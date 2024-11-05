It’s Election Day, please get out to vote for Kamala Harris & Tim Walz

Today is Election Day. Obviously, we here at Celebitchy endorse Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz. They are abundantly qualified and they will be competent, compassionate, intelligent and bold leaders. I’ve been writing about Donald Trump’s unhinged white nationalism and fascism for nine f–king years. Donald Trump is despicable and we are not going back. I know it’s not over and Trump and his cult will still exist after today, but it does feel like the country is ready to be done with him, right? So please vote. Many of you already voted and that’s amazing, but there are millions of people voting today. Double-check your registration, execute your voting plan and get your I Voted stickers. Michiganders are super-lucky this year because their I Voted sticker features a werewolf.
Last night, Kamala Harris was in Philadelphia, because that’s how important Pennsylvania is in this election. My delusional liberal vibe is that Harris-Walz is going to outperform the Biden-Harris 2020 results in states Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan. I think VP Harris will also outperform in Georgia. I’m not so sure about North Carolina and Florida, but I do feel like the East Coast results (which will mostly come in before midnight tonight) should set the table for what I hope will be a sweeping Harris-Walz win. While I’m nervous, I’m less nervous than I was in 2016 and 2020. I’ve also braced myself for disinformation campaigns and Donald Trump and the MAGA cult trying to instigate multiple coups. Be prepared, be vigilant, be smart. I’m including the voter protection hotlines in every state. I’m also including some of the Harris-Walz campaign’s final ads, including one featuring Eminem’s “Til I Collapse” and one with Ron Perlman’s voiceover.
Done! I voted for Kamala/Walz a week ago. I feel so cheerful today because I know they are going to win this election. It would be frozen day in hell if the burnt orange monster wins today. Trump represents what the ugly side of a human is like. He was able to fool many people back in 2016 into thinking that he was good enough to be president of the United States. But he failed to do same in 2020, and like frozen hell he would do the same in 2024.
Imma just huddle under your umbrella of hope. I’m superstitious about proclaiming victory and I am queasy with concern. I always liked the tres sportif vibe of voting on national Election Day but nerp, nerp, nerp I voted early.
Never since I could vote back in 80s years have heavy hitting Republicans called out their candidate as dangerous.
Democracy is on the line today.
@IHope I saw on Twitter where someone said they were “nauseously optimistic” and that sums it up perfectly for me. Living in NC, it has been super stressful with everyone being here for the last two weeks non-stop.
Please let me squeeze in under your umbrella of hope. I’m scared but hopeful, frightened but optimistic. I’m putting my faith in my fellow Americans that they can see the fraudulent criminal Trump clearly. Please vote!
Same here! I voted a week ago and dropped my ballot in the ballot box. I check to make sure it was counted and it has been 🙌🏾 🗳️
When we VOTE we WIN!
Also voted via absentee in MN! GO COACH WALZ!
After 2016 I was despondent and totally depressed… SO: One of the things I did this week was find a new organization to volunteer for. One that I think represents all of the best parts of what it means to be an American. If the outcome is the worst imaginable, I cannot sink into that helpless place again… If Harris wins, we still have LOTS of repair, uplifting and healing work to do as a nation. Madame President will lead us that way! But either way: I feel energized to have something I really believe in waiting on the other side of the results.
I voted early for Harris!!! Please vote!!!
I voted 🗳️ early too.
I am hopeful but so nervous because I remember what I felt like in 2016. We are voting this morning – Harris is a lock to win our state either way (no presidential candidate has cared about Maryland in years, lolol) so honestly my big priority in voting is our local school board elections. trying to get the book banners out of the picture for good. And senate.
Anyway….I think what is giving me more hope this year is that the hope isn’t just based on a sense of “of course people are going to pick the qualified female candidate over the BSC male candidate” and its not just based on polls (although the Selzer poll was very comforting even for freaking Iowa) but its based on how the elections have gone after Dobbs and on how the early voting numbers seem to favor democrats.
