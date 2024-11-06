PM Keir Starmer: ‘Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory’

Americans voted for Donald Trump in 2024, knowing that he would completely f–k over NATO, Ukraine, Palestine and all of our international allies. Europe held their breath, praying that Americans wouldn’t be stupid enough to elect this monster again. I’m sorry to all of our friends and allies across the world. I imagine the mood internationally is a lot like the feeling in the “blue states” here in America: numb, horrified and terrified. Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer and London Mayor Sadiq Khan made statements:
Keir Starmer has congratulated Donald Trump on his “historic election victory” and said that “as the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise”. The British prime minister said the UK-US special relationship would “continue to prosper” after Trump’s “historic election victory”.
However, the London mayor, Sadiq Khan, who had a long-running row with Trump during his first term in the White House, said he knew many Londoners might be “anxious” and “fearful” about the election outcome and what it could mean for “democracy and for women’s rights … the situation in the Middle East or the fate of Ukraine” and “the future of Nato or tackling the climate crisis”.
He added: “The lesson of today is that progress is not inevitable. But asserting our progressive values is more important than ever – re-committing to building a world where racism and hatred is rejected, the fundamental rights of women and girls are upheld, and where we continue to tackle the crisis of climate change head on.”
Starmer said: “Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise. From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come.”
Britain’s foreign secretary, David Lammy, also offered his congratulations to Trump, saying on X: “The UK has no greater friend than the US, with the special relationship being cherished on both sides of the Atlantic for more than 80 years. We look forward to working with you and JDVance in the years ahead.” In 2017, Lammy tweeted he would protest if “racist and KKK/neo-Nazi sympathiser Trump” visited London.
Yeah, Starmer is going to suck up to Trump, Macron will as well. They’ll try to talk Trump out of undermining and destroying NATO. They will be unsuccessful. Say goodbye to NATO. Say goodbye to Ukraine. The leader of Britain’s Lib Dems, Ed Davey, was seemingly the only British MP who understood the catastrophe unfolding in America. This is his statement:
“This is a dark, dark day for people around the globe. The world’s largest economy and most powerful military will be led by a dangerous, destructive demagogue. The next President of the United States is a man who actively undermines the rule of law, human rights, international trade, climate action and global security.
Millions of Americans – especially women and minorities – will be incredibly fearful about what comes next. We stand with them. Families across the UK will also be worrying about the damage Trump will do to our economy and our national security, given his record of starting trade wars, undermining NATO and emboldening tyrants like Putin.
Fixing the UK’s broken relationship with the EU is even more urgent than before. We must strengthen trade and defence cooperation across Europe to help protect ourselves from the damage Trump will do. Now more than ever, we must stand up for the core liberal values of equality, democracy, human rights and the rule of law – at home and around the world.”
I’m glad that someone over there understands what Trump’s victory means.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I wonder how Charles and pegs will react. They can relate to trump. For obvious reasons
Are they thinking if they feed his ego then he will listen to them and become more manageable?
If so, they are very wrong.
Or just plain old boot lickers?
Trying to save their own jobs?
I mean, yes? What choice do we (Non-americans/Europeans) have since US have the most money to spend for anything? /sarcasm.
Man, just praying to all the deities now to be honest. There are no words
Let’s colonise Mars asap so all the sane ppl can get off this shitty planet that’s filled with morons.
Ed Davey can afford to make that statement because of his position in the opposition. He’s not the leader and his party has only third largest number seats in the House of Commons.
Did a whip round of the Five Eyes after seeing our own fluffer send his congrats. Saw Starmer’s and Albanese’s which made it three congratulating the turd before the election was officially called.
As of yet Trudeau hasn’t, at least not on Twitter. The only one who doesn’t have the luxury of an ocean between his country and the US. I’m sure he’ll do it shortly and he may have even called but publicly he hasn’t been an absolute suck up and I thank him for that because the rest give a terrible look.
I appreciate Trudeau too, that is so seasoned & excellent at getting his point across without sucking up. He didn’t suck up last time, to trump.
But it’s different now. Trump doesn’t see anything wrong with taking what he wants, doesn’t see anything wrong with a country doing the same. In fact, he likes it. Encourages it. Has already said he sees nothing wrong with invading Mexico.
And then Canada. We’ve have the worlds largest source of fresh water. Forestry. Oil.
And I’m not being hyperbolic. I live 45 minutes from the border.
There’s absolutely nothing stopping him. No one, not one country, can stop him.
Why you guy saying sorry lol
Aren’t you guys tax is being used to pay war on ukraine and israel?
I will be pissses if that happen to my country.
You should be glad to have President that care about his people of the country.
He has to play ball right? Placate the orange lunatic and his woman hating veep. But who knows. Maybe he’s happy to have him as a fellow world leader.
You know what? Eff him! If Starmer keeps pandering to the right and ignore the left of his own party, then in 5 years’ time, we’ll have our own Trump in charge. Brexit is not going to be overturned, he is going to put up university fees, our NHS is in its death throes and he won’t be doing anything about any of this! So, doesn’t even matter to me that he is “opposite” Trump regarding his political stance, he is an opportunistic fascist just like Trump! I’m sorry for all of you who voted for sanity in the US
Starmer won’t be happy, he is just having to play the diplomatic card here, even when some of his own cabinet members have recently and proactively called Trump out for what he is, including his deputy Angela Raynor and Foreign Secretary David Lammy iirc. He visibly disliked everything about Boris Johnson and Trump is BJ with an even more fragile ego and miles more power.