The Queen ‘is not angry’ with Prince Harry, ‘she is just sad’ about the Sussexes

A lot of people in the US and UK have late June/early July marked on their calendars as the start of “getting back to normal” in some kind of post-pandemic world. Will the pandemic actually be OVER at that point? No. But that’s when we’ll have a tipping-point amount of vaccinated people and that’s when many restrictions may begin to be lifted. Still, it’s best not to get too far ahead of ourselves, which is why Queen Elizabeth’s annual birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, has already been cancelled in its traditional form. Last year, the Queen still wanted a mini-parade, so she ordered one to happen at Windsor Castle, just for herself, as she sat there maskless. It’s possible the same thing could happen this year:
Queen Elizabeth’s traditional parade, Trooping the Colour, has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Plans are being explored for a scaled-down celebration likely to take place in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle, like last year, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.
In a statement, the palace said, “Following consultation with Government and other relevant parties it has been agreed that The Queen’s Official Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead this year in its traditional form in central London. Options for an alternative Parade, in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle, are being considered.”
The statement added that the annual Garter service that usually takes place at St. George’s Chapel on the Monday after Trooping the Colour, will also not be taking place.
Although vaccinations are continuing successfully and rates of COVID-19 illnesses are falling steadily in the U.K., restrictions around large public gatherings are not likely to be eased for months. Trooping the Colour usually brings thousands of people onto the streets of central London to view the procession of horseback-riding royals and carriages.
I mean… maybe they should just do away with Trooping all together? I guess the reason to do it is to encourage tourism? Do tons of tourists come specifically for Trooping? Or is it more like British people coming into London for their own “theme park” experience? As for cancelling it this year ahead of time… I think that’s actually pretty smart, and it shows that they actually learned to take better precautions FINALLY.
Meanwhile, did you know that the Queen wants it to be known that she isn’t actually full of hate for Prince Harry and Meghan?
Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly “sad” not “angry” by Prince Harry’s bombshell TV interview with Oprah Winfrey — but has privately pledged to stand by her grandson. Harry and Meghan Markle made a series of stunning allegations during their sit-down with Oprah, including that an unspecified member of the royal family had raised “concerns” over how dark their unborn son Archie’s skin would be. The 94-year-old monarch ordered a private family investigation into the claims as she took personal control of healing the bitter divide that was laid bare in the tell-all, according to The Sun.
“She is not angry, she is just sad,” an insider told the news outlet about the Queen, who is privately said not to be livid with the Sussexes, whom she has described as “much loved family members.”
“They have always worried about him (Harry) and the Queen feels very protective about him,” the source told The Sun. “They always tried to support him when Meghan came along. They all worried less about him when Meghan was on the scene as he seemed so happy.”
I think it’s possible that the Queen is genuinely sad about the turn of events, although that doesn’t explain why she refused to allow Harry’s wreath to be laid at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Day last year, but whatever. I also think it’s interesting that there were such high hopes that Harry would fly back to the UK in June for Trooping the Colour and his grandfather’s birthday (not to mention the stupid Diana-statue unveiling) but sh-t keeps getting cancelled. Oh well.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I wholeheartedly believe that the queen isn’t angry with harry, tho after those stupid bullying claims emerged im not sure if harry isn’t angry with her.
I’ve said this before: it’s clear the queen isn’t in control anymore and that she is surrounded by some awful aides and advisers. She needs to start firing people and issue a public word of sympathy (maybe even an apology) and then effectively put a stop to this leaking if she wants to save their international image.
I doubt she’s been in charge for years but she still managed to wield enough influence in protecting her favourite son. The handling of the Sussexit fall out crisis proves a house in disarray. Sadly Will Jong-un the statesman is too stupid to hire non sycophantic aides and advisers and his dad only cares about his mistress turned wife.
Yeah but how do we know that’s not Charles at work too? If Andrew is arrested and imprisoned, that is really not a good look for the monarchy too. What if Charles was also involved in 1 or 2 Epstein parties hmmm…this family is nuts!
@alexandria I actually wouldn’t be surprised at that. Maybe charles and camilla had a romantic getaway on epstein island
But, how is she supposed to do this if she is not in charge?? I’m sorry, but this situation makes ME sad! I do not think the Queen is in control and I think her courtiers and Charles will not let her take back control, if she even can at her age. She is 94. Unlike Charles and William, the Queen has no “close friends”, “social circle”, etc. Every one of her contemporaries is dead, if she would have talked to them in any case, which I somewhat doubt. She didn’t go to school, she doesn’t have “old mates” to get her side out. Who exactly can the Queen call if she wanted to leak “her side”? No one. I don’t believe that any of these ‘insiders’ are speaking for the Queen and I certainly don’t believe that the actually speak TO the Queen, nor would she ever speak to them about this topic! Charles, William and their nasty aides are using the Queen, and more precisely her name, to spin whatever idiotic story they want at the moment. I really fear if she tried to fire people, they would ignore her. It’s also not clear she can fire people in their palaces, not clear how the HR thing is set up, but I think unless its Buckingham Palace, Charles and Wiliam are in charge of their own palaces. It’s not Buckingham that is leaking and smearing Meghan and Harry.