And its the little things that make me feel better – like I have a friend who went to GA to serve as an election judge (she lives in DC) and she spent the weekend canvassing apartment buildings in Atlanta….paired with a mother daughter team, the mother voted for Trump twice and is now voting for Harris and its the daughter’s first time voting and she’s also for Harris.
My husband is giving himself an ulcer stressing about it but I feel okay-ish.
I wonder when we’ll know, even without the trump campaign challenging the votes.
As you are mentioning election judges — the German Foreign Office has a program where several hundred people were flown over last week to help staff polling stations. I know of a few from my employer who went over, all of them usually working in Political Science, Sociology and American History/Studies.
One shared he’s in Illinois, he got up at 4 am, had to be at the polling place at 6.
#HarrisWalz2024 in a landslide.
🤞🏽🌊💙🌊🤞🏽
After 2016, I feel pretty scarred and anxious. I can be pretty cynical but randomly one thing that helps me is seeing tweets from Christopher Bouzy on spoutible😂. I’m just hoping he’s nearly right on everything.
@ Jais, Christopher has kept me on an even keel for months now. Even up here in Canada, we’re jittery.
The Iowa poll…not reflective of my last trip there in July. My husband’s family has gotten more right-leaning every year in the 8 years we’ve been together. That being said, I always appreciate Selzer’s methodology and even if it was a 6 point margin favoring Trump, that would still be shift to the left lol. Maybe it’s also due to their archaic 6 week abortion ban.
It was still so nice to see, regardless–at this point I’ll take any positive news!
And I do think Kamala has all the momentum. Nobody is all that excited about another 4 years of Dumpy.
I heard her talk on one of the news channels last night and her perspective was pretty solid in that she wasn’t saying that she thinks Harris is a lock to win Iowa, but she thinks there could be a ripple effect down ballot.
And I think what’s interesting too is that its not just about winning a state like Iowa, but like you said if a state like iowa has shifted to the left, even if it doesn’t mean a win, that could bode well for states where the margin is a lot narrower.
Yes I think you have the right take here. Even if Setzer’s poll doesn’t translate into an Iowa win, it is undoubtedly indicative of a shift and that’s something we’re allowed to get excited about. Polls are sometimes more indicators than predictors and this indicator is notable.
I still remember when I met my husband in ’16 and IA was purplish. Then Hillary lost by 10%–the worst Dem candidate performance since 1980. Sigh. It’s been downhill ever since…
Hopefully I’m crying tears of joy tonight and not tears of despair like in 2016.
I think it’s a couple things in Iowa. The abortion ban and the threat of more tariffs to hurt more farmers.
Hi neighbor! I’m in MD too. My big concern was for our Senate race. So many people resign themselves to not voting because they know how the state will go in the Electoral College count, but there are other races and ballot measures that matter–sometimes more!
I’m cautiously optimistic that she will ultimately win, but I think there will be a slog of mess and lawsuits for the next few months. I’m not looking forward to that and God forbid the election is decided by the Supreme Court again ::sob::
Omg how did I forget about the 2000 election when SCOTUS picked the POTUS? My stomach hurts now.
HubBy, three kids and I early voted on Sunday! Delaware isn’t a swing state but our turnout has been huge. Lines all day of the early voting period.
I’m in TN so, also no swing state. Voted early with hubby and first-time voter kiddo, all for Harris. TN has had record turnout which is great, but sadly it’s deeply red here. It’s a struggle but we keep fighting!
See, I live in RI. This has always been a blue state. However, so many people I know are voting republican across the board. And I mean, more people are voting red than blue (that’s I’ve spoken to). It’s unnerving, even in a liberal state like this.
Please vote! Im not from the US but I am hoping for all of you to make right choice for the world. Good luck to all of us
From your mouth to God’s (and the voters’) ears!
And here, good luck to you all and the rest of us once you have made your decision.
I’m honestly on edge and have been struggling to concentrate at work today. Women are already dying in the US simply because they are women and it could get so much worse for (almost) everyone. I can still remember vividly how I’ve felt waking up after every US election since 2008 and we all need good news tomorrow.
