Will Prince William’s South African trip be overshadowed by the US or the UK?

Here are the first photos of Prince William in Cape Town, South Africa. He’ll be there for four days, I think, and he’s leaving either Thursday or Friday. The Kensington Palace brain trust thought it would be smart counterprogramming to schedule this Earthshot mess for the same week as the American presidential election. It’s not that I expect the rest of the world to hold their breath for the American election, it’s that William wants a lot of attention from America and the American media, and America is much more focused on our own sh-t right now. It just occurred to me that it’s more than possible that the Duchess of Sussex posts some kind of “I Voted” photo and that it would easily steal Slumlord Willy’s Keenshot thunder.
Anyway, the first photos show a man who is so pleased to be away from his wife and children. William genuinely looks happier than we’ve seen him in months. He’s also trying to cosplay his younger brother, especially all of the events Harry ticked off when he was in South Africa and Lesotho in September. Harry posed in front of a mountain range, so did Willy! Harry lovingly embraced his Lesotho family, while William… caved in his shoulders to avoid touching South Africans. Harry was photographed deep in discussion with African activists, so William also had to gawp and jazz-hand his way through a photo-op. Remember, this is supposed to be William’s emergence as a global statesman. To William, that means copying (in the most superficial way) everything Harry does. Which means that William knows that Harry is actually the global statesman, right?
While we should be on the lookout for any Sussex thunder-stealing, it’s also very possible that William’s trip will be overshadowed back in the UK with this weekend’s revelations about the Duchy of Lancaster and Duchy of Cornwall. It’s very possible that even more reporting about William’s slumlord rentals will come out this week. The timing of all of this is fascinating to me.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The Prince of Wales during an event to meet young environmentalists from across Africa and Southeast Asia who are taking part in the inaugural Earthshot Prize Climate Leaders Youth Programme, at Rooftop on Bree in Cape Town, on day one of his visit to South Africa, ahead of the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on November 6
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 04 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales with Nomzamo Mbatha, host of Earthshot Week, during an event to meet young environmentalists from across Africa and Southeast Asia who are taking part in the inaugural Earthshot Prize Climate Leaders Youth Programme, at Rooftop on Bree in Cape Town, on day one of his visit to South Africa, ahead of the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 04 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I would think politics in both US and UK would keep William off the front pages.
We have true problems. No time for ego building William.
It takes very little to overshadow what Peg does. A mouse eating cheese in a moldy residence will overshadow anything Peg does because remember Peg is just doing photo ops nothing of substance.
Local Slumlord Millionaire keeps being overshadowed and keeps having his thunder stolen. lol
Ugh, there he is, front and center, clutching his groin like someone is going to steal the family jewels, not making physical contact with anyone. So awkward and offensive. He looks like he thinks he is going to be mugged.
William actually looks very uncomfortable in that pic. The face and body language don’t lie. So much for wanting to be a global statesman 🙄
Came here to say this. He looks terrified to accidentally touch a Black South African. It’s extremely unbecoming.
That was my immediate reaction. Its like he’s making sure no part of him touches a Black South African.
These are my sentiments as well. If they get any closer, he would’ve screamed.
Wow, the way he is holding his hands so tightly to himself in that top pic makes it look like he is terrified of accidentally touching a peasant!
He is so obviously not comfortable in this environment- the caving of the shoulders is so odd and hard to explain other than he doesn’t want to rub shoulders with the people =in the photos. He is not his brother, and he is not his mother. he should stop trying to be what he is not.
KP is saying Statesman Cain is meeting the President of South Africa, while the Government of SA is saying it’s a photo-op with the President like any other celebrity.
How can his PR team continue to suck this badly?
Give the man 2 charities/issues to focus on between now and Jan.
Keep him in the UK. Send him to a food shelf for photo opp. and nothing else.
The more they keep him in public, the worse he comes off.
Why can’t they accept this fact?
Phillip never looked so ill at ease, in all the decades Phil was in public. Why can’t William relax his hands? My word.
The US doesn’t give two hoots about Slumlord Willy (thanks for his new nickname Kaiser!), especially given the fact that the most contentious and dangerous election in US history is taking place tomorrow. The UK media, on the other hand, should keep running with these new revelations of how horribly tenants are being treated in the Duchy. It is utterly unconscionable that someone so filthy rich is such a penny-pinching, miserly Scrooge when it comes to looking after the very people who make him rich. Wanker…
This is going to be a dismal showing… the only people who will pay attention will be the ones to call him out on his creepy cos-play of his brother’s successful trip and those that want to make fun of him for it. I know here in the USA he isn’t news whatsoever and after that Channel 4 documentary that is all Britain should be talking about, but I am sure Peggy has already called ranting and raging to the tabloids so expect the over the top puff pieces with random Sussex attacks stories thrown in to fill space.
He needs to put his teeth away
and moisturize his face! His skin looks so awful it’s repulsive.
