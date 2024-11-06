Donald Trump: Anti-vaxxer Robert Kennedy Jr. will ‘make America healthy again’

Donald Trump was so pleased when Robert Kennedy Jr. dropped his Independent candidacy and endorsed the Trump-Vance ticket. Kennedy was truly a political threat to Trump – there are so many morons who are single-issue voters, with their sole issue being “I hate vaccines/science/medicine,” and they were fully prepared to vote for Kennedy. The Republican operatives who were running Kennedy panicked when they were faced with the reality that he would siphon votes away from Trump, because they intended Kennedy’s candidacy to siphon votes from Democrats.

Once Kennedy endorsed Trump, Trump made all kinds of promises about putting Kennedy in charge of this or that. Just a few days ago, Trump once again said that Kennedy can do “pretty much anything he wants” on women’s health specifically in a Trump administration, and it’s been widely assumed that he wants Kennedy for Secretary of Health and Human Services. Basically, we’re getting an anti-vaxxer who will remove fluoride from tap water and advocate for a national abortion ban as HHS Secretary or Trump’s top health/medical advisor. Don’t forget that Trump and Congressional Republicans also have big plans to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.

I still haven’t watched Trump’s dumbf–k speech but he apparently gave Kennedy a shoutout. I bet Olivia Nuzzi is happy.

Trump: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He's going to help make America healthy again.. he wants to do some things and we’re going to let him go to it… Stay away from the liquid gold. Other than that, go have a good time Bobby pic.twitter.com/0geobg6kIX — Acyn (@Acyn) November 6, 2024