Zendaya to star alongside Tom Holland in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie



If you’re a fan of Zendaya and Tom Holland and want to see them in a movie together that doesn’t belong in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then I have some great news for you! Late last week, Deadline and Variety announced that the couple have both been cast in Christopher Nolan’s next film. Tom’s casting was made public in October, so Zendaya is a new addition. Details about the movie itself are scarce, but Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway are also co-starring in this untitled movie. In addition to directing it, Nolan is also writing the film, which will begin filming in early 2025 and currently has a release date of July 17, 2026.

Zendaya is reuniting with Tom Holland on the big screen, this time at the direction of Christopher Nolan. The Dune and Challengers actress, 28, will be joining Nolan’s next film at Universal alongside Anne Hathaway, according to Deadline and Variety. The movie, which also stars Matt Damon, will be released in July 2026, the outlets reported. Details of the film’s plot are reportedly under wraps. Holland, 28, and Zendaya, who confirmed their romantic relationship in 2021, have previously teamed up for 2017’s Spider-Man Homecoming, 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Zendaya and Hathaway, 41, previously worked together on set of a Bulgari ad in 2022, while Hathaway and Nolan’s working relationship dates back to 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises and 2014’s Interstellar. Nolan’s next movie will mark his follow-up to the 2023 blockbuster Oppenheimer, which also featured a performance from Damon, 54. Multiple outlets, including Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, reported last month that Holland was in talks to star in the director’s next movie alongside Damon. All three outlets indicated Nolan’s next movie would begin filming in early 2025. On Good Morning America last month, Holland said of the Nolan project, “I’m incredibly excited. And, obviously, honored, but that’s all I can say because, to be honest, that’s all I know.” The star has also indicated that a new Spider-Man movie will begin filming next year. Earlier this year, Hathaway spoke with Vanity Fair for a cover story, when she detailed how Nolan, 54, helped her career during a period of online scrutiny in the 2010s. After her Oscar win for 2012’s Lés Miserables, Hathaway said many people “wouldn’t give” her roles “because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity had become online.” “I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who did not care about that and gave me one of the most beautiful roles I’ve had in one of the best films that I’ve been a part of,” she said of Nolan and Interstellar. “I don’t know if he knew that he was backing me at the time, but it had that effect,” she added. “And my career did not lose momentum the way it could have if he hadn’t backed me.”

[From People]

It’s kinda crazy that Tom signed on to do the movie without knowing much about it at all. I mean, I’d do that too because…well, duh. A Nolan film is guaranteed Oscar bait. I’m excited to see what his and Zendaya’s roles will be and hope that they get to interact on screen together as characters that are completely different than we’re used to seeing them play. I’m sure both will kick butt in whatever part they’re cast as. We need more details about the movie, stat!

As for what Anne says regarding Nolan being her “angel,” I actually finally watched Interstellar for the first time last month, and OMG! I cried so hard throughout several different parts. Anne, Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Chastain, and Michael Caine are all fantastic in it. It’s one of Mr. Rosie’s favorite movies, but I really did not like Inception and thought The Dark Knight Rises was just meh, so I avoided all Nolan movies until Oppenheimer. I feel like I’m now back on the Chris Nolan train. I’m excited to watch Anne, Zendaya, and Tom in his next flick.