Let’s GOOOOO!!! I truly believe we will get it right this time…We have to for our country and our WOMEN!!!
I’m not American but I’m crossing everything that can be crossed for the right and righteous result.
Hear me roar in numbers too big to ignore.
Happy Guy Fawkes Day!!! Waiting on tenterhooks on the other side of the pond to see how this breaks.
Quite, I’m not sure what to make of the overlap of the date! Fingers crossed, no gunpowder, treason or plot thanks.
Remember remember the 5th of Roevember!
Already did. Voted early last month in California. Blue strait up and down.
Just want to say thank you for all the work that you do on this site covering political stories. I’m an international reader for 10 plus years (!!!!!) and I learn so much more about what’s going on in the US from celebitchy. You have such a great way of breaking things down and you cover stories that often get lost in the weeds internationally; it’s greatly appreciated by me.
Sending all the positive vibes today for a Harris-Waltz win and stay safe out there!
I did NOT wake up feeling like I was going to vomit this morning, pleasant surprise! I think that’s a good sign. 🤣 Working as an interpreter today, so I’ve been here for 2.5 hours already. Lovely people have brought us coffee, cocoa, donuts, and muffins. It’s going to be a long-ass day. LFG!!! 💙🌊💙🌊💙🌊
Happy Voting Day! 🙌🏾Glad that you are having a good morning, Miranda.
I’m a poll watcher again this year, because I’m much too nervous to get anything done at the office today! I’m in WI, (who along with PA and a handful of other states) we are not able to begin opening/verifying those early mail in votes until the polls open today. That is why you don’t see our results come in till later tonight or even tomorrow (which would not shock me as the turnout has been crazy). Bannon & Trump like to stoke the fear that these states are playing with the votes because we finalize so late – stay calm and keep counting!!
I live in a very red state that will never go blue, but I’m still excited to go cast my vote for such an exceptional woman! Our down ballot races rarely have a Democrat to vote for, and in the year 2024 the entire state is voting if all of our county can be wet. 😳
After the Ann Selzer survey, and speaking to a couple of people originally from MN, OK, and KS, I feel like the middle of the US is definitely highly pro Harris given our polarization issues in politics. My PA relatives are split across ideological lines, but the Blue Wall (generally speaking) has stuff in common with the central states. My gut, given how many (men) who live on the coasts or are in pollling have derided the VP pick, says that Walz was more than “do no harm”– he’s been helpful to Kamala Harris’s campaign. Clearly, people from the region he’s from are leaning towards her. I’m currently in GA, and while hopeful, I just don’t know. I did have “Kyle the Republican from Alabama who is voting for Harris”ads, but outside the Atlanta area, there is still a lot of Trump support. On an amusing note, when I took the kids into Atlanta, the house across from Kemp’s mansion is slathered in Harris-Walz signs! And we found out while settling my mom that they decided to keep an eye on the common room TV because there’s this elderly woman who calls out “That criminal!” Every time Trump shows up and pisses off some of the residents and the old people are feisty about it. There are definitely seniors voting Blue.
Good luck to everyone today! 🪷💙
LOL about the old lady yelling “That criminal!” at the television every time Trump shows up.
LOL, this reminds me of something similar I saw earlier this year. I have to get regular iron infusions every few months, for which I normally go to an oncology center. On this occasion, the TV in the waiting area was on Fox News, which is unusual (I live in NYC, and Manhattan at that, where we’ve all hated Trump since before we knew he was a literal fascist), but everybody seemed to be ignoring it anyway. Then, while they were showing footage of a Trump event, this sweet little old lady, who looked a lot like Betty White, got up and changed the channel, which was unexpectedly met with protest. Betty goes, “I was just diagnosed with cancer, sir. I don’t know how much time I’ve got, but I’m not wasting a damn minute of it listening to that crap!” It was beautiful. I hope very much that she had/has many years ahead of her. I think I know who she voted for today!
Send all our celebitchites from the US love and positive vibes for a Harris-Walz win. Vote!
