Prince William has evolved ‘as a global statesman,’ William’s courtiers insist

Prince William either arrived in South Africa on Sunday or earlier today. Today, Monday, is his first day of events in Cape Town. William doesn’t have a lot on his schedule besides a few busy-work events, a meeting with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, and the Earthshot Prize ceremony itself. The meeting with President Ramaphosa is notable because now Willy is using the president of an African country to embiggen himself and his wannabe statesman credentials. Baldimort did the same thing last year – his staff briefed everyone (including CNN) that he wanted to be seen as a global statesman. Then this year, William milked his appearance at the D-Day anniversary events by ordering people to call him an “emerging statesman.” Now this embarrassing Telegraph headline: “Prince William is evolving into global statesman, says palace.” The Telegraph letting everyone know that William’s courtiers run around to every media outlet, demanding that they put “statesman” in the headline.
The Prince of Wales is evolving into a “global statesman”, a palace spokesman has said, ahead of a meeting with the president of South Africa. Prince William will sit down with Cyril Ramaphosa alongside the foreign secretary, David Lammy, and his South African counterpart Ronald Lamola, in what has been billed the “highest level engagement” that will help cement a “really important” bilateral relationship. The meeting comes ahead of the fourth annual Earthshot Awards, which will be hosted by the Prince in Cape Town on Wednesday evening.
A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “It’s another example of the evolution of William as a global statesman, as we’ve seen, whether it be representing his father in Kuwait last year, or indeed, when he was sat with 15 other world leaders at D Day earlier this year.”
He described the meetings the Prince held with leaders in each of the countries that have hosted the Earthshot Awards, including US president Joe Biden in Boston in 2022, as the “golden thread” of each visit.
“It’s really important that the Earthshot Award travels to all four corners of the planet,” he added.
“But having that relationship with the head of state, to thank them for their work, to help us promote the Earthshot Prize, and that urgent optimism, is really important to the Prince.”
Antony Phillipson, the British High Commissioner to South Africa, said the Prince’s visit enabled “the highest level engagement” between the two countries since the South African general election in May this year.
“We very much see this as a follow-up to the state visit of November 2022 which we continue to see here as a very historic moment through the UK and South Africa, as the first state visit hosted by His Majesty the King, the fourth state visit hosted by either the previous Queen or the King for a South African president,” he added. “The president himself feels that he has a connection with the King, and obviously, William is the future king.”
The meeting comes after Mr Ramaphosa opted to skip the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, hosted by the King in Samoa last month, in favour of the annual meeting of the Kremlin-led Brics bloc, led by Vladimir Putin in Kazan, central Russia.
Yeah, President Ramaphosa didn’t give a crap about the CHOGM in Samoa last month, but sure, he “cares” about his country’s ties to the British monarchy? But really, everything here telegraphs the fact that William is a complete lightweight and he’s seen that way internationally too. A 42-year-old man-child play-acting his idea of what statesmanship is – photo-ops and PR, getting his poorly-paid flunkies to blanket his domestic media with this heavy-handed propaganda.
He is no statesman!!! He is a slum lord and he is an attention seeker period. He doesn’t care for anyone but himself just like dear old dad. He helps no one but himself. Harry is the true statesman and Peg and all his gold standard yes men know this and it just kills them.
Local Slumlord is a better fit.
He really needs some help … such an embarrassment
This photo-op is just like his UN one I guess he likes being a global embarrassment. Funny how no one is talking about him being any sort of Statesman outside of his propaganda rota but social media is filled with people calling him a Slumlord, conman, and a greedy grifter.
Given the news that has come out over the weekend that William is a hypocritical slumlord, the “global statesman” comments coming from HIS OWN TEAM, is like pissing in the wind. William is 42 years old and a failure. From his disastrous “remember, ppl of color are our sub-subjects” Caribbean tour, to his racist comments about Africa, and his ridiculous and ridiculed Homeless Initiative, he is a FAILURE! In contrast, Charles was doing a better job by the time he was 30, and Harry has made the entire royal family look like lazy simps! William simply doesnt have “it:” gravitas. He is HOLLOW. Charles has only some of “it,” but Harry, Diana, and the Queen, had/have all of it. William is a dud and he was born that way.
