King Charles & Camilla will go on the Italian tour meant for William & Kate

One of the most curious parts of Kensington Palace’s January announcement about the Princess of Wales’s “planned abdominal surgery” was that the palace had not been acting as if they knew Kate would be out of commission and in the wind for months. In late December 2023, KP rushed to announce a planned tour of Italy for Prince William and Kate, a tour which was being loosely scheduled for March 2024. There were things on Kate’s schedule in the first months of the year, events which probably should have been canceled if Kate’s surgery had been planned, right? But the Italy tour was one of the biggest question marks. Why did they announce it? Why the rush to announce it? Well, long story short, the Italy trip has been taken away from Slumlord Willy and his wife. Now King Charles and Camilla plan to go to Italy next year.
The King and Queen will visit Italy for their first major tour of 2025, as Charles sets his sights on “making up for lost time”. The royal duo are planning a trip to Rome and hope to schedule an audience with the Pope at the Vatican. They will be travelling on behalf of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, representing the UK with a schedule designed to further the relationship between the two countries in a post-Brexit world.
Buckingham Palace last week announced following the royals’ successful tour of Australia and Samoa that the King is set to return to a “full programme” next year. Despite his ongoing cancer treatment, the monarch has been given the green light by royal doctors to start planning for the future, which has given him a huge boost.
Palace sources said the King will embark on a high-profile tour in the spring as well as a major royal tour in the autumn. All options would be subject to sign off by doctors at the time but palace officials say Charles is excited about the future plans. The tour could include a meeting between the King and Pope Francis, who at 87 has been head of the Catholic Church since 2013.
A royal source said: “The King is raring to go and incredibly positive about making plans for the future. Although in the early stages, a visit to Italy would provide a fantastic opportunity for the King and Queen to represent the UK and take in some of the incredible sites of one of our closest neighbours.” Another royal insider said the monarch was “keen to make up for lost time” given his ailments this year.
[From The Daily Mirror]
I would imagine that Italy would be the spring tour, then Charles probably hopes to go to (just my guess) Canada in Autumn 2025. The whole thing is so curious, Charles’s insistence on traveling even though he still has cancer, meanwhile Kate told everyone she was cancer-free in September and yet there’s zero expectation for Kate to even do a video-conference from home with a charity. Anyway, I saw that the Kate fans were mad that the Italy tour was taken away from Keen & Slumlord. I hope Kate fans understand that none of these people travel well – Will and Kate’s tours are clownshows and Charles and Camilla simply don’t have the charisma or juice.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Britain’s Queen Camilla (C), wearing a red shawl which she received from Masai women, departs after a visit to the Brooke Donkey Sanctuary in Nairobi on November 1, 2023. The equine welfare charity Brooke is working with the Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (KSPCA) to rescue donkeys at risk, and promote their welfare.,Image: 818677665, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: BEN STANSALL / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Queen Camilla (R) meets Bobby, a rescue dog from Kenya who is also wearing a bowtie, during a visit to the Brooke Donkey Sanctuary in Nairobi on November 1, 2023. The equine welfare charity Brooke is working with the Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (KSPCA) to rescue donkeys at risk, and promote their welfare.,Image: 818677716, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: BEN STANSALL / Avalon
-
-
Queen Camilla feeds milk to a baby elephant during a visit to Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Elephant Orphanage in Nairobi National Park, to hear about the trust’s work in the conservation and preservation of wildlife and protected areas across Kenya, on day two of the state visit to Kenya.
Featuring: Camilla Queen Consort
Where: Nairobi, Kenya
When: 01 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Queen Camilla, during a visit to Mtongwe Naval Base in Mombasa, where she and King Charles III will also watch the Kenya Marines, trained by His Majesty’s Royal Marines, demonstrate a covert beach landing, showing defence collaboration in action, on day three of the state visit to Kenya.
Featuring: Camilla Queen Consort
Where: Kuruwitu, Kenya
When: 02 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III, as Captain General of the Royal Marines, and Queen Camilla, during a visit to Mtongwe Naval Base in Mombasa, for a ceremonial welcome and to watch the Kenya Marines, trained by His Majesty’s Royal Marines, demonstrating a covert beach landing, showing defence collaboration in action, on day three of the state visit to Kenya.
