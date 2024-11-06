Chris Pratt, pre-election: It’s more important that ‘we show up for each other’

Last week, several of the Avengers assembled for a video conference endorsement of Kamala Harris. Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Paul Bettany and Don Cheadle were on it. RDJ’s involvement mildly surprised me because he’s indicated plenty of times that he’s voted for Republicans in some elections. Chris Pratt was noticeably absent from the call. The Worst Chris has long been aligned with conservatism and Evangelical politics. It doesn’t matter that he married into the Kennedy family, he’s always shown more of an interest in right-wing messaging and culture. Well, just before the election, he published an op-ed on his mother-in-law’s website:

Chris Pratt published an op-ed a few days before Election Day on his mother-in-law Maria Shriver’s website, Sunday Paper, in which he said that he’s focused less on who becomes our next president and more on making sure Americans continue to help one another regardless of the election outcome. Pratt did not publicly endorse either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump in his op-ed, which resulted in some fan disappointment on social media.

“I write this now because about half of the voting population is going to be incredibly disappointed on November 6th,” Pratt wrote. “But for me, the question is not, ‘Did your candidate win or lose?’ but rather, ‘Will you wake up the next morning and help an old lady move?’”

“It’s OK to take a moment to lick your wounds when you lose. Heck, go ahead and cry in the mirror. But if we become too paralyzed by defeat or too pompous in victory, allegiance to our ‘team’ can blind us to the fact that we are fellow countrymen. How do we become a nation of honorable winners and graceful losers? It starts with remembering no matter who wins or loses, there are still going to be people who need help in this country. Find them. Be of service.”

Pratt said that America’s greatest strength as a country is “our unified communities,” citing “places of worship, Elks clubs, Rotary clubs, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, the Salvation Army and in our service members.”

“Our strength lies in our people who step across the political aisle not just with the handshake of a good sportsman, but a helping hand to anyone in need,” Pratt wrote. “So, be a good sport. We need you. Our country needs you. Team Red, Team Blue, and Team ‘Didn’t Even Vote,’ too. Your civic duty can be uniquely exercised on November 5th, but there is an even bigger civic duty required the next day: which is to accept the results and focus instead on showing up for each other.”

Pratt concluded, “Check in with your neighbor — especially if they voted for the other guy or girl. Ask how they’re doing. See how you can help. And while you’re at it, see if they know any old ladies who need help moving.”