Hello CB family. I am by nature an anxious person and I am so far off the edge of my seat my ass is on the ground. I am praying blue for us. 💙💙
Oh, I am anxious by nature, but today has already brought about 3 panic attacks at the thought of a red win – a red that would just signify more blood to be shed by women and innocents.
I cannot focus more than 2-3 minutes at a time and I’m only allowing myself and the household internet/news access for no more than 2 hours total today.
For the sake of the US and inevitably the rest of the world, we need a blue wave. We need Kamala and Tim to win.
Did that two weeks ago and brought our grandson, who is a first time voter, with us to cast our ballots. So very proud of him.💙💙💙💙💙💙
I voted weeks ago. I’m going to be stress eating for the next few days—the vibe where I live in Michigan feels like there’s f*ckery afoot and we’re just waiting for the polls to close before it starts. 💙🙏🏼🤞🏼
Note to Michiganders: if you want the werewolf or any of the other very cool “I voted” stickers, you can get one at your local SOS office.
Can you elaborate on the “there’s fuckery afoot” vibe? I live in a deep red state and like the rest of the country, my eyes are on Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, and Georgia today… Please tell me the fuckery afoot vibe in Michigan is not a Trump victory vibe….
We’ve a few counties that put MAGA (election deniers) on their election boards. Fully expect a number of them to claim fraud or refuse to certify. Our governor, SOS and AG are all tough and smart—no doubt they’ve prepared for these shenanigans, but it’s going to be close and ugly.
Driving around the lower peninsula these past two months, I’ve never seen so many Trump signs—far more than 2016 or 2020. I still think Harris will pull it out—there’s a whole bunch of pissed-off women here in Michigan that have making their voices know at the polls since Kavanaugh was seated on SCOTUS. Fingers-crossed they show up again.
Mr. Smith and I voted early for Harris/Walz!!! I live in a red state, so I don’t think it will flop to blue, but the Dems have gained support in every federal election. We will keep up the good work! Let’s Goooooooo!!!!
Ok ladies, and men, this is it. Here we go.
Live in Atlanta and I voted on that first day of early voting. Today I’m headed out to drive people to the polls who don’t have a way to get there and I’m wearing pearls and Converse for Kamala!
Let’s go!!!!
💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷
Ga voter here as well💙. I’m in a deeply red county😂 but I took my mom on the first day of early voting. No pearls but I’ll be wearing my converse today.
Wishing all my family and friends and fine celebitchy commentators good luck today! Harris and her team ran a brilliant campaign and have done everything they can possible do. The rest is up to the voters. You all got this!
I voted by mail weeks ago-love that you can track your ballot!
Please make sure that everyone in Illinois knows that you can register and vote today-don’t let being unregistered keep people away. Plus, as long as you’re in line before 7pm, you will vote. Election judges stay hours later so that everyone present in line gets to vote, so get in line and vote!
Today is a really good day to stay off of Twitter. I’m glad I voted early, because it’s pouring here.
A little rain.
Sending all the US Celebitchy people my best wishes from New Zealand. I have my fingers and toes crossed for you all and for a Harris/Walz win.
I feel like the world is holding its breath. 🌎🌎🌎🙏🙏🙏🌎🌎🌎
Yes! It’s huge for all of us, no matter where we are.
I plan to stay off social media and stress clean my house while I wait for results.
On November 5th it’ll be as if the whole world is waiting for a biopsy to come back.
Thxs Jas. Haven’t watched any national news for a couple years now. Will make an exception today.
Done – straight blue ticket. And it will remain that way going forward. I was first in line at my precinct. I thought they opened at 7 A.M. but they actually opened at 8. Some MAGA idiot was in line behind me bitching loudly about voter suppression (cause the polls didn’t open at 7 A.M.) and yelling about how VP Harris should not even be on the ticket and it was a coup within the Democratic Party.