Featuring: King Charles III, Camilla Queen Consort
Where: Kuruwitu, Kenya
When: 02 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III stands next to a waterfall as he uses an umbrella to shelter from the rain during his visit to O Le Pupu’Pue National Park, Sa’agafou on the island of Upolu, to meet local villagers and community groups involved in the reforestation efforts on day five of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Samoa
When: 24 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla host an official dinner and reception for the Commonwealth Heads of Government at the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum in Apia, Samoa, on day six of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Apia, Samoa
When: 25 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla host an official dinner and reception for the Commonwealth Heads of Government at the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum in Apia, Samoa on day six of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Samoa
When: 25 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales leave Buckingham Palace, central London, on day one of the President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol’s state visit to the UK.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I get the feeling Charles knows that William is planning to do Nothing in the future.
Honestly, I do think William is going to let the Monarchy fade away into dust.
Fine by me!
Chuck is bailing a sinking ship.
But why is he bailing?
I just cannot see him caring about the longevity of the monarchy after he is gone. He doesn’t care about anything but himself. Maybe the narcissist in him is wants to leave a “legacy” but let’s be honest. Most narcs don’t give a f what happens to the rest of us after they die.
Charles knows that he’s not long for this world. Regardless of everything else- he’s an old man. He gets to be king. He gets to die as king.
And he’s one of the most selfish, petty and greedy men alive. So. Why is he bailing? Why is he still playing games? Royal lodge blah blah blah.
See the reports about his Duchy if you doubt it. And the report regarding how the PoW ducky was run. That all happened under Charles. William does not have the intelligence or the curiosity or the interest to change how things were run by his father. It makes money. The end.
Again following in the footsteps of Charles and Diana?
Australia 1983, then Canada and then Italy spring 1985, with little Harry.
Do they want to be compared?
He’s probably building up his King legacy.
If he thinks he’s dying soon, there isn’t much to talk about for him as King, and the news has mostly been bad with terrible photo ops (the pen, in the carriage at the coronation etc.).
So he probably wants to get out there so his obit will say “successful tours of…” and there will be pics of him with heads of state and the pope and such.
All PR. He definitely does not care about William’s reign.
There is something very very wrong with William that the palaces can’t cover up for more than a day or two of limited engagements. If the foreign office wants the royals on tour, it has to be Charles and Camilla or his siblings because William is clearly not up for it.
The only items of note that will be reported in every obit for Charles: how he waited more than half a century to become king and his relationship with Diana. His entire royal life was overshadowed by QEII, and his private life with Diana and later Camilla made him extremely unpopular. No one will remember a four day trip to Australia.
Why is Charles going on this tour? I think he was not pleased with the reception he got in Australia and Samoa and is hoping for a do-over in Italy. I think he was really counting on getting adulation for the “sacrifices” he was making to travel to Australia, and maybe some sympathy, too. Nope. His reception was indifferent at best, and a lot of the coverage highlighted how frail/unwell he looked. Not to mention that Charles didn’t exactly come off well by ignoring Senator Thorpe as she told him a few truths about himself and the whole institution of colonialist rule! No matter how the rota may try to spin it, Chuck didn’t cover himself in glory. In fact, he looked weak – sick, old, obsolete and slightly ridiculous. No leader can survive that kind of characterization for long if they want to remain on the throne. There will be calls for him to let William take over, and he is certainly not going to allow that! So it’s not so much that Charles is fighting for his legacy, but his own survival. And that’s why he, and definitely not his heir, is going to Rome.
Now, will he get a better reception in Italy? Maybe! Meeting with the Pope might elevate him, if only because next to the Pope he might appear more vital. Much like France, Italy doesn’t have a monarchy anymore, and they aren’t a former British colony, so he may have an easier time of things.
No monarch wants to be remembered as the one that dropped the ball by failing to ensure that the succession continued. That is why the Queen put that matter above concern for her children’s individual needs. This is why Charles has opted to side with William over Harry, even though I believe he prefers Harry as a person.
I thought that he was giving Camilla bunny ears in the thumbnail image and had a glimmer of perhaps he’s less awful than we think, but sadly it was just someone else pointing.
