Donald Trump: Anti-vaxxer Robert Kennedy Jr. will ‘make America healthy again’

Donald Trump was so pleased when Robert Kennedy Jr. dropped his Independent candidacy and endorsed the Trump-Vance ticket. Kennedy was truly a political threat to Trump – there are so many morons who are single-issue voters, with their sole issue being “I hate vaccines/science/medicine,” and they were fully prepared to vote for Kennedy. The Republican operatives who were running Kennedy panicked when they were faced with the reality that he would siphon votes away from Trump, because they intended Kennedy’s candidacy to siphon votes from Democrats.
Once Kennedy endorsed Trump, Trump made all kinds of promises about putting Kennedy in charge of this or that. Just a few days ago, Trump once again said that Kennedy can do “pretty much anything he wants” on women’s health specifically in a Trump administration, and it’s been widely assumed that he wants Kennedy for Secretary of Health and Human Services. Basically, we’re getting an anti-vaxxer who will remove fluoride from tap water and advocate for a national abortion ban as HHS Secretary or Trump’s top health/medical advisor. Don’t forget that Trump and Congressional Republicans also have big plans to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.
I still haven’t watched Trump’s dumbf–k speech but he apparently gave Kennedy a shoutout. I bet Olivia Nuzzi is happy.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Press conference by Robert F. Kennedy Jr, founder of Children's Health Defense, before the demonstration against the Green Pass . Milan, Italy 13 November 2021
Press conference by Robert F. Kennedy Jr, founder of Children's Health Defense, before the demonstration against the Green Pass . Milan, Italy 13 November 2021
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: (L-R) Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attend the season 12 premiere of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" at Directors Guild Of America on January 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
MINEOLA, NEW YORK – AUGUST 21: Robert F. Kennedy Jr at Supreme Court in Mineola, New York to appeal a ballot suit. Last week, A New York judge ruled that Kennedy should not appear on the state ballot because he listed a sham address on nominating petitions on August 21, 2024 at Supreme Court in Mineola, New York.
MINEOLA, NEW YORK – AUGUST 21: Robert F. Kennedy Jr at Supreme Court in Mineola, New York to appeal a ballot suit. Last week, A New York judge ruled that Kennedy should not appear on the state ballot because he listed a sham address on nominating petitions on August 21, 2024 at Supreme Court in Mineola, New York.
All this tells me is that I’ll be traveling abroad just to sustain MY OWN FUCKING LIFE.
May they all be inflicted with incurable norovirus,
My God we are in the darkest timeline, and it only gets darker. Now, not only do have I have to worry about my daughter’s bodily autonomy, I have to worry that our government will completely fail us in every aspect of public health. I hope Nancy Pelosi is right, and Tr*mp doesn’t make it through a full term, one way or another. Vance is such a turd, he won’t inspire the same sycophancy.
No, but Vance is well positioned to actually implement Project 2025 – and believes in it in a way Trump doesn’t. He doesn’t need their frothing adoration to make it happen – he’s already got the Thiel shadow government backing (though I fear that, in his implementing those horrible things, it will endear him enough to take over the party next.).
We are absolutely f*ed no matter what happens.
This is horrifying. His deviancy will kill so many.
He and Elmo will set everything right. We’re so lucky.
Mr. Brainworm over here, huh?
We are screwed!
It’s as if its1692. We didn’t just go back we went alllll the way back. Morally bankrupt maniac puts other morally bankrupt maniacs in positions of power. I just feel so numb.
Yeah, we REALLY set the clocks back this week. I can’t even fathom the level of disappointment I feel. They are just going to kill off all the poor, aren’t they?
F#ck. 😢
I’m going to throw up.
I am so sorry.
I can’t even begin to imagine what will happen to public health, or if there will be support for life sciences.
Not even mentioning the individual costs the abolishment of Obamacare will mean. And the many, many lives lost because the average earners can’t afford life-saving surgeries, or chemotherapy.
My hometown is building something they call the Science City, with a projected number of ~ 27.000 employees — researchers, lab technicians etc — eventually working there. It will be a European collaboration of several unis and institutions. The HR department already got quite a few mails today, despite the time difference, people either wanting to come back to Europe from places like MIT or Stanford, or US colleagues afraid of what a future with Kennedy, Musk or people like them will bring.
