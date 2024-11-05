Princess Kate ‘is back training at the gym’ & will only do ‘impactful’ work now

Over the weekend, there was a casual announcement that King Charles and Camilla would be “back to normal” next year with their international tours. Within that announcement, palace sources somewhat confirmed that Charles and Camilla would likely head to Italy next spring. As I pointed out, this “Italian tour” was supposed to belong to Prince William and Kate. Last December, Kensington Palace rushed the announcement that the Keens would head to Italy, then the planned tour had to be shelved indefinitely because of Kate’s health issues. Well, now that it looks like Charles and Cam stole William and Kate’s big Italian tour, suddenly Kate is keen to let everyone know that she’ll be back to working and touring soon enough. That is, she won’t be back at all, and she’s planning to do next to nothing but she really wants to go to Italy, you guys.

Robert Jobson, best-selling author of Catherine: The Princess of Wales, believes we will see more outings from Kate – including foreign trips – but that she will take a “less is more” approach, hand-picking her public appearances for maximum impact.

“From what I understand, Catherine is doing very well. She is back training at the gym and doing all the things she wanted to do,” he told HELLO!. “I do think that we will start to see a lot more of her, and that she will carry out engagements as well as continuing to work behind the scenes.”

Reflecting on her public appearances, he continued: “But rather than travel all over the country all the time, like she used to, I think she will concentrate on more impactful events. If she has her way, she will come back in stages and do things that are important to her: because she doesn’t want to get ill again but also, I’m told, because she has a different perspective now. Her focus will be on her family, while still managing to do the key events. I think William is very keen that she does stage a comeback, but I don’t think that necessarily signals that we’re going to get a big tranche of engagements, one after the other.

“They probably realise that if you get a lot of something all the time, it lessens its impact. With Catherine being the main female star of the royal family, actually you can make a bigger statement by being seen less.”

2025 is likely to involve more planning, especially if William and Kate carry out an overseas tour. Any travels could include an official trip to Italy, at the request of the Foreign Office, which they had to postpone earlier this year.

“They will start travelling again and I expect them to do at least one tour next year,” Robert explained. “I would expect a trip to Canada or somewhere at some stage, and Italy is the sort of trip they could do in two or three days. Catherine may well do a couple of solo things so that William can stay at home with the kids. The King is bound to have had a conversation with Catherine about how buoyed he felt by his recent overseas tour, but she will do things her own way. Her illness has been a life-changing experience; she has changed the way she lives her life and I think she will be making her own choices. Her priority is still her family.”