William and Kate are separated. So Chuckles and Concubine have to go instead.
Oh lord another tour. Will Horsilla have to make a trip before to her favorite spa to dry out I mean rejuvenate? Will people come to see them with dozens of eggs. Will they have to plan visits next to events already happening to get crowd photo ops? So many questions but the biggest one is will Chuckles still be among the living? Time will tell.
Where, in Canada, are Long-time Slum Lord Chuckles and his side-chick going to visit where they won’t be booed, face a raft of signs rightly accusing them (and their ilk–France, I’m looking at you, too), of stealing land, trying to destroy an entire Indigenous population, slavery, religious arrogance, et al? Last time S.L. Chuckles and his side-chick went to remote locations with little to no crowds. On a previous trip, side-chick outright laughed at Inuit Throat Singers because she’s an uneducated mule with no respect for anyone or their culture. So the North isn’t putting out a welcome mat. Don’t come to BC because the signage will be large and in your face. Alberta, well, that’s a no. Quebec is an outright non! Maybe parts of Ontario (Niagra Falls is out because Diana and her sons had a good time there.) Perhaps sections of Manitoba and Saskatchewan (I hope they arrange for them to visit during peak mosquito season–everything is bigger in the Prairies!). That leaves New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I, and Newfoundland & Labrador–well, they’ll be polite, but don’t expect an invitation to come round for supper.
I think Charles wants to be feted as monarch as many times as possible before he shuffles off the mortal coil.
I think he’ll do Italy in Spring, but I don’t expect him to be traveling late next year unless something changes drastically.
Oh we KNOW why Chaz the Cruel and Seabiscuit want to go to Italy – she’s running the Royal wine cellar dry! It’s a supplies run. She’s going through it faster than they can import it since Brexit… the poor wee sausage has been reduced to drinking 6 bottles of gin a day.
As for Canada, I hope people line the streets and when the motorcade shows up they all turn away and face their backs to these two. Turn all y’all’s backs on them, silently, in protest. Bonus points if you’re wearing an Invictus Games commemorative tshirt.
I think hitting Australia and then Canada is Chucklefrick’s attempt to bury the memory of not only his prior tours with Diana (which may be more of a Seabiscuit scheme), but also the Sussexes’ outstanding Oceania tour and their work with Invictus Games in Canada. H&M are well regarded in both countries, as was Her Late Maj; and Chucklefrick is a jealous cow, who is forever bitchy and bothered that he is unloved by the public in the same way.
You get what you give, Fred.
Please gods, keep these two well away from any and all indigenous communities in Canada.
The ‘working royals’ can’t be trusted to function like decent human beings.
Guess nobody could trust William. Did they fear he would crack some joke about faith with the Pope?
I think more like, there would be dozens of imagines of William pointing at the popes hat or asking him about “his dress” or for a ride in the popemobile.
Half way through, he casually offers a certain substance to the pope.
“Helps me through these things, you know how it is. Makes the hands and face a bit more animated. Like I care about all this nonsense. Want some?”
Pope- mama Mia
Hopefully she keeps her shoes on?
Does Italy want any of this? Seems like a lot of trouble for questionable and lackluster payoff.
Between illness (legit and [cough] otherwise), laziness, and the “slimming,” there’s a lot of quiet times ahead. Maybe BP is looking to fill up an embarrassingly empty calendar for optics and to give an increasingly twitchy media something to focus on. It’s all spin and vibes these days. When you step back even a little bit, the downfall is incredible in both scope and speed.
Vatican City is a separate country from Italy. I can’t see Italy being too interested, but if the focus is seeing the Pope, Vatican City is the one handling the circus.
@Darlington
You make a very sobering point.
I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but I think Kate’s medical issue was mental and not what was shared. I think there was a breakdown, and they had to act fast to cover for her and really Will and the family. These people have been exposed for lying about the Queen and Harry and Megan over and over. I wouldn’t put it past them to lie about anything.
I agree @girl_ninja. I think something Slumlord Willy did to her kicked the whole disappearing Kate story off and she finally broke down. There may have been medical issues as well, including DV, but she was never cut out for the job and even the most basic responsibilities were beyond her capabilities. Add to it a tantrum-throwing, disdainful, philandering husband and you have a perfect storm.
