Queen Elizabeth is not ‘panicking’ but she is hiring a ‘diversity tsar’ for the palace

All of the British papers had stories about Queen Elizabeth this weekend and it’s getting to be… a lot. In the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview, one of the most damaging things to the monarchy wasn’t even what they said explicitly, it was just the vague impression – received from a series of breadcrumbs left by Harry – that the Queen is not really in charge. That the Men in Grey are running the show, with the Charles Regency in full effect. Which is why the Mail on Sunday actually ran a panicked little story called “The Queen is not a puppet! Her Majesty has never been more in charge or more ready to be ruthless after Harry and Meghan’s claim that ‘men in suits’ run the monarchy.” These people are so obvious, my God.

In the refined environment of Windsor Castle, a calmness is slowly being re-established following the tremors of that Oprah Winfrey interview. When not at her desk working, the Queen is said to enjoy playing cards with her lady-in-waiting. ‘There is a sense of order, not panic,’ a source says. After all, there are more pressing national matters than the Sussexes’ salvo of woes. Worries about the global pandemic and financial earthquake apart, the Queen was greatly relieved to welcome home her husband after four weeks of hospital treatment. Prince Philip, less than 100 days shy of his 100th birthday, is said to be in good spirits. Yet for all the outward calm, something profound has changed at Windsor – and decisively so. For these are extraordinary times for the Royal Family. In response to Harry and Meghan’s incendiary and hurtful accusations – addressed to a global TV audience of millions – the Queen has responded with a show of force. She has made it as clear as possible that she, and she alone, remains in charge. Such leadership is vital. The Sussexes’ claims are not just hurtful, they are dangerous to the image of the Windsors and of Britain as a country.

[From The Mail on Sunday]

Yeah, if you have to make this big of a point that Liz is in charge, then she isn’t. She’s just a pawn of a far-right wing (and incompetent) political operation. And notice that these Men in Grey can’t even get their stories straight – Liz doesn’t even care about the Sussexes but she’s in charge of this far-reaching response to the Sussexes across several palaces. Uh-huh. Speaking of, it certainly sounds like *someone* knows that there’s a lot of racism in the palaces:

The Queen is to appoint a diversity tsar to modernise the Monarchy, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. Sources say the proposed move is an acknowledgment that ‘more needs to be done’ to champion minorities’ rights and follows the explosive claims made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of institutional racism. As part of a major drive encompassing Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace, aides will undertake a ‘listen and learn’ exercise over the coming weeks which will involve speaking to a range of businesses and individuals about how the Monarchy can improve representation. Plans seen by this newspaper detail how the Palace will ‘seek independent views’ to help assess and improve the approach to diversity – including ethnic minorities, the disabled and the gay and trans communities. The potential recruitment of a diversity chief to champion reform is also set out. A Royal source said: ‘This is an issue which has been taken very seriously across the Households. We have the policies, procedures and programmes in place but we haven’t seen the progress we would like and accept more needs to be done. We can always improve. We are not afraid to look at new ways of approaching it. The work to do this has been under way for some time now and comes with the full support of the family.’ The project has been given fresh impetus as Harry and Meghan appear to step up their battle with the Royal Family over racism.

[From The Daily Mail]

This about how f–king stupid these people are. They had a front-row seat to their own vile, racist, misogynistic smear campaign against Meghan and it was so bad that Meghan LEFT THE COUNTRY and called out their racism in a huge interview… and it’s only now that they’re doing a little bit of busywork with a “diversity czar.” Lord. “I’m astonished and shocked to learn how racist we’ve been for centuries!” GMAFB. But sure, Liz is “in charge.”