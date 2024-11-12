Connie Nielsen calls Pedro Pascal ‘one of the most charismatic, kind & joyful people’

Embed from Getty Images

The promo campaign behind Gladiator II has understood the art of gradually ramping things up. They teased the first looks and a trailer in July, then let us sit back at stew in the juicy prospects of Denzel Washington plotting the fall of the Roman Empire. Now press is in full swing ahead of the November 22 US release date, and we’re hearing from star Pedro Pascal on the physical training he went through to get in shape for the role, which beautifully contradicted director Ridley Scott’s bemoaning that actors “don’t have to do any prep except learn their lines.” Pedro is a newcomer to the sequel, playing Marcus Acacius, gladiator and second husband of Lucilla. Danish actress Connie Nielsen returns from the original film to play Lucilla, and she has nothing but glowing things to say about her new movie husband:

“Pedro is just one of the most charismatic and kind and joyful people,” she tells Marie Claire Australia. Sharing some of the most emotional scenes of the film together, the 59-year-old teased that there was far more to their story that sadly didn’t make the cut. “There is a scene that is not in the film, but that I hope that Ridley will put into the extended version when he makes one,” she reveals, “where you really see both the cultural and the emotional connection between these two people.” Their onscreen connection translated in real life to a beautiful friendship with Connie recalling her favourite day with the Gladiator II cast came in the form of a birthday surprise, organized by Pedro. “It was my birthday while we were shooting and Pedro insisted on like setting up this beautiful lunch for me,” she tells us. “So, we got a boat and we went out sailing the whole day, we went swimming in these caves off of Malta and it was just magical. All of us together, [it] was really wonderful.” Despite the overwhelming reception and anticipation for the film, Connie admits she was initially “kind of sceptical” at the idea of returning to her character of Lucilla after two decades. But, with little convincing she agreed, revealing she relished the chance to bring her life experience from the time passed to the beloved role. “It was just so beautiful to be able to take a woman who had been young back in the first film and bring to her all of the lessons that I have learned over the last 24 years,” she says. The biggest lesson Connie says she’s learned as a woman? “I’d love for young women to really embrace their own power in a positive, empathetic way. And, to really trust that power, to take that power kind of seriously and allow that to give them weight. “I feel like young girls are still being taught to be too acquiescent. I really love it when I see young women sort of stepping up and saying, this is our power.”

[From Marie Claire Australia]

Yeah, I know Ridley really put his foot in his mouth with his comments on actors, but he got it so right in bringing back Connie Nielsen. It should be a no-brainer to bring back an actress to reprise her role 24 years later, yet it’s still noteworthy. And yes, I’m looking at you, Top Gun: Maverick. Anyway, now I’m even more excited for Gladiator II, which means I really need to get on my rewatch of the first film! As for Pedro: why are you out to destroy us, you monster?! You’re funny and charming and gracious and good-natured and now, from this anecdote, extremely thoughtful to your coworkers. And it’s enough already!!! You could let us mere mortals trudge along through our lives, but no, now we have to brace for seeing you chiseled and doing battle in a skirt on a big screen in high definition. I hope you’re happy. (Sarcasm aside, Pedro Pascal is a precious resource on this planet and I really do hope he is happy. And that we cross paths someday. But sure, happiness first.)

Quick thought: given that original stars Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth came out for the LA premiere of Wicked, do we have any hopes of seeing a similar turnout for the Gladiator II premiere? I say there’s a 50-50 shot Russell Crowe shows up, while Joaquin Phoenix will confirm attendance only to back out at the last minute.