@LadyE
Well said. I think someone else made the decision about the wreath. I don’t think Queen Elizabeth would have minded at all. It’s really sad that it’s becoming more and more obvious that she is not in control and has little say except for things that drive us here, nuts.
My father is 99 years old and he does not allow himself to be railroaded. He has all of his faculties and can be very stubborn. Queen Elizabeth on the other hand has so many people overpowering her I don’t doubt that she is being railroaded and has been for decades actually.
Charles and william are using the queen for their stupid stories but its up to the queen to put an end to that. She isn’t the little powerless 94 year old some take her for. Don’t forget that their reputations matter the most to both william and charles. Buckingham palace has a media office too. And if both charles and william both piss her off she coyld just “leak” to the media that she’s most displeased with how william and charles are handling the sussexes. It would be a significant move which shows that the queen supports the couple while putting the onus to stop leaking false and negative stories about M on charles and william. Trust me. If this were to happen things would change significantly.
“ It’s also not clear she can fire people in their palaces,”
Well, if Netflix’s The Crown is to be believed, she doesn’t have that power either. I remember in Season 1 she wanted to replace an advisor with someone she was more familiar and comfortable with and that Tommy Lasalles dude told her she couldn’t. Because it was a position that was essentially inherited and passed from aristocratic family member to aristocratic family member.
As far as I can tell a LOT of the most powerful positions in royal courts are filled by aristocratic nepotism and not by being qualified. That’s why they are currently surrounded by idiots out of touch with the real world.
@cecilia- I don’t agree that the Queen can (nor do I believe that she would, not how she rolls) leak anything about her feelings. Remember- Charles engineered a coup of her private secretary. She doesn’t have loyal Buckingham staff anymore. They are Charles’ people. If she tried to “leak” her view, they’d stop her.
She may not be in charge of much but she certainly let her dresser, Andrea Kelly, smear and bully Meghan on a number of occasions. She went for public church rides with Andrew after Epstein’s death. Pretty sure the Queen could have said, take the next car, or Kelly, make an appointment with Meghan for her hair/tiara fitting. Or, cancel whatever is in my schedule, my grandson is in crisis.
@ladye I understand what your saying but the queen is the queen. If she wants something to be known it would be in the news papers. Im sorry but you cannot tell me that there’s no way of going behind the back of her aides. Plus it would be an unlikely move, but that doesn’t mean that it isn’t possible. It is clear that something must be done for the sake of the monarchy because williams rep with people my age (18-30) is as bad as his fathers. And these are both the heirs to the throne. Throwing the sussexes under the buss won’t work for long.
I don’t know how many tourists come to the event but it is evidently a money maker. There are tickets available for certain levels and dress codes to follow if you are in the area where the troops are reviewed by the Queen or the military. Members of the general public, I gather, take their chances on being able to see by standing along the route. It seems to be mostly a parade of the military and the Queen and a fly-over. I don’t see why tourists would be greatly interested.
I guess it’s an interesting event if you’re there already but i don’t think tourists fly over to london just to see trooping.
Yeah. I remember visiting London years ago and my Dad wanted to see the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace in the spur of the moment. It was Christmas Day and there was nothing else to do.
I doubt that it really has a pull for tourism. If it does, maybe people from the Uk because no one from mainland Europe is planning their visit to the UK around the trooping, let alone people from outside Europe. Queeny is probably sad because her legacy is going to hell. You reap what you sow Betty.
Oh dear. Sinking and shifting sands all around. The queen is definitely not in charge anymore.
Does she even know Harry was denied the wreath request? I don’t trust the DM and what the courtiers leak to them. Not absolving her of responsibility but there is a reason why HM doesn’t blame her outright. She can’t even stop the current leaks. Do they even give her the tabloids to read? It’s all suspect. For all we know Charles or William denied the wreath request and are hiding behind the Queen.
THIS.
Agreed. I can believe she’s being micromanaged by her courtiers who limit and control the information she receives. People that age live and die for their routines. It’s not like she’s on Twitter and surfing the net to see for herself. That’s why Harry always wanted to meet with her directly and her courtiers always tried to prevent that from happening. They clearly know the Queen has a soft spot for Harry.
And I think that soft spot is a source of jealousy to Charles and especially William.
William always try to portray this image of Harry being isolated from the family but I think it’s the opposite.
This. I think she is so micromanaged at this point that she has lost a great deal of power and control. If she did watch the interview, I do think it was probably very surprising for her and I can imagine she would be sad by what happened on her watch.
I think William is feeling her wrath and that’s why we’re seeing his propaganda machine go into hyperdrive.
I don’t know. It seems awfully convenient that now she courtiers to hide behind when people are calling her out for being petty and cruel towards her family members.
You know, my Mother is a powerhouse. She ruled us. The Queen is the Queen. If she truly rules her family she can bring down the iron glove. She should call a conference with Charles and William and lay down the law. She needs to read the riot act about their behavior and come to a consensus about how the family moves forward. If the future of the monarchy is important to them they must decide to move into the 21st century with their attitudes and actions.
Wouldn’t it be so fitting if the Queen dissolved the monarchy before her passing?
She has a ton of knowledge through experiences, and she is seeing history repeat itself.
It would truly make her the last leading royal whom was loved and had sincerely dedicated her life to service of the British people.
She may be 94, but I do know she has courage and bravery. Imagine as a woman she has had to deal with her fair share of obstacles thrown her way.
@Chill
I believe that the Queen wants do that but she no longer can. And that is what is really sad. it”s become more and more obvious that the Queen is being prevented from doing the right thing by Harry and Meghan. I don’t believe for a second she would have ever wanted to compromise H&M. I know that’s an unpopular opinion here.
I am 100% with everything you wrote, Souple!
Well said Soupie! Wishing everyone the best during these difficult days.
Every family has drama and struggles. Hope they are able to heal in a healthy manner.
Lead the way Queenie, you’ve got this.
H&M’s warm comments towards her (& Philip) kinda torpedoed the cruel queen narrative. It’s hard to hide behind her and make it seem like she’s the iron fist behind all of this when she seems to have the best relationship out of her, William and Charles.
So the queen is allowed to make it known how she feels but everyone gets alarmed and furious when H&M say anything via interview or Gayle? H&M were silent for years while terrible stuff was said about them in the press, leaked by aides or family but now when they finally speak they are “destroying the monarchy”. The unfairness of it all infuriates me.
That about says it. “I can say what I want, but, the peons need to shut up.”
So the Queen isn’t a rage-monster like William? Good to know.
I just can’t find it in my heart to care what Betty thinks about anything.
Same. Betty figured out how to protect her nasty son.
She has the best pr approach so far post-interview (reported she did refuse to sign off on a harsh response), I would not be surprised she gives Archie a title. This is the approach that will help and who knows? Maybe someone in her surrounding or herself gets it?
I am on H&M side, and think H was used for so long to shield W, it is not even possibke to talk about it- and I believe in fairness on all end. The Queen can make her feelings known, like M&H could.
The problem is the UK reporters who seem to think it is somewhat regal to piss in media’s ears through courtiers and employees (so not appropriate- not even owning their words and leaving room to deny)- and anyone otherwise tesponding to stupid hateful coverage is committing an act of utter disrespect to the Q. This is so thwartled- for people outside UK like me/ it is impossible to understand the logic
I imagine the queen is very good at compartmentalizing.
Ah, the good old “I’m not angry, I’m disappointed”. My mum used to say that too when she really wanted to guilt trip me.
I’m so confused…I thought that the queen was Liz of House Petty, the one who denied her veteran grandson from laying a wreath at the Cenotaph, the one who stripped the same veteran grandson of his military honors while Andrew keeps his, the one who stripped Harry of his security while Andrew still has his but now we’re feeling sorry for her and assuming that Charles or William actually made these decisions? Can someone please explain this shift to me?
Personally I still feel the same way about her, that she’s petty, cruel, cares more about an “institution” than any living, breathing member of her own family and will throw anyone under the bus who dares to step out of some obscure line of her own invention.
Can’t she be both? Someone who puts The Crown first and sticks to protocol but also has a soft spot for Harry? And couldn’t it be possible that Charles, William and her courtiers can use her complete devotion to The Crown and unwavering desire to keep the monarchy going as a way to manipulate her into taking things away like honorary military positions and royal patronages because of “protocol”.
Snuffles. I think you’re right. It’s a mixture of emotion, which blinds her to Andrew and binds her to Harry, and a sense of duty, which is why she will never quite abdicate in full, given the promise she gave the nation in taking on the crown after her father’s premature death. Conflicted woman making unwise choices and barbed mistakes.
She might not be angry Betty , just petty Betty
If the Queen wants to know who asked about Archie’s skin color, rather than launching an investigation, here’s a novel idea, how about just ask Harry who it was. Oh that’s right, because that’s all BS.
I notice one common theme in these stories from the RR (leaked by the Royals). The Queen feels this or Charles feels that or Will and Kate were feeling this. Not one story has referenced how Harry and Meghan were made to feel. Nor do any of them touch on the drastic actions they felt they had to take to get out of this family. They still talk about Harry as if they expect him to walk away from his wife and kids and millions of dollars worth of contracts to come back to this mess. They obviously don’t understand or care about his feelings if they think he would do this. They make it clear Meghan isn’t even considered human enough to be named and her feelings certainly don’t matter. They keep telling us who they are….