Same. I think there is a large MH component to everything that has happened over the last year. I don’t know that I think it’s bc William did something. Maybe. But maybe it was just an accumulation of being with William and being part of the toxic royal system for so long. Could she have had abnormal cells that also needed to be treated? Sure. But at the end of the day, like Kaiser said, we have a king with cancer who is traveling and then Kate who did a glossy cancer-free vid but isn’t even doing charity zoom calls.
I agree. I think there were mental health issues coupled with fall out from an ED and the treatment for that caught whatever form or stage of cancer she has/had.
I can’t stand Charles. He’s a dogshit father, as we’ve said many times, and a grifter. But William should be so ashamed that he’s forcing his father to pause fucking CANCER TREATMENT to carry out the most basic duties that his perfectly healthy heir should be handling. If Harry and Meghan were still working royals, they would likely have stepped up immediately, without even being asked.
William is the worst. He literally can not do the bare minimum: ditching the Lionesses, shunning his godfather’s memorial when half the royals of Europe and farther jet in, throw his wife under the bus for his botched photo. As boring and bland as Charles is, he at least did his duty as Prince of Wales.
100% this. 100%
Chucky’s spirit maybe willing to go on tours, but his body is weak. With all is ill gotten gains, why not get a few new suits, he went from well dress to slovenly.
Chuck is being awfully optimistic planning travel that far in to the future.. the man is supposed still getting cancer treatments and reportedly missed two for the short tour they just returned from. I doubt his Canada trip includes the IG2025 so I won’t be following it if it happens.
Puleeeez! Call it for what it really is. A holiday. Anyone aware of any critical issues in the UK-Italy relationship that the foreign office thinks will be solved by these two? The age of the royal tour is over.
The derangers are so deluded that they don’t realise that Kate and William don’t want to do any royal tours.
It’s funny bc I actually thought that the Italy trip could have been a win for Kate. Photo-ops in Rome etc. So I get why her fans might be mad. But what did they expect? William and Kate can’t commit to anything and barely do anything. So of course they’re not being sent to Italy. They probably didn’t want to go anyways. And that’s possibly bc they won’t travel together.
Can they visit the pope when effectively William has said he doesn’t believe in god.
🇨🇦 doesn’t want them. However, if they show up in Van, I promise to go shout not my King, not my side piece.
Came here to say the same thing. I hope they don’t come to Victoria, but if they do the only people besides obligatory media and gov’t toadies who would show up are the aged English ex-pats. Camzilla, of course, would snicker at any traditional First Nations’ ceremonies that may be planned.
LOL do it the way Boston Red Sox fans tease the Yankees’ bullpen.
Singsong style.
“Siiiiiiiide Pieeeeeece, Siiiiiiiiide Pieeeeeece!” It’ll ring in her ears like a call of shame she’ll remember until her last day.
I also heartily recommend the cheer “Diana did it BETTER!” – that’ll burn two trays of royal biscuits for the price of one.
I’ll stand beside you!! I’ve been blessed/cursed with a very loud voice. Used to be called “the foghorn of Wilson Avenue” as a child. I’ll be shouting right alongside you, Bella. Loud and proud!!
Me too if they come to capital region or Montreal!
There is going to be a federal election in 2025 in Canada because one needs to be called by around September . No one is going to want Charles in Canada if that’s going on.
If I were the king and in Charles health, I would also be arranging to see the Pope. Just saying.
Certainly, the UK needs to develop and strengthen relationships with the EU countries, so it’s not inconceivable that Charles would be part of the diplomacy. For all his faults Charles has experience and he does his homework. Would anyone trust William with that?
No, no-one would trust W with it.
Poor Charles, it’s all falling on his shoulders. Every day he must wish he could press re-wind and have Harry & Meghan back.
My only question – why Italy and not one of the countries of which he is ostensibly Head of State. Surely if he wanted impact and legacy he should concentrate on those?
Of all European places, why Italy? The prime minister is a far right rat. It’s like coming to the US when the orange traitor was in office. Like attacks like maybe?
Does Charles think a tour in a European country that isn’t a former British colony is a safer bet? Probably. I honestly can’t see many places where he and Camilla would get a positive reception apart from Europe?