Is he trying to help the homeless or *look* homeless
I don’t understand the obsession with getting coverage in America. When other royal heirs travel to other countries, it’s not covered here. I can securely say most Americans would not be able to pick William out in a line up, he needs to give it up. In the meantime, what do most people know about Prince Harry was a segment on Family Feud.
I don’t get it, either. What can he do for the US and what can the US do for him? I don’t think he can raise an interesting sum out of Americans, not like bags of cash from the Middle East. And the US has long-standing diplomatic ties with the UK, so Will’s not needed as a “global diplomat.”
Maybe he’s trying to appease the Murdoch-owned press?
I think it’s much simpler – jealousy. He wants to best anything Harry does. He hasn’t yet, and I don’t think he will.
He looks so uncomfortable. He’s holding his shoulders ridged, clenching his hands, as if not to get too close or touch them. His smile is wide but faintly desperate. It’s not a good look.
He’s done this so often lately, and we mention it every time he goes somewhere. You’d think someone, anyone on his team would notice how offensive it looks from the outside – avoiding any physical contact with people kind enough to greet him, while guarding is junk, as if anyone would want to be any near it. His lack of self-awareness is shocking!
The lack of self-awareness, my god! Does he ever see these photos and say, wow I look dashing and statesmanly.
I feel he’s changed over the years. He never used to look this uncomfortable when he was younger. What’s changed?
I feel the same way. I can’t be bothered to look up pictures from engagements in his youth, but I do think he handled himself with more confidence even a few years ago.
Dear lort. If Harry posed for pictures consistently covering his penis with BOTH hands the rota would never stop screaming. ROTA: Go after this weird bourgeois tool already and stop abusing his brother to cover for Will-not’s ineptitude.
Kaiser,
Those photos are absolutely terrible!
Also, I think everyone in the world cares about the US elections, particularly this one.
I was born in 1952 in France and I remember the US elections on French TV since 1961, JFK. Our TV was in the dining room, and the US presidential elections were served to us at every meal!
Can a body language explain his posture?
Particularly, is that common to place one’s hands on one’s genitals? What does it mean?
Maybe he sees it as protecting his most valuable asset?! Ugh, so delusional!
Let me add my voice to the comments of William’s posture in the top photo. He looks like he is expecting someone to attack his genitals. On the other hand, he is hemmed in by two Africans, so he is forced to close in or collapse in on himself. Who are the people in the picture and why is William in a picture with them?
O Willy – you are so obviously uncomfortable … you really need to seek help.
By 8:15AM tomorrow, every corner of the media will be fixed on US Elections for the remainder of the week.
The 24 hour talking heads will be unavoidable. If they have results or not. The hosts will be ON.
This election is the most vital since WW2. We are literally fighting for Freedom and Democracy against a fascist racist lunatic.
William and the rest of the BRF will not be a blip on the news, at this time.
I agree @yipyip, the US election will affect countries worldwide, either directly or indirectly.
Arms couldn’t be tucked tighter against his torso. His posture screams “I’M A RACIST!”
I truly think William does not feel comfortable in these public duties.
He has a well known hatred of the press.
Harry was telling the truth.
William IS trapped.
Too bad he is so gutless he can’t free himself.
In 5-10 years, all 3 of W’s kids will be trapped as well.
yipyip, I agree. He is REALLY uncomfortable in those pictures. Part of it is because he’s close to black people, but I think the rest of it is due to insecurity. I wonder if he’s gone somewhere to dry out and he’s now doing all of these engagements completely sober. Just a thought.
Tell me you don’t want to touch anybody without telling me. Earthshot is definitely going to be overshadowed by the US Elections. According to the royal rota, William will be wearing sustainable clothing all week. William and Kate hated Meghan but they aren’t ashamed to copy her at every turn and that beard makes him look dirty.
Harry cosplay indeed! I’ll bet anything he studied Harry’s tour tapes then jumped in the mirror to choreograph his beard face expressions with his jazz hands moves. It’s tragic.
He must have the world’s biggest idiots working for him. “Let’s schedule Earthshit right during a US presidential election!” What did they think, Americans would be relieved by the distraction? We don’t even care about his little pet project, and right now we’re busy trying to save our country, never mind the whole planet.
Honestly, I love how happy the people look in these photos. Xolite (woman in the jean jacket next to William) has such a beautiful, infectious, warm smile. Her charisma comes through the screen.
He looks soooooo awkward on those photos – his body language screams ‘I do not want to be here’.
Given the US election and the ongoing fall out of the UK budget his little non environmentally friendly jaunt to promote the environment is NOT going to get any sort of main stream media coverage. He and his ‘passion project’ is not important enough. But then again, given how bland its going to be maybe its best for him. He can treat it like a free holiday without the press calling him out on it.
Everyone in the US are literally focused on the elections and to be frank, nothing else outside the US for now.
Tbh – I didn’t even know about the floods in Spain til after the fact (yesterday). That was sad.
And why should he care about the US, we’re not even his constituents 🙄.
The DM should send their body-language experts for this first photo because Oh my God !
🤣 who is the woman side-eyeing the camera in the last picture? I wonder what she is thinking.