Prince William has evolved ‘as a global statesman,’ William’s courtiers insist

Prince William either arrived in South Africa on Sunday or earlier today. Today, Monday, is his first day of events in Cape Town. William doesn’t have a lot on his schedule besides a few busy-work events, a meeting with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, and the Earthshot Prize ceremony itself. The meeting with President Ramaphosa is notable because now Willy is using the president of an African country to embiggen himself and his wannabe statesman credentials. Baldimort did the same thing last year – his staff briefed everyone (including CNN) that he wanted to be seen as a global statesman. Then this year, William milked his appearance at the D-Day anniversary events by ordering people to call him an “emerging statesman.” Now this embarrassing Telegraph headline: “Prince William is evolving into global statesman, says palace.” The Telegraph letting everyone know that William’s courtiers run around to every media outlet, demanding that they put “statesman” in the headline.

The Prince of Wales is evolving into a “global statesman”, a palace spokesman has said, ahead of a meeting with the president of South Africa. Prince William will sit down with Cyril Ramaphosa alongside the foreign secretary, David Lammy, and his South African counterpart Ronald Lamola, in what has been billed the “highest level engagement” that will help cement a “really important” bilateral relationship. The meeting comes ahead of the fourth annual Earthshot Awards, which will be hosted by the Prince in Cape Town on Wednesday evening.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “It’s another example of the evolution of William as a global statesman, as we’ve seen, whether it be representing his father in Kuwait last year, or indeed, when he was sat with 15 other world leaders at D Day earlier this year.”

He described the meetings the Prince held with leaders in each of the countries that have hosted the Earthshot Awards, including US president Joe Biden in Boston in 2022, as the “golden thread” of each visit.

“It’s really important that the Earthshot Award travels to all four corners of the planet,” he added.

“But having that relationship with the head of state, to thank them for their work, to help us promote the Earthshot Prize, and that urgent optimism, is really important to the Prince.”

Antony Phillipson, the British High Commissioner to South Africa, said the Prince’s visit enabled “the highest level engagement” between the two countries since the South African general election in May this year.

“We very much see this as a follow-up to the state visit of November 2022 which we continue to see here as a very historic moment through the UK and South Africa, as the first state visit hosted by His Majesty the King, the fourth state visit hosted by either the previous Queen or the King for a South African president,” he added. “The president himself feels that he has a connection with the King, and obviously, William is the future king.”

The meeting comes after Mr Ramaphosa opted to skip the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, hosted by the King in Samoa last month, in favour of the annual meeting of the Kremlin-led Brics bloc, led by Vladimir Putin in Kazan, central Russia.