I swear people are dumb AF (I live in a predominantly Republican area in NH) and their dumb asses vote. Some Karen came in and cut the line in front of me she just walked in and said “I was here earlier and they told me to line up in the wrong place”. I figured out after the fact she just came in later from the side door cause Karens can’t wait in line like the rest of the peasantry. I thought maybe she was a poll observer which is why I didn’t make a huge thing of it, but then she walked in and voted right in front of me. WTF. I made sure to cut her ass off leaving the parking lot. Took everything in me not to run her ass over.
These are all my triggers. MAGA idiocy and loudness, Karens line cutting. But I stayed calm. You had your decade to run amuck all over the country with your BS. Now get wrecked weirdos. Let’s fucking go.
Harris/Walz will win!! We will have the best 4 years, possibly 8 years with them in The White House!!!!!!! 🇺🇸💙
Pittsburgh girl here! Hubby and I did the mail in. So supremely happy that I’m off work today – could not sleep last night. Counting on women to carry us to a win!
I’m in line now in a deep red state, casting my vote for Harris! I’m not as nervous as I was in 2016 and 2020 but still anxious!
I voted Oct 22 in Michigan! I think there is way more enthusiasm for Kamala here than that other person, lets hope it translates into votes! 💙
Ok, after grabbing a coffee and a bite, back with a proper comment.
First of all, thank you, Kaiser, for doing so much of the work to make this site not only entertaining but also educational.
Also thanks to the whole team.
We here are waiting with baited breath, and will be at an election after-party tonight, with live coverage from *over there*, we’re six hours ahead, and the US Consul and our Mayor/Governor (we’re a city state) leading the discussions and, hopefully, the cheers. The very active local team of Dems Abroad said there are more than 2000 US citizens living in my hometown — apparently many of them let the DemsAb know that they voted.
There’s so much at stake for Europe too, whichever way the results go. The Ukrainian border is less than 600 miles away from here, then there’s the environmental damage a second term of the Orange Menace would bring to us all, and so many other awful things.
🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽🌊💙🌊
Early voted the first day in NV! I know we’ll take awhile to count all our ballots but our #1 political guy here is calling a close one for Harris so I’m optimistic.
Escaped to Laguna Beach to have a zen Election Day and last night a table was LOUDLY bagging on trump. Taking it as a sign that someone would feel that safe to denounce him in a hugely red part of CA. I have hope 💙
I want to thank all the international CB followers for the kind thoughts and best wishes you have expressed on this site for those of us who have been experiencing collective trauma now for nine years. And I know that although it is rarely mentioned anywhere, you have a stake in this election as well. What happens here affects everyone. We will do everything in our power to make sure that the next leader of the free world is named Kamala Harris. None of us deserves the hatred, racism, xenophobia, and chaos that the other guy brings. I am clinging fast to the notion that it is simply not possible that enough people in this nation would deliver us to him and his acolytes again. 🙏
I love this post Brassy Rebel! I echo your sentiments – thank you for the support. This site has become so much more than a safe space.
💯☝️
I just put in my PA vote for Kamala and uncle Tim in a Barbra Streisand t shirt and cat ears. normally there’s no line I went early and I waited about 20 minutes. please please please let this work out for us.
We probably won’t know the election results till Thurs or Fri but I’m still hoping for some positive news…maybe even an NC win? It’s going to be a long and annoying night but hopefully the left will have some reassurance by the end of it, even if not official confirmation of a win.
My husband and I took tomorrow off so we’ll be settling in for a long night of snacks and beer to quell the anxiety lol.
I voted weeks ago by mail here in NJ, but over the weekend saw a big line of people voting – I never see that in NJ, we have a ton of polling places and it’s usually quick and easy. I was so surprised to see that, and encouraged. The Iowa poll eased my anxiety a bit too. I think it’s going to be a popular vote blowout for Kamala, a little tighter for the EC, and really tight for house and senate, but I’m “nauseously optimistic” we’ve got this.
If you haven’t done so already…V O T E!
Scorpio Joe is in the White House xo
Breathe, walk, spend time with a pet, exercise, eat good food, take a nap! We can do this!
Today I’m wearing pearls and my Four Seasons Landscaping t-shirt.
