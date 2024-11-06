Meanwhile, Prince William wants people to notice his friendship bracelet

I’m sorry but it’s still bonkers that Prince William scheduled his Earthshot mess in South Africa this week. William desperately wants American media attention, not to mention international and domestic attention, and it feels like the whole world is curled up in a ball, weeping uncontrollably because of the American election. And here’s Slumlord Willy, doing a tragic photocall with Earthshot finalists at the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden in Cape Town. He’s really not doing back-to-back events whatsoever – he’s basically kept it to two “engagements” a day since he’s been in Cape Town. William also spoke to the media outlets on the ground, and the biggest headline was his friendship bracelet.
The Princess of Wales is doing “really well” and has been “amazing this whole year”, Prince William has said. He was speaking to broadcasters ahead of presenting his environmental Earthshot Prize in Cape Town, South Africa later.
On his wrist the Prince of Wales was wearing a bracelet saying “Papa” made for him by his daughter Princess Charlotte for a Taylor Swift concert, which he said he had promised to wear on the trip and “try not to lose”.
His wife has not travelled to South Africa as she recovers after treatment for cancer and will instead be watching the ceremony at home in Windsor. Catherine will be “cheering me on”, he said, adding: “I know she’ll be really keen to see tonight be a success.”
The bracelet was made by Charlotte for her father when they went to a Taylor Swift concert at Wembley. Friendship bracelets have become synonymous with the pop star and her sellout Eras tour and are regularly swapped with fellow “Swifties” at her concerts.
Prince William was speaking to the BBC inside the Super Dome that has been built for this evening’s awards ceremony in Cape Town. The eco Dome will be recycled and reused elsewhere after the ceremony.
Wait, Earthshot built a “Super Dome” specifically for the prize ceremony? Wouldn’t it have been more sustainable to just use an existing venue? Anyway, the friendship bracelet thing is yet another copykeen of Harry, who has worn friendship bracelets and beaded bracelets since he was a teenager. Between that and William’s ugly beard, he’s really trying so hard to rebrand himself into “I’m Just Like Harry, Look At Me.” Also: ten bucks says Kate does not watch the Earthshot event.
These people are so unserious.
Harry’s brother doesn’t wear a weddig band, because not only doesn’t he do jewellery, he infamously doesn’t even own a ring.
But Mr Big Shot, expert in damaging the environment with his excessive use of helicopters, is now wearing a plastic bracelet, weeks after the actual TS event?
Copykeening doesn’t even begin to explain this. 🥚’s obsession is real.
OMG how tragic. Bordering on scary how much he wants to just take Harry’s skin and wear it. He is using his kids as an excuse to start wearing bracelets and beads to make the copykeening less obvious.
Kaiser,
Can you find some details on the price of this eco dome? This looks so expensive and of course, as you said, he should have used a venue already build.
Yes, if this is such a special construction, then it would be nice if they highlighted it and described what’s so special. I googled and found a non-profit called Eco Dome Africa which makes housing and other structures with reusable materials, etc. If these are the people involved it would be interesting to know about it.
I feel bad for the nominees for this prize because the potential is there for this to bring exposure, investors, and the like and instead its just become a vanity project for William.
Also i”m laughing bc the engagement on these posts on IG are really really low. Like 500 comments when they supposedly have 14 million followers. Even if we assume a lot (maybe half?) of those followers are bots, that’s still appalling low engagement. not even their fans care about this.
That’s the main problem with Earthshot, the actual finalists don’t get any exposure. The emphasis is on William becoming a global statesman.
Yes, no details on the nominees and finalists. No details on what the African nations are doing. No details on the eco-dome or sustainable fashion or anything else. But plenty of details on the friendship bracelet.
He looks like a sewer rat
I wish he would shave it all off, he looks terrible.
I know I say it a lot, but that beard thing has to go. Hideous.
I have to say the beard + bared teeth combo is indeed very rat-like.
All I will ever notice about this loser is how badly he wants to be Harry.
This has the exact same energy as his big boy velvet airplane slippers for the Top Gun premiere. Do we think that he went down the reception line and just pointed at his bracelet to each person he met, in lieu of having an actual conversation/ interaction? Cuz I do! I am certain that every person he met was forced to awkwardly compliment this bracelet. Pity the actual innovators and prizewinners being honoured here, because TOB will make sure that every ounce of media attention is for himself.
Jesus, William, the grownups are talking about the collapse of civilization. Just stop.
Earthshot is not a grown up organization yet.
W must have gotten great feedback for that Taylor Swift concert he brought his kids to in London. It probably was a highlight for those kids, but it’s interesting to note that Taylor Swift has entered the convrtsation to improve the royals’ image: George was photographed with his friendship bracelet and now his dad is using it to burnish his image as a good father.
He is using it to slip into wearing beaded bracelets like Harry.
Beard check, bracelet, check, sneakers check. What else? Oh Harry has many bracelets on both hands?? OK, so George and Luis also made me a bracelet, and Kate too to commemorate her cancer-free status. Four bracelets, that’s better. What else what else…
Where will Kate get to watch the show in the UK? Is it being shown on TV or does one her staff members have to pull up Earthshot’s YouTube page for her to watch it. William being a little too obvious with the friendship bracelet.
What’s with his one front tooth?
The right one, has it always looked so out of place?
He’s so ugly. And there’s no reason Kate isn’t there except he hates her.
That’s the fake tooth. His real one he managed to get knocked out of his head when he was drunk as a skunk at a wedding.
Is that the false tooth? Didn’t he break a tooth dancing at a wedding or something? Yuck.
Some people grow even more attractive with age. Not so with Will. It’s startling to see how incredibly fugly he’s become. His profound insecurities and lack of confidence are no help either. His emptiness shows in the very way he carries himself. You can tell even *he* doesn’t find himself attractive. I’d feel sorry for him, but then I remember how much he hates Meghan.
I’m remembering Harry carrying a portfolio with “Archie’s Papa” inscribed, which Meghan had given him as a special gift.
It’s pitiful how jealous of Harry he is. Too bad therapy is out of the question for Peg.
He desperately needs it.
Apparently William said that he hopes Kate is at home cheering “him” on at the awards- not the winners. That says it all. Doesn’t say that she is interested in the ideas of the winners. Everything they do is all about themselves.
His face looks dirty with that stubble. He does not want Kate to go with him. He is playing family man to try to deflect from slumlord stories.
When I saw the name friendship bracelet I thought it might be from Mike Tindall of course that might be next.