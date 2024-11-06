Democrats lost the US Senate too, and dozens of House races are in the air

The past twelve hours have been horrific. Not only has Donald Trump handily won the presidential election, Republicans have won the Senate and there are 42 House races which are too close to call. Bob Casey Jr might lose his senate seat in Pennsylvania. Democrat Elissa Slotkin is trailing by a few thousand votes in Michigan. Tammy Baldwin might win in Wisconsin, even though that state voted for Trump. Ted Cruz won reelection. Sherrod Brown lost in Ohio. Jacky Rosen is losing in Nevada. Republican Kari Lake might lose in Arizona. So… there will be a Republican majority in the Senate, we just don’t know how big. It’s insane that Donald Trump literally had no campaign infrastructure on the ground ANYWHERE and yet he has these kinds of coattails, to the point where voters in dozens of states voted Republican across the board. Nancy Pelosi said yesterday that she believes Democrats will retake the House. I’m not so sure.
There are already people throwing conspiracies out into the world. While there was absolutely voter suppression and election interference – more on that in a moment – when you look at what was happening across the board in suburban areas and within the demographics of the shockingly broad “Trump coalition,” we have to admit that this was a Republican sweep. This was Americans in dozens of states going all-in on fascism and stupidity. This was an electorate completely rejecting Kamala Harris and Democratic candidates, nearly across the board.
Do I also think that some weird and criminal sh-t went down? Of course. Russian operatives were literally sending in bomb threats to Georgia polling stations. Various Republican governors were successful in their usual voter suppression tactics. Republicans were literally burning ballots and harassing election workers. But honestly, Trump’s margins show that people really came out to vote for him and every Republican.
My race is a disgrace. These pitiful rich white men are going to burn it all down and sell us off for parts while mediocre white people run around with their heads up their asses cheering them on. I’m so ashamed. Thanks for being my go-to news, Kaiser.
The numbers show white men and women and Hispanics voted for DT. He put a mirror up to who and what this country is.
I am heartbroken at the lack of morally shown. Take care of yourself people. It’s going to be a dark several years.
There are really 2 countries in the US.
The depth of hatred the majority have for women, people of colour and immigrants is terrifying and it isn’t just a US problem. History has shown democracy can’t last forever and I believe we are seeing the end of it in real time. We are destroying ourselves, our planet and our civilization and the majority is good with that as long as they can keep their women down, their beer flowing, reality tv on and “the foreigners” out.
In my head the phrase “fiddling while Rome burns” is on repeat. I tell myself not to be so dramatic but the sad fact is, I truly believe we can’t come back from this. He has promised this is the last time Americans will have to vote and that he will destroy his enemies.
I guess it’s back to being terrified of nuclear war and end of days again.
This entire election didn’t go the way I expected and I’m crushed but it’s pointing out that somewhere along the line the Democratic Party didn’t hear what middle America and other groups were saying. Kamala ran the perfect campaign, thoughtful, intelligent and honest so why didn’t that connect? Why are people rejecting the Dems so hard?