NC voter here. I voted early on Friday and it was worth the 90 minutes wait. This is for our future folks, our nieces and nephews and all the littles who look up to us. VOTE.
Sent my ballot in weeks ago and double checked via internet to make sure they got it. I have a pit in my stomach. Cooking now to calm my nerves.
Hugs to all you Celebitchies out there. We will get through this.
Also J. Anne Selzer is my new hero. I didn’t know her before but saw an interview where she just came off as so smart and good at her job. She said if she’s wrong she’ll just put on her big girl pants and take it but she’s confident in the work she did and stands by it. The poll included people who had already voted which I think is interesting. Will Kamala take Iowa? Probably not, but the data is interesting.
How’s the on-the-day turnout in the swing states, does anyone know? I know early voting turnout has been up, but that could just be women baulking at the length of queues on polling day. Is today’s turnout up as well? And how does it look by numbers of women vs men?
From my unofficial research (Facebook) friends have been reporting everywhere that there are huge lines that they were surprised to see.
I’m here in Texas (🙄) and while I don’t think the state will flip, I do think it’s going to be close. I made sure I wore blue and my Ruth Bader Ginsberg Dissent collar earrings to work today. I teach first grade and we NEED Harris/Walz to win this so our education system isn’t completely destroyed. I want to be hopeful, but I’m too scared of a 2016 repeat. It’s going to be a long few days.
LFG!!!!!!!!
“Women are not without electoral or political power”
— Samuel Alito
You bet your smug, patronizing, misogynistic ass we aren’t! Let’s Go!
Right, we need to show him just how right that statement is, but not in the dismissive, snide way he meant it.
In WI, the Mr and I were so excited about early voting that we showed up the day before during set up, lol. We voted in the am on day one.
The state server to print voter ballot labels was so overwhelmed that I waited in line about 1.5 hrs in my village of 20k. Everyone was very patient and pleasant; maybe two left bc they couldn’t wait. Lots of senior couples. Three old guys behind us (two wearing veteran service caps) talking about what an “arrogant SOB” he is.
Once MKE counts its absentee ballots, we will know final tallies here. MKE won’t count absentee ballots until all in-person ballots are counted. There was a very activated/ high turnout for Kamala in MKE.
I completed the assignment yesterday. iykyk.
Also, thanks a million for all the love and support from women around the world.
I have been anxious and teary for days. Just cannot believe anyone would vote for anyone But Kamala Harris. I have a relative who is totally going to vote for him–she never stopped calling him “my president.”
My son has severe mental illness and is worried his anxiety over this day will put him back in the hospital. He’s been afraid to talk about it with his psychiatrist and therapist in case it ruins the relationships he has with them, lest they be on “the other side.”
Sending love and hugs to my fellow blue voters!
Voted early in Chicago last week. The lines have been super long and continue to be. I’ve been phone banking for Harris to swing states since August and definitely felt a shift towards more optimism this past week. Feeling “nauseously optimistic” with a current edge going to nausea. Planning to make an elaborate dinner with friends tonight to try to keep us distracted.
I’ve been coming here since long before Kaiser started covering Trump and am so grateful for the amazing voices and perspectives. See ya’ll on the other side!
My town is still full of signs for both candidates, yards and in front of several company buildings.
I thought that was not allowed on Election day?
My voting place, good turn out even tho it is raining. Everyone in line being quiet and polite.
Thank goodness, bc most of the volunteer workers are retired and several young folks had babes and toddlers along. Happy to see it going nicely. An older gent waiting in line was brought over a folding chair to rest in while waiting his turn.
One of the radio stations has posted “If you need a ride to Vote” info on their site.
I’m in mid central MN, btw.
The only limits on campaigning are in front of polling centers. There’s a perimeter of 100 ft (I think?) around the voting place that no signs or anything is allowed. Otherwise no restrictions.
I am voting today with a friend. Then going to celebrate at our local bakery with some coffee and yummy snacks!
I just want a calm peaceful voting across the country. I really got my hopes up with Hillary. But again, I feel confident that I will be part of the timeline of history that elects its first female President. Yay!!!
