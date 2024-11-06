Keanu Reeves says he threw up ‘a couple of times’ doing stunts for John Wick



Keanu Reeves has had a busy few weeks of movie anniversary celebrations. Last month, he was joined by Sandra Bullock and director Jon de Bont for a 30th anniversary screening of Speed. On November 3, it was time to celebrate the John Wick’s 10th anniversary. At the event, Keanu and his co-star Ian McShane did a panel with producer Erica Lee and co-director Chad Stahelski. During the panel, Keanu talked a bit about his experience filming the action movie, in which he reportedly did 90% of his own stunts. He worked so hard on those fight scenes that he even threw up “a couple of times.”

Moderator Grae Drake asked Reeves how far he was pushed to play the titular hitman who gets revenge on the Russian mobsters responsible for the death of his dog. Reeves said the experience was a “gift,” adding, “I had so many wonderful teachers and guidance and worked with so many talented actors, actresses and stunt people in the sense of it’s such a dance and collaboration and cooperation. So there’s a couple of times where you throw up or puke or whatever, but that’s what makes it good!” McShane also praised Reeves’ willingness to go the extra mile. “He pushes the envelope all the time. So when your leading actors says, ‘We’d like do another one,’ and it’s raining for the seventh day in a row outside … and you’re standing there, whatever. And you go, ‘Well, Keanu’s doing it. Here we are. Here we go,’ ” said McShane. The movie was a hit, and launched three sequels, which have collectively made more than $1 billion globally. The films have also become famous for their violent and involved fight scenes, including one in which Keanu’s Wick shoves a sharpened pencil in the eye and ear of a foe. When moderator Drake quipped that “nobody’s ever looked at a pencil the same way again,” Reeves responded: “You shouldn’t. Because they work!”

I am impressed but not at all surprised by Keanu’s work ethic. It’s insane that he pushed himself so hard that he threw up, though. That is hardcore, especially because he was 49 years old when they filmed the first movie. This reminds me of Halle Berry’s stories about getting broken bones and being knocked out three times on set. Halle was in John Wick: Chapter 3 when she broke three ribs, so we know those action scenes and stunts are definitely intense to film. It sounds like Keanu really is just as lovely, hardworking, and professional as he appears. He’ll be back for John Wick: Chapter 5, which surprised me, given the ending of the fourth movie.

Anyway, I love the John Wick movies. I didn’t think I’d be into it so wasn’t really watching it when Mr. Rosie put the fist movie on. I started paying attention midway through, though, and was like, “All this for a dog?” After that, I was all in. Did you know that Eva Longoria is the reason why the first movie was even able to be made in the first place? They were short on budget, so at the very last minute, Eva provided the additional six million dollars needed to fund it. She still gets residuals from it, too.