The GOP has been hankering to go back to the days of sweatshops – nobody, except the rich, will be getting healthcare and medicines. Kennedy expects to exert control over the FDA, CDC, DHHS and Dept of Agriculture. If you haven’t read Parable of the Sower, it’s a primer of what to expect
Because of the nature of my work, I’ve spent many years living in conflict affected countries where there is significant overlap with a lack of a functioning health system and the total unavailability of vaccines for diseases Americans simply don’t ever think of. I’ve spent years dealing with the invasive health protocols that the absence of treatment for these communicable diseases require and seen so many people suffer and die in terrible ways from things that are treatable and/or we have vaccines for.
I don’t even know why I’m writing this, just to vent I guess. But, I do actually have tremendous anger and have seen from a very different perspective the very real priority placed on money over health by pharmaceutical companies and so many western countries. Big Pharma if you will is no saint, I don’t think anyone should ignore that. And there is a lot of arrogance, some corruption, and terrible communication to communities about the value of these treatments (here I’m speaking about health campaigns in these non-US countries).
But, once you’ve seen firsthand what these diseases that you’ve only ever encountered in history books or maybe from your grandparents stories actually do to people, it is impossible to me to not feel tremendous rage about the unequal *access* to these live-saving medicines and vaccines, absolutely the opposite of what RFK jr is proposing in his deluded conspiratorial mind.
Covid is not going away any time soon there are different strains around Kennedy should be kept away from all things medical.
I’m actually more scared of this man taking over HHS than I am the Trump presidency.
Same. This is what is causing me to have panic attacks. I am terrified for women and for our children.
I’ve worked at CDC my whole career so far (23 years). I love serving my country in this way and I know so many of my coworkers do too. Trump’s reelection is a national nightmare for MANY reasons, but definitely one of them is that I’m terrified of an antivaxxer running CDC or the Department of Health and Human Services. Robert Redfield, our CDC director under Trump, was worthless and did nothing to protect CDC scientists and communicators from the administration’s demands. I’m so afraid to think about what a second administration—plus a GOP-controlled Congress—will do to public health in this country. Today I’m going to focus on not throwing up. Tomorrow we have to pick up the fight again.
Same a million people didn’t survive the first Trump presidency due to his Covid response it is terrifying
Don’t know how many over 65 folks are here, but a heads up regarding the Biden initiative to lower our drug costs.The 2000$ cap on insurance covered drugs could be scrapped if “Bobby” takes over in 2025. Along with Obama care, drug relief for seniors might be on the chopping block as well. Also, Medicare pays for our vaccines. The anti-vaxer could well change that. The pharmaceutical companies must be overjoyed.
If he f–cks with childhood vaccines, I am getting out of here with my family. I have to protect my daughter.
The cult followers are so far gone I don’t think they’d even care if they sacrifice their kids to this idiocy.
Well, now seems to be the time to catch up on all routine vaccinations. Make sure your family gets theirs as well~they might be unavailable soon. Tetanus (usually a 3 in one Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis, or DTP) isy my #1 recommendation, followed by the shingles shot, flu, ask for pneumonia if you’re even CLOSE to the recommended age, and start getting tropical ones before the climate changes. It is a dark age we face~
I came here to say this. Get your vaccines NOW!!!
The tropical vaccines especially may be important rather sooner than later.
My hometown is on the same latitude as the middle of Hudson Bay in Canada, and we’ve been getting West Nile for a few years now, and Triple E, FGS.
If the GQP carry on wrecking the climate, yellow fever may be back in the US before long.
Whooping cough to — its efficacy wears off in the over 50 population. I got it when I was 60 from a co-worker who was anti-vax and she got it from her kids. It’s a much more serious disease in the older folks and I got revaccinated right away.
Everything about this situation is horrifying. I can’t believe he won in what feels like a landslide.
RFK, Jr. is an idiot.
His own blood family openly supported KH.
Stupidity is running wide open in America.
Science! Dammit, science works.
The people who voted for him do not give a flying fig about the health and welfare of the elderly, women or children. Straight white men and women under 65 were his target audience.