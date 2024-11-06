Melania Trump wore sunglasses inside and people think it wasn’t her

The New York Times just called it a short time ago – Donald Trump has officially won the presidency again. I still will never refer to him that way though, I managed to get through four years of never, ever referring to him that way and I’ll avoid it again.

Since nothing matters, I thought I would provide one moment of levity today: imagine how upset Melania Trump is. Imagine how bummed out she is. She doesn’t want to go back to the White House. She wanted her husband to go to prison. She wanted to be the Widow Trump. She wanted to stay at Mar-a-Lago and get spa treatments. She maybe did a half-dozen campaign events this entire year. She kept dropping weird grifts like “Melania NFTs” and her tragic memoir.

There were lots of videos of Melania with her husband yesterday when they went to vote in Palm Beach. Because Melania kept her sunglasses on, there was a renewal of the Fauxlania conspiracy, which is that Melania has body-doubles who sometimes appear at events. I’m 100% a Fauxlania Truther, but I think that was the real Melania yesterday.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

12 Responses to “Melania Trump wore sunglasses inside and people think it wasn’t her”

  1. yipyip says:
    November 6, 2024 at 6:25 am

    Maybe Mel has been wearing sunglasses all day because she needed to be medically sedated in order to get thru this nightmare happening again.
    I know I’d like to be numb right now. I’m just sick to my stomach.
    F’ing nightmare for us.

    Nothing funny or light hearted about any of this.
    F him. F her.

    Reply
    • Happyoften says:
      November 6, 2024 at 6:36 am

      I have no humor today. None.

      Reply
      • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
        November 6, 2024 at 6:54 am

        No humor, no sarcasm, I got nothing. We went back. I can’t believe it. I cannot imagine the next 4 years. Ukraine, Palestine, and the rest of the world, brace.

  2. Feebee says:
    November 6, 2024 at 6:35 am

    I too wondered if it was her under the sunglasses but I saw video later without them and it was her. She just didn’t look her polished self. Probably because she barely has the will to live when she’s stuck with him for any period of time, like yesterday.

    Reply
  3. Normades says:
    November 6, 2024 at 6:39 am

    I absolutely sick that this is a repeat of 2016. Once again America has shown that they hate women

    Reply
  4. Amy Bee says:
    November 6, 2024 at 6:40 am

    How long will she take to move to Washington this time?

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      November 6, 2024 at 6:54 am

      She’s not going. There is no reason for her to go. They don’t need to fake anything anymore. He showed exactly who he is and people love his hatred. They don’t need to pretend to be a couple, she doesn’t need to try to soften his image as a predator, a cheater, a fake.

      Reply
  5. Truthiness says:
    November 6, 2024 at 6:41 am

    I think it was the real Melania too and she looked like she ate a handful of gummies or got into Donald Jr’s stash.

    Reply
  6. Eva says:
    November 6, 2024 at 6:42 am

    I am European and I feel deeply saddened and horrified by what happened. I join in the pain of all US citizens who voted for kh. To those who voted for dt I wish diarrhea.

    Reply
  7. NoHope says:
    November 6, 2024 at 6:48 am

    This morning I believe I saw a picture in the NYT of Melania on one side of him and Laura Loomer on the other side. Loomer has disappeared recently but it was literally her and Melania up there.

    I think Melania might be polishing up her hardball came to negotiate and I think Donald might give her the heave ho. He doesn’t need her anymore.

    Reply
  8. yipyip says:
    November 6, 2024 at 7:06 am

    Yeah, Donald does not need her anymore.
    He now has an open page to ruin us all.
    Mel has zero power to bargain with.
    Just like all of us.

    Reply
    • NoHope says:
      November 6, 2024 at 7:26 am

      @yipyip
      It also occurs to me that in dispensing with Melania, he will live as members of the Third Reich and current dictators like Putin do–with no public-facing partner and helpmeet at his side, instead standing alone as a man solely dictated to state and power.

      Reply

