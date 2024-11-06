PM Keir Starmer: ‘Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory’

Americans voted for Donald Trump in 2024, knowing that he would completely f–k over NATO, Ukraine, Palestine and all of our international allies. Europe held their breath, praying that Americans wouldn’t be stupid enough to elect this monster again. I’m sorry to all of our friends and allies across the world. I imagine the mood internationally is a lot like the feeling in the “blue states” here in America: numb, horrified and terrified. Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer and London Mayor Sadiq Khan made statements:

Keir Starmer has congratulated Donald Trump on his “historic election victory” and said that “as the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise”. The British prime minister said the UK-US special relationship would “continue to prosper” after Trump’s “historic election victory”. However, the London mayor, Sadiq Khan, who had a long-running row with Trump during his first term in the White House, said he knew many Londoners might be “anxious” and “fearful” about the election outcome and what it could mean for “democracy and for women’s rights … the situation in the Middle East or the fate of Ukraine” and “the future of Nato or tackling the climate crisis”. He added: “The lesson of today is that progress is not inevitable. But asserting our progressive values is more important than ever – re-committing to building a world where racism and hatred is rejected, the fundamental rights of women and girls are upheld, and where we continue to tackle the crisis of climate change head on.” Starmer said: “Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise. From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come.” Britain’s foreign secretary, David Lammy, also offered his congratulations to Trump, saying on X: “The UK has no greater friend than the US, with the special relationship being cherished on both sides of the Atlantic for more than 80 years. We look forward to working with you and JDVance in the years ahead.” In 2017, Lammy tweeted he would protest if “racist and KKK/neo-Nazi sympathiser Trump” visited London.

Yeah, Starmer is going to suck up to Trump, Macron will as well. They’ll try to talk Trump out of undermining and destroying NATO. They will be unsuccessful. Say goodbye to NATO. Say goodbye to Ukraine. The leader of Britain’s Lib Dems, Ed Davey, was seemingly the only British MP who understood the catastrophe unfolding in America. This is his statement:

“This is a dark, dark day for people around the globe. The world’s largest economy and most powerful military will be led by a dangerous, destructive demagogue. The next President of the United States is a man who actively undermines the rule of law, human rights, international trade, climate action and global security. Millions of Americans – especially women and minorities – will be incredibly fearful about what comes next. We stand with them. Families across the UK will also be worrying about the damage Trump will do to our economy and our national security, given his record of starting trade wars, undermining NATO and emboldening tyrants like Putin. Fixing the UK’s broken relationship with the EU is even more urgent than before. We must strengthen trade and defence cooperation across Europe to help protect ourselves from the damage Trump will do. Now more than ever, we must stand up for the core liberal values of equality, democracy, human rights and the rule of law – at home and around the world.”

I’m glad that someone over there understands what Trump’s victory means.