Meanwhile, Prince William wants people to notice his friendship bracelet

I’m sorry but it’s still bonkers that Prince William scheduled his Earthshot mess in South Africa this week. William desperately wants American media attention, not to mention international and domestic attention, and it feels like the whole world is curled up in a ball, weeping uncontrollably because of the American election. And here’s Slumlord Willy, doing a tragic photocall with Earthshot finalists at the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden in Cape Town. He’s really not doing back-to-back events whatsoever – he’s basically kept it to two “engagements” a day since he’s been in Cape Town. William also spoke to the media outlets on the ground, and the biggest headline was his friendship bracelet.

The Princess of Wales is doing “really well” and has been “amazing this whole year”, Prince William has said. He was speaking to broadcasters ahead of presenting his environmental Earthshot Prize in Cape Town, South Africa later.

On his wrist the Prince of Wales was wearing a bracelet saying “Papa” made for him by his daughter Princess Charlotte for a Taylor Swift concert, which he said he had promised to wear on the trip and “try not to lose”.

His wife has not travelled to South Africa as she recovers after treatment for cancer and will instead be watching the ceremony at home in Windsor. Catherine will be “cheering me on”, he said, adding: “I know she’ll be really keen to see tonight be a success.”

The bracelet was made by Charlotte for her father when they went to a Taylor Swift concert at Wembley. Friendship bracelets have become synonymous with the pop star and her sellout Eras tour and are regularly swapped with fellow “Swifties” at her concerts.

Prince William was speaking to the BBC inside the Super Dome that has been built for this evening’s awards ceremony in Cape Town. The eco Dome will be recycled and reused elsewhere after the ceremony.