I wouldn’t say he was hollow, that implies he can be filled up with goodness potentially (or something).
I’d prefer to say he’s a flat, one dimensional cardboard cut out.
Maybe the word “shallow” would work better?
William has devolved. He never will be in his wildest dreams a statesman. He looks awful with the beard stubble.
He just looks ugly. Whoever advised him t grow a beard?
No one takes this man seriously. His handlers just placate him to keep their jobs. Many common folks just laugh at him. Now with the title of slumlord he is detested
He’s no more a “global statesman” than Trump’s daughter Ivanka. Remember her tagging along to events with world leaders, trying desperately to insert herself into conversations where she was visibly ignored and side-eyed? Trudeau and Macron literally rolled their eyes at her.
Her self-aggrandizing was the picture of absolute mess, she brought nothing but disgrace and disdain on the US, and honestly William is no different here. He’s gormless, feckless; a man-child without impulse control or manners. World leaders don’t invite him anywhere (like Harry), he invites himself. Like attending someone else’s birthday and making the party all about him.
If he kept his earthsh*t ceremony in the uk he has a fair chance of getting widespread press (at least in Britain) and they could talk the bbc into televising it but nobody is interested in any of it with the different time zones etc he should stick to his own country and big himself up here with his vanity project and bask in it but he has to try and make fetch happen 🙄
“Baldimort”🤣…
I think if he actually was a statesman people would be trying their best to meet with him, and finding a way that they could work into his schedule rather than the other way around. I don’t know if he actually knows how to do the work to be considered the way he wants to be. Whether that’s because he’s always had all the work done for him, and then handed it at the end to put his name on, or because he is just lazy and people had no choice but to do that in the past. Either way he wants to microwave himself into relevancy, instead of realizing that he could have spent the last 10-15 years when he had the safety of his grandmother, grandfather, father, and various aunts and uncles around to not put such a huge spotlight on all of his learning and any potential mistakes. You know kind of like his brother did?
Man, Harry on Zoom with NATO really spun William the Slumlord’s head around didn’t it? And that visit with President Biden on the sidewalk in Boston was part of a golden thread? I’m confused.
This is why non of their initiatives from early years to homewards to earthshit mean anything to international organizations that have been for many years tackling these issues, this is why they never get that recognition because instead of collaborating with these organizations and learning from them they get their media bootlickers to put out puff pieces like these and these articles do nothing but inflate their egos
Global statesman my foot. If the UK is so worried about South Africa falling into the arms of Russia, as the last part of this article seems to suggest, maybe they should send someone with some actual gravitas and charisma to meet with the South African president. Instead of this man child that is on a look-at-me visit.
It is not his job to be a global statesman because his future job is to be a ceremonial HoS. He cannot enter into politics, which means he can never be a statesman.
I’ve been itching to say the same thing. By definition he cannot be a statesman… not that he has demonstrated any statesman-like qualities anyway, as far as I’m concerned.
Forget “global”. If you want to play environmentalist, stay home and modernize your damn rental properties to meet basic green standards so elderly people don’t need to burn f–king COAL, like it’s 1824, to warm one or two rooms!
Seriously, how can anyone take this slum lord seriously on this topic, knowing that his tenants have to use dirty fuel to survive the coming winter? Someone needs to “what about…?” him every damn time he opens his mouth about the environment.
Harry is the global statesman
William is a slumlord who’s houses don’t live up to environmental standards.
So all this is just for show.
No wonder when he also steal the idea and name for this.
Didn’t they say this nonsense just a few weeks ago?
Are they going to say it every 2 weeks, hoping it finally flies?
Baloney.
Pathetic. Does this fool not realise that being a “statesman” takes a bit more than just telling people that’s what you are?
I guess “someone” heard about Harry’s NATO appearance and is hopping with jealousy.
Oh, and that was hardly a “meeting” he had with Joe Biden was it? It was a brief handshake in a carpark from what I remember.
Biden perhaps though oh no do I have to see William.. He did not seem to think will Is. A first prioity
Yeah after the weekend reports, this just can’t be taken seriously. How can he be an environmental leader and statesmen after everything that just came out? It’s not possible. Dispatches was clear about him not making energy efficient updates and there was also the whole section about how he allowed development on the coast of Cornwall that resulted in a catastrophic collapse of the cliff.
