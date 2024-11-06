Daniel Craig wants Knives Out 3 to get a wider theatrical release



Daniel Craig’s latest film Queer, directed by Luca Guadagnino and adapted from a book by William S. Burroughs, debuted at the Venice Film Festival two months (and a lifetime) ago. Before the premiere, I thought Daniel was supposed to be a major contender this awards season, but it feels like he disappeared after Venice, no? I mean, Angelina Jolie started her Maria campaign in Venice and she has been go-go-go ever since. Maybe the plan all along was to wait for Daniel to give a big push closer to the release, which brings us to his new Variety cover story. Daniel and costar Drew Starkey pose on the cover with the headline “The Year’s Most Provocative Movie” printed over one of the most un-provocative photos ever taken, but I digress. During the interview, Daniel is asked about the next Knives Out installment, and Daniel confirmed that he very much wants Netflix to give the film a wider theatrical release than Glass Onion got in 2022:

Daniel Craig knows the “Knives Out” franchise belongs in movie theaters, so he’s hoping Netflix will give the upcoming third installment, officially titled “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,” a theatrical release that lasts more than just one week. That’s how long Netflix put 2022’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” in theaters for, which seemingly is not Craig’s preference. The actor told Variety during an interview for its “Queer” cover story that “Knives Out 3” deserves a more robust theatrical rollout. “You know I do,” Craig said when asked if he thinks “Wake Up Dead Man” should play in theaters for longer than one week. “Hopefully, Netflix will push it out a bit, and people will get to see it. The people I speak to — the fans, I suppose — all they want to do is take their families and go see it at the cinemas. That’s all they want to do. Hopefully we can give them that experience.” The first “Knives Out” movie was released by Lionsgate in 2019 and became a word-of-mouth smash hit over the holiday movie season with $312 million at the worldwide box office. Writer-director Rian Johnson also picked up an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay. Netflix ultimately struck a deal with Johnson to develop two “Knives Out” sequels, the first of which played for just one week in theaters across the country. While Netflix gave “Glass Onion” a one-week theatrical release, it did strike deals at the time with the country’s largest theater chains — AMC Theaters, Regal Cinemas and Cinemark — in order to put the “Knives Out” sequel in 600 theaters. That remains the widest release Netflix has ever done. Notably, the sequel was the first Netflix movie to screen in AMC and Regal locations, as the two exhibitors had long refused the streamer’s films because Netflix would not adhere to more traditional theatrical windows. “Glass Onion” remains the only time Netflix did such a wide release for one of its films. It’s unclear if the streamer intends to do the same for “Wake Up Dead Man.” Johnson once again wrote and directed the third “Knives Out” movie, which once again features Craig as the detective Benoit Blanc. The new supporting cast includes Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack and Thomas Haden Church. Plot details remain under wraps. Netflix will release “Wake Up Dead Man” in 2025.

[From Variety]

I don’t know anything about the plot of this new movie, but I’m telling you now: Glenn Close did it. She’s the murderer, without question. Sorry to spoil it, but the filmmakers did that themselves when they cast her. And Andrew Scott is just there to fool you until an hour and a half into the story. As for what kind of theatrical release it gets, good luck, Daniel! Apple TV+ didn’t give a hoot what George Clooney and Brad Pitt thought when it came to Wolfs (though there’s a legit argument that had to do with that particular movie itself). But still, I wouldn’t expect much more from Netflix, unless they’re possibly thinking of Wake Up Dead Man as an awards contender. Oh my stars, wouldn’t it be sublime if Glenn Close FINALLY won her Oscar for a Knives Out film!! Let’s reconvene for the 2026 Academy Awards to see if I called it. In the meantime, Queer is set for a limited theatrical release on November 27.

