and Donald Trump and the MAGA cult trying to instigate multiple coups. Be prepared, be vigilant, be smart. I’m including the voter protection hotlines in every state. I’m also including some of the Harris-Walz campaign’s final ads, including one featuring Eminem’s “Til I Collapse” and one with Ron Perlman’s voiceover.

Save this graphic. Then share it with friends. Every eligible voter has the freedom to vote and have their vote counted. pic.twitter.com/njdHfky4By — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 4, 2024

NEW AD: Tomorrow is our chance to reclaim the American dream and restore the promise of freedom. Let’s rise. pic.twitter.com/BqBYB1NGAl — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) November 4, 2024