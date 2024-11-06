King Charles had a diversity czar this whole time but didn’t tell anyone

In 2021, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah aired in the US and around the world. The Windsors completely panicked. Pre-interview, they signed off on Prince William’s scheme to smear Meghan as a sociopathic bully who made staffers scream and cry with just a look. Post-interview, the Windsors tried to change the subject (??) by announcing that they had BIG plans to hire a “diversity czar.” Remember how big those headlines were? Blaring headlines about how QEII and Charles suddenly realized – no, they realized months before the Oprah interview – that what they needed most was a shiny new diversity czar. A few months after the interview, the palace admitted that whoops, they didn’t hire anyone and they weren’t going to. After QEII’s death, King Charles’s staff admitted that they put together an 88% white committee to “tackle palace diversity,” yet there was mysteriously still no diversity czar. Now, suddenly, there was a diversity czar this whole time, and yet no one ever paid attention to her? It doesn’t matter because she recently quit.

King Charles’s diversity czar who was brought in after the Harry and Meghan race row has quit. Eva Omaghomi, who was the King’s most senior black aide, was appointed to a newly created role of director of community engagement in July 2021. She had worked for the Royal Household for 13 years before picking up the job at the height of the Royal Family race row. Her job was said to be to ‘help take forward Their Royal Highnesses’ work with minority groups in the UK, Commonwealth and globally’. She was by the King’s side throughout his visit to Rwanda two years ago but was not in Samoa or Australia. It is understood she resigned her post last month for a job in the private sector with insiders “sorry to see her go”.

Granted, this news has skewed the results I’m getting, but this is the first time most people have even heard that Eva Omaghomi was supposedly the Windsors’ diversity czar for the past three-and-a-half years? Why were the Windsors taking L after L about their childish PR scheme for a czar if they could have pointed to Omaghomi this whole time? That makes me wonder if the palace has just recently decided that Omaghomi had that “diversity czar” job the whole time now that she’s left royal work. The Windsors are all about revisionist history, and I would love to hear from Omaghomi about what she thought her role really was and whether she knew that she was supposed to be the Black czarina.