William has to have that ego driven special about himself it only emphasizes the nerve and hypocrisy of the man. I
And the program was panned. Serves him right
“We very much see this as a follow-up to the state visit of November 2022 which we continue to see here as a very historic moment through the UK and South Africa, as the first state visit hosted by His Majesty the King, the fourth state visit hosted by either the previous Queen or the King for a South African president,” he added. “The president himself feels that he has a connection with the King, and obviously, William is the future king.”
Pardon? So the King and the President are very high-level and historically connected, and Willian is his son, so… statesman.
Dude has gone full Windsor in the face now, hasn’t he?
The way the news about Andrew…and NOW the slumlord mess is overshadowing ALL of Prince William’s ASININE Earthshot mess…IS…..A…LOT!😝…
Harry’s NATO meeting and the Dispatches exposé blew up that William is a global statesmen BS.
Is this one of those “repeat the lie often enough and people will believe it” things? Because I don’t really think it’s working. Sir Slumlord is going to South Africa for Earthsh!t, and having the sitting head of the host country ignore him would be too embarrassing. He narrowly escaped a humiliating snub by Joe Biden with that drive-by handshake.
Of all William’s many titles, Slumlord is the only title he has actually earned and the one that fits him best.
I can just imagine President Ramaphosa, his Secretary of State, and the British foreign secretary all at a table, grimacing their way through a meeting with Egg, pretending that he has important and interesting things to say while subtly checking their watches to see if the fifteen minutes is up yet. You know they’d rather be meeting with representatives of Invictus and discussing how to bring those economically impactful games to S.A.
According to SA media the President is treating it as a photo opportunity and isn’t giving William an opportunity to talk. The actual meeting is taking place with the SA gov and David Lammy, the UK foreign secretary. Willis just tagging along for the pictures😂
South African media apparently isn’t buying William is a global statesman shtick https://x.com/LoosieMoose2/status/1853400755622859158?t=MFvwJRRn9Hhht-q4NoDl6g&s=19
He is just embarrassing himself again.
It’s embarrassing that KP is pushing this global statesman narrative. As for him meeting with Ramaphosa, it only means that the President agreed for William to meet with him and they will have a short chat (for the most 15 minutes) about last year’s state visit and Earthshot, nothing more.
“.., says palace.”
That is so embarrassing, they can’t even do propaganda right.
Maybe he’s not a global statesman yet, but Primogeniture magazine just named him Sexiest Firstborn Windsor Son of the Millennium!
Statesman, yawn. I mean if you have to tell people you are then…. People will give him time because they feel obliged to but I doubt they take him seriously.
I know the world doesn’t revolve (literally anyway) around America but is it strange they booked Earthshot for the same day-ish as the US Elections? In terms of getting international coverage that seems rather strange.
How do they say and write this ROT with a straight face. William is a spoiled, dull, arrogant nothing.
President Ramaphosa must really appreciate a former colonizer’s palace spokesman deciding for him what his feelings are, and then declaring it to the world. If the KP spokesman can read minds, how did he not see the Duchy scandal coming?
Wasn’t the “meeting” with President Biden a drive by photo op with Handsome Joe chastising the slumlord for not wearing a coat like a child? Totally reads global statesman. /s
He is evolving alright. He is evolving into the UK’s Drumpt. KP is (& has been) acting like 🍊💩’s campaign staff, lying none stop; the Wails act just like TFG’s family members, grifting millions/ billions into their personal purses/ brief cases.
They have no shame.
William is doing what other European monarchies do. They accompany their government ministers who do the actual discussions and negotiating, and the royals do the photo ops while the actual work is going on. This way, the public is reminded what is going on behind closed doors.
There is NOTHING statesman-like about William. He doesn’t seem to bring any energy or enthusiasm with him; he comes across as intellectually “marginal” (at best); he doesn’t do any research or put any effort into his meetings; he is not personal or engaging; and his speech patterns lack gravitas. To paraphrase William himself, the world is bored with him.
Why are they taking about him like he’s a toddler?