And F Trump. May we put to rest this long national nightmare of him and let him go back to the abyss of Mar a Lago and be forgotten about.
I’m not a American but I’ve been watching your politics for a while . My name is Georgia and last time around in your elections I prayed that the state of Georgia would become blue
my prayers were answered. I’m not so worried this time because I think Kamela has this in the bag . America needs rid of the orange turd and his MAGA supporters.
Thank you @Georgia for all your good vibes and prayers. We need them all!!!
Going to vote today! Harris-Walz and voted blue down the line. LFG!!
Please send all your positive vibes out there: Kamala Harris WILL be the next president! State it, send it out there and make it so! Counter any negative vibes with your positive vibes. We will bring this home and over the finish line! Kamala! Kamala! Tim! Tim! We got this!! Go BLUE!!
I’m optimistic about Kamala but the Senate and House races look ROUGH. We absolutely need a blue congress to get bills passed and judges approved, not the nonsense that Mitch M pulled on Obama’s judges and legislation.
I guess I’m late to understanding that Brit tabloids love Cheeto. It explains a lot
Not all of them. The big selling Daily Mirror certainly doesn’t. The Mail is hideously biased though. Fearing the worst and hoping for the best.
On my drive to work today, a few songs came up that were fun to sing along to as I was picturing the millions and millions of people across the US joyfully voting to elect Harris and Walz to the White House, and spreading the love to Dems in down-ballot races.
Hope and possibility and enthusiasm are great, but it’s the being strong, each of us stepping up, many many people coming together to make things better, lift each other up, driven by love even if faced with an imperfect, sometimes dark world. (that’s my interpretation of these lyrics and what the outcome of this election will show)
Step Into Your Power (Ray LaMontagne)
If you want it, you can have it
All you gotta do is just reach out and grab it
If you want it, you can have it
All you gotta do is just reach right out and grab it
All you need you already own
It was given to you on the day that you were born
Anything (Anything), that your heart can dream
You can make it reality
(Step on up) Step into your power
(Step on up) Step into your power, child
(Step on up) Step into your power
(Step on up) Step into your power, child
You Gotta Be (Des’ree)
You gotta be bad
You gotta be bold
You gotta be wiser
You gotta be hard
You gotta be tough
You gotta be stronger
You gotta be cool
You gotta be calm
You gotta stay together
All I know, all I know
Love will save the day, yeah, yeah
Pretty Shining People (George Ezra)
Hey, pretty smiling people
We’re alright together, we’re alright together
Hey, pretty shining people
We’re alright together, we’re alright together, he-ey
Don’t we all need love?
The answer is easy
(When I sang along on with that last one, I changed the words to
“We’re alright together, we all rise together” in keeping with Madame VP’s campaign theme. )
I’m not American, but please spare the world from that clown for another 4 years by doing as Kaiser says.
I voted early by mail and my vote was received AND counted! Blue all the way AND for progressive school board members and county commissioners AND for legalizing abortion and marijuana AND against retaining all DeSantis-appointed judges. It’s a big day here in Florida and yes, I’m an optimist.
I understand from Twitter that airport rules apply today: money and calories don’t count and no one will judge if you’re drinking at 10 AM.
Election night menu is baked brie, french bread, grapes and strawberries and lots and lots of Sauvignon Blanc.
Just so you know, the humorist Borowitz has an article with the following headline: “U.S. Releases Strategic Alcohol Reserves Before Election Night” and, to tell you all the truth, I can get behind that.
We have one shot at this. Please vote.
The numbers out of PA look good guys. Call and text any friends and family you may not have yet.
When we vote; We WIN 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾
Y’all, I’m afraid to check! I’m way out here in Hawaii & they generally call the election while folks here are still voting! I remember our collective enthusiasm last time (2016) & how it turned to tears, and I am so afraid! Argghh. I’ve held out this long, but I may google. 🤞🌊
Done. Voted blue all the way down my ballot. Fingers and toes crossed.