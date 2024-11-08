Prince Harry sent a letter of support to Scotty’s Little Soldiers for Remembrance

This week, Prince Harry was “seen” twice. Once in a video address, alongside his wife, to a conference about children in Colombia. The second appearance is a new photo of Harry, given to his UK patronage, Scotty’s Little Soldiers. Harry became patron and global ambassador of SLS years and years ago. SLS gives support to military families, specifically gold-star families (what we call them here in America), families who have lost a military parent. When Harry was in London back in May, he even hosted a special event for all of the SLS kids. Well, Harry gave them a new photo and a letter of support – you can read the letter here, and here’s People’s coverage:

Prince Harry has reached out with a heartfelt letter to young members of Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity close to his heart that supports bereaved military children and young adults.

The letter reflects the Duke of Sussex’s deeply personal understanding of loss, rooted in the death of his mother, Princess Diana, when he was only 12. In his message, he shares with the children that he understands, “perhaps more than most, the weight of losing a parent at a young age.”

“It can be overwhelming and isolating. Yet, in the midst of that heartache, we find strength in the love and memories left behind, and I have seen how communities like yours can offer deep comfort and healing,” he wrote.

The Duke acknowledged that Remembrance Day, a solemn day in the U.K. honoring those who lost their lives in war or conflict, is not only a time to honor the sacrifices of service members but also to recognize the enduring impact on families left behind.

“I encourage you to take a moment to reflect on the values that your loved ones instilled in you — courage, compassion, and a sense of purpose. These will serve as your guiding light, helping you navigate the challenges ahead,” he wrote.

In a new photo, Prince Harry wears the Scotty’s scarf in solidarity, along with a poppy pin — a symbol of remembrance used since 1921 to honor fallen service members.

“In coming together to support one another, you not only honor the memories of your loved ones but also forge bonds that can and will carry you through the toughest times,” he wrote. “The tears and laughter, the shared experiences, and the moments of joy you create together are powerful reminders that love endures. Your resilience is a testament to the legacy of your loved ones, and I have every confidence in your ability to make them proud and to shine bright in the world. All they